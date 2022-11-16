PUBLIC HOUSE PUB QUECHEE
5813 Woodstock Road
Quechee, VT 05059
What's On Tap
Guinness
A dry Irish stout, 4.2%
Harpoon UFO White Citrus Witbier
Light, crisp, and refreshing, a witbier that's been brewed with orange peel and coriander to make it the perfect summer beer. 5.1%
BBCo Radical Candor IPA
Hazy New England IPA with Champlain Valley and Crystal Hops. 6.2%
Switchback Unfiltered Amber Ale
A reddish-amber unfiltered ale with five different malts, select hop varieties, and a specially cultivated yeast which leads to hop flavors, a subtle impression of fruit, and a malty finish. 5%
Stowe Cider Safety Meeting
A dry-hopped cider loaded with Citra and Galaxy hops to add complete notes of tropical and citrus fruits. 6.5%
Four Quarters Owl At Night Porter
Taste of cocoa beans with an earthy character and medium body. 6%
Weird Window Pour Decisions DIPA
Dank flavors of pineapple and pine. 8%
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Deep amber colored with lots of Cascada hops for a fragrant and spicy flavor. 5.6%
Green Empire Easy Listening Pilsner
Dry-hopped with Motueka hops exclusively from New Zealand giving this beer a lemon lime zest and crispness. 5%.
Von Trapp Oktoberfest
Brewed with light and dark Munich malts, with caramel and toffee notes. 5.6%
Maine Beer Co Lunch IPA (12 oz)
Intense hop flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits and pine with a subtle malt sweetness. 7%
Frost Beer Works Lush DIPA
Filled with a combination of hops and an ale yeast to make a rich, juicy beer. 8%
TUESDAY SPECIALS
Loaded Lobster Rangoons
Two delicious rangoons with real lobster meat, scallions, garlic, cream cheese, spices, fried crispy with sweet chili dipping sauce
Mushroom Pepper Ribeye Steak
14-16oz Hand Cut Ribeye topped with a Mushroom Pepper Demi Sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes & Fresh Vegetables.
Festive Creole Steak & Rice Bowl
Cajun Seasoned & Grilled Skirt Steak. Served over a Creole Crawfish Rice & Topped with Avocado, Carrots & Sour Cream.
PH Lobster Mac N' Cheese
PH Mac Sauce, Lobster, and Cavatappi Pasta topped with an Herbed Bread Crumb Topping
Cajun Andouille Sausage Mac N’ Cheese
Cajun Style Andouille tossed with our PH Mac Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Onions and Cavatappi Pasta. With an Herbed Bread Crumb Topping
Housemade Pumpkin Cheesecake
Housemade Pumpkin Cheesecake on a Cinnamon Graham Cracker Crust topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Sugar