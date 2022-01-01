Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Public Greens Public Greens Broad Ripple

408 Reviews

$$

900 E 64th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Warm Grain Bowl (V, GF)
Burger
Liberty Bowl

Hand Held

Burger

Burger

$15.00

Grilled Beef Burger, House American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Smoked Onion Aioli.

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$13.00

Falafel Patty, Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Dill Aioli.

Crispy Bird

Crispy Bird

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Pickles, Spicy Lemon Aioli

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Brisket, Cabbage, Carrot, Daikon Slaw, Pickled Jalapenos, House BBQ

Signature Bowls

Warm Grain Bowl (V, GF)

Warm Grain Bowl (V, GF)

$14.00

Quinoa & Brown Rice, Sauteed Kale, Mushrooms, Carrot, Avocado, Power Seed Blend (Add Egg - $2)

Salad Bowl (V,GF)

Salad Bowl (V,GF)

$13.00

Crispy Falafel, Kale, Vegan Caesar Dressing, Pickled onions, Chickpeas

Liberty Bowl

$16.00

Fried Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Fried Chicken, Basmati Rice, Miso Butter, Charred Baby Boy Choy, Kimchi Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, Togarashi

Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Salmon, Soba Noodles, Charred Baby Boy Choy, Chimichurri

Okonomiyaki (GF)

Okonomiyaki (GF)

$13.00

Our take on a Japanese savory vegetable pancake with shredded seasonal vegetables and egg topped with sriracha kewpie mayo, mixed greens, and sesame ginger sauce

Soup, Salads & Sides

Bowl of Soup (V, GF)

Bowl of Soup (V, GF)

$8.00
Cup of Soup (V, GF)

Cup of Soup (V, GF)

$6.00
Kale Caesar (V, GF)

Kale Caesar (V, GF)

$6.00

Pickled Red Onion, Carrot, Fried Chickpeas

Simple Greens Salad (V, GF)

$6.00

Lemon Tahini Dressing, Parsley, Mint, Spring Salad Mix

Bibb Lettuce Salad (GF)

Bibb Lettuce Salad (GF)

$6.00
Fries (GF)

Fries (GF)

$5.00

Garlic, Parsley, Spicy Ketchup Aioli

Grilled Cabbage

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00Out of stock
Pita, Veggies, & Hummus

Pita, Veggies, & Hummus

$8.00

Sourdough Pita, Seasonal Vegetables, House Made Hummus, Rustic Chimmichurri, Feta. can be made (V) without Feta

Chips & Guac (V, GF)

Chips & Guac (V, GF)

$6.00

Tortilla Chips, House Guacamole

Soba Noodles (V)

Soba Noodles (V)

$6.00

Ginger, Soy, Carrot, Scallions, Snow Peas

Jalapeño Corn Muffin (GF)

Jalapeño Corn Muffin (GF)

$4.00
Half Avocado (V, GF)

Half Avocado (V, GF)

$2.00
Side of Sauce (GF)

Side of Sauce (GF)

$2.00

2oz side of one of our delicious house made sauces. For dippin', dunkin', or drenchin'.

Side Basmati Rice with Miso Butter

$4.00

Sweets

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)

$5.00

Gluten Free cookie.

Vegan Chocolate Muffins

Vegan Chocolate Muffins

$5.00

The mother of all vegan chocolate muffins.

Cinnamon Bomb (GF)

Cinnamon Bomb (GF)

$2.00

Oatmeal Creme Pie Cookie (GF)

$6.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Bar

$5.00

Drinks

House Made Soda

House Made Soda

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

House brewed iced tea: Black, Green Mango, or Hibiscus Raspberry

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed PG Lemonade

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.25
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

20oz. of house-made cold brew.

Beer Cans

Beer Cans

$8.00+
Ramona Wine Spritzer

Ramona Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Choice of Sparkling Rose or Blood Orange

Canned Wine/Cider

$9.00+

Vodka Hard Seltzer

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:50 am - 3:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:15 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:15 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Public Greens Ripple is open for Dinning room seating. Online ordering pickup on the Monon side of the building. Walk-ups accepted. Patio is opening for dining.

Location

900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

Gallery
Public Greens image
Public Greens image

Similar restaurants in your area

Petite Chou - Petite Chou Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
823 E Westfield Blvd. Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
orange star4.6 • 1,903
6525 N College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Upland College Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4842 North College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora - Nora
orange star4.7 • 769
1435 E 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Baby's - Talbott Street
orange starNo Reviews
2147 North Talbott St Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Gallery on 16th - 319 East 16th Street Ste 101
orange starNo Reviews
319 East 16th Street Ste 101 Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
orange star4.6 • 1,903
6525 N College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
317 BBQ
orange star5.0 • 44
6320 Guilford Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Chatham Arch
review star
No reviews yet
Fletcher Place
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Renaissance Place
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Mile Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fountain Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
SoBro
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston