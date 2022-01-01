Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Public House of Woodstock

1,083 Reviews

$$

101 N Johnson Street

Woodstock, IL 60098

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
SW Salad
PHW Club

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$13.90Out of stock

Spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan cheese, garlic, herbs, melted jack cheese, fresh pita chips

Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Steak, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Filet Bites

$16.90Out of stock

Tenderloin, garlic crust, pub cheese, pita chips, demi-glaze

Ahi Tostada

$16.00

Seared ahi tuna, wonton crisps, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, wasabi cream sauce, japanese dressing

Buffalo Wings

$15.50

10 fried chicken wings and drummettes, hot wing sauce, bleu cheese dressing, celery sticks

Crispy Avocado

$12.00

Tempura battered avocado, served with chipotle Ranch dressing

Charcuterie

$20.00

Artisanal assorted cheeses, cured meats, nuts, dried fruit., marinated olives, grapes, apricot – jalapeno jam & toast points

Parmesan Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Grilled marinated shrimp, parmesan garlic butter, herb risotto, asparagus tips, goat cheese

Meatloaf Sliders

$14.00

PHW meatloaf, pimento cheese, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, Brioche

Soups/Salads

Loaded Baked Potato (Cup)

$5.00Out of stock

Our homemade cream of potato soup, it is a favorite, loaded with cheddar, bacon and chives

Loaded Baked Potato (Bowl)

$6.50Out of stock

Our homemade cream of potato soup, it is a favorite, loaded with cheddar, bacon and chives

Pumpkin Harvest (Cup)

$4.00

Pumpkin Harvest (Bowl)

$6.00

Quart Potato Soup TO GO Only

$20.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Organic Mixed Greens. topped with sliced tomato and red onion

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded jack cheese, sliced red onions, buttery balsamic vinaigrette

SW Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro dressing blackened

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, crumbled bacon, Caesar dressing grilled

Grilled Asparagus Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens roasted asparagus, cherry tomato, goat cheese, almonds, radish, lemon vinaigrette

Grilled Peach Salad

$14.00

Grilled peaches, mixed greens, pecans, stilton cheese, red onion, tomato, honey vinaigrette

Ahi Poke Bowl

$18.00

Pizza

Tomato Basil Pizza

$15.00

Tomato, butter garlic sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, seasonings, shredded mozzarella

Pear & Prosciutto Pizza

$17.00

Roasted pear, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, arugula, pizza cheese, balsamic glaze

Sandwiches & Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.50

White corn tortillas, fresh catch, shredded lettuce, red onion, cilantro, jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, house salsa, chipotle ranch, Spanish rice choice of sautéed or baja style

Korean Tacos

$14.50

Korean BBQ pork, cilantro, red onion, jack cheese, Asian slaw, Pico de Gallo, avocado, lettuce, Spanish rice, BBQ ranch

Wagyu Steak Tacos

$20.00

Wagyu Steak, tortillas, cilantro, shredded lettuce, Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, fresh avocado, Chipotle Ranch

Lobster Tacos

$24.90

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.90

Cajun chicken, ranch dressing, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped red onion, honey wheat tortilla

New Orleans Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo shrimp & crawfish, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, a spicy bistro sauce, honey wheat tortilla

Rueben

$15.90

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, marble rye bread

PHW Club

$14.90

Chicken breast, bacon, jack cheese, avocado, shredded lettuce, red onion, tomato, multigrain bread, avocado aioli

PHW Burger

$15.90

Custom blend beef patty, jack cheese, mushrooms, cherrywood bacon, crispy onion straws

NYO Burger

$15.90

Custom blend beef patty prepared with your choice of three (3) of the following items: American, cheddar, jack, provolone or swiss cheese, bbq sauce, mushrooms, grilled onions, cherrywood bacon, kalamata olives, green peppers

Steak Sandwich

$21.90

Tenderloin, garlic crust, pub cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, mushrooms, onion straws, demi glaze

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Vegetable Avocado Toast

$14.00

Multi grain bread, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, cucumber, feta cheese, sea salt, cilantro leaf’s

Bratwurst & Beer Cheese

$16.50Out of stock

Beer cheese, pretzel bun, bratwurst, caramelized onions, apple bacon kraut, potato pancake

Craft Burger

$17.90

Slagel farms dry-aged beef patty, bourbon poached pear, black garlic bacon, red English cheddar, Dijon aioli

Entrée

Mediterranean Chicken

$20.90

All natural Chicken Breast, Mediterranean dressing, wild rice, vegetables

Southwest Steak Risotto

$25.50

Wagyu skirt steak, creamy Italian risotto, chorizo, corn, Pico de Gallo, tortilla strips

Blackened Cajun Pasta

$17.00

Fettucini pasta, pesto cream sauce, Italian herbs, parmesan cheese, with your choice of blackened chicken breast, blackened steak or blackened shrimp

Filet Mignon

$44.90

8 oz Angus Filet, fresh herb compound butter, truffle shoe string potatoes, fresh vegetable, demi glaze

Pork Chop

$31.00

14 oz Kubuta pork chop, cherry demi- glace, chefs vegetable & truffle shoe string potatoes

Beef Stroganoff

$18.00Out of stock

Beef tenderloin, sautéed onions, mushrooms, stroganoff sauce, egg noodles

Tuscan Cavatappi

$19.00Out of stock

Italian sausage, roasted tomato, mushrooms, spinach, parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato cream sauce

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Dino Nuggets

$6.50

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Pasta w/ Butter

$4.00

Kid Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.00

Kid Pasta w/ Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.50

Hot Dog

$6.00

Chicken Fingers Kids

$8.50

Sides

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Side Dressing

$0.25

French Fries

$3.50

Truffle Shoestring Potatoes

$4.50

Side Mashed Potato

$3.50

Side Veggies

$3.50

Side Slice Bread ( 3 slices)

$0.75

Wild Rice

$3.50

Spanish Rice

$3.50

Garlic French Fries

$4.50

Guacamole (Side)

$1.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Side Onion Straws

$3.50

Pita Chips

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Kids Fries

$2.50

Jalepenos

$1.00

Bacon Crumbles

$0.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Salsa

Side Pico

$0.50

Desserts

Limoncello Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Thunder

$7.00

Salted Carmel

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Creme Brulee.... what else can we say. Perfect way to finish a meal

Tall Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.25

Canine Cuisine

The Full Dog Bowl

$5.00

Choice of Chicken or Hotdog, rice, peas & carrots

Just the Protein

$4.00

Choice of 2 Hotdogs or Grilled Chicken Breast

Paw-fect Treat

$2.50

3 Bacon Strips

check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Exceptional Food with Great Spirits!

101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock, IL 60098

