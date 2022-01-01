American
Bars & Lounges
Public House of Woodstock
1,083 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Exceptional Food with Great Spirits!
Location
101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock, IL 60098
