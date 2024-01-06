Publico Street Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
We invite you to join us at Publico Street Bistro & Garden, where our goal is to channel the senses of exploring a new locale through globally inspired fare, libations, and mid-century meets rustic décor.
Location
11 Dorchester, South Boston, MA 02127
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dumpling Daughter - South Boston - 477 W Broadway
No Reviews
475 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Boston
More near South Boston