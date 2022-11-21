Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pubski Pub 2437 William St

2437 William St

Buffalo, NY 14206

Popular Items

Beef On Weck Egg Rolls
Jack Daniel’s Chicken
Pubski Steak Hoagie

Soup & Salad

Golabki Soup Cup

$4.00

Definitely not gram's golabki, but the best pigs in a blanket soup

Golabki Soup Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Definitely not gram's golabki, but the best pigs in a blanket soup

Krakow Chowder Cup

$4.00

Polish Sausage, potatoes, onions, garlic and cabbage in a delicious creamy broth

Krakow Chowder Bowl

$6.00

Polish Sausage, potatoes, onions, garlic and cabbage in a delicious creamy broth

French Onion Crock

$6.00Out of stock

Served with provolone melted on top

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

$13.00

Julienne Salad

$13.00

Pittsburgh Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$7.00

Chili

$6.00

Polish Favorites

Potato Pancakes (2)

$8.00

Choose 3 Pierogi

$8.00

Polish Platter

$16.00

Pubski Burger

$14.00

Garbage Plate

$15.00

Wings & Fingers

Single Wings (10)

$15.00

Double Wings (20)

$25.00

Single Fingers (5)

$13.00

Double Fingers (10)

$23.00

Weck & 5 Wings

$16.00

Weck & 3 fingers

$16.00

Appetizers

Chicken Bites

$7.95

Fried to a light crisp

Quesadilla

$10.00+

Polish Quesadilla

$13.00

Loaded Items

$9.00+

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Straws

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Pizza Logs

$8.00

Deep Fried Pickels

$9.00

All 3 Dips

$14.00

Homemade Dips

$9.00+

Stuffed Ban Peppers

$13.00

COMBO BASKET

$14.00

Pretzels & Cheese

$7.00

Fried Dough

$5.99

Cheese Cake Egg Rolls

$7.00

Stfd Ban Egg Rolls

$7.00

Beef On Weck Egg Rolls

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$7.00

Local Favorites

Beef On Weck

$11.00+

French Dip Deluxe

$15.00

Taco

$6.00+

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Polish Sausage Bomber

$14.00

Smothered with onion, braised red cabbage and swiss

Fried Bologna

$10.00

Topped with sauteed onions and provolone

Turkey Club

$13.00

BLT Stacker

$12.00

Rueben

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

12 oz Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Burgers & Chicken

Texas BBQ Burger

$14.00

August Burger

$14.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Jack Daniels Burger

$14.00

Stuffed banana pepper burger

$14.00

Burger

$12.00

Jack Daniel’s Chicken

$14.00

Stuffed banana pepper chicken

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Burdzy Burger

$14.00

Subs

Pubski Steak Hoagie

$14.00

Stinger

$14.00

Chicken Finger Sub

$10.00+

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.00+

Royal Sub

$10.00+

Meatball Bomber

$10.00+

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00+

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.00+

Turkey Sub

$9.00+

Ham Sub

$9.00+

Roast Beef Sub

$9.00+

Capicola Sub

$9.00+

Salami Sub

$9.00+

Assorted Sub

$9.00+

Tuna Sub

$9.00+

Cheese Sub

$9.00+

Entrees

Pubski Beef Stew

$13.95Out of stock

Served over fried kluski noodles

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Golabki Dinner

$15.00

Stuffed Roast Beef Rolls

$15.00

Meat Loaf Dinner

$15.00

Breaded Pork Chop

$13.00+

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Fall Specials

Pizza Sub

$9.00

Breaded Banana Pepper Rings

$7.00

Hangover Burger

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Cajun Sub

$14.00

Jambalaya Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

4 PC. Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Summer Salad

$13.00

Extra Sides

Mash Side

$4.00

Mac Salad Side

$4.00

Pot Salad Side

$4.00

Veg Medley Side

$4.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$4.00

Braised Red Cab Side

$4.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Coleslaw Side

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Specials

Beef Taco Special

$3.00

Steak Taco Special

$7.00

Chicken Taco Special

$5.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread Appetizer

$4.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.95

Dbl Chzburger

$13.95

French Onion Burger

$13.95

Stinger Taco

$8.00

Take Out Upcharge

$1.00

Beef Taco Salad

$5.00

Steak Taco Salad

$9.00

Beef Taco Pizza Personal

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Chicken Taco Salad

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Finger (3)

$5.95

Kids Burger

$5.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Pizza Logs

$5.95

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Pasta with Red Sauce

$5.95

Specials/Banquet

Fathers day

$20.22

Fathers Day Kids

$9.22

Specials

Beef Stew Lunch

$11.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Roast Beef Club

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Quarter Pound Burger

$9.00+

Soup & Salad Lunch

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Polish Quesadilla

$9.00

Mini Subs

Mini Chicken Finger Lunch

$11.00

Mini Italian Sausage Lunch

$11.00

Mini Royal Lunch

$11.00

Mini Pubski Steak Hoagie Lunch

$11.00

Mini Meatball Bomber Lunch

$11.00

Mini Chicken Parm Sub lunch

$11.00

Mini Turkey Lunch

$10.00

Mini Ham Lunch

$10.00

Mini Capicola Lunch

$10.00

Mini Salami Lunch

$10.00

Mini Assorted Lunch

$10.00

Mini Tuna Lunch

$10.00

Mini Cheese Lunch

$10.00

Wings & Fingers

Single Wings (10)

$15.00

Double Wings (20)

$25.00

Single Fingers (5)

$13.00

Double Fingers (10)

$23.00

Weck & 5 Wings

$16.00

Weck & 3 fingers

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
"What's one more?"

Location

2437 William St, Buffalo, NY 14206

Directions

