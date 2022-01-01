Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Public House - Crested Butte, Colorado
78 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:25 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:25 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Public House is a modern Colorado saloon. A trusted meeting place in the heart of Crested Butte, Public House celebrates local food and drinks, welcoming accommodations, and the community of live music.
Location
202 Elk Ave, Crested Butte, CO 81224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
mix6 - is located next to the Limelight Hotel and the Ice Rink in Snowmass Base Village
4.8 • 30
49 Wood Road Snowmass Village, CO 81615
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Crested Butte
More near Crested Butte