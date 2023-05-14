Restaurant header imageView gallery

Public Square - East Lake 2355 Otay Lakes Road

2355 Otay Lakes Road

Chula Vista, CA 91914

HANDCRAFTED LATTES

Latte

$5.25

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.25

Hot Tamale

$5.50

Chai

$5.25

Dirty Chai

$5.25

Chaga Latte

$6.50

COFFEE

Espresso

$3.25

Gibraltar

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.95

Flat White

$4.25

Americano

$3.95

Cold Brew

$3.95

NOT COFFEE

Ice Tea

$4.25

Hot Tea

$4.25

Kefir Soda

$5.95

Olipop

Liquid Death

$3.95

KIDDOS

Kids Coco

$3.75

Appy Juice

$2.95

Choccy Milk

$3.50

MALK

$2.95

Steamer

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Public Square on Wheels, offering our signature handmade lattes !!

Location

2355 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91914

Directions

