U Pick 6 Public House

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Homemade Stout Pretzel
BBQ Chicken Pizza

Features

U Pick 2! [ The All Day Combo ]

* no substitutions or omissions for the all day combo. thank you!

Smoked Wings

$14.99

One pound of chicken wings dressed in our house dry rub, then smoked; served with our house bbq sauce

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$10.99

a traditional red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, vanilla cheese cake, a chocolate cookie crust, and whipped cream dollops

Boston Cream Cake

$10.99

a giant slice of layered yellow cake, custard, and chocolate topping; drizzled with chocolate syrup and a dollop of whipped cream

Pretzel Ham Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

fresh sliced ham served on a toasted soft pretzel roll with smoked cheddar cheese, whole grain mustard, lettuce and tomato; served with a side of german potato salad & pickle spear

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.99

Meatball Boli

$13.99

sliced meatballs & banana peppers with our house cheese blend; served with a side of our signature pizza sauce

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

three soft tortillas filled with cajun shrimp, mango-citrus salsa, shredded lettuce & goat cheese; served with tricolored tortilla chips & salsa

Meatball Sub

$13.99

fresh italian hoagie roll with meatballs, sauce & our house cheese blend; served with your choice of side and a pickle spear

Appetizers

4 Pizza Muffins

$8.99

Your choice of 4 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara

6 Pizza Muffins

$10.99

Your choice of 6 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara

Asiago Artichoke Dip

$14.99

Creamy asiago artichoke dip blended with fresh spinach & fresh parmesan topped with diced tomatoes; served with toasted asiago bagel strips & tricolored tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Beer Dip

$11.99

Diced chicken breast, black beans, bell peppers & spices in a spicy tomato cream sauce topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with tricolored tortilla chips & toasted flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.29

Diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce & melted cheddar jack cheese in a soft tomato tortilla topped with scallions; served with sour cream & salsa

Chips & Dips

$8.59

Tricolored tortilla chips served with spicy salsa [ + Guacamole or Cheddar Sauce 1.59 ]

Garlic Hummus

$12.29

Traditional garlic hummus with herbed olive oil; served with toasted flatbread, cucumbers, carrots & celery

Homemade Stout Pretzel

$8.99

Jumbo stout brick oven baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard

Nachos

$15.99

Tricolored tortilla chips on a bed of shredded lettuce covered in chili, our housemade cheddar sauce, diced tomatoes & fresh jalapeños; served with a side of salsa & sour cream

Reuben Rolls

$13.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese in a baked egg roll; served with thousand island

Smoked Wings

$14.99

One pound of chicken wings dressed in our house dry rub, then smoked; served with our house bbq sauce

Salads & Bowls

"Public" House Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion & croutons; served with your choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Steak & Avocado Salad

$14.99

Freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing

Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce topped with chilled smoked salmon, croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, roma tomatoes & red onion topped with baked brew city pub fries & cheddar jack cheese

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.49

Chilled sushi-grade tuna diced with avocado, pineapple & cucumbers mixed with an asian poke sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds; served with quinoa & fresh spinach

Grain Bowl

$13.99

Fresh spinach & quinoa tossed in a raspberry walnut vinaigrette topped with goat cheese, red & yellow peppers, craisins, granola, sunflower kernels & rice noodles

Korean Pork Belly Bowl

$15.49

Seasoned rice tossed with peas, carrots, sautéed onions & house-spiced smoked pork belly topped with a fried egg, sprouts, radishes & scallions; drizzled with a korean hoisen sauce

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$15.49

Asian-style seasoned rice, cajun-fired shrimp, charred corn, roasted tricolored bell peppers, peas & carrots, sliced avocado & scrambled egg topped with a spicy poke drizzle, fried rice noodles, sesame seeds & scallions

Sandwiches

Anniversary

$13.99

Toasted asiago bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Melted provolone, american & pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread

Pub Club

$13.99

Toasted, thick sourdough bread stacked with smoked turkey breast, baked ham, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo

The Sicilian

$12.99

Salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato & italian dressing on toasted hand-cut ciabatta bread

Signature

$12.49

Thinly sliced deli-style buffalo chicken, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce on toasted hand-cut ciabatta bread

Reuben

$12.99

Shaved corned beef, swiss & sauerkraut with thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread

Turkey Avocado

$14.29

Smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread

Turkey Rachel

$12.99

Smoked turkey breast, swiss & fresh housemade coleslaw dressed with thousand island on toasted marble rye bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing in a soft tomato tortilla

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Diced chicken breast, bbq sauce, cheddar jack & gouda cheese; topped with fresh cilantro & scallions

Bianca Tomato Pizza

$12.99

Herbed olive oil topped with our house cheese blend, roma tomatoes & garlic seasoning; baked in our oven & topped with fresh spinach & sprinkled with fresh parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing

Carbonara Pizza

$14.99

Our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Quattro Pizza

$12.99

Our signature pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella & white cheddar baked in our oven, then topped with fresh mozzarella & shredded parmesan

Veggie Pizza

$13.49

Portobello mushrooms, roasted roma tomatoes, artichokes, tricolored peppers & beer-braised onions, sprinkled with fresh goat cheese & our house cheese blend. Your choice of herbed olive oil, our signature pizza sauce, or white sauce

White Truffle Pizza

$14.99

Our signature white sauce baked with fresh spinach, prosciutto, sliced portobello mushrooms & our house cheese blend; topped with white truffle oil

Reuben Pizza

$12.99

Our signature fresh pizza dough with herbed olive oil topped with tender, shaved corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese; drizzled with thousand island dressing

Flatbreads

Bacon Grape Flat

$13.99

Our signature white sauce, grape halves, smoked bacon, beer-braised onions & our house cheese blend drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Chicken Pesto Flat

$11.99

Basil pesto sauce, diced chicken breast & our house cheese blend topped with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh parmesan

S'mores Flat

$10.99

Our take on a classic dessert! Melted chocolate morsels & toasted marshmallows baked in our oven & drizzled with chocolate sauce

Steak Fiesta Flat

$13.29

A spicy tomato cream sauce, steak tips, crushed tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese & avocado; served with a side of salsa & sour cream

Smoked Salmon Flat

$15.99

Oven-toasted, herbed olive oil flatbread topped with chilled smoked salmon, creamy brie cheese, artichokes, diced red onion, capers & scallions

'Bolis

Cordon Bleu Boli

$14.99

Diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard

Italian Boli

$13.99

Salami, capicola, pepperoni, smoked sausage & our house cheese blend; served with a side of our signature pizza sauce

Burgers

Bacon & Swiss Burger

$13.99

Half pound pub burger with smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

Cajun Turkey Burger

$14.99

Turkey burger with cajun seasoning, avocado, red onion & provolone on our brioche bun dressed with bistro sauce

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Black bean burger topped with guacamole, fresh spinach, red onion & bistro sauce on a brioche bun

Classic Burger

$10.99

Half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a brioche bun

Fried Egg Burger

$14.49

Half pound pub burger topped with american cheese, an over-easy fried egg, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

Spicy Burger

$13.99

Half pound pub burger with melted pepper jack cheese, yellow & red peppers, red onion, tomato & fresh jalapeños drizzled with sriracha sauce on a brioche bun

Pasta Entrees

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Cavatappi pasta with alfredo sauce topped with sliced, blackened chicken breast, dusted with cajun seasoning, fresh parmesan & diced scallions; served with hand-cut ciabatta toast

Mac -N- Cheese

$12.29

Cavatappi pasta with a blended cheese sauce topped with crushed crispy cracked pepper chips, fresh parmesan & scallions

Smoked Bacon & Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Cavatappi pasta with a blended cheese sauce topped with smoked bacon, fresh jalapeños, crushed crispy cracked pepper chips, fresh parmesan & scallions

Soups & Sides

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.29

Spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips

Chili

$7.29

Our house chili topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with oyster crackers

Kettle Chips

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Pub Fries

$2.99

Mac -N- Cheese

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Soft Tacos

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pizza Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Applesauce

$0.89

Kids Cottage Cheese

$0.89

Kids Grapes

$0.89

Kids Soda

$1.39

Kids Juice

$1.39

Kids Milk

$1.39

Kids House Salad

$2.99

Kids Caesar Salad

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE, PA 16506

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
U Pick 6 Public House image
U Pick 6 Public House image

