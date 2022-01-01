Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Public House Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

1649 Broadway

Hanover, PA 17331

Order Again

Na Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Diet

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Energy Drink

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Press

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Public House at The Markets is a casual brewpub with amazing chef-created cuisine. We proudly feature the highest quality, fresh, locally sourced, dry aged, certified black angus beef from Roseda Farm and locally open pasture-raised heritage pork from the Farmstead Butcher. Our beer is brewed on site using solar-powered energy. We also have Pennsylvania wine and spirits, frozen drinks and more. Join us for lunch, dinner and Sunday Brunch. We have LIVE MUSIC every weekend, plenty of table seating, one of the largest wrap around bars in the area and an outdoor patio.

1649 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331

