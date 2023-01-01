  • Home
Public Well Cafe & Pizza 5733 Dobbins Bridge Rd

No reviews yet

5733 Dobbins Bridge Rd

Anderson, SC 29626

Food

Soup

Soup cup

$1.99

Soup BOWL

$3.99

Salad

Create Your Own Salad!

$9.99

Choose Spring Mix or Romaine and pick any five toppings

Appetizers

Creamy Cheesy Garlic Bread for Two!!

$4.99

W/ Marinara

Housemade Fried Mozzarella

$5.99

W/ Marinara

Garlic Knots

$4.99

Served with tomato sauce

6 Wings

$7.49

Served with one of the following: buffalo, BBQ, garlic Parmesan, teriyaki, or naked

12 Wings

$12.99

Quesadilla

$4.99

W/ Sour Cream

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$10.99Out of stock

4 shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

$5.99

4 poppers

Pizza

Pizza - Personal 10"

$7.99

Pizza - 16"

$14.99

Specialty Personal Pizza

Buffalo Chicken - Personal

$11.99

Caesar Salad - Personal

$11.99

Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch - Personal

$11.99

Marsala - Personal

$11.99

Cheesesteak - Personal

$11.99

Penne Vodka - Personal

$11.99

Margherita - Personal

$11.99

BBQ - Personal

$11.99

Specialty 16" Pizza

Buffalo Chicken - 16"

$19.99

Caesar Salad - 16"

$19.99

Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch - 16"

$19.99

Marsala - 16"

$19.99

Cheesesteak - 16"

$19.99

Penne Vodka - 16"

$19.99

Margherita - 16"

$19.99

BBQ - 16"

$19.99

Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza - Personal

That's how you differentiate yourself from all the other pizza places!!!!

Dessert Pizza - 16"

That's how you differentiate yourself from all the other pizza places!!!!

Baskets

Fish and Chips

$12.99

W/ Tartar Sauce

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

W/ Cocktail Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.49

BLAT

$8.99

BLT plus avocado

Reuben

$10.99

The Mighty Quinn

$9.99

Turkey, stuffing, and cranberry mayo

The Grayson

$10.99

Grilled chicken, smoked gouda, roasted red peppers, and pesto mayo

Cubano

$9.99

Season pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, and cumin mayo

Dang Yankee

$9.99

Turkey, Swiss, coleslaw, and Russian dressing

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Shaved roast beef, sautéed onions, and American cheese!

Cape Cod

$12.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Laura's Favorite *Spicy*

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our cream cheese spread (has a little kick)

Chicken Cutlet

Parmesan Chicken

$9.49

Julius Caesar

$9.99

The Kehoe

$9.99

BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Choice of American, swiss, blue cheese, mozzarella, provolone, smoked gouda, or pepper jack

BACON Cheeseburger

$11.99

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$11.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Sautéed onions, American cheese touch, or Russian dressing

Hamburger

$9.99

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$9.99

Meat Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Penne Vodka

$11.99

Add chicken or shrimp

Entrées

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.99

Lemon Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Marsala

$13.99

Open Faced Sliced Steak

$14.99

Sides

Small Salad

$3.49

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

French Fries

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Coleslaw

$1.99

Baked Potato

$3.29Out of stock

Baked Potato Loaded

$5.49Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Starry

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half and Half

$2.25

Water

Water

Coffee

Black

Cream

Sugar

Cream&Sugar

Kids Drink

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids

Kids' Menu

Kids Macaroni and Cheese W/Drink

$6.99

Kids Burger W/Drink

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger W/Drink

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers W/Drink

$6.99

Kids Grilled Chicken W/Drink

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese W/Drink

$5.99

Dessert

Cake

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5733 Dobbins Bridge Rd, Anderson, SC 29626

Directions

Main pic

