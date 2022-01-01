U Pick 6 Public House
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD
ERIE, PA 16506
Features
U Pick 2! [ The All Day Combo ]
* no substitutions or omissions for the all day combo. thank you!
Smoked Wings
One pound of chicken wings dressed in our house dry rub, then smoked; served with our house bbq sauce
Red Velvet Cheesecake
a traditional red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, vanilla cheese cake, a chocolate cookie crust, and whipped cream dollops
Boston Cream Cake
a giant slice of layered yellow cake, custard, and chocolate topping; drizzled with chocolate syrup and a dollop of whipped cream
Pretzel Ham Sandwich
fresh sliced ham served on a toasted soft pretzel roll with smoked cheddar cheese, whole grain mustard, lettuce and tomato; served with a side of german potato salad & pickle spear
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Meatball Boli
sliced meatballs & banana peppers with our house cheese blend; served with a side of our signature pizza sauce
Cajun Shrimp Tacos
three soft tortillas filled with cajun shrimp, mango-citrus salsa, shredded lettuce & goat cheese; served with tricolored tortilla chips & salsa
Meatball Sub
fresh italian hoagie roll with meatballs, sauce & our house cheese blend; served with your choice of side and a pickle spear
Appetizers
4 Pizza Muffins
Your choice of 4 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara
6 Pizza Muffins
Your choice of 6 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara
Asiago Artichoke Dip
Creamy asiago artichoke dip blended with fresh spinach & fresh parmesan topped with diced tomatoes; served with toasted asiago bagel strips & tricolored tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Beer Dip
Diced chicken breast, black beans, bell peppers & spices in a spicy tomato cream sauce topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with tricolored tortilla chips & toasted flatbreads
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce & melted cheddar jack cheese in a soft tomato tortilla topped with scallions; served with sour cream & salsa
Chips & Dips
Tricolored tortilla chips served with spicy salsa [ + Guacamole or Cheddar Sauce 1.59 ]
Garlic Hummus
Traditional garlic hummus with herbed olive oil; served with toasted flatbread, cucumbers, carrots & celery
Homemade Stout Pretzel
Jumbo stout brick oven baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Nachos
Tricolored tortilla chips on a bed of shredded lettuce covered in chili, our housemade cheddar sauce, diced tomatoes & fresh jalapeños; served with a side of salsa & sour cream
Reuben Rolls
Corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese in a baked egg roll; served with thousand island
Salads & Bowls
"Public" House Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion & croutons; served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Steak & Avocado Salad
Freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
Salmon Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chilled smoked salmon, croutons & fresh parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, roma tomatoes & red onion topped with baked brew city pub fries & cheddar jack cheese
Tuna Poke Bowl
Chilled sushi-grade tuna diced with avocado, pineapple & cucumbers mixed with an asian poke sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds; served with quinoa & fresh spinach
Grain Bowl
Fresh spinach & quinoa tossed in a raspberry walnut vinaigrette topped with goat cheese, red & yellow peppers, craisins, granola, sunflower kernels & rice noodles
Korean Pork Belly Bowl
Seasoned rice tossed with peas, carrots, sautéed onions & house-spiced smoked pork belly topped with a fried egg, sprouts, radishes & scallions; drizzled with a korean hoisen sauce
Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl
Asian-style seasoned rice, cajun-fired shrimp, charred corn, roasted tricolored bell peppers, peas & carrots, sliced avocado & scrambled egg topped with a spicy poke drizzle, fried rice noodles, sesame seeds & scallions
Sandwiches
Anniversary
Toasted asiago bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
Grilled Cheese
Melted provolone, american & pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread
Pub Club
Toasted, thick sourdough bread stacked with smoked turkey breast, baked ham, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
The Sicilian
Salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato & italian dressing on toasted hand-cut ciabatta bread
Signature
Thinly sliced deli-style buffalo chicken, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce on toasted hand-cut ciabatta bread
Reuben
Shaved corned beef, swiss & sauerkraut with thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread
Turkey Avocado
Smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Turkey Rachel
Smoked turkey breast, swiss & fresh housemade coleslaw dressed with thousand island on toasted marble rye bread
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing in a soft tomato tortilla
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced chicken breast, bbq sauce, cheddar jack & gouda cheese; topped with fresh cilantro & scallions
Bianca Tomato Pizza
Herbed olive oil topped with our house cheese blend, roma tomatoes & garlic seasoning; baked in our oven & topped with fresh spinach & sprinkled with fresh parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
Carbonara Pizza
Our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg
Pepperoni Pizza
Our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
Margherita Pizza
Crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Quattro Pizza
Our signature pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella & white cheddar baked in our oven, then topped with fresh mozzarella & shredded parmesan
Veggie Pizza
Portobello mushrooms, roasted roma tomatoes, artichokes, tricolored peppers & beer-braised onions, sprinkled with fresh goat cheese & our house cheese blend. Your choice of herbed olive oil, our signature pizza sauce, or white sauce
White Truffle Pizza
Our signature white sauce baked with fresh spinach, prosciutto, sliced portobello mushrooms & our house cheese blend; topped with white truffle oil
Reuben Pizza
Our signature fresh pizza dough with herbed olive oil topped with tender, shaved corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese; drizzled with thousand island dressing
Flatbreads
Bacon Grape Flat
Our signature white sauce, grape halves, smoked bacon, beer-braised onions & our house cheese blend drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Chicken Pesto Flat
Basil pesto sauce, diced chicken breast & our house cheese blend topped with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh parmesan
S'mores Flat
Our take on a classic dessert! Melted chocolate morsels & toasted marshmallows baked in our oven & drizzled with chocolate sauce
Steak Fiesta Flat
A spicy tomato cream sauce, steak tips, crushed tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese & avocado; served with a side of salsa & sour cream
Smoked Salmon Flat
Oven-toasted, herbed olive oil flatbread topped with chilled smoked salmon, creamy brie cheese, artichokes, diced red onion, capers & scallions
'Bolis
Burgers
Bacon & Swiss Burger
Half pound pub burger with smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
Cajun Turkey Burger
Turkey burger with cajun seasoning, avocado, red onion & provolone on our brioche bun dressed with bistro sauce
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger topped with guacamole, fresh spinach, red onion & bistro sauce on a brioche bun
Classic Burger
Half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a brioche bun
Fried Egg Burger
Half pound pub burger topped with american cheese, an over-easy fried egg, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
Spicy Burger
Half pound pub burger with melted pepper jack cheese, yellow & red peppers, red onion, tomato & fresh jalapeños drizzled with sriracha sauce on a brioche bun
Pasta Entrees
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Cavatappi pasta with alfredo sauce topped with sliced, blackened chicken breast, dusted with cajun seasoning, fresh parmesan & diced scallions; served with hand-cut ciabatta toast
Mac -N- Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with a blended cheese sauce topped with crushed crispy cracked pepper chips, fresh parmesan & scallions
Smoked Bacon & Jalapeno Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with a blended cheese sauce topped with smoked bacon, fresh jalapeños, crushed crispy cracked pepper chips, fresh parmesan & scallions
Soups & Sides
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
Chili
Our house chili topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with oyster crackers
Kettle Chips
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Potato Salad
Pub Fries
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Soft Tacos
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Pizza Cheese
Kids Pizza Pepperoni
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Applesauce
Kids Cottage Cheese
Kids Grapes
Kids Soda
Kids Juice
Kids Milk
Kids House Salad
Kids Caesar Salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come on in and enjoy!
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ERIE, PA 16506