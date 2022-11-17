Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Publik Avenues 502 3rd Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City, UT 84103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
No Reviews
200 South 414 East Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sale Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Sale Lake City