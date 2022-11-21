Publik Eds imageView gallery

Publik Eds 210 University St E

review star

No reviews yet

210 University St E

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Avocado Toast

Food

Tots

$4.00+

Granola, House

$6.00

Chips

$0.75

Totchos

$6.00

Avocado Salsa, Diced Tomato, Diced Onion, Sour Cream, and Melted Cheese on Crispy Tots, and Jalapeno

Breakfast Tots

$8.00

Bacon, Sausage or Avocado, Two Eggs Any Way, and Melted Cheese on Crispy Tots, and Pickled Onions

Spicy Italian

$6.00

Cheddar Italian Sausage, Avocado Salsa, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Fresh Onion, and Tomato on a Hoagie Bun

Publik Burger

$8.50

House Made Patty, Cheese, Butterleaf Lettuce, IPA Jam, Tomato, and Da Sauce on a Red Bicycle Bun

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Your choice of Bacon, house made Sausage, or Avocado, Eggs Any Way, Cheese, IPA Jam, and Pickled Onion on a Red Bicycle Bun

Panini

Ham & Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Mushroom

$11.00

Saltimbocca

$11.00Out of stock

Sausage Panini

$11.00

Cubano

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Banana Toast

$6.00

Brie Toast

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast

$4.00

Maple Toast

$4.00Out of stock

Toast and Jam

$4.00

Goat Cheese and Jam

$7.00

Lox

$9.00

Hummus Toast

$8.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Browned Butter Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cortado

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.25+

Macchiato

$3.50

Mocha

$4.75+

Refill

$0.92

Black Sesame

$4.75+

nutty & earthy black sesame latte served hot or iced

Gryffindor

$4.75+

butternut squash spiced latte served hot or iced

Honestly, John

$4.75+

almond, brown sugar, & smoked hickory latte served hot or iced

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25+

London Fog

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50

Other

Glass of Milk

$1.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Juice

Out of stock

Steamer

$2.00+

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Ice Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coconut Water

$2.75

Whole Bean

Central Ninth

$17.00

Tasting Notes - dark chocolate | toffee peanut | berries

Cabin

$15.00

Tasting Notes - chocolate | brown sugar | citrus

Marmalade Decaf

$17.00

Tasting Notes - orange | sweet | creamy

Papua New Guinea - Sigri Estate - Kula Peaberry

$18.00

Tasting notes: cantaloupe | raspberry | waffle cone

Ethiopia Dumerso - LO Fermentation

$32.00

Tasting notes: marionberry | hibiscus | apple

Guatemala El Zapotal

$19.00

Tasting notes: milk chocolate | hazelnut | baked orange

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

210 University St E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Directions

Gallery
Publik Eds image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chuck-A-Rama - Salt Lake City
orange starNo Reviews
744 e 400 s Salt lake, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
Goodly Cookies - SLC
orange starNo Reviews
432 S 900 E Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
Kokonut Island Grill - SLC - Salt Lake City
orange starNo Reviews
358 S 700 E Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 1,118
516 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
250 S 300 E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
orange star4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston