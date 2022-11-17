Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Publik Avenues 502 3rd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

502 3rd Ave

Sale Lake City, UT 84103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Avocado Toast
Mocha

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.25+

Flat White

$4.00

Browned Butter Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.75+

Gryffindor

$4.75+

a butternut squash spiced latte served hot or iced

Honestly, John

$4.75+

A brown sugar, smoked hickory, and almond latte served hot or iced

Black Sesame

$4.75+

A nutty & earthy black sesame latte served hot or iced

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25

London Fog

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50

Other

Harvest Moon

$4.75+

an apple, pear & orange zest cider served hot or sparkling

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamer

$2.00+

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Food

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.

Hummus Toast

$8.00

Banana Toast

$6.00

Choice of peanut butter or nutella, topped with banana & honey on Red Bicycle peasant bread.

Brie Toast

$8.00

Brie, Sliced Apple and Honey on toasted Peasant Bread.

Cinnamon Toast

$4.00

Cinnamon, Sugar and Butter on toasted Peasant Bread.

Goat Cheese and Jam

$7.00

Goat Cheese and Amour jam on peasant toast.

Lox Toast

$9.00

Smoked Salmon, Goat Cheese, Capers and Red Onion on toasted Peasant Bread.

Toast and Jam

$4.00

Amour Jam, Butter and toasted Peasant Bread.

Pastry

Publik House Made Granola

$6.00

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Chai Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Panini

Mushroom

$11.00

Sausage

$11.00

Cubano

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Whole Bean

Central Ninth

$17.00

Tasting Notes - dark chocolate | toffee peanut | berries

Cabin

$15.00

Tasting Notes - chocolate | brown sugar | citrus

Marmalade Decaf

$17.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes - orange | sweet | creamy

Papua New Guinea - Sigri Estate - Kula Peaberry

$18.00

Tasting notes: cantaloupe | raspberry | waffle cone

Ethiopia Dumerso - LO Fermentation

$32.00

Tasting notes: marionberry | hibiscus | apple

Guatemala El Zapotal

$19.00

Tasting notes: milk chocolate | hazelnut | baked orange

Bread by Red Bicycle

Peasant Loaf

$6.99

Mocha Loaf

$6.99

Amour Jam

9oz Strawberry Rhubarb Jam

$12.00Out of stock

9oz Heirloom Tomato Jam

$12.00

9oz Pear Lavender Jam

$12.00Out of stock

9oz Apricot Ginger Jam

$12.00Out of stock

9oz Tayberry Jam

$12.00

Orange Habanero 9oz

$12.00Out of stock

9oz Red Nectarine Jam

$12.00Out of stock

9oz Peach Jam

$12.00Out of stock

9oz Strawberry Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Granola Retail

Retail Granola

$11.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City, UT 84103

Directions

Gallery
Publik Avenues image
Publik Avenues image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
orange star4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
orange starNo Reviews
200 South 414 East Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
Blue Gene's
orange starNo Reviews
239 S 500 E Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
The Daily
orange starNo Reviews
222 Main St Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Hot Buns
orange starNo Reviews
290 Edison Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Waffadopolis
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sale Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sale Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston