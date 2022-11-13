Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Publican Quality Meats

1,064 Reviews

$

825 W. Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Sourdough
Multigrain 1979
Publican Marinated Spatchcocked Chicken

FEATURED ITEMS

Marz Popcorn

$7.00

Two Stacks Whiskey

$9.00

6 O'Clock Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Epic Spices Steak Seasoning

$15.00

Epic Spices Pork Brine

$12.00

Mama T’s Beef Jerky

$9.00Out of stock

Agro Di Mosto Balsamic

$25.00

Scroggins Family Jerky

$9.00

Pasilla Salsa Macha by Chef Rishi Kumar

$19.00

Morita Salsa Macha by Chef Rishi Kumar

$15.00

Bona Fortuna Arrabbiata Sauce

$15.00

Pate Fricandeaux

$12.00

Pork, Pork liver, caul fat, brandy, black pepper, parsley, potato.

Smoked Chicken Breast

$14.00Out of stock

2 Alarm Chili

$14.00

Schmaltz

$4.00

JJ's Cheddar Scallion Biscuits (4pk)

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Apple Butter

$7.00

Applewood smoked, with apples, lemon, honey, and sugar. (Almost like apple BBQ sauce)

Wolf Point Whiskey (Publican Private Barrel)

$65.00Out of stock

Charred Scallion & Miso Compound Butter

$8.00

Orecchiette with Bolognese & Parmesan

$16.00Out of stock

Pate en Croute

$12.00Out of stock

Pistachio Butter (8oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Miso Butter (8oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Large Cornbread

$12.00Out of stock

Small Cornbread

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Herb Marinated Pork Steak with Vegetables

$22.00

Sun Ramen Noodles

$6.00Out of stock

Honey Lemon Apple Jam

$9.00

Apricot Hot Sauce

$7.00

Fondue Kit for Four

$40.00

Make this with our La Capranera Fiano white wine!

Country Ham Compound Butter (6oz)

$9.00

Duck Leg (2pk)

$21.00

BREAD

Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$8.50

Open cell structure. Spence Farm Abruzzi rye & warthog red wheat. 10% whole grain, dark crust. Naturally leavened. 60 hour fermentation

Multigrain 1979

Multigrain 1979

$14.00

Open cell structure. 5 grain, 5 seed, honey. 25% whole grain, dark crust. Naturally leavened. 60 hour fermentation.

Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$7.00Out of stock

Open cell structure. Spence Farm rye & wheat flour. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.

French Baguette

French Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

Soft crumb, open cell structure. Light Spence Farm rye. 7% whole grain, golden flaky crust. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.

Demi Baguette

Demi Baguette

$2.00Out of stock

Soft crumb, open cell structure. Light Spence Farm rye. 7% whole grain, golden flaky crust. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.

Oat Porridge

Oat Porridge

$9.00

Ackerman Farm oats, Wisconsin Kallas honey. 30% whole grain. 30 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.

Seeded Rye

Seeded Rye

$10.00

Spence Farm Abruzzi rye. Charnuska, sesame, sunflower, flax, molasses. 30% whole grain. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.

Olive Bread

Olive Bread

$15.00

Light Spence Farm rye & red fife wheat. Kalamata & castelvetrano olives. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.

Toasted Sesame

Toasted Sesame

$11.00Out of stock

Janie’s Mill Wheat Flour. Olive oil, honey & coated in sesame seed, toasted sesame inside. 15% whole grain. 30 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.

Sliced Sourdough Pullman

Sliced Sourdough Pullman

$8.00

Soft. Deep brown crust. Naturally leavened. 60 hour fermentation. 10% whole grain.

BEEF

More options available in-store
Dry Aged Ribeye

Dry Aged Ribeye

$52.00

Slagel Farms, 45 + Day Dry Aged, cut 1.25"

Dry Aged Bone in Strip

Dry Aged Bone in Strip

$36.00

Slagle Farms 45 Day Dry Aged cut 1.25",

Flank Steak (~1.5 - 2 lb)

Flank Steak (~1.5 - 2 lb)

$28.00Out of stock

Lean and boneless with lots of intense beef flavor. Best when marinated and grilled or sliced thin and stir-fried. (Slagel Farms ~1.5 - 2 lb)

Skirt Steak (~1 lb)

Skirt Steak (~1 lb)

$20.00Out of stock

This cut is known for its robust flavor profile. Marinate and grill hot for fajitas or use for stir-fry. (Slagel Farms ~1 lb)

Flap Steak (~1 lb)

Flap Steak (~1 lb)

$20.00Out of stock

Cut from the Sirloin Bavette/Sirloin Flap and a good source of fajita meat. Marinate and grill or broil. (Slagel Farms ~1 lb)

Ground Beef, Frozen (1lb)

Ground Beef, Frozen (1lb)

$10.00

Slagel Farms

Filet Mignon (~8oz medallion)

Filet Mignon (~8oz medallion)

$25.00Out of stock

This is the most tender steak, lean yet succulent, with a fine buttery texture. Sold boneless. (Slagel Farms, 8 oz)

Slagel Burger Patties (4pk)

$16.00Out of stock

Slagel Farms. 6oz burgers.

Carlisle Wagyu Meats Burger Packs (4 count)

$18.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Burger Mix 1 lb (frozen)

$12.00Out of stock

Marcotte Burger Pack

$12.00Out of stock

PORK

Pork Chop (1" Bone-In ~3/4 lb)

Pork Chop (1" Bone-In ~3/4 lb)

$13.00

Slagel Farms. Pork chops are the most popular cut from the pork loin, which is the strip of meat that runs from the pig’s hip to shoulder. Depending on where they originate, pork chops can be found under a variety of names, including loin, rib, sirloin, top loin and blade chops.

PQM Maple Bacon (~1/2 lb)

PQM Maple Bacon (~1/2 lb)

$9.00

Our house bacon is served by the half pound, it is cured and smoked with Burton's Maple Syrup

Pork Stock, Frozen (1 quart)

$9.00Out of stock

Made in house from roasted pork bones and trimmings simmered overnight.

Ground Pork, Frozen (1 lb)

$9.00

Slagel Farms

Slagel Farms Ground Pork

$9.00Out of stock

Bulk Breakfast Sausage, frozen 1lb

$9.00Out of stock

POULTRY

Publican Marinated Spatchcocked Chicken

Publican Marinated Spatchcocked Chicken

$25.00

Slagel Farms. Semi-boneless for quicker more even cooking. Marinated with mexican oregano, espelette pepper, black pepper, salt, garlic, lemon juice, brown sugar, and olive oil.

Whole Chicken (~4 lb)

Whole Chicken (~4 lb)

$18.00

Slagel Farms

Chicken Breasts (2 pack)

Chicken Breasts (2 pack)

$12.00Out of stock

Slagel Farms. Boneless, Skin On.

Chicken Thighs (4 pack)

Chicken Thighs (4 pack)

$12.00

Slagel Farms. Boneless, Skin On.

Ground Chicken, Frozen (~1 lb)

Ground Chicken, Frozen (~1 lb)

$7.00Out of stock

Slagel Farms

Chicken Stock, Frozen (1 quart)

$9.00Out of stock

Made in house from chicken bones and trimmings simmered overnight.

CHARCUTERIE

The perfect charcuterie box to-go. Feeds 1-2.
Small Charcuterie (serves 2-3)

Small Charcuterie (serves 2-3)

$50.00

Butcher's selection of 3 meats and 3 cheeses, Publican Quality Bread, house made pickles, mustard & jam, pistachio & walnut mix **Can be made all cheese for vegetarians

Medium charcuterie (4-6)

$95.00

Large charcuterie (7-9)

$150.00

Pork & Duck Rillettes (8oz)

$9.00
Country Pate

Country Pate

$7.00+

Pork, Pork Liver, Onion, Pistachio, Wrapped in Bacon **Contains Dairy ,Gluten & Nuts**

Pate Grand Mere

Pate Grand Mere

$7.00+

Pork, chicken liver, bacon, mace, and allspice. Allergens: dairy, gluten.

Porchetta Di Testa (1/4 lb)

$4.50Out of stock

Slightly smoked pork, salted, with pickles and wholegrain mustard and settled in pork aspic.

Ciccioli

$6.00+Out of stock

Pork belly confit, fennel, chili, rosemary, garlic

Special Daily Salami

$8.00+Out of stock

Butcher's choice house dry cured salami

Chicken Liver Pate

$9.00

chicken livers, butter, brandy, red wine, shallot, garlic, thyme, salt, egg 7oz

Country Ham

$10.00+

Lady Edison country ham from North Carolina

Pate Forestiere

$7.00

1/4lb Pancetta

$6.00

SAUSAGE

Breakfast Sausage (each)

Breakfast Sausage (each)

$1.83+

Smoked and Sweet

Toulouse Sausage (each)

Toulouse Sausage (each)

$2.75+

Classic French Garlic Pork Sausage. Mild, and goes well with everything.

Freedom Sausage (each)

Freedom Sausage (each)

$2.75+

Our version of a Morteau Sausage: Smoked, Spicy, Akin to Andouille

Jalapeño Cheddar Brats (each)

$3.00+

Great grilling sausage, cheesy, mild heat

Smoked Green Chili Sausage

$3.00+Out of stock

Pork, hatch chili, onion, jalapeño, herbs.

DELI MEATS

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$6.00+

PQM House Smoked Turkey Breast

City Ham

City Ham

$7.00+
Salami Cotto

Salami Cotto

$5.00+

Pork, Fennel, Garlic, Rosemary, Chili Flake

Tuscan Sopressata

Tuscan Sopressata

$6.00+

Tuscan-Style Cooked Sopressata with Paprika, Rosemary, and Orange

Mortadella

$5.00+

1/4 lb

Porchetta

$6.00+Out of stock

Pastrami

$6.00+Out of stock

HEAT & EAT

Made with tomato, red wine, chicken stock, garlic, onion, carrot, and celery.
Ribollita Soup (Frozen)

Ribollita Soup (Frozen)

$12.00Out of stock

Italian Sausage, White Beans, Kale, Tomato, Croutons, and Parmesan **contains gluten, dairy, allium** (~1 qt)

Avec Dates with Piquillo Sauce

Avec Dates with Piquillo Sauce

$16.00

Ask anyone who’s visited avec about their favorite dish and you’ll be sure to hear about the chorizo-stuffed medjool dates. The dish is the perfect combination of heat from the chorizo and sweetness from the dates, served in a pool of piquillo pepper-tomato sauce

Bolognese Sauce (Frozen)

Bolognese Sauce (Frozen)

$10.00

Ground Beef, Tomato, Beef Stock, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Red Wine, Butter, Cream, Salt (16 oz)

Meatballs

$12.00

Beef and Pork Meatballs in Marinara Sauce

$18.00Out of stock

Beef, Pork, Bread, Onion, Garlic, Parsley, Basil, Milk, Salt, Chili Flake, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese.

Pork Ragu

$10.00Out of stock

Sausage and Peppers

$19.00Out of stock

Creamy Tomato Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Confit Chicken Legs with Roasted Broccoli

$18.00Out of stock

Spiced Smoked Lamb with Cous Cous and Grilled Vegetables

$22.00Out of stock

Smoked Lamb in Barbeque Sauce

$9.00Out of stock

Lentil Soup (Frozen)

$12.00Out of stock

Red Wine Braised Brisket

$35.00Out of stock

Grandma Bev's Kugel

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Ramen Kit for 2 (frozen)

$18.00Out of stock

Braised Beef with Polenta and Herb Gravy

$18.00Out of stock

Steve K's Gumbo

$14.00Out of stock

Meatballs & Piquillo Sauce

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted Vegetables (small)

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted Vegetables (Large)

$10.00Out of stock

Roast Farm Chicken with Potatoes

$18.00Out of stock

Orecchiette with Fennel Sausage and Rapini

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy Sweet Potato Soup (Frozen)

$16.00

"Bigos" Polish Cabbage & Pork Stew

$9.00

Cabbage, Sauerkraut, Onions, Bacon, Pork Shoulder, Mushroom, Honey, Dates

Braised Slagel Pork Shoulder with Black-Eyed Peas

$20.00Out of stock

Orecchiette with Fennel Sausage and Rapini

$18.00Out of stock

TAKE & BAKE GOODIES

Frozen Cookie Dough/Brown Butter Chocolate Chip (6)

Frozen Cookie Dough/Brown Butter Chocolate Chip (6)

$12.00

1/2 dozen. frozen, ready to bake from Pastry Chef Natalie Saben (avec & publican)

EGGS, CHEESE & DAIRY

1 Dozen Slagel Farm Eggs

1 Dozen Slagel Farm Eggs

$9.00

One of our very popular items is these farm fresh eggs. Slagel's Golden Buff chickens lay large brown eggs with nice rich yolks. The hens are not fed any antibiotics, hormones or animal by-products and are raised in a completely cage free environment. These healthy eggs are packaged on their own farm before being distributed directly to us. It is very common for our customers to receive eggs that are only a few days rather than several weeks old compared to most commercial eggs.

Albala Tierno with Honey and Rosemary

Albala Tierno with Honey and Rosemary

$8.00+

30-day aged sheep’s milk cheese with the rind treated to a coating of honey and rosemary. The slight herbal sweetness against the light, floral Albala Tierno paste is a taste sensation for the palate. Made at Finca Fuentillezjos Farm in Poblete, in the Campo de Calatrava volcanic zone, one of the largest in Spain. (4 oz)

Blue Paradise

$5.00+Out of stock

cow's milk, double cream, rich blue cheese from Hooks Creamery, Wisconsin

Capriole Chèvre

$17.00

Carr Valley Mobay

$7.00+

Carr Valley Spicy Beer Cheese Spread

$9.00Out of stock

Emmentaler Swiss

$6.00+

Cow's Milk Emmen Valley, Switzerland The original Swiss Cheese w/ the holes! Grassy and Sweet

Grumpy Goat Cheddar

$5.00

Goat Milk 1 year

Hornkuhkase

$7.00+Out of stock

raw, cow's milk cousin of gruyere.

Jasper Hill Whitney

$8.00+Out of stock

Mitica Pecorino Pepato

$6.50+Out of stock

Naked Pruner

$26.00+Out of stock

Parmigiano Reggiano. D.O.P.

$17.00Out of stock

D.O.P. Parmigiano Reggiano Cow's milk, 1/2 Pound

Pleasant Ridge Reserve Cheese

Pleasant Ridge Reserve Cheese

$9.00

Pleasant Ridge Reserve is an aged, alpine-style cheese. Like the coveted, alpage versions of Beaufort and Gruyere, Pleasant Ridge is made only in the summer months, while our cows are grazing fresh pasture. The sweetness born from the grass-fed milk combines with the savory flavors developed by the cheese’s natural, washed rind. The resulting complexity – rich and salty, with a long, fruity finish – has made Pleasant Ridge one of the most distinctive and celebrated cheeses in the country. (~1/4 lb)

PQM Pimento Cheese

PQM Pimento Cheese

$9.00

2 Year Aged Cheddar, Pimento Peppers, Mayo ~8 oz

Prairie Breeze

$7.00

Queen of Corona

$26.00+Out of stock

Red Barn Cupola

$7.00
Roelli Red Rock

Roelli Red Rock

$7.00

This award winning American Original is not one you will forget from Master Cheesemaker Chris Roelli. Quite unique, Red Rock’s vibrant, red-orange hue of cheddar is accompanied by light blue veining that is not peppery and bright but more mellow with pistachio undertones. (~1/4 lb)

Sequatchie Cove Creamery Coppinger

Sequatchie Cove Creamery Coppinger

$8.00+

Coppinger is a semi-soft washed rind cheese with a striking layer of decorative vegetable ash in its center. The velvety elastic paste is savory and buttery with notes of fresh grass, citrus, and cured meats, making it ideal for the cheese plate or melted into any dish.

Spice Witch

$8.00+
Tulip Tree Trillium

Tulip Tree Trillium

$19.00

Trillium is a triple cream, bloomy-rind cheese inspired by the French classics, Camembert & Brie. It has a soft buttery texture with rich smooth flavors & gentle lactic tones.

Provolone Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Carr Valley Cow Butter

$4.00

Patrick's South Side Pride Extra Spicy Pimento Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Shredded Pecorino Romano

$15.00

Burrata Cheese

$15.00

PASTA

Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Rigatoni

Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Rigatoni

$9.00Out of stock

Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production. They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area. Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.

Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Penne

Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Penne

$9.00Out of stock

Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production. They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area. Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.

Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Bucatini

Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Bucatini

$9.00

Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production. They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area. Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.

Caponi Gluten Free Fusilli

Caponi Gluten Free Fusilli

$9.00

Caponi Gluten Free Pasta is made exclusively with corn flour (70%) and rice flour (30%). The pasta contains no mono- nor diglycerides of fatty acids or any other emulsifier and is entirely natural. Because the pasta is bronze cut, it has a porosity and roughness that help hold sauces and spices. Gluten free pasta requires more attention during the cooking process. Alessandro from Caponi recommends the following: Add one tablespoon of olive oil to the cooking water Taste the pasta at the first cooking time indicated. Cooking time: 7 / 8 minutes.

Caponi Gluten Free Tagliatelle

Caponi Gluten Free Tagliatelle

$9.00

Caponi Gluten Free Pasta is made exclusively with corn flour (70%) and rice flour (30%). The pasta contains no mono- nor diglycerides of fatty acids or any other emulsifier and is entirely natural. Because the pasta is bronze cut, it has a porosity and roughness that help hold sauces and spices. Gluten free pasta requires more attention during the cooking process. Alessandro from Caponi recommends the following: Add one tablespoon of olive oil to the cooking water Taste the pasta at the first cooking time indicated. Cooking time: 7 / 8 minutes.

Mamma Emma Potato Gnocchi

Mamma Emma Potato Gnocchi

$12.00Out of stock

Mamma Emma's potato gnocchi are ready in the pan in 3 minutes with the addition of 100 ml of water per pack and your favorite sauce. Ideal for those who love traditional foods, these potato gnocchi can be combined with any type of sauce

Gemma Foods Fresh Casarecce

$16.00Out of stock

Gemma Foods Fresh Tagliolini

$16.00Out of stock

Gemma Foods Fresh Mafaldine

$16.00Out of stock

Durum Semolina Rigatoni

$6.00

CHIPS & CRACKERS

PQM Seeded Crackers

PQM Seeded Crackers

$6.00

-rye flour -olive oil -sesame, charnuska, sunflower, pepitas, flax

Potter's Crackers Applewood Smoked

Potter's Crackers Applewood Smoked

$9.00Out of stock

We slow smoke our Classic White with wood from organic apple trees and the result is a rich flavor that will surprise your taste buds! Try this unique cracker with an aged cheddar or charcuterie.

Potter's Crackers Winter Wheat

Potter's Crackers Winter Wheat

$9.00Out of stock

If you are looking for a cracker that delivers whole grain goodness and buttery flavor with every bite, look no further! Winter Wheat delivers on taste but this classic flavor profile will compliment, not compete, with all your favorite cheese selections.

Potter's Crackers Caramelized Onion

Potter's Crackers Caramelized Onion

$9.00Out of stock

There are a few tears around the kitchen when we chop mountains of Wisconsin onions for caramelizing and the delicious aroma of onions roasting drives all our neighbors nuts! The resulting flavor is incredible- this is one of our staff favorites, even with the tears! Pair with a brie or other triple cream cheese.

Potter's Crackers Herbes De Provence

Potter's Crackers Herbes De Provence

$9.00

Take a trip to the south of France right here in Wisconsin! Our new Herbes de Provence is made with fresh rosemary and fresh thyme, never dried, and that makes all the difference in the world! Pair this delicious cracker with a Chèvre.

Potter’s Apple Crisps

$9.00Out of stock

Taralli Cacio e Pepe

$8.00Out of stock

CONDIMENTS

Edmond Fallot Dijon Mustard

Edmond Fallot Dijon Mustard

$10.00Out of stock

A French classic, Edmond Fallot's traditional dijon mustard is the original mustard that started it all. Still made from the same recipe, it is full of flavor and has just the right amount of spice. This classic piquant mustard is beautiful as a major spice or accompaniment to any meal. Use it on fish, chicken, pork, or in a sauce to brighten and enhance the natural tastes of any dish.

Edmond Fallot Green Peppercorn Dijon Mustard

Edmond Fallot Green Peppercorn Dijon Mustard

$10.00Out of stock

The bright and spicy notes of green peppercorn are blended perfectly with dijon to create a delightfully pungent addition to any sandwich or burger. Made the old fashioned way, this mustard contains only the highest quality ingredients and is full of rich flavor. We love this mustard in a sauce for a steak or roast, or whipped right into mashed potatoes.

Edmond Fallot Tarragon Mustard

Edmond Fallot Tarragon Mustard

$10.00Out of stock
Edmond Fallot Walnut Mustard

Edmond Fallot Walnut Mustard

$10.00Out of stock

This nutty, full-flavored condiment is great with anything savory. Made by mixing traditionally ground dijon mustard with walnuts from Perigord, France, it's flavor is one of a kind. Spread it on sliced chicken, a grilled gruyere sandwich, filet mignon, or create a beautiful vinaigrette for a salad by mixing it with a little vinegar.

Edmund Fallot Green Peppercorn Mustard

$10.00

Edmund Fallot Seeded Mustard

$10.00Out of stock

Sundried Tomato and Olive Tapenade

$6.00

SALTS, SPICES & RUBS

Honey, lemon, and saffron blend for pork, fruit dishes, and desserts
La Boite PK

La Boite PK

$15.00

An Aleppo, fleur de sel, and lemon blend for lamb, fish & salads Created by Chef Lior who worked with Chef Paul Kahan to capture the true essence of your favorite One Off Hospitality locations

La Boite Shabazi

La Boite Shabazi

$15.00

A yemenite blend of green chiles, cilantro, and garlic for soups, sauces, and condiments Created by Chef Lior who worked with Chef Paul Kahan to capture the true essence of your favorite One Off Hospitality locations

La Boite Publican

La Boite Publican

$15.00

Urfa pepper, orange, and cumin blend for grilled meat, pasta and vegetables. Created by Chef Lior who worked with Chef Paul Kahan to capture the true essence of your favorite One Off Hospitality locations

La Boite Cancale

La Boite Cancale

$15.00

Orange and fennel fleur de sel for poultry, fish, seafood and vegetables. Created by the Chef Lior worked with Chef Paul Kahan to capture the true essence of your favorite One Off Hospitality locations

La Boite Pasha

$15.00

a blend of urfa, chili, sumac and oregano great for lamb, fish & veggies Created by the Chef Lior and one of Chef Paul Kahan's favorites!

La Boite Coquelicot

$15.00

poppy seeds, and lemon blend great for salads, fish, cheese & desserts Created by the Chef Lior and one of Chef Paul Kahan's favorites!

La Boite set of 3 minis

$16.00

custom blended spices from la boîte, nyc 3 mini spices (1oz) - avec, PK & the Publican

PQM Steak Seasoning

$15.00Out of stock

4 oz. Epic Spices - PQM Custom Steak Seasoning

Pork Brine

$12.00

Savini Tartufi Black Truffle Salt

$28.00

Bona Furtuna Sicilian Sea Salt with Organic Lemon

$16.00Out of stock

NUTS, PRESERVES, AND PICKLES

mama lil's sweet & spicy peppers
PQM Marcona Almonds

PQM Marcona Almonds

$8.00Out of stock

~8 oz - dry roasted, salted

Spiced nuts

$6.00

Walnuts, pecans, pistachios, pepper, ginger, nutmeg, clove, allspice.

Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves

Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves

$12.00Out of stock
Bonne Maman Cherry Preserves

Bonne Maman Cherry Preserves

$12.00Out of stock

PQM Bread and Butter Pickles

$6.00

8oz

Cellar Door Blackberry Lime Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Cellar Door Peach Habanero Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Cellar Door Raspberry Lavender Jam

$12.00

Cellar Door Tomato and Red Pepper Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Cellar Door Blueberry Jam

$12.00

PQM Pickled Fresnos

$6.00Out of stock

Almond Dukkah

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Fig Spread

$13.00

Sour Cherry Spread

$13.00

Peruvian Pepper Jam

$13.00

Caramelized Onion Jam

$13.00

PANTRY

Milk & Honey PQM Granola

Milk & Honey PQM Granola

$10.00

Milk & Honey made a special PQM blend that features currants, cashews and coconut.

Burton's Maple Syrup

Burton's Maple Syrup

$15.00

This is a Traditional or Classic "B" Grade Maple Syrup. This syrup is darker in color more robust in maple flavor. "B" Grade is highly sought after by most Chefs and Homemakers.

Milk Chocolate Clusters

Milk Chocolate Clusters

$12.00

Al Koeze began making Cream-Nut Brand peanut butter in the 1920's. Years later his son Scott and daughter-in-law Ruth cooked up a smooth peanut butter cream to use for filling chocolates that will keep the name Cream-Nut alive forever. Luscious milk chocolate and a layer of pecans complete this one-of-a-kind confection.

Cream Nut Peanut Butter (Creamy)

Cream Nut Peanut Butter (Creamy)

$10.00

This is the good stuff – the best all natural peanut butter available. Consistent winner of taste testing awards, Cream-Nut has no preservatives or no extra oils (not homogenized). The only thing added is a pinch of salt. The Koeze family has been hand-crafting this peanut butter for over 90 years. Selected Virginia peanuts are carefully roasted to a rich dark color, then coarse ground to perfection.We produce small batches one-at-a-time, carefully roasting each one, and add some old fashioned attention to detail to produce a rich peanut taste that will have you coming back for more!

Cream Nut Peanut Butter (Crunchy)

Cream Nut Peanut Butter (Crunchy)

$10.00

This is the good stuff – the best all natural peanut butter available. Consistent winner of taste testing awards, Cream-Nut has no preservatives or no extra oils (not homogenized). The only thing added is a pinch of salt. The Koeze family has been hand-crafting this peanut butter for over 90 years. Selected Virginia peanuts are carefully roasted to a rich dark color, then coarse ground to perfection.We produce small batches one-at-a-time, carefully roasting each one, and add some old fashioned attention to detail to produce a rich peanut taste that will have you coming back for more!

Caruso's Giardiniera (Hot)

$12.00

Caruso's Giardiniera (Mild)

$12.00

Maesri Crispy Shallots (7oz)

$8.00

RED WINE

20% New oak. Vines are an average of 8-years old. The nose is full of red and black cherries backed up by forest floor/ woodsie earthiness: The palate brings fresh red fruit with savory herbs. Great minerality: Subtle hints of toasted oak to accent the fresh fruit. Great finish.

Gonnet Cotes du Rhone

$25.00

Syrah, Grenache, Cinsault blend from the Rhône Valley, France. Light spice compliments a bouquet of red fruits, anise and currants. Medium bodied and wonderfully drinkable.

Les Deux Moulins Pinot Noir

$25.00Out of stock

Delicious Pinot Noir from the Loire Valley, France. Beautiful combination of fruit, minerality and spice.

La Galoche Beaujolais

$35.00

Gamay from Beaulolais, France. Certified organic and harvested from old vines. Medium bodied, softer style wine with beautiful fruit and subtle spice. Delicious with pork, chicken, charcuterie and sausages.

Appia Antica Rosso Cabernet Blend

$35.00

A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc from Lazio Italy. Medium to full bodied red with structure and finesse.

Mauro Molino Barbera d'Alba

$30.00

Beautiful 100% Barbera from Piedmont, Italy. Organic and sustainably grown grapes. Incredible aromas with hints of berries and chocolate.

La Capranera Aglianico

$30.00

Aglianico from Campania, Italy. Red fruit notes with a dark chocolate hint to the finish. Delicious with red meat.

Les Athletes Du Vin Pinot Noir

$30.00

Chateau Yvonne "La Folie"

$45.00

Equinoixe

$50.00

Font Du Vent

$30.00

Art + Science Fruit Nat

$40.00

Boschis Francesco Langhe Freisa

$40.00

La Folle Noire d'Ambat

$40.00

WHITE WINE

Les Athletes du Vin Chenin Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley, France. Balanced wine with white fruit notes, think peach and pear. Beautiful acidity with slight citrus undertones.

Can Feixes Penedes

$35.00

Dry and crisp with beautiful minerality. A blend of chardonnay, malvasia and macabeo from Catalonia, Spain

Via Alpina Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Traditional Italian pinot grigio. Softer style with crisp, clean fruit.

Chateau Lamothe de Haux

$25.00

La Capranera Fiano

$25.00

Sancerre

$45.00

Les Deux Moulins

$25.00

Domaine Specht Riesling

$35.00

Bolgheri Bianco

$40.00

Damien Martin-Verze Chardonnay

$35.00

Chaumeau Sancerre La Mission d'Arnais

$45.00

Bel a Ciao Vin Orange Semillon

$30.00

Jeff Carrel Pinot Noir

$35.00

Plan Pegau

$40.00

Macon-Verze Chardonnay

$35.00

Bel a Ciao Vin Orange Semillon

$30.00

Sto Fuori Timorasso 2020

$35.00

Aerides Xynisteri 2021

$35.00

SPARKLING & ROSÉ

Perla Rose

$25.00Out of stock

Spain - 100% Garnacha

Birichino Vin Gris Rose

$30.00

Fresh rosé from California. A blend of cinsult and grenache. Crisp strawberry notes.

Pet Nat Saint Cyr Sparkling Rose

$35.00Out of stock

Gamay from Beaujolais, France direct press, cold fermentation in bottle 'sur point' (upside down, no aging on the lees). Very clean and elegant sparkling rosé.

ISC Brut

$25.00Out of stock

Mas Fi Cava

$25.00Out of stock

Bright, crisp Spanish sparkling wine

Marie-Pierre Maciat Crémant

$45.00

Elegant sparkling wine from Burgundy, France. 100% chardonnay

L'Ostal Rose

$25.00

Carboniste

$45.00

Crip and fruity sparkling wine. Tastes like fresh peaches!

Commanderie de la Bargemone Rose

$25.00

Art & Science Symbiosis Pet Nat 2019

$40.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

Refreshing Japanese style highball made with bourbon whiskey.

Tokyo Style Highball

$10.00

Crafthouse Moscow Mule

$12.00

Crafthouse Paloma

$12.00

Crafthouse Southside

$12.00

Crafthouse Whiskey Sour

$12.00

High Noon (Lime)

$5.00

High Noon (Grapefruit)

$5.00

SPIRITS

Woodford Reserve

$30.00

MERCH & COOKBOOKS

PQM Hat

PQM Hat

$30.00

Snapback, Adjustable (OS)

Cheers To The Publican (Cookbook, Hardcover)

Cheers To The Publican (Cookbook, Hardcover)

$30.00
Cooking for Good Times (Cookbook, Hardcover)

Cooking for Good Times (Cookbook, Hardcover)

$30.00
PQM Apron

PQM Apron

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Publican Quality Meats is One Off Hospitality’s butcher shop, neighborhood café, bakery and gourmet market, aptly located in Chicago’s historic meatpacking district. The multi-faceted property serves as a butcher shop, with Head Butcher Rob Levitt, at the helm, curating an assortment of natural and organic meat products and house-made sausages. Stop in for a sandwich or salad at the café or to stock up on kitchen goods from local artisans.

Location

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Publican Quality Meats image
Publican Quality Meats image
Publican Quality Meats image

