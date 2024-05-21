Public at the Brickyard
No reviews yet
129 N Rock Island
Wichita, KS 67202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LUNCH
Starters
- Curds$10.00Out of stock
Cheddar – Calabrian Ranch – Buttermilk Batter
- Pickle Plate$12.00
Pickles – Cheddar – Soppressata
- Wichita Wings$14.00
Smoked & Lightly Fried – Barbecue – Bleu Cheese
- Bao$12.00
Yum Yum – Fried Shallots – Miso Aioli – Sesame – Cilantro. Choice of Mushroom or Pork
- Spicy Cauliflower$11.00
Chili Crunch – Pickled Peppers – Scallions – Spiced Peanuts
- Hummus$12.00
Hummus – Pickles – Pita – Gremolata
- Cornbread$8.00Out of stock
Pinole Blue Corn – Hot Honey – Butter
Salads
- House Salad$9.00
Greens – Cheddar – Cornbread Croutons – Sunflower Seeds – Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- Mayfair Salad$9.00
Greens – Cheddar – Cornbread Croutons – Fried Shallots – Creamy Mayfair Dressing
- Grain Salad$12.00
Quinoa – Sweet Potatoes – Chickpeas – Kale – Pickled Red Onion – Tahini Vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$12.00
Bibb Lettuce – Sopressata – Cottonwood Cheddar – Yoder Bacon – Tomatoes – Green Beans – Soft Boiled Egg – Bleu Cheese Dressing Yoder Bacon – Tomatoes – Green Beans –
- Side House Salad$6.00
Greens – Cheddar – Cornbread Croutons – Sunflower Seeds – Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- Side Creamy Mayfair Salad$6.00
Greens – Cheddar – Cornbread Croutons – Fried Shallots – Creamy Mayfair Dressing
Sandys & Burgers
- Public Smash Burger$15.00
Salt Creek Farms Beef – American Cheese – Lettuce – Grilled Onions – Pickles – Secret Sauce
- Prairie Sliders (lunch)$15.00
Mustard Aioli – Tomato Marmalade –Cheddar
- Black Bean Smash Burger$14.00
American Cheese – Lettuce – Grilled Onions – Pickles – Secret Sauce
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken – Guchujang Sauce – Pickles Red Cabbage Cole Slaw – Bun
- Pork & Pickle Sandwich$15.00
Smoked Pulled Pork – Mustard – Pickled Onions – Swiss – Bun
- Pastrami Sandwich$15.00
Pastrami – Sauerkaut – Swiss – Mustard – Bun
- Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Turkey – Burrata – Farmer’s Pesto – Focaccia
Pizzas
- 7" Bar Bleu Que$12.00
Brisket – Bleu Cheese – Mozzarella – BBQ Sauce
- 7" Margherita$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella – Marinara – Roasted Tomatoes – Basil
- 7" Pizza Pizza$12.00
Cheshire Pepperoni – Marinara – Pickled Jalapeňos
- 7" Bassano$12.00
Smoked Chicken – Burrata – Mozzarella – Pesto
- 7" The Wiseguy$12.00
Italian Sausage – Marinara – Onion – Peppers
- 7" Cheese Pizza$9.00
- Bar Bleu Que Large$18.00
Brisket – Bleu Cheese – Mozzarella – BBQ Sauce
- Margherita Large$17.00Out of stock
Fresh Mozzarella – Marinara – Roasted Tomatoes – Basil
- Pizza Pizza Large$18.00
Cheshire Pepperoni – Marinara – Pickled Jalapeňos
- Bassano Large$18.00
Smoked Chicken – Burrata – Mozzarella – Pesto
- The Wiseguy Large$18.00
Italian Sausage – Marinara – Onion – Peppers
- Pizza of the Day Large$18.00
- 7" Pizza of the Day$10.00
- 12" Cheese Pizza$16.00
Sides
- Garlic & Rosemary Fries$5.00
- Haricot Vert$6.00
- Borracho Beans$5.00
- Side House Salad$6.00
Greens – Cheddar – Cornbread Croutons – Sunflower Seeds – Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- Side Creamy Mayfair Salad$6.00
Greens – Cheddar – Cornbread Croutons – Fried Shallots – Creamy Mayfair Dressing
- Potato Salad$5.00
- No Side
Kids (12 and Under)
Desserts
Scratch Sauces
DINNER
Starters
- Curds$10.00Out of stock
Cheddar – Calabrian Ranch – Buttermilk Batter
- Pickle Plate$12.00
Pickles – Cheddar – Soppressata
- Wichita Wings$14.00
Smoked & Lightly Fried – Barbecue – Bleu Cheese
- Bao$12.00
Yum Yum – Fried Shallots – Miso Aioli – Sesame – Cilantro. Choice of Mushroom or Pork
- Spicy Cauliflower$11.00
Chili Crunch – Pickled Peppers – Scallions – Spiced Peanuts
- Hummus$12.00
Hummus – Pickles – Pita – Gremolata
- Chef's Charcuterie$21.00
Assorted Meats & Cheeses – Jam, Pickles & Nuts
- Prairie Sliders$14.00
Mustard Aioli – Tomato Marmalade – Cheddar
- Cornbread$8.00Out of stock
Pinole Blue Corn – Hot Honey – Butter
- Guacamole with Chips$10.00Out of stock