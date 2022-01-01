Restaurant header imageView gallery

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

440 Reviews

$$

9406 Battle St

Manassas, VA 20110

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Junction Burger
Kid's Mac & Cheese

Specials

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Autumn Salmon Salad

$18.00

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Appetizers

Thai Scallops

$15.00

Pan seared scallops served on Thai seasoned noddles, topped with scallions and wontons

Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Med Board

$11.00

House made hummus, marinated olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, pita

Potato Skins

$10.00

Fried and loaded with mozzarella cheese, bacon and topped with scallions. Served with a side of sour cream

Beer Cheese

$9.00

Cheese blend made using house brewed beer, served with soft Bavarian style pretzels

Candied Bacon

$10.00

Thick cut apple wood smoked bacon, black pepper, brown sugar, sriracha maple syrup

Pork Belly Deviled Eggs

$9.00

House made deviled egg mix made with crispy pork belly, honey mustard, and a hint of cayenne pepper, in hard boiled egg whites

Wings

$15.00

House made sauces: Buffalo, Blue, Peach Habanero, Maple Chipotle or Old Bay. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing

Poutine

$11.00

Crispy fries loaded with cheddar cheese curds then smothered in our house made gravy

Nachos

$13.00

Extra Pretzel

$2.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Baguette

$2.00

Soups & Salads

Chili (Cup)

$6.00

Chorizo, smoked pork belly, ground beef, cannellini beans, guajillo and poblano peppers. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese

Chili (Bowl)

$9.00

Chorizo, smoked pork belly, ground beef, cannellini beans, guajillo and poblano peppers. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese

House Salad

$7.00

Mesclun greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sun dried cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$9.00

Crisp romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing, house made croutons, shaved parmesan

Greek Salad

$10.00

Mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, chopped artichokes, marinated olives, feta cheese in balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with house made hummus and served with pita

Public House Chop Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine, diced tomatoes, onion, bacon, cucumber, chopped grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, house made chipotle ranch

Beet & Goat Cheese

$11.00

Roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, arugula, orange vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$15.00

House braised corned beef, homemade 1000 island, beer braised kraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye. Served open-faced with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of grilled or our Signature Fried Chicken topped with chopped pickles & triple pepper aioli. Served with fries

Cordon Blue

$15.00

Crispy chicken, smoked ham, swiss cheese. Served with fries and a side of honey mustard

The Fours

$15.00

Tenderloin tips, roasted onions, sliced mushrooms, Swiss cheese. Served with fries

Smoked Salmon Club

$14.00

Cold smoked salmon, lemon dill whipped cream cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, marble rye. Served with fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

House made chicken salad on toasted rye bread, with romaine, sliced tomato and bacon. Served with fries

Burgers

Junction Burger

$18.00

Pork belly, sunny side up egg, fried onions, soy BBQ glaze. Served with fries

Public House Burger

$14.00

Parmesan cheese, fire roasted peppers, fried onions, rosemary aioli. Served with fries

Battle Burger

$15.00

Sautéed mushrooms & onions, crisp bacon & swiss cheese. Served with fries

Greek Burger

$13.00

Red onion, sliced tomato, sliced feta cheese, sliced cucumber, tzatziki sauce. Served with fries

South West Burger

$12.00

Pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, onion ring, peach habanero BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Double Decker Melt

$18.00

Two beef patties, house beer cheese, swiss cheese, caramelized onions. Served with fries

Single Decker Melt

$14.00

Plain Burger

$11.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Two chicken breasts fried in our signature buttermilk batter. Served with a side of smoked gouda mac & cheese

Mussels

$11.00

A pound of mussels sautéed in your choice of: curry broth, white wine garlic, or bacon jalapeño. Served with toasted baguette

Drunken Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

Tender flat iron steak, in our house made drunken marinade, cooked to your liking. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes

Filet

$29.00

A 6oz hand cut filet mignon, topped with demi-glace, sautéed mushrooms and onions, cooked to your liking. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Fusilli noodles tossed in freshly grated smoked gouda cheese, roasted onions and smoked bacon. Topped with Parmesan cheese and baked. Served with seasonal vegetables

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Pan seared salmon topped with house made bourbon glaze. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Tossed in a brown butter bourbon reduction with sautéed onions

Kids

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Fusilli noodles tossed in our signature cheese sauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White bread with mozzarella grilled and served with a side of fries

Kid's Fried Chicken

$7.00

Our signature fried chicken served with a side of fries

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Local ground beef patty on a brioche bun and served with side of fries

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie served warm topped with chocolate and caramel sauce, scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Seasonal bread pudding, served warm with a scoop of ice cream

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$6.00

Rich creamy cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with a fresh berry compote and whipped cream

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Layered lemon cake and mascarpone frosting

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Trio

$7.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

OJ

$2.79

Pineapple Juice

$2.79

Grapefruit Juice

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Draft Beer

Junction Pilsner

$7.00

Autumn Amber

$7.00

Geralds Sour Raspberry

$7.50

Solace Lil Bit Cloudy

$7.50

PH Just the tIPA

$7.00

Evolution Pumpkin

$7.50

MS Folkin Around

$7.00

Aleworks Brown

$7.00

Hardywood Blonde Ale

$7.00

Madonna IPA

$8.00

FLIGHT

$9.00

BTL Beer

Allagash River Trip

$8.00

Allagash White

$6.50

Anderson Valley Blood Orange

$6.75

Ardent Pilsner

$6.50

Aslin Hankering Sour Ale

$8.00

AV Briney Melon

$6.75

AV Tropical Hazy Sour

$6.75

Avery El Gose

$6.50

Ballast Point Sculpin

$6.50

Bold Rock Seasonal

$6.50

Bold Rock Tea

$6.75

Bold Rock VA Draft

$6.50

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Budlight POPS

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.75

Capit-Ale

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$5.75

DB Grape Smash

$7.00

DB Orange Smash

$7.00

Duclaw Strawberry 23

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust

$6.75

Guiness

$6.75

Hibiscus Cucumber Sour

$6.75

High Noon Passion

$6.50

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin'

$6.75

Malice

$7.75

Mango Cart

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Nutrl Pineapple

$6.25

Oatmeal Cookie Stout

$7.50

Ocelot Kings & Queens

$8.00

Ocelot Mi Corazon

$9.00

Ocelot Yachtside Lager

$7.00

Old Ox Black Ox

$6.50

Shofferhofer

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.75

Sister Sangria

$7.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$6.50

Solace Hootin

$8.00

St Pauly Girl

$6.75Out of stock

Stella Artois

$6.50

Thin Man Bliss

$8.00

Topo Chico (Bottle)

$6.25

Topo Chico (Can)

$6.25

Victory Berry Monkey

$6.50

Victory Golden Monkey

$8.00

Victory Tart Monkey

$6.50

Weihenstephaner Hefe

$6.75

WellBeing Hellraisere

$6.25

White Claw Mango

$6.25

White Claw Watermelon

$6.25

Yuengling

$3.50

Yuengling Flight

$3.50

Specialty Cocktails

Old Fashion

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Pineapple Express Sangria

$9.00

Strawberry Lemonade Smash

$9.00

Raspberry Lime Mule

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Cucumber Lime Refresher

$9.00

Cran-Orange Spritz

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Grapefruit Rita

$9.00

Battle Bourbon Smash

$9.00

Pineapple Punch

$9.00

Public House Prohibition

$10.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$9.00

Traditional Mojito

$9.00

Public House Lemonade

$9.00

Clementine Mule

$9.00

Long Island

$10.25

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Bay Breeze

$7.25

White Russian

$7.75

Mai Tai

$9.00

Red Wine (Bottle)

Bottle Stone Cap Merlot

$24.00

Bottle SL Cab Sauv

$24.00

Bottle Josh Legacy Red

$28.00

Bottle Line 39 Pinot Noir

$32.00

Bottle Lapuerta Malbec

$30.00

Bottle SL Rose

$24.00

Bottle Beringer Rose

$24.00

Bottle 19 Crimes Red

$20.00

White Wine (Bottle)

Bottle SL Chard

$24.00

Bottle I Casali Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Bottle Josh Chard

$30.00

Bottle Matua Sav Blanc

$30.00

Bottle Hogue Riesling

$26.00

Bottle Prosecco

$24.00

SIDES

Fries

$5.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Smoked Mac

$7.00

Mashed Potatos

$5.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Merchandise

Hoodie

$30.00

Tap That T-Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$20.00

Bite Club T-Shirt

$15.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Beanie

$15.00

Tacos

Taco Special

$10.00

Tequila Mule

Tequila Mule

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9406 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

Gallery
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

