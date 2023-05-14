Public Square - East Lake 2355 Otay Lakes Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Public Square on Wheels, offering our signature handmade lattes !!
Location
2355 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bento & Noodles Eastlake - 2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118
3.7 • 995
2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118 Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake - 871 Showroom pl ste-102
No Reviews
871 Showroom Pl Ste#102 Chula Vista, CA 91914
View restaurant
Sunday Breakfast Society - 2322 Proctor Valley Road, suite 130
No Reviews
2322 Proctor Valley Road, suite 130 Chula Vista, CA 91914
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chula Vista
Jamba - 000515 - Eastlake Village Marketplace
4.7 • 549
2275 Otay Lakes Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
Waba Grill - WG0281 - Chula Vista (Broadway)
4.0 • 494
1170 Broadway Chula Vista, CA 91911
View restaurant