American
Bars & Lounges

PUBLIC HOUSE PUB QUECHEE

review star

No reviews yet

5813 Woodstock Road

Quechee, VT 05059

Popular Items

Six Piece Boneless Tenders
Maple Bacon Cheddar Burger
Chicken Schnitzel - Number One Seller

What's On Tap

Guinness

$6.00

A dry Irish stout, 4.2%

Harpoon UFO White Citrus Witbier

$6.00

Light, crisp, and refreshing, a witbier that's been brewed with orange peel and coriander to make it the perfect summer beer. 5.1%

BBCo Radical Candor IPA

$8.00

Hazy New England IPA with Champlain Valley and Crystal Hops. 6.2%

Switchback Unfiltered Amber Ale

$6.00

A reddish-amber unfiltered ale with five different malts, select hop varieties, and a specially cultivated yeast which leads to hop flavors, a subtle impression of fruit, and a malty finish. 5%

Stowe Cider Safety Meeting

$8.00

A dry-hopped cider loaded with Citra and Galaxy hops to add complete notes of tropical and citrus fruits. 6.5%

Four Quarters Owl At Night Porter

$7.50

Taste of cocoa beans with an earthy character and medium body. 6%

Weird Window Pour Decisions DIPA

$8.00

Dank flavors of pineapple and pine. 8%

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

Deep amber colored with lots of Cascada hops for a fragrant and spicy flavor. 5.6%

Green Empire Easy Listening Pilsner

$7.50

Dry-hopped with Motueka hops exclusively from New Zealand giving this beer a lemon lime zest and crispness. 5%.

Von Trapp Oktoberfest

$7.00

Brewed with light and dark Munich malts, with caramel and toffee notes. 5.6%

Maine Beer Co Lunch IPA (12 oz)

$8.00

Intense hop flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits and pine with a subtle malt sweetness. 7%

Frost Beer Works Lush DIPA

$8.00

Filled with a combination of hops and an ale yeast to make a rich, juicy beer. 8%

TUESDAY SPECIALS

Loaded Lobster Rangoons

$13.50

Two delicious rangoons with real lobster meat, scallions, garlic, cream cheese, spices, fried crispy with sweet chili dipping sauce

Mushroom Pepper Ribeye Steak

$26.00

14-16oz Hand Cut Ribeye topped with a Mushroom Pepper Demi Sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes & Fresh Vegetables.

Festive Creole Steak & Rice Bowl

$24.00

Cajun Seasoned & Grilled Skirt Steak. Served over a Creole Crawfish Rice & Topped with Avocado, Carrots & Sour Cream.

PH Lobster Mac N' Cheese

$28.00

PH Mac Sauce, Lobster, and Cavatappi Pasta topped with an Herbed Bread Crumb Topping

Cajun Andouille Sausage Mac N’ Cheese

$19.50

Cajun Style Andouille tossed with our PH Mac Sauce, Red Peppers, Green Onions and Cavatappi Pasta. With an Herbed Bread Crumb Topping

Housemade Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.50

Housemade Pumpkin Cheesecake on a Cinnamon Graham Cracker Crust topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Sugar

Housemade Eggnog Cheesecake

$9.50