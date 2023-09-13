Public House of Woodstock
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
An Upscale Restaurant in a Casual Atmosphere.
Location
101 North Johnson Street, Woodstock, IL 60098
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Antigua Mexican Restaurant - Woodstock
No Reviews
125 East Calhoun Street Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurant