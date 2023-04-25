- Home
- /
- Gainesville
- /
- Public & General - 1000 NE 16th Ave Bldg H
Public & General 1000 NE 16th Ave Bldg H
No reviews yet
1000 NE 16th Ave Bldg H
Gainesville, FL 32601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Soups & Salads
Side Kale & Greens Salad
Artisanal & local greens, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, garlic croutons, sherry vinaigrette.
Large Kale & Greens Salad
Artisanal & local greens, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, garlic croutons, sherry vinaigrette.
Side Artichoke Caesar Salad
Romaine, iceberg, grape tomato, house caesar dressing, marinated artichoke, black pepper-parmesan crostini.
Large Artichoke Caesar Salad
Romaine, iceberg, grape tomato, house caesar dressing, marinated artichoke, black pepper-parmesan crostini.
Soup Of The Day
Rotating flavors.
Small Plates
Cheese
Barely Buzzed
Cow. Rubbed in espresso and lavender. Full-bodied, nutty, smooth, utah.
Cabra Romero
Creamy, semi firm, rosemary, spain.
Chevre
Goat, soft, nutty, vermont.
Delice
Cow, soft, nutty, france.
Dill Havarti
Cow, semisoft, buttery, slight tang, denmark.
Etxegarai
Sheep, hard, smoky, spain.
Ibores
Goat, semi hard, mild, spain.
Karst
Cow, sweet, nutty, vermont.
Manchego
Sheep, hard, spain.
Point Reyes Bleu
Sweet, medium/strong punch of bleu, utah.
Red Dragon
Welsh cheddar with whole grain mustard, wales.
Taleggio
Soft, pungent, meaty, fruity, italy.
Tasting Plate
Your choice of any 3 cheeses or meants under $10.
Marinated Tomatoes
Extra Bread
Charcuterie
Bresaola
Classic italian beef round, atlanta.
Southern Smash Salami
Pork shoulder with toasted georgia peanuts, southern cayenne, garlic, and smoked pimenton.
Calabrian Salami
Bold, spicy pork salami, atlanta.
Speck
Italian dry cured smoked prosciutto.
Palacios Chorizo
Cured sausage with paprika.
Nduja
Spicy, spreadable pork salami.
Mortadella
Classic italian cold cut pork.
Coppa
Pork shoulder with cayenne, white and black pepper.
Prosciutto Di Parma
Aged 2 years, clean, simple.
4 Oz Pickled Veg
Sides
Entrees
Desserts
Sandwiches
Burger
American cheese, pickles, secret sauce, lettuce, onion.
Tempeh Sandwich
Local tempeh, mushroom, spinach, cauliflower, feta, horseradish aioli.
Brisket French Dip
Beer-braised brisket, braised onion, provolone, jus.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken tenders tossed in house dijon-buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, house mayo.
Fried Green Sandwich
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Bristow
Broker's
Greenbar Bright
Hayman's Sloe
Manifest Gin
Tinkerman's
Uncle Val's
Rieger's
Manifest Barrel Gin
DBL Bristow
DBL Broker's
DBL Greenbar Bright
DBL Hayman's Sloe
DBL Manifest Gin
DBL Tinkerman's
DBL Uncle Val's
DBL Rieger's
DBL Manifest Barrel Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey & Rye
Scotch & Bourbon
Liqueurs
Allspice Dram
Amargo-Vallet
Ancho Reyes - Red
Ancho Reyes - Verde
Aperol
Campari
Chareau
Chartreuse - Yellow
Chartreuse - Green
Cloosterbitter
Cointreau
Creme de Cassis
Creme de Violette
Dolin - Dry
Dolin - Sweet
Dom's Benedctine
Fernet Branca
Genepy
Hoodoo Chicory
Leopold Absinthe
Lillet
Luxardo
Madeira
Pataka Cacao
St. Germain's
Suze
Amaro Nonino
Amaro Angostura
Averna
Braulio
Brovo
Caffe Amaro
Heirloom Pineapple
Pasubio
Sibona
B&B
Dry Sack Sherry
Naud VS
Remy VSOP
DBL Fernet Branca
DBL Genepy
Cocktails
$10 Cocktail
$12 Cocktail
$14 Cocktail
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
Bee's Knees
Boulevardier
Campari Spritz
Daiquiri
Disco Ball
El Diablo
English Mule (gin)
Faye's Favor
French 75
Gimlet
Gin Basil Smash
Kentucky Mule
Last Word
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mezcal Old Fashioned
Mexican Mule
Mocktail (without seedlip)
Mocktail (with seedlip)
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Naked and Famous
Negroni
Negroni Spagliato
New York Sour
Old Fashioned
Paper Plane
Penicillin
Sazerac Cocktail
Sidecar
Tom Collins
Vieux Carre
Whiskey Sour
Devil's General
Jazz Flora
Blue Note
Publicity Stunt
Kiwi 108
Mimosa Carafe
Publicity Stunt
Beer
16oz | Draft
Canned Beer
Andechs
Antique Alley Amber
Aventinus Doppelbock
Beat Culture Gosé
Beck's
Bench Life
Bud Zero
Budweiser
Carlsberg
Cpt. Lawrence Citra Dreams
Upland Champagne Velvet
Dale's
Delirium Tremens
Dill Pickle Sour
Edmund Oast - Blonde
Florida Seltzer
FM 72
FM Drift
FM Vega
Jai Alai IPA
Juicy West IPA
La Fin du Monde
Life in the Clouds Neipa
Maduro
Maeloc Blackberry
Maeloc Dry Cider
North Coast - Old Rasputin
Orval Trappist
Prarie Artisans Sour
Reissdorf Kolsch
Saison Dupont
Sam Smith - Chocolate Stout
Sam Smith - Nut Brown Ale
St. B Abt Quad
Sunner
Trappist Rochefort
Une Anne Tripel Abbey
WOLFFER Dry Rosé Cider
Schilling Grapefruit
Schilling Mango Excelsior
Wine
By The Glass
Gaglioppo-Segno Librandi Rosso Classico
Barbera-Ercole
Tempranillo-Cune Crianza
Merlot Blend-Chateau de Fontenille
Acuma Red Blend
Pinot Grigio-Zenato
Riesling-Dr. Heyden
Chardonnay-Milou
Villa Maria Sauv Blanc
Gruner Veltliner Blend-Bauer 'Barig' Osterreich
Syrah Blend-Chateau de Campuget
Cava-Mas Fi Brut
Prosecco-Zardetto
By The Bottle
BTL Gamay-Domaines Depeuble
BTL Gamay-Marcel Lapierre 'Le Beaujolais'
BTL Red Blend-Sfera Rosso
BTL Pinot Noir-Cloudline
BTL Pinot Noir-Bloodroot
BTL Grignolino-La Miraja
BTL Gaglioppo-Segno Librandi Rosso Classico
BTL Barbera-Ercole
BTL Barbera-La Miraja
BTL Grolleau-Clau de Nell
BTL Mourvedre-Domaine Marie Berenice
BTL Cabernet Franc-Bernard Baudry 'Le Domaine' Chinon
BTL Tempranillo-Vina Bujanda
BTL Tempranillo-Cune Crianza
BTL Red Blend-Vajra 'Rosso' Langhe
BTL Sangiovese-Castellare
BTL Nebbiolo-De Forville
BTL Primitivo-Cantele
BTL Grenache Blend-Domaine La Manarine
BTL Grenache Blend-Black Slate
BTL Garnacha-Curii Uvas y Vinos 'Una Noche y nu Dia' Alicante
BTL Red Blend-Ego Bodegas Acuma
BTL Zinfandel-Ancient Peaks
BTL Syrah-Jean Francios Jacouton 'A Deax Pax' Archeche
BTL Shiraz-Jim Barry
BTL Malbec-Contena
BTL Merlot Blend-Chateau de Fontenille
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon-Foxglove
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon-Novelty Hill
BTL Pinot Grigio-Zenato
BTL Pinot Gris-Elk Cove
BTL Albarino-Licia
BTL Chenin Blanc-Chateau Soucherie
BTL Chenin Blanc-Terre Brulee
BTL Riesling-Dr. Heyden
BTL Riesling-Dr. Loosen Kabinett Trocket
BTL Riesling-Stein 'Blauschiefer Trocken' Mosel
BTL Gruner Veltliner-Loimer 'Lois' Kamptal
BTL Erbaluce-Ciek
BTL Cortese-La Raia
BTL Arneis-Angelo Negro
BTL Gewurztraminer-Tramin
BTL Sauv Blanc-Mary Taylor
BTL Sauv Blanc-Villa Maria
BTL Chardonnay-Milou
BTL Chardonnay Blend-Luigi Baudana 'Dragon' Piemonte
BTL Chardonnay Blend-Brand 'The Electric Acid Test' Pfalz
BTL Chardonnay-Bloodroot
BTL Weissburgunder Blend-Enderle&Moll 'Weis & Grau' Black Forest
BTL Gruner Veltliner Blend-Bauer 'Barig' Osterreich
BTL Pinot Noir-Seehof
BTL Syrah Blend-Chateau de Campuget
BTL Mourvedre Blend-Domaine Marie Berenice
BTL Champagne-Drappier Carte
BTL Champagne-Voirin Jumel 'Rose de Saignee'
BTL Vouvray Brut Domaine du Clos Naudin Philippe
BTL Gruner Veltliner Brut-Szigeti
BTL Cremant du Jura Brut-Francois Montand
BTL Cremant de Loire Brut Rose-Charles Bove
BTL Cava-Mas Fi Brut
BTL Prosecco-Zardetto
BTL Lambrusco-Lini 910 'Labrusca' Rosato
BTL Lambrusco-Cleto Chiarli 'Vecchina Modena'
BTL PetNat Rose-Ercole
BTL PetNat Rose-Mariotti Set a Mez
Wine Wednesday
NA Beverages
Hot Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale
Dr. Brown's Rootbeer
Fiji
Ginger Beer
Gus - Lemon
Gus - Grapefruit
Jones
Juice Box
La Criox
Mother Kombucha
Opus Cold Brew
OJ
Pelligrino
Polar
Saratoga
Sprite
Tea - Unsweet
Tea - Sweet
Water
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Local neighborhood tavern specializing in FL rotating beers on tap, a large selection of curated wines, and great food with a relaxed atmosphere.
1000 NE 16th Ave Bldg H, Gainesville, FL 32601