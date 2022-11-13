- Home
Publican Quality Meats
1,064 Reviews
$
825 W. Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
FEATURED ITEMS
Marz Popcorn
Two Stacks Whiskey
6 O'Clock Gin & Tonic
Epic Spices Steak Seasoning
Epic Spices Pork Brine
Mama T’s Beef Jerky
Agro Di Mosto Balsamic
Scroggins Family Jerky
Pasilla Salsa Macha by Chef Rishi Kumar
Morita Salsa Macha by Chef Rishi Kumar
Bona Fortuna Arrabbiata Sauce
Pate Fricandeaux
Pork, Pork liver, caul fat, brandy, black pepper, parsley, potato.
Smoked Chicken Breast
2 Alarm Chili
Schmaltz
JJ's Cheddar Scallion Biscuits (4pk)
Smoked Apple Butter
Applewood smoked, with apples, lemon, honey, and sugar. (Almost like apple BBQ sauce)
Wolf Point Whiskey (Publican Private Barrel)
Charred Scallion & Miso Compound Butter
Orecchiette with Bolognese & Parmesan
Pate en Croute
Pistachio Butter (8oz)
Pumpkin Miso Butter (8oz)
Large Cornbread
Small Cornbread
Grilled Herb Marinated Pork Steak with Vegetables
Sun Ramen Noodles
Honey Lemon Apple Jam
Apricot Hot Sauce
Fondue Kit for Four
Make this with our La Capranera Fiano white wine!
Country Ham Compound Butter (6oz)
Duck Leg (2pk)
BREAD
Country Sourdough
Open cell structure. Spence Farm Abruzzi rye & warthog red wheat. 10% whole grain, dark crust. Naturally leavened. 60 hour fermentation
Multigrain 1979
Open cell structure. 5 grain, 5 seed, honey. 25% whole grain, dark crust. Naturally leavened. 60 hour fermentation.
Ciabatta
Open cell structure. Spence Farm rye & wheat flour. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.
French Baguette
Soft crumb, open cell structure. Light Spence Farm rye. 7% whole grain, golden flaky crust. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.
Demi Baguette
Soft crumb, open cell structure. Light Spence Farm rye. 7% whole grain, golden flaky crust. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.
Oat Porridge
Ackerman Farm oats, Wisconsin Kallas honey. 30% whole grain. 30 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.
Seeded Rye
Spence Farm Abruzzi rye. Charnuska, sesame, sunflower, flax, molasses. 30% whole grain. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.
Olive Bread
Light Spence Farm rye & red fife wheat. Kalamata & castelvetrano olives. 60 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.
Toasted Sesame
Janie’s Mill Wheat Flour. Olive oil, honey & coated in sesame seed, toasted sesame inside. 15% whole grain. 30 hour fermentation. Naturally leavened.
Sliced Sourdough Pullman
Soft. Deep brown crust. Naturally leavened. 60 hour fermentation. 10% whole grain.
BEEF
Dry Aged Ribeye
Slagel Farms, 45 + Day Dry Aged, cut 1.25"
Dry Aged Bone in Strip
Slagle Farms 45 Day Dry Aged cut 1.25",
Flank Steak (~1.5 - 2 lb)
Lean and boneless with lots of intense beef flavor. Best when marinated and grilled or sliced thin and stir-fried. (Slagel Farms ~1.5 - 2 lb)
Skirt Steak (~1 lb)
This cut is known for its robust flavor profile. Marinate and grill hot for fajitas or use for stir-fry. (Slagel Farms ~1 lb)
Flap Steak (~1 lb)
Cut from the Sirloin Bavette/Sirloin Flap and a good source of fajita meat. Marinate and grill or broil. (Slagel Farms ~1 lb)
Ground Beef, Frozen (1lb)
Slagel Farms
Filet Mignon (~8oz medallion)
This is the most tender steak, lean yet succulent, with a fine buttery texture. Sold boneless. (Slagel Farms, 8 oz)
Slagel Burger Patties (4pk)
Slagel Farms. 6oz burgers.
Carlisle Wagyu Meats Burger Packs (4 count)
Dry Aged Burger Mix 1 lb (frozen)
Marcotte Burger Pack
PORK
Pork Chop (1" Bone-In ~3/4 lb)
Slagel Farms. Pork chops are the most popular cut from the pork loin, which is the strip of meat that runs from the pig’s hip to shoulder. Depending on where they originate, pork chops can be found under a variety of names, including loin, rib, sirloin, top loin and blade chops.
PQM Maple Bacon (~1/2 lb)
Our house bacon is served by the half pound, it is cured and smoked with Burton's Maple Syrup
Pork Stock, Frozen (1 quart)
Made in house from roasted pork bones and trimmings simmered overnight.
Ground Pork, Frozen (1 lb)
Slagel Farms
Slagel Farms Ground Pork
Bulk Breakfast Sausage, frozen 1lb
POULTRY
Publican Marinated Spatchcocked Chicken
Slagel Farms. Semi-boneless for quicker more even cooking. Marinated with mexican oregano, espelette pepper, black pepper, salt, garlic, lemon juice, brown sugar, and olive oil.
Whole Chicken (~4 lb)
Slagel Farms
Chicken Breasts (2 pack)
Slagel Farms. Boneless, Skin On.
Chicken Thighs (4 pack)
Slagel Farms. Boneless, Skin On.
Ground Chicken, Frozen (~1 lb)
Slagel Farms
Chicken Stock, Frozen (1 quart)
Made in house from chicken bones and trimmings simmered overnight.
CHARCUTERIE
Small Charcuterie (serves 2-3)
Butcher's selection of 3 meats and 3 cheeses, Publican Quality Bread, house made pickles, mustard & jam, pistachio & walnut mix **Can be made all cheese for vegetarians
Medium charcuterie (4-6)
Large charcuterie (7-9)
Pork & Duck Rillettes (8oz)
Country Pate
Pork, Pork Liver, Onion, Pistachio, Wrapped in Bacon **Contains Dairy ,Gluten & Nuts**
Pate Grand Mere
Pork, chicken liver, bacon, mace, and allspice. Allergens: dairy, gluten.
Porchetta Di Testa (1/4 lb)
Slightly smoked pork, salted, with pickles and wholegrain mustard and settled in pork aspic.
Ciccioli
Pork belly confit, fennel, chili, rosemary, garlic
Special Daily Salami
Butcher's choice house dry cured salami
Chicken Liver Pate
chicken livers, butter, brandy, red wine, shallot, garlic, thyme, salt, egg 7oz
Country Ham
Lady Edison country ham from North Carolina
Pate Forestiere
1/4lb Pancetta
SAUSAGE
Breakfast Sausage (each)
Smoked and Sweet
Toulouse Sausage (each)
Classic French Garlic Pork Sausage. Mild, and goes well with everything.
Freedom Sausage (each)
Our version of a Morteau Sausage: Smoked, Spicy, Akin to Andouille
Jalapeño Cheddar Brats (each)
Great grilling sausage, cheesy, mild heat
Smoked Green Chili Sausage
Pork, hatch chili, onion, jalapeño, herbs.
DELI MEATS
HEAT & EAT
Ribollita Soup (Frozen)
Italian Sausage, White Beans, Kale, Tomato, Croutons, and Parmesan **contains gluten, dairy, allium** (~1 qt)
Avec Dates with Piquillo Sauce
Ask anyone who’s visited avec about their favorite dish and you’ll be sure to hear about the chorizo-stuffed medjool dates. The dish is the perfect combination of heat from the chorizo and sweetness from the dates, served in a pool of piquillo pepper-tomato sauce
Bolognese Sauce (Frozen)
Ground Beef, Tomato, Beef Stock, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Red Wine, Butter, Cream, Salt (16 oz)
Meatballs
Beef and Pork Meatballs in Marinara Sauce
Beef, Pork, Bread, Onion, Garlic, Parsley, Basil, Milk, Salt, Chili Flake, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese.
Pork Ragu
Sausage and Peppers
Creamy Tomato Soup
Confit Chicken Legs with Roasted Broccoli
Spiced Smoked Lamb with Cous Cous and Grilled Vegetables
Smoked Lamb in Barbeque Sauce
Lentil Soup (Frozen)
Red Wine Braised Brisket
Grandma Bev's Kugel
Pork Belly Ramen Kit for 2 (frozen)
Braised Beef with Polenta and Herb Gravy
Steve K's Gumbo
Meatballs & Piquillo Sauce
Roasted Vegetables (small)
Roasted Spaghetti Squash
Roasted Vegetables (Large)
Roast Farm Chicken with Potatoes
Orecchiette with Fennel Sausage and Rapini
Spicy Sweet Potato Soup (Frozen)
"Bigos" Polish Cabbage & Pork Stew
Cabbage, Sauerkraut, Onions, Bacon, Pork Shoulder, Mushroom, Honey, Dates
Braised Slagel Pork Shoulder with Black-Eyed Peas
Orecchiette with Fennel Sausage and Rapini
TAKE & BAKE GOODIES
EGGS, CHEESE & DAIRY
1 Dozen Slagel Farm Eggs
One of our very popular items is these farm fresh eggs. Slagel's Golden Buff chickens lay large brown eggs with nice rich yolks. The hens are not fed any antibiotics, hormones or animal by-products and are raised in a completely cage free environment. These healthy eggs are packaged on their own farm before being distributed directly to us. It is very common for our customers to receive eggs that are only a few days rather than several weeks old compared to most commercial eggs.
Albala Tierno with Honey and Rosemary
30-day aged sheep’s milk cheese with the rind treated to a coating of honey and rosemary. The slight herbal sweetness against the light, floral Albala Tierno paste is a taste sensation for the palate. Made at Finca Fuentillezjos Farm in Poblete, in the Campo de Calatrava volcanic zone, one of the largest in Spain. (4 oz)
Blue Paradise
cow's milk, double cream, rich blue cheese from Hooks Creamery, Wisconsin
Capriole Chèvre
Carr Valley Mobay
Carr Valley Spicy Beer Cheese Spread
Emmentaler Swiss
Cow's Milk Emmen Valley, Switzerland The original Swiss Cheese w/ the holes! Grassy and Sweet
Grumpy Goat Cheddar
Goat Milk 1 year
Hornkuhkase
raw, cow's milk cousin of gruyere.
Jasper Hill Whitney
Mitica Pecorino Pepato
Naked Pruner
Parmigiano Reggiano. D.O.P.
D.O.P. Parmigiano Reggiano Cow's milk, 1/2 Pound
Pleasant Ridge Reserve Cheese
Pleasant Ridge Reserve is an aged, alpine-style cheese. Like the coveted, alpage versions of Beaufort and Gruyere, Pleasant Ridge is made only in the summer months, while our cows are grazing fresh pasture. The sweetness born from the grass-fed milk combines with the savory flavors developed by the cheese’s natural, washed rind. The resulting complexity – rich and salty, with a long, fruity finish – has made Pleasant Ridge one of the most distinctive and celebrated cheeses in the country. (~1/4 lb)
PQM Pimento Cheese
2 Year Aged Cheddar, Pimento Peppers, Mayo ~8 oz
Prairie Breeze
Queen of Corona
Red Barn Cupola
Roelli Red Rock
This award winning American Original is not one you will forget from Master Cheesemaker Chris Roelli. Quite unique, Red Rock’s vibrant, red-orange hue of cheddar is accompanied by light blue veining that is not peppery and bright but more mellow with pistachio undertones. (~1/4 lb)
Sequatchie Cove Creamery Coppinger
Coppinger is a semi-soft washed rind cheese with a striking layer of decorative vegetable ash in its center. The velvety elastic paste is savory and buttery with notes of fresh grass, citrus, and cured meats, making it ideal for the cheese plate or melted into any dish.
Spice Witch
Tulip Tree Trillium
Trillium is a triple cream, bloomy-rind cheese inspired by the French classics, Camembert & Brie. It has a soft buttery texture with rich smooth flavors & gentle lactic tones.
Provolone Cheese
Carr Valley Cow Butter
Patrick's South Side Pride Extra Spicy Pimento Cheese
Shredded Pecorino Romano
Burrata Cheese
PASTA
Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Rigatoni
Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production. They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area. Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.
Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Penne
Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production. They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area. Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.
Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Bucatini
Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production. They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area. Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.
Caponi Gluten Free Fusilli
Caponi Gluten Free Pasta is made exclusively with corn flour (70%) and rice flour (30%). The pasta contains no mono- nor diglycerides of fatty acids or any other emulsifier and is entirely natural. Because the pasta is bronze cut, it has a porosity and roughness that help hold sauces and spices. Gluten free pasta requires more attention during the cooking process. Alessandro from Caponi recommends the following: Add one tablespoon of olive oil to the cooking water Taste the pasta at the first cooking time indicated. Cooking time: 7 / 8 minutes.
Caponi Gluten Free Tagliatelle
Caponi Gluten Free Pasta is made exclusively with corn flour (70%) and rice flour (30%). The pasta contains no mono- nor diglycerides of fatty acids or any other emulsifier and is entirely natural. Because the pasta is bronze cut, it has a porosity and roughness that help hold sauces and spices. Gluten free pasta requires more attention during the cooking process. Alessandro from Caponi recommends the following: Add one tablespoon of olive oil to the cooking water Taste the pasta at the first cooking time indicated. Cooking time: 7 / 8 minutes.
Mamma Emma Potato Gnocchi
Mamma Emma's potato gnocchi are ready in the pan in 3 minutes with the addition of 100 ml of water per pack and your favorite sauce. Ideal for those who love traditional foods, these potato gnocchi can be combined with any type of sauce
Gemma Foods Fresh Casarecce
Gemma Foods Fresh Tagliolini
Gemma Foods Fresh Mafaldine
Durum Semolina Rigatoni
CHIPS & CRACKERS
PQM Seeded Crackers
-rye flour -olive oil -sesame, charnuska, sunflower, pepitas, flax
Potter's Crackers Applewood Smoked
We slow smoke our Classic White with wood from organic apple trees and the result is a rich flavor that will surprise your taste buds! Try this unique cracker with an aged cheddar or charcuterie.
Potter's Crackers Winter Wheat
If you are looking for a cracker that delivers whole grain goodness and buttery flavor with every bite, look no further! Winter Wheat delivers on taste but this classic flavor profile will compliment, not compete, with all your favorite cheese selections.
Potter's Crackers Caramelized Onion
There are a few tears around the kitchen when we chop mountains of Wisconsin onions for caramelizing and the delicious aroma of onions roasting drives all our neighbors nuts! The resulting flavor is incredible- this is one of our staff favorites, even with the tears! Pair with a brie or other triple cream cheese.
Potter's Crackers Herbes De Provence
Take a trip to the south of France right here in Wisconsin! Our new Herbes de Provence is made with fresh rosemary and fresh thyme, never dried, and that makes all the difference in the world! Pair this delicious cracker with a Chèvre.
Potter’s Apple Crisps
Taralli Cacio e Pepe
CONDIMENTS
Edmond Fallot Dijon Mustard
A French classic, Edmond Fallot's traditional dijon mustard is the original mustard that started it all. Still made from the same recipe, it is full of flavor and has just the right amount of spice. This classic piquant mustard is beautiful as a major spice or accompaniment to any meal. Use it on fish, chicken, pork, or in a sauce to brighten and enhance the natural tastes of any dish.
Edmond Fallot Green Peppercorn Dijon Mustard
The bright and spicy notes of green peppercorn are blended perfectly with dijon to create a delightfully pungent addition to any sandwich or burger. Made the old fashioned way, this mustard contains only the highest quality ingredients and is full of rich flavor. We love this mustard in a sauce for a steak or roast, or whipped right into mashed potatoes.
Edmond Fallot Tarragon Mustard
Edmond Fallot Walnut Mustard
This nutty, full-flavored condiment is great with anything savory. Made by mixing traditionally ground dijon mustard with walnuts from Perigord, France, it's flavor is one of a kind. Spread it on sliced chicken, a grilled gruyere sandwich, filet mignon, or create a beautiful vinaigrette for a salad by mixing it with a little vinegar.
Edmund Fallot Green Peppercorn Mustard
Edmund Fallot Seeded Mustard
Sundried Tomato and Olive Tapenade
SALTS, SPICES & RUBS
La Boite PK
An Aleppo, fleur de sel, and lemon blend for lamb, fish & salads Created by Chef Lior who worked with Chef Paul Kahan to capture the true essence of your favorite One Off Hospitality locations
La Boite Shabazi
A yemenite blend of green chiles, cilantro, and garlic for soups, sauces, and condiments Created by Chef Lior who worked with Chef Paul Kahan to capture the true essence of your favorite One Off Hospitality locations
La Boite Publican
Urfa pepper, orange, and cumin blend for grilled meat, pasta and vegetables. Created by Chef Lior who worked with Chef Paul Kahan to capture the true essence of your favorite One Off Hospitality locations
La Boite Cancale
Orange and fennel fleur de sel for poultry, fish, seafood and vegetables. Created by the Chef Lior worked with Chef Paul Kahan to capture the true essence of your favorite One Off Hospitality locations
La Boite Pasha
a blend of urfa, chili, sumac and oregano great for lamb, fish & veggies Created by the Chef Lior and one of Chef Paul Kahan's favorites!
La Boite Coquelicot
poppy seeds, and lemon blend great for salads, fish, cheese & desserts Created by the Chef Lior and one of Chef Paul Kahan's favorites!
La Boite set of 3 minis
custom blended spices from la boîte, nyc 3 mini spices (1oz) - avec, PK & the Publican
PQM Steak Seasoning
4 oz. Epic Spices - PQM Custom Steak Seasoning
Pork Brine
Savini Tartufi Black Truffle Salt
Bona Furtuna Sicilian Sea Salt with Organic Lemon
NUTS, PRESERVES, AND PICKLES
PQM Marcona Almonds
~8 oz - dry roasted, salted
Spiced nuts
Walnuts, pecans, pistachios, pepper, ginger, nutmeg, clove, allspice.
Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves
Bonne Maman Cherry Preserves
PQM Bread and Butter Pickles
8oz
Cellar Door Blackberry Lime Jam
Cellar Door Peach Habanero Jam
Cellar Door Raspberry Lavender Jam
Cellar Door Tomato and Red Pepper Jam
Cellar Door Blueberry Jam
PQM Pickled Fresnos
Almond Dukkah
Orange Fig Spread
Sour Cherry Spread
Peruvian Pepper Jam
Caramelized Onion Jam
PANTRY
Milk & Honey PQM Granola
Milk & Honey made a special PQM blend that features currants, cashews and coconut.
Burton's Maple Syrup
This is a Traditional or Classic "B" Grade Maple Syrup. This syrup is darker in color more robust in maple flavor. "B" Grade is highly sought after by most Chefs and Homemakers.
Milk Chocolate Clusters
Al Koeze began making Cream-Nut Brand peanut butter in the 1920's. Years later his son Scott and daughter-in-law Ruth cooked up a smooth peanut butter cream to use for filling chocolates that will keep the name Cream-Nut alive forever. Luscious milk chocolate and a layer of pecans complete this one-of-a-kind confection.
Cream Nut Peanut Butter (Creamy)
This is the good stuff – the best all natural peanut butter available. Consistent winner of taste testing awards, Cream-Nut has no preservatives or no extra oils (not homogenized). The only thing added is a pinch of salt. The Koeze family has been hand-crafting this peanut butter for over 90 years. Selected Virginia peanuts are carefully roasted to a rich dark color, then coarse ground to perfection.We produce small batches one-at-a-time, carefully roasting each one, and add some old fashioned attention to detail to produce a rich peanut taste that will have you coming back for more!
Cream Nut Peanut Butter (Crunchy)
This is the good stuff – the best all natural peanut butter available. Consistent winner of taste testing awards, Cream-Nut has no preservatives or no extra oils (not homogenized). The only thing added is a pinch of salt. The Koeze family has been hand-crafting this peanut butter for over 90 years. Selected Virginia peanuts are carefully roasted to a rich dark color, then coarse ground to perfection.We produce small batches one-at-a-time, carefully roasting each one, and add some old fashioned attention to detail to produce a rich peanut taste that will have you coming back for more!
Caruso's Giardiniera (Hot)
Caruso's Giardiniera (Mild)
Maesri Crispy Shallots (7oz)
RED WINE
Gonnet Cotes du Rhone
Syrah, Grenache, Cinsault blend from the Rhône Valley, France. Light spice compliments a bouquet of red fruits, anise and currants. Medium bodied and wonderfully drinkable.
Les Deux Moulins Pinot Noir
Delicious Pinot Noir from the Loire Valley, France. Beautiful combination of fruit, minerality and spice.
La Galoche Beaujolais
Gamay from Beaulolais, France. Certified organic and harvested from old vines. Medium bodied, softer style wine with beautiful fruit and subtle spice. Delicious with pork, chicken, charcuterie and sausages.
Appia Antica Rosso Cabernet Blend
A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc from Lazio Italy. Medium to full bodied red with structure and finesse.
Mauro Molino Barbera d'Alba
Beautiful 100% Barbera from Piedmont, Italy. Organic and sustainably grown grapes. Incredible aromas with hints of berries and chocolate.
La Capranera Aglianico
Aglianico from Campania, Italy. Red fruit notes with a dark chocolate hint to the finish. Delicious with red meat.
Les Athletes Du Vin Pinot Noir
Chateau Yvonne "La Folie"
Equinoixe
Font Du Vent
Art + Science Fruit Nat
Boschis Francesco Langhe Freisa
La Folle Noire d'Ambat
WHITE WINE
Les Athletes du Vin Chenin Blanc
Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley, France. Balanced wine with white fruit notes, think peach and pear. Beautiful acidity with slight citrus undertones.
Can Feixes Penedes
Dry and crisp with beautiful minerality. A blend of chardonnay, malvasia and macabeo from Catalonia, Spain
Via Alpina Pinot Grigio
Traditional Italian pinot grigio. Softer style with crisp, clean fruit.
Chateau Lamothe de Haux
La Capranera Fiano
Sancerre
Les Deux Moulins
Domaine Specht Riesling
Bolgheri Bianco
Damien Martin-Verze Chardonnay
Chaumeau Sancerre La Mission d'Arnais
Bel a Ciao Vin Orange Semillon
Jeff Carrel Pinot Noir
Plan Pegau
Macon-Verze Chardonnay
Bel a Ciao Vin Orange Semillon
Sto Fuori Timorasso 2020
Aerides Xynisteri 2021
SPARKLING & ROSÉ
Perla Rose
Spain - 100% Garnacha
Birichino Vin Gris Rose
Fresh rosé from California. A blend of cinsult and grenache. Crisp strawberry notes.
Pet Nat Saint Cyr Sparkling Rose
Gamay from Beaujolais, France direct press, cold fermentation in bottle 'sur point' (upside down, no aging on the lees). Very clean and elegant sparkling rosé.
ISC Brut
Mas Fi Cava
Bright, crisp Spanish sparkling wine
Marie-Pierre Maciat Crémant
Elegant sparkling wine from Burgundy, France. 100% chardonnay
L'Ostal Rose
Carboniste
Crip and fruity sparkling wine. Tastes like fresh peaches!
Commanderie de la Bargemone Rose
Art & Science Symbiosis Pet Nat 2019
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Publican Quality Meats is One Off Hospitality’s butcher shop, neighborhood café, bakery and gourmet market, aptly located in Chicago’s historic meatpacking district. The multi-faceted property serves as a butcher shop, with Head Butcher Rob Levitt, at the helm, curating an assortment of natural and organic meat products and house-made sausages. Stop in for a sandwich or salad at the café or to stock up on kitchen goods from local artisans.
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607