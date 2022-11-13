Restaurant header imageView gallery

PublicWoodstock

8634 Main Street

Woodstock, GA 30188

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough
Public Club
BLT on Wheat

Sandwiches

Hot Pastrami on Rye

$13.00

House smoked pastrami w/ yellow mustard on Rye Bread Add cheese for $1

Public Reuben

$10.00

House made corned Brasstown Beef Brisket slice and served w/ Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing Grilled on Rye Bread

Brisket Sub

$12.00Out of stock

House smoked Brasstown Beef Brisket slice and served hot w/ caramelized onions, provolone & Muenster Cheese & Black Garlic Horseradish Creme on a Hoagie

Public Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken salad on wheat bread with sliced snap peas, orange zest, sliced radishes, shredded lettuce and tomatoes.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00

House smoked salmon w/ lemon chive cream cheese, pickled red onions, capers, and everything seasoning on a bagel

Smoked Carnitas Tacos

$10.00

Two tacos filled w/ house smoked pork carnitas, diced white onions, cilantro, shredded cabbage, Queso Fresco, honey lime crema and guacamole in corn tortillas

Public Club

$10.00

Choice of house smoked or roasted turkey breast with smoked BBQ pork belly, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, Havarti dill cheese and avocado citrus aioli layered between three slices of toasted sourdough bread

House - Cured and Smoked BLT

$12.00

Thick Cut house made bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and buttermilk her aioli on sourdough bread

Big Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sweet Grass Dairy Griffin, Muenster, Swiss, Havarti Dill, & Cheddar Cheese on sourdough bread

Falafel Pita

$10.00

Falafel, cucumber, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickled red onions, and labneh w/ pita bread - V

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

House smoked pork, poblano coleslaw, house made pickles on a brioche bun

Cold Sandwiches

$10.00

From the Smokehouse

Brisket Platter

$12.00Out of stock

Drizzled with BBQ Sauce

Smoked Pulled Pork (Smokehouse)

$12.00

Drizzled with BBQ sauce and signature rub

BBQ spice rubbed smoked pork belly

$10.00

Coated with hot chili honey

Smoked Springer Mountain Chicken Farms half chickens

$10.00

Coated with hot chili honey

Burgers

Pimento cheese burger

$10.00+

Brasstown Beef burger w/ Poblano coleslaw, red onions, house made bacon, American and Pimento cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.00+

Brasstown Beef Burger w/ house made bacon, public BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, and cheddar cheese

Public Burger

$8.00+

Brasstown Beef burger w/ tomato marmalade, house made pickles, onion jam, and American Cheese

The Max Burger

$9.00+

Brasstown Beef burger w/ shredded lettuce, tomatoes, house made pickles, diced onions, public burger sauce and American Cheese

Soup, Salads, & Sides

Smoked Tomato Soup

$5.00+

Public 3 Meat Chili

$6.00+

Public House Salad

$4.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, herbed biscuit croutons, and buttermilk herb dressing

Public Seasonal Salad

$4.00+

Baby spinach, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, crumbled goat cheese, and strawberry balsamic dressing

Public Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Romaine, Sweet Grass Dairy Thomasville Tomme cheese, herbed biscuit croutons, grilled lemon, and house made Caesar dressing

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Broccoli florets, mayo-based dressing, red onion, toasted and spiced walnuts, and craisins

Creamy Herb Potato Salad

$4.00

Potatoes, eggs, buttermilk herb dressing

House Made Pickles

$4.00

Poblano Coleslaw

$4.00

Old Bay Seasoned Fries w/ Buttermilk Herb Aioli

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Potato Chips

$2.00+

Public for Kids

Brasstown Beef Cheeseburger

$6.00

4oz Local Beef Patty w/ cheese on a toasted Brioche Bun

BLT on Wheat

$6.00

House made pork belly w/ lettuce, tomato, & citrus mayo

Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough

$5.00

Blend of Muenster, Provolone, & American cheese on griddled Sourdough

Brasstown Beef Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled local beef hot dog on a soft bun

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Guajillo Jam

$5.00

Peanut butter and house made strawberry guajillo pepper jam w/ a hint of spice on sourdough or wheat

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Unlimited

Hot Tea

$3.00

Black or Green

Espresso

$1.50

Latte

$4.00

Cappucino

$3.50

Cortado

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Red Eye

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Extra shot

$1.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located on the corner of Main St. / Mill St. in the heart of Downtown Woodstock, is your “one stop shop” for all your food / beverage / household needs. We are the perfect place to grab a quick and delicious bite for lunch or dinner!

Location

8634 Main Street, Woodstock, GA 30188

Directions

