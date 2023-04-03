Public Bar imageView gallery
1214 18th St NW B

Washington, DC 20036

Drinks

Fast Bar

Rail Vodka

$10.00

Rail Gin

$10.00

Rail Rum

$10.00

Rail Tequila

$10.00

Rail Whiskey

$10.00

Tito's

$13.00

Tanqueray Gin

$13.00

Captain Morgan Mixed Drink

$13.00

Milagro

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

$9 Tito's Football

$9.00

Jameson

$13.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Corona BTL

$8.00

WHITE CLAW

$9.00

Pacifico Bottle

$8.00

Bud Light BTL

$7.00

Don Julio Mixed Drink

$14.00

La Noche Perfecta

$13.00

Milagro Margarita

$15.00

Volo Seltzer

$5.00

Volo BEER

$5.00

OPEN BAR- 1 PERSON

$40.00

Beer

Draft

DEVILS BACKBONE Draft

$8.00

GOOSE ISLAND Draft

$9.00

MODELO Draft

$8.00

STELLA ARTOIS Draft

$9.00

Public Pilsner Draft

$8.00

Devils Backbone PITCHER

$25.00

Goose Island PITCHER

$25.00

Modelo PITCHER

$30.00

Stella PITCHER

$25.00

BEER TOWER

$80.00

Abita BTL

$7.00

Corona BTL

$8.00

Cristal BTL

$8.00

Heineken BTL

$8.00

Shiner Bock BTL

$8.00

Pacifico BTL

$8.00

Peru Pilsner

$8.00

Presidente BTL

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Bud Light Can

$7.00

Boddington's Can

$9.00

Downeast Cider Original

$8.00

Drunk Fruit Seltzer Lychee

$8.00

Drunk Fruit Seltzer Melon

$8.00

Drunk Fruit Seltzer Yuzu

$8.00

Yoju yogurt Cocktail can

$10.00
$10.00

WHITE CLAW

$9.00

Corona Bucket x5

$40.00

Pacifico Bucket X5

$40.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Modelo March Madness Special

$6.00

White Claw Buckets Football

$30.00

USA BELTWAY BEER

$9.00

Ketel One Spritz Bucket of 5

$20.00

Ketel One Spritz

$4.00

Modelo Tower UFC

$50.00

Shots

Green Tea

$12.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Redheaded Slut

$13.00

Royal flush

$12.00

Aguardiente

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$14.00

Rumple Minze

$12.00

Jagermeister Shot

$12.00

Irish Carbomb

$13.00

Herby Negroni Shooter

$10.00

Blooming Margaret

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Cocktails

Tropical Matador

$15.00

Tropical Goose

$12.00

Tropical Watermelon

$14.00

Rumble In The Jungle

$13.00

96' Bulls

$15.00

Crown Royal Cider

$13.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$13.00

Wild Turkey, Ginger Beer & lime

Dirty Shirley

$13.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$13.00

Grey Goose Original, Peach Schnapps, Orange & Cranberry juice + lime

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Grey Goose Original Ginger Beer & lime

Patron Margarita

$14.00

Margarita Rail

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise Premium

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Ameretto Sour

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Herby Negroni

$14.00

Blooming Margaret

$14.00

Mojito

$11.00

Rum & Redbull

$13.00

The Public Sangria

$12.00

Wine

GLS Rose Sparkling wine

$10.00

Babe Rose

$10.00

GLS 8020 Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Cucau Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Croix d'or Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Urban Riesling

$10.00

GLS Rayun Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Quatre Cepages Rose

$10.00

GLS white Zinfandel

$10.00

GLS Segura Viudas

$10.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Roselle

$40.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Btl Water

$3.00

Coconut Redbull

$5.00

Tropical Redbull

$5.00

Bucket Of Redbull

$30.00

Virgen Drink

$5.00

Redbull $3

$3.00

**Specials**

ULTIMATE PACKGES

$100.00

8 wings, 4 tenders, fries 1 Cocktail pitchers~ any middle shelf liquor or Beer tower instead.

$150.00

20 wings, 8 tender, fries 1 cocktail pitcher~ any middle shelf liquor or beer tower instead

$225.00

30 wings, 15 tenders, fries 1 cocktail pitcher or beer tower instead

BEER LIST🍺🍻

$8.00
$8.00
$8.00

Presidente Bottle

$8.00
$8.00
$10.00
$7.00

Goose Island Draft

$8.00
$22.00
$8.00

Abita Draft

$7.00

DEVILS BACKBONE Draft

$8.00

Mango Cart Can

$7.00

Volo Seltzer

$5.00

Comedy Tuesday

Tuesday Sangria

$7.00

Tuesday Champagne

$50.00

Tuesday Pizza

$8.00

Food Menu

THE MENU OF CHAMPIONS🍕🍔🍟

BEAL'S BBQ Pork Sliders

$13.00
$68.00

20 wings, 8 cheese sticks, 8 chicken tenders, large side of fries and 8 sides of sauces (buffalo, BBQ, honey mustard and chipotle mayo)

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00
$15.00

(The Great) 8 oz. patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and slap shot fries *add bacon/egg/avocado $1.50 each

$14.00

Breaded chicken, slaw, chipotle mayo; sacked w/ a spinach tortilla and fries

$11.00

Fried Cheese of champions with MVP marinara

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Ground beef and potato, deliciously deep-fried.

$13.00

Cheese & Pepperoni

$15.00

9 traditional wings, with one SUPER spicy bullet mixed in! (Add a Bucket of Bud Light for $20)!

SIDE OF FRIES

$8.00

SIDE OF TATER TOTS

$8.00
$14.00

Chicken strips served with fries, a choice of dipping sauce and postseason swagger/greatness

$48.00

10 wings, 4 cheese sticks, 4 chicken tenders, side of fries and 4 sauces (buffalo, BBQ, honey mustard and chipotle mayo.

$15.00

orders in 10 served w/ ranch or blue cheese; choice of Buffalo or BeaLBQ (it's just BBQ sauce mixed with 30 points per game)

$26.00

orders in 20 served w/ ranch or blue cheese; choice of Buffalo or BeaLBQ (it's just BBQ sauce mixed with 30 points per game)

Public Brunch

Breakfast Burrito (BRUNCH)

$11.00

Home Fries Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Three tacos /pork chorizo/scramble egg/flour tortilla.

WAFFLE Chicken Tender

$8.00

Soft waffle/chicken tender/apple syrup.

All Start Wings 10 units

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado/wheat bread/bacon/fried eggs

Greek Yogurt

$9.00

Bowl greek yogurt/granola/honey.

French Toast Stick

$8.00

Extras (sauces, toppings)

Mustard

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Spicy buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle mayo

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Celery extra

$3.00

Carrots extra

$3.00

Bacon extra

$3.00

Pepperoni extra

$3.00

Fried egg

$4.00

Avocado extra

$4.00

$10.00

$15 ticket

$15.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
1214 18th St NW B, Washington, DC 20036

