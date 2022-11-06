Restaurant header imageView gallery

PUB REPUBLIC

review star

No reviews yet

3120 Lakeville Hwy

Petaluma, CA 94954

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice (adult)

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Panna Bottled Water

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sprecher Cream Soda

$6.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Cock 'n Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk (Lg)

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Sprecher Orange Soda

$6.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$7.00

Revive Kombucha

$6.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Beer Bottles & Cans

Ace Pear Cider 12oz

$7.00

Boochcraft Kombucha 18oz

$17.00

Clausthauler N\A Beer

$5.00

Coors Light 12oz

$5.00

Allagash Curieux Bourbon Barrel Aged Triple 12oz

$18.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin' 12oz

$6.50

Le Merle Saison Belgian 12oz

$8.00

Lucky Devil Belgian 22oz

$10.00

Old Rasputin Imperial Stout 12oz

$8.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 22oz

$9.00

Dust Bowl Therapist IPA 22oz

$12.00

Allagash White 12oz

$8.00

Almanac Sunshine Sour 16oz

$12.00

Boochcraft Kombucha Ging\Lime 12oz

$9.00

Boochcraft Kombucha Orange\Pomegranate 12oz

$9.00

Drake's Denoginizer 19oz

$12.00

Golden State Brut Cider 16oz

$10.50

Golden State Gingergrass Cider 16oz

$10.50

Guinness Draught Stout Can 14.5oz

$8.00

Henhouse Oyster Stout 16oz

$8.00

Knee Deep Hoptologist 19.2oz

$13.00

Belching Beaver Hard Seltzer 12oz

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA 19oz

$10.00

Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA 16oz

$10.00

Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout 12oz

$8.00

Stone Gluten Free Delicious IPA 12oz

$7.00

PBR 16oz

$5.00

Petrus Sour 375ml

$15.00

Wine Bottle

Albariño, Garzon, Uruguay

$50.00

Blanc de Blancs, Rack & Riddle, North Coast

$46.00

Blanc de Blancs, Schramsberg, Calistoga

$66.00

Brut Rosé, Lucien Albrecht, Crement D’Alsace, France

$46.00

Brut Rosé, Schramsberg, Calistoga

$66.00

Syrah, Compuget 1753, France

$44.00

Brut, Domaine Carneros By Taittinger, Carneros

$58.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Avalon, Napa

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis M. Martini, Alexander Valley

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Sabastiani, North Coast

$38.00

Chardonnay, County Line, Mendocino

$52.00

Chardonnay, Hess, Monterey

$34.00

Chardonnay, Keller Estate Oro de Plata, Petaluma

$46.00

Chardonnay, Saintsbury, Carneros

$58.00

Conundrum White Blend

$48.00

Malbec, Dona Paula, Mendoza Argentina

$46.00

Pinot Gris, J Vineyards, California

$38.00

Pinot Noir, Banshee, Sonoma County

$52.00

Pinot Noir, Funky Jory, Wilamette Valley OR

$69.00

Pinot Noir, Keller Estate, La Cruz Vineyard, Petaluma

$46.00

Rhone Blend, The Big Easy, Fess Parker, Santa Barbara County

$58.00

Rose Keller Btl

$54.00

Rose Mateus 187ml

$12.00

Sancerre, Domain Patrick Noel, Loire Valley France

$66.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Honig, Rutherford Reserve

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Joel Gott, Napa

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Vavasour, Marlborough New Zealand

$38.00

White Blend, Carpineto Dogajolo, Italy

$52.00

Zinfandel, Meeker Vineyards, Barrel Select, Dry Creek Valley

$58.00

Soups

Bowl Daily Seasonal Soup

$12.00

Two Daily Seasonal Soups

Cup Daily Seasonal Soup

$9.00

Two Daily Seasonal Soups

Salads

Arugula Pistachio Salad Full

$16.00

Arugula, Mixed Greens, Avocado Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Pickled Fennel Toasted Pistachios, Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Arugula Pistachio Salad Half

$13.00

Arugula, Mixed Greens, Avocado Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Pickled Fennel Toasted Pistachios, Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Roasted Beet & Warm Goat Chs Salad

$16.00

Red and Chioggia Beets, Arugula, Warm Goat Cheese Croquette, Toasted Almond, Fresh Mint, Citrus Vinaigrette

Caesar Full

Caesar Full

$14.00

Chopped Hearts of Romaine Fresh Parmesan, Garlic Herb Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Caesar Half

$11.00

Chopped Hearts of Romaine Fresh Parmesan, Garlic Herb Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Everything Green

$15.00

Asparagus, English Peas, Pistachios, Arugula, Spinach, Feta, in an Iceberg Cup, Tarragon White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge Salad

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Crumbled Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, House-Made Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese Dressing

Shared Plates

Ahi Poke Tacos

$18.00

Ginger-Sesame-Soy Marinated Ahi Tuna, Crispy Wonton, Avocado Wasabi Mousse

Bacon Potato Nachos

Bacon Potato Nachos

$18.00

Bacon, Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeños, Chipotle Sour Cream, Petalaluma Creamery White Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Baked w/House-Made Kennebec Potato Chips

Brussels Sprout Tacos

$17.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Sautéed w/Garlic & White Wine, Toasted Almonds, 3 Cheese Blend, Flour Tortilla, Avocado, Lime

Buffalo Chicken Legs

$15.00

Mildy Spicy Cholula Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing

Charred Roasted Carrots

$14.00

Creamy Lemon Chive Goat Cheese Dressing

IPA Steamed Mussels

$18.00

PEI Mussels, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Scallions, Tomato, Cilantro, Grilled Rustic Wheat Toast

Red Snapper Ceviche Tostadas

$18.00

Crispy Corn Tortillas, House Slaw, Salsa Verde, Chipotle Crema, Radish, Avocado

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$14.00

Chipotle Sour Cream

Basket Truffle Parmesan Fries

Basket Truffle Parmesan Fries

$14.00

Hand-Cut Kennebec French Fries, Truffle EVOO, Fresh Parmesan, Garlic Aioli

Vodka Lemon Cured Salmon Crostini

$18.00

House-Cured Salmon, Creamy Goat Cheese, Capers, Preserved Lemon, Shaved Red Onion, Served on Grilled Rustic Wheat Crostini

Warm Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Served w/ House-Made Sweet and Spicy Beer Mustard

Sandwiches

Grilled Ahi Sandwich

$23.00

Avocado Wasabi Mousse, Arugula, Tomato, Sprouts, Served Seared/Rare (unless specified otherwise) on a Soft Bun w/ Mixed Green Salad

Fried Chicken Caesar Sandwich

Fried Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$17.00

Free-Range Chicken Tenders, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, On Soft Sourdough w/Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries

Pub Reu-Public Sandwich

Pub Reu-Public Sandwich

$18.00

Slow-Cooked Corned Beef, Thin-Sliced Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Grilled Marble Rye Bread, Hand Cut Kennebec Fries

Burgers

Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger

$19.00

Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese, Grilled Onion Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Hand-Cut Kennebec French Fries

Chipotle Burger

$19.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onion Strings, Petaluma Creamery Smoked Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Sour Cream, Hand-Cut Kennebec French Fries

Wine Country Cowgirl Burger

Wine Country Cowgirl Burger

$20.00

Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam Triple Cream Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Bacon Onion Jam, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Hand-Cut Kennebec French Fries

Pub Burger

$18.00

Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Aioli On a Soft Sourdough Pub Bun, Hand-Cut Kennebec French Fries

Veggie Burger

$18.00

House-Made Vegan Chickpea Patty, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Sprouts, Vegan Green Goddess Dressing (Vegan Sourdough Wheat or Lettuce Wrap Available on Request), Hand-Cut Kennebec French Fries

Large Plates

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Beer Battered Fresh Local Cod, Caper, Pickle, Roasted Garlic Tartar Sauce, Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries, Signature Coleslaw

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Organic Spring Hill White Cheddar & Jack, Cheesy Bread Crumbs

Mac & Cheese w/Bacon

$18.00

Organic Spring Hill White Cheddar & Jack, Cheesy Bread Crumbs

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Organic Spring Hill White Cheddar & Jack, Cheesy Bread Crumbs

Sweet Plates

Banana Gelato

$5.50

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$9.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.50

Salted Caramel Gelato

$5.50

Sorbet

$5.50

KIDS FOOD

Kids 1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Kids Brownie Sundae

$4.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Kids 1 Egg Breakfast

$7.00

Any style, w/Homestyle Potatoes

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Iceberg Salad

$3.00

Kids Burger

$7.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kids Grilled Steak

$8.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Fried Chix Sando

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

KIDS BEVERAGES

KID Apple Juice

$1.50

KID Chocolate Milk

$1.50

KID Cranberry Juice

$1.50

KID Lemonade

$1.75

KID Milk

$1.50

KID Orange Juice

$1.75

KID Roy Rodgers

$1.99

KID Soda

$1.99
