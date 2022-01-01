Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Public House - Crested Butte, Colorado

78 Reviews

$$

202 Elk Ave

Crested Butte, CO 81224

Order Again

Popular Items

PARKER BURGER
ELK MEATLOAF
PUBLIC POUTINE

PLASTIC SILVERWARE SET

Plastic Silverware Set

$0.20

SNACKS

PUBLIC POUTINE

PUBLIC POUTINE

$14.00

pile of fries . cheddar cheese curds . Irwin Brewing Company gravy . fresh parsley

SWEET POTATO HUMMUS

SWEET POTATO HUMMUS

$14.00

chickpea . roasted sweet potato . tahini . garam masala trail mix . microgreens . English cucumber . toasted pita

MEXICAN STREET CORN DIP & CHIPS

$14.00

roasted corn. cotija. cilantro. aioli. jalapeno. Denver Chip Co. artisan chips

ELK CHILI + CORNBREAD

ELK CHILI + CORNBREAD

$15.00

cheddar cheese . sour cream onion . chive . house-made cornbread

ALA PETITE SALAD

$5.00

leafy greens mix . tomato . baby carrot . honey balsamic vinaigrette

ALA LG FRIES

$7.00

ALA TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

SALADS

CHEVRE SALAD

CHEVRE SALAD

$16.00

Haystack Mountain Goat Cheese . baby greens . dried cranberries . spiced pepitas . sliced red onions . cherry tomatoes . red wine vinaigrette

KALE + ICE CAESAR

KALE + ICE CAESAR

$14.00

pickled golden raisins . parmesan . Mountain Oven “Birdseed” croutons . house Caesar dressing

BEET + SEED

BEET + SEED

$14.00

roasted beets. baby greens. quinoa. julienne apple. blue cheese. almonds. honey white balsamic vinaigrette

CARROT + PICKLED BLUEBERRY SALAD

$14.00

roasted carrot . pickled blueberries . field greens . feta . spiced pepitas . balsamic vinaigrette

LEAFY HOUSE SALAD

LEAFY HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

leafy greens mix . tomato . baby carrot . honey balsamic vinaigrette

ADD + ONS

ALA PETITE SALAD

$5.00

leafy greens mix . tomato . baby carrot . honey balsamic vinaigrette

ALA REG Mac & Cheese

$8.00

ALA TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

ALA THICK SLAB BACON X2

$2.50

ADD EXTRA PITA BREAD

$1.50

MAINS

PARKER BURGER

PARKER BURGER

$17.00

Parker Pastures, Gunnison, CO . 1/3 lb grass-fed + finished beef patty . American cheese . LTO slaw pile of fries . toasted brioche bun

SALOON FISH + CHIPS

SALOON FISH + CHIPS

$19.00

Irwin Brewing Company Brown Ale battered cod . malt vinegar reduction . remoulade sauce . creamy slaw . pile of fries

PULLED PORK MAC N CHEESE

PULLED PORK MAC N CHEESE

$19.00

house smoked pulled pork . Hatch chili . house cheese sauce . fusilli pasta . tomatoes . leafy salad + honey balsamic vinaigrette

ELK MEATLOAF

$24.00

ground elk . Nueske's bacon . parmesan . balsamic glaze . garlic mashed potatoes . hunter mushroom gravy . leafy green salad w/ honey white balsamic vinaigrette

FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

$18.00

kale + chimi ranch slaw . Texas Toast . dill pickles . pile of fries

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN

$18.00

Nashville hot sauce . kale + chimi ranch slaw . Texas Toast . dill pickles . pile of fries

CAJUN SHRIMP AND CHEESY GRITS

$25.00

Creole-spiced wild jumbo shrimp . Worcestershire-garlic butter sauce creamy white cheddar grits . green chili hush puppies

ROASTED WHOLE TROUT

$24.00

pan roasted whole trout . red wine farro risotto . asparagus + tomato + feta salad

EGGPLANT PARM LASAGNA

$20.00

breaded eggplant . smoked tomato sauce . provolone . ricotta . leafy green + white balsamic vinaigrette

BEYOND VEG BURGER

BEYOND VEG BURGER

$16.00

plant-based burger . No soy, gluten or GMOs . white cheddar . LTO . toasted brioche bun . leafy salad + honey balsamic vinaigrette

ALA PETITE SALAD

$5.00

leafy greens mix . tomato . baby carrot . honey balsamic vinaigrette

ALA LG FRIES

$7.00

ALA TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

DESSERT

THE BROWNIE SUNDAY

THE BROWNIE SUNDAY

$10.00

brownie du jour. Third Bowl ice cream. chocolate. caramel sauce. whipped cream

BOURBON CHERRY CRISP

$10.00

CO bourbon cherry filling. rolled oat streusel topping. Third Bowl vanilla Ice Cream

KIDS MENU

KID Pasta

$9.00

grilled chicken . vegetable medley fusilli pasta . marinara

KID Mac & Cheese

$11.00

house cheese sauce . fusilli pasta

KID CHEESE Burger

$12.00

¼ lb beef patty . toasted bun . fries or vegetable

KID Grilled Cheese

$8.00

american cheese . Texas toast . fries or vegetable

ALA PETITE SALAD

$5.00

leafy greens mix . tomato . baby carrot . honey balsamic vinaigrette

ALA TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

6 PACKS IBC

We are the official Taproom for Irwin Brewing Company. We sell the 16 oz concert cans.

MEXICAN LAGER 6 PACK

$11.99

A blonde, light-bodied lager with a clean and crisp finish. Distinctive corn notes leave a cracker feel. Overall a thirst-quenching and wonderfully drinkable beer.

AMBER'S LAGER 6 PACK

$11.99

An Amber-colored lager with delicate yet flavorful malty backbone filled with toasted bread and caramelized sugar undertones. Crisp, easy-drinking beer that pairs incredibly well with high-alpine sunsets!

IPA 6 PACK

$11.99

A refreshing, medium-bodied, copper-colored ale. Herbal and citrus/ orange blossom aromas yield to flavors of resinous pine and grassy/floral hop bitterness. This is all balanced by a light caramel sweetness and dry finish.

HAZY IPA 6 PACK

$11.99

Hop-saturated IPA brewed to accentuate tropical fruit flavors of mango, passionfruit, and papaya as well as lime, grapefruit, orange and subtle notes of pine. Soft, rounded, and less bitter on the palate than a traditional IPA

OATMEAL STOUT 6 PACK

$11.99

PILSNER 6 PACK

$11.99

HAZE PALE ALE

$11.99

GROWLERS

GROWLER CONTAINER

$6.00

GROWLER FILL - MEXICAN LAGER

$12.00

GROWLER FILL - AMBER LAGER

$12.00

GROWLER FILL - IPA

$12.00

GROWLER FILL - HAZY IPA

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:25 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:25 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Public House is a modern Colorado saloon. A trusted meeting place in the heart of Crested Butte, Public House celebrates local food and drinks, welcoming accommodations, and the community of live music.

Website

Location

202 Elk Ave, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Directions

Gallery
Public House image
Public House image
Public House image

