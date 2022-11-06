Restaurant info

Urban gastropub cuisine – quality burgers, salads, fish & chips, steak, and seafood; with an emphasis on local and fresh. Pub Republic’s menu is unique, affordable, and offers whimsical twists on traditional pub fare. Menu items including our Stout-Braised Beef Shepherd’s Pie and the Hop-Malt Rubbed Grass-Fed Trappist Monk Burger, cater to any Craft-Beer lover. Using high-quality, local and fresh ingredients; we offer a well thought out menu with a balanced selection of guilty pleasures and healthier options, all prepared in a lighter and fresher way.

