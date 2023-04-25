Restaurant header imageView gallery

Public & General 1000 NE 16th Ave Bldg H

1000 NE 16th Ave Bldg H

Gainesville, FL 32601

Food

Soups & Salads

Side Kale & Greens Salad

$7.00

Artisanal & local greens, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, garlic croutons, sherry vinaigrette.

Large Kale & Greens Salad

$11.00

Artisanal & local greens, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, garlic croutons, sherry vinaigrette.

Side Artichoke Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, iceberg, grape tomato, house caesar dressing, marinated artichoke, black pepper-parmesan crostini.

Large Artichoke Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, iceberg, grape tomato, house caesar dressing, marinated artichoke, black pepper-parmesan crostini.

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Rotating flavors.

Small Plates

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Whipped goat cheese, corn relish, greens.

Salmon Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Pickled onion, arugula, horseradish aioli.

Wings

$12.00

Your choice of dijon-buffalo or dry rub. Comes with house pickles and bleu cheese dressing.

Cheese

Barely Buzzed

$12.00

Cow. Rubbed in espresso and lavender. Full-bodied, nutty, smooth, utah.

Cabra Romero

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy, semi firm, rosemary, spain.

Chevre

$7.00

Goat, soft, nutty, vermont.

Delice

$7.00

Cow, soft, nutty, france.

Dill Havarti

$7.00Out of stock

Cow, semisoft, buttery, slight tang, denmark.

Etxegarai

$8.00

Sheep, hard, smoky, spain.

Ibores

$8.00

Goat, semi hard, mild, spain.

Karst

$7.00

Cow, sweet, nutty, vermont.

Manchego

$7.00

Sheep, hard, spain.

Point Reyes Bleu

$8.00

Sweet, medium/strong punch of bleu, utah.

Red Dragon

$9.00

Welsh cheddar with whole grain mustard, wales.

Taleggio

$7.00

Soft, pungent, meaty, fruity, italy.

Tasting Plate

$20.00

Your choice of any 3 cheeses or meants under $10.

Marinated Tomatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Bread

$3.00

Charcuterie

Bresaola

$14.00

Classic italian beef round, atlanta.

Southern Smash Salami

$13.00

Pork shoulder with toasted georgia peanuts, southern cayenne, garlic, and smoked pimenton.

Calabrian Salami

$8.00

Bold, spicy pork salami, atlanta.

Speck

$10.00

Italian dry cured smoked prosciutto.

Palacios Chorizo

$10.00

Cured sausage with paprika.

Nduja

$10.00

Spicy, spreadable pork salami.

Mortadella

$7.00

Classic italian cold cut pork.

Coppa

$8.00

Pork shoulder with cayenne, white and black pepper.

Prosciutto Di Parma

$9.00Out of stock

Aged 2 years, clean, simple.

4 Oz Pickled Veg

$4.00

Sides

Side House-Cut Fries

$4.00

.

Large House-Cut Fries

$6.00

.

Side Dill Fries

$5.00

Served with house roasted tomato mayo.

Large Dill Fries

$7.00

Served with house roasted tomato mayo.

Polenta Nuggets

$8.00

Parmesan, cheddar, roasted tomato remoulade.

Marinated Tomatoes

$8.00Out of stock

With vine baguette.

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

.

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

With bbq.

Entrees

House Pasta

$18.00

Linguine, andouille, zucchini, braised onion, roasted tomato, parmesan.

Pork Tacos

$13.00

Chive cream, salsa roja, pickled jalapeno, cheddar, cilantro.

Drunken Cedar Key Clams

$17.00

Garlic, shallots, white wine, butter, sourdough crostini.

Steak Chimichurri

$18.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Double chocolate.

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Classic cheesecake with a creme brulee sugar top.

Rotational Cake

$8.00

We change flavors each week!.

Sandwiches

Burger

$8.00

American cheese, pickles, secret sauce, lettuce, onion.

Tempeh Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Local tempeh, mushroom, spinach, cauliflower, feta, horseradish aioli.

Brisket French Dip

$13.00

Beer-braised brisket, braised onion, provolone, jus.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken tenders tossed in house dijon-buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato.

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, house mayo.

Fried Green Sandwich

Liquor

Vodka

Boyd & Blair

$7.00

Wheatley's

$6.00

Rieger's Vodka

$6.00

Manifest Vodka

$7.00

DBL Boyd & Blair

$11.00

DBL Wheatley's

$10.00

DBL Rieger's Vodka

$10.00

DBL Manifest Vodka

$11.00

Gin

Bristow

$8.00

Broker's

$6.00

Greenbar Bright

$8.00

Hayman's Sloe

$7.00

Manifest Gin

$8.00

Tinkerman's

$11.00

Uncle Val's

$7.00

Rieger's

$8.00

Manifest Barrel Gin

$8.00

DBL Bristow

$12.00

DBL Broker's

$10.00

DBL Greenbar Bright

$12.00

DBL Hayman's Sloe

$11.00

DBL Manifest Gin

$12.00

DBL Tinkerman's

$18.00

DBL Uncle Val's

$11.00

DBL Rieger's

$12.00

DBL Manifest Barrel Gin

$12.00

Rum

Denizen

$6.00

Brugal 1888

$9.00

Brugal Especial

$7.00

Bly Rum

$6.00

Probitas

$7.00

DBL Denizen

$10.00

DBL Brugal 1888

$15.00

DBL Brugal Especial

$11.00

DBL Bly Rum

$10.00

Tequila

Corazon

$6.00

Cimarron Reposado

$8.00

Fuentenesca

$31.00

1146

$20.00

Los Vecinos

$8.00

ilegal

$10.00

Vida

$10.00

La Gritona

$9.00

DBL Corazon

$10.00

DBL Cimarron Reposado

$13.00

DBL Los Vecinos

$12.00

DBL ilegal

$17.00

DBL Vida

$17.00

Whiskey & Rye

Rieger's Kansas City

$12.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$10.00

New Riff Rye

$13.00

Rittenhouse

$7.00

Rough Rider Rye

$13.00

Bushmills 12

$18.00

EH Taylor Rye

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

DBL Rittenhouse

$9.00

Scotch & Bourbon

Four Roses Yellow

$7.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

E.H. Taylor Bourbon

$12.00

Remus Bourbon

$9.00

Wyoming Bourbon

$12.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$10.00

Aberlour

$20.00

Artist Blend Scotch

$9.00

Bruichladdich Classic

$16.00

Magus Scotch

$10.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

DBL Four Roses Yellow

$7.00

Liqueurs

Allspice Dram

$7.00

Amargo-Vallet

$8.00

Ancho Reyes - Red

$8.00

Ancho Reyes - Verde

$8.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Chareau

$11.00

Chartreuse - Yellow

$16.00

Chartreuse - Green

$14.00

Cloosterbitter

$6.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Creme de Cassis

$7.00

Creme de Violette

$6.00

Dolin - Dry

$5.00

Dolin - Sweet

$5.00

Dom's Benedctine

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Genepy

$7.00

Hoodoo Chicory

$8.00

Leopold Absinthe

$15.00

Lillet

$6.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Madeira

$6.00

Pataka Cacao

$6.00

St. Germain's

$9.00

Suze

$7.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Amaro Angostura

$7.00

Averna

$9.00

Braulio

$9.00

Brovo

$8.00

Caffe Amaro

$8.00

Heirloom Pineapple

$8.00

Pasubio

$6.00

Sibona

$8.00

B&B

$8.00

Dry Sack Sherry

$6.00

Naud VS

$11.00

Remy VSOP

$7.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$13.00

DBL Genepy

$13.00

Cocktails

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$14 Cocktail

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Aviation

$10.00

Bee's Knees

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Campari Spritz

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Disco Ball

$10.00

El Diablo

$10.00

English Mule (gin)

$10.00

Faye's Favor

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Basil Smash

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Last Word

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Mocktail (without seedlip)

$6.00

Mocktail (with seedlip)

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Naked and Famous

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Negroni Spagliato

$10.00

New York Sour

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Penicillin

$10.00

Sazerac Cocktail

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Devil's General

$12.00

Jazz Flora

$12.00

Blue Note

$12.00

Publicity Stunt

$12.00

Kiwi 108

$8.00

Mimosa Carafe

$16.00

Publicity Stunt

$12.00

Beer

16oz | Draft

Weihenstephaner

$6.00

Rotating IPA

$6.00

Rotating Kombucha

$7.00

Rotating Stout/Brown

$6.00

Rotating Sour

$7.00

Bell's 2 Hearted

$6.00

Rotating Cider

$7.00

Kronenburg

$6.00

Canned Beer

Andechs

$8.00

Antique Alley Amber

$8.00

Aventinus Doppelbock

$7.00

Beat Culture Gosé

$9.00

Beck's

$5.00

Bench Life

$6.00

Bud Zero

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Carlsberg

$5.00

Cpt. Lawrence Citra Dreams

$8.00

Upland Champagne Velvet

$4.00

Dale's

$6.00

Delirium Tremens

$10.00

Dill Pickle Sour

$7.00

Edmund Oast - Blonde

$7.00

Florida Seltzer

$7.00

FM 72

$5.00

FM Drift

$5.00

FM Vega

$6.00

Jai Alai IPA

$5.00

Juicy West IPA

$6.00

La Fin du Monde

$6.00

Life in the Clouds Neipa

$7.00

Maduro

$6.00

Maeloc Blackberry

$5.00

Maeloc Dry Cider

$5.00

North Coast - Old Rasputin

$7.00

Orval Trappist

$9.00

Prarie Artisans Sour

$6.00

Reissdorf Kolsch

$6.00

Saison Dupont

$7.00

Sam Smith - Chocolate Stout

$10.00

Sam Smith - Nut Brown Ale

$10.00

St. B Abt Quad

$9.00

Sunner

$6.00

Trappist Rochefort

$9.00

Une Anne Tripel Abbey

$7.00

WOLFFER Dry Rosé Cider

$7.00

Schilling Grapefruit

$7.00

Schilling Mango Excelsior

$7.00

Wine

By The Glass

Gaglioppo-Segno Librandi Rosso Classico

$9.00

Barbera-Ercole

$10.00

Tempranillo-Cune Crianza

$8.00

Merlot Blend-Chateau de Fontenille

$11.00

Acuma Red Blend

$9.00

Pinot Grigio-Zenato

$8.00

Riesling-Dr. Heyden

$12.00

Chardonnay-Milou

$10.00

Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Gruner Veltliner Blend-Bauer 'Barig' Osterreich

$12.00

Syrah Blend-Chateau de Campuget

$9.00

Cava-Mas Fi Brut

$8.00

Prosecco-Zardetto

$8.00

By The Bottle

BTL Gamay-Domaines Depeuble

$34.00

BTL Gamay-Marcel Lapierre 'Le Beaujolais'

$50.00

BTL Red Blend-Sfera Rosso

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir-Cloudline

$35.00

BTL Pinot Noir-Bloodroot

$40.00

BTL Grignolino-La Miraja

$40.00

BTL Gaglioppo-Segno Librandi Rosso Classico

$36.00

BTL Barbera-Ercole

$40.00

BTL Barbera-La Miraja

$42.00

BTL Grolleau-Clau de Nell

$72.00

BTL Mourvedre-Domaine Marie Berenice

$60.00

BTL Cabernet Franc-Bernard Baudry 'Le Domaine' Chinon

$45.00

BTL Tempranillo-Vina Bujanda

$34.00

BTL Tempranillo-Cune Crianza

$26.00

BTL Red Blend-Vajra 'Rosso' Langhe

$30.00

BTL Sangiovese-Castellare

$45.00

BTL Nebbiolo-De Forville

$56.00

BTL Primitivo-Cantele

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Grenache Blend-Domaine La Manarine

$35.00

BTL Grenache Blend-Black Slate

$45.00

BTL Garnacha-Curii Uvas y Vinos 'Una Noche y nu Dia' Alicante

$40.00

BTL Red Blend-Ego Bodegas Acuma

$36.00

BTL Zinfandel-Ancient Peaks

$36.00

BTL Syrah-Jean Francios Jacouton 'A Deax Pax' Archeche

$40.00

BTL Shiraz-Jim Barry

$38.00

BTL Malbec-Contena

$35.00

BTL Merlot Blend-Chateau de Fontenille

$44.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon-Foxglove

$35.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon-Novelty Hill

$45.00

BTL Pinot Grigio-Zenato

$26.00

BTL Pinot Gris-Elk Cove

$34.00

BTL Albarino-Licia

$34.00

BTL Chenin Blanc-Chateau Soucherie

$42.00

BTL Chenin Blanc-Terre Brulee

$30.00

BTL Riesling-Dr. Heyden

$45.00

BTL Riesling-Dr. Loosen Kabinett Trocket

$38.00

BTL Riesling-Stein 'Blauschiefer Trocken' Mosel

$42.00

BTL Gruner Veltliner-Loimer 'Lois' Kamptal

$32.00

BTL Erbaluce-Ciek

$36.00

BTL Cortese-La Raia

$38.00

BTL Arneis-Angelo Negro

$38.00

BTL Gewurztraminer-Tramin

$35.00

BTL Sauv Blanc-Mary Taylor

$35.00

BTL Sauv Blanc-Villa Maria

$36.00

BTL Chardonnay-Milou

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay Blend-Luigi Baudana 'Dragon' Piemonte

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay Blend-Brand 'The Electric Acid Test' Pfalz

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay-Bloodroot

$40.00

BTL Weissburgunder Blend-Enderle&Moll 'Weis & Grau' Black Forest

$42.00

BTL Gruner Veltliner Blend-Bauer 'Barig' Osterreich

$45.00

BTL Pinot Noir-Seehof

$35.00

BTL Syrah Blend-Chateau de Campuget

$36.00

BTL Mourvedre Blend-Domaine Marie Berenice

$52.00

BTL Champagne-Drappier Carte

$75.00

BTL Champagne-Voirin Jumel 'Rose de Saignee'

$65.00

BTL Vouvray Brut Domaine du Clos Naudin Philippe

$60.00

BTL Gruner Veltliner Brut-Szigeti

$36.00

BTL Cremant du Jura Brut-Francois Montand

$30.00

BTL Cremant de Loire Brut Rose-Charles Bove

$35.00

BTL Cava-Mas Fi Brut

$26.00

BTL Prosecco-Zardetto

$26.00

BTL Lambrusco-Lini 910 'Labrusca' Rosato

$34.00

BTL Lambrusco-Cleto Chiarli 'Vecchina Modena'

$34.00

BTL PetNat Rose-Ercole

$40.00

BTL PetNat Rose-Mariotti Set a Mez

$38.00

Wine Wednesday

$10 Wine Night Samples

$10.00

$10 Featured Wine

$10.00

NA Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr. Brown's Rootbeer

$3.00

Fiji

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gus - Lemon

$3.00

Gus - Grapefruit

$3.00

Jones

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.25

La Criox

$2.00

Mother Kombucha

$6.00

Opus Cold Brew

$5.00

OJ

$3.00

Pelligrino

$2.50

Polar

$2.00

Saratoga

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Tea - Unsweet

$3.00

Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Local neighborhood tavern specializing in FL rotating beers on tap, a large selection of curated wines, and great food with a relaxed atmosphere.

Location

1000 NE 16th Ave Bldg H, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

