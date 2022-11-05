Restaurant header imageView gallery

Puccio's New York Deli

review star

No reviews yet

221 Loudoun St SE

Leesburg, VA 20175

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SoHo
Grilled Cheese
Penn Station

Eggs Platters

Bacon Egg Platter

$5.25

Eggs fried or scrambled with Bacon and choice of Toast.

Sausage Egg Platter

$5.25

Eggs fried or scrambled with Sausage patty and choice of Toast.

Turkey Sausage Egg Platter

$5.25

Egg Platter

$3.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Cappicola Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Efi's Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

Bacon ,egg,Pepper Jack cheese,green peppers,onion,potato cubes on whole wheat wrap

Lox

$8.25

Plain bagel ,smoked salmon,cream cheese,capers ,red onion,tomatoes

Egg and American Cheese

$3.95

Turkey Sausage Egg cheese

$5.25

Egg Sandwich

$3.95

Bacon ,Egg Sandwich NO CHEESE

$5.25

Sausage,Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Cappicol Ham,Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Bagels

Bagel with Butter

$0.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$1.95

Bacon Bagel No Butter John

$4.25

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Grilled Sausage Patty

$2.50

Sliced Fresh Tomatoes

$2.00

Side of Toast

$1.75

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Fresh Seasonal Fruit prepared daily.

Turkey Sausage

$2.50

Specialty Sandwiches

Deniro

$9.25

Grilled thinly sliced Rib-eye steak, Provolone cheese, onion, hot peppers, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise served on toasted sub roll.

Penn Station

$9.25

Grilled thinly sliced Chicken Breast, Provolone cheese, onions, hot peppers, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise served on a toasted sub roll.

Hampton

$8.50

Maple Honey Ham & Swiss Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise served hot or cold on sub roll.

Brooklyn

$8.50

Turkey and Provolone Cheese, topped with Russian Dressing & Cole Slaw, served hot on a Sub Roll.

Hambino

$9.25

Maple Honey Ham, Bacon & American Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Ranch dressing served hot on a sub roll.

Italian

$8.50

Mortadella, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot or roasted peppers, Italian dressing & seasonings served on a toasted sub roll.

Balboa

$9.25

Prosciutto, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot or roasted peppers, Italian dressing & seasonings served on a toasted sub roll.

Broadway

$9.25

Prosciutto and Fresh Mozaralla, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot or roasted peppers, Italian dressing, & seasonings served on a toasted sub roll.

Verrazano

$8.50

Roast Beef, Turkey & Provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, served hot or cold on a sub roll.

Empire

$9.25

Classic Triple Decker with Turkey, Ham & Bacon, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, served on toasted white or wheat bread.

SoHo

$9.25

Roasted Turkey & Fresh Mozzarella, topped with letuce, tomatoes, onions, hot or roasted peppers, mayonnaise, Italian dressing & seasonings, served on a toasted sub roll.

Reuben

$9.25

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Swiss cheese, topped with spicy mustard, served hot on Rye bread.

Ragin' Cajun

$8.50

Cajun Turkey & Pepper Jack cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, served hot on a Kaiser Roll.

Gyro

$8.50

Lamb and Beef Gyro, topped with fresh yogurt cucumber dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served on Pita Bread.

New Yorker

$9.25

Pastrami and Swiss Cheese, topped with Russian Dressing & Cole Slaw, served hot on Rye Bread.

Subs and Sandwiches

Roast Chicken Breast

$7.75

Roasted Turkey

$7.75

Cajun Turkey Breast

$7.75

Maple Honey Ham

$7.75

Danish Ham

$7.75

Prosciutto

$8.50

Cappicola

$7.75

Mortadella

$7.75

Roast Beef

$8.50

Pastrami

$8.50

Corned Beef

$8.50

Liverwurst

$7.75

Salami

$7.75

BLT - Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$9.25

Meatball and Cheese Sub

$8.50

Italian Cheese Sub

$8.50

Provolone,American,Swiss on toasted sub roll with Italian dressing lettuce,tomatoes,onions,roasted pepper

Tuna Salad

$9.25

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Smoked Turkey

$7.75

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, Feta cheese, Black Olives, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pepperocini peppers and House Italian Vinegarette dressing,

Chef Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped with Turkey, Ham, croutons and hard-boiled egg.

House Salad

$7.75

Romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.25

Two scoops of light chunk Tuna Salad on a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce with Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and hard-boiled egg.

Chicken Salad Platter

$9.25

Two scoops of white meat chicken salad on a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and hard-boiled egg.

Taco Salad

$9.25

Homemade Chili, Cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, onions on a bed of lettuce and tortilla chips topped with sour cream.

Superfood Salad

$9.25

Baby Spinach, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Edamame, Chickpeas, Golden Raisins, Pumpkins Seeds. Served with Carrot Ginger Dressing.

Beet Salad

$9.25

Baby arugula and spinach,quinoa,walnuts,beets,mandarin oranges,craisins,goat cheese.Served with Balsamic vinegar dressing

Chopped Salad

$9.25

Romaine Lettuce and Arugula topped with Roasted Chicken Breast,Tomatoes,Corn,Craisins,Walnuts and Goat Cheese with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing

1 tuna/1 chicken salad Platter

$9.25

Half Salads

Half Greek Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, Feta cheese, Black Olives, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pepperocini peppers and House Italian Vinegarette dressing,

Half Chef Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped with Turkey, Ham, croutons and hard-boiled egg.

Half House Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg and croutons.

Half Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Half Tuna Salad Platter

$4.95

Two scoops of light chunk Tuna Salad on a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce with Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and hard-boiled egg.

Half Chicken Salad Platter

$4.95

Two scoops of white meat chicken salad on a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and hard-boiled egg.

Half Taco Salad

$4.95

Homemade Chili, Cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, onions on a bed of lettuce and tortilla chips topped with sour cream.

Half Superfood Salad

$4.95

Baby Spinach, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Edamame, Chickpeas, Golden Raisins, Pumpkins Seeds. Served with Carrot Ginger Dressing.

Half Beet Salad

$4.95

Baby arugula and spinach,quinoa,walnuts,beets,mandarin oranges,craisins,goat cheese.Served with Balsamic vinegar dressing

Half Chopped Salad

$4.95

Romaine Lettuce and Arugula topped with Roasted Chicken Breast,Tomatoes,Corn,Craisins,Walnuts and Goat Cheese with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing

Wrap Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast , romaine lettuce,Ceaser dressing & parmadan cheese on theTortilla Wrap.

Lincoln Wrap

$8.50

Roasted Turkey topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Peppers, served on a Tortilla Wrap.

Holland Wrap

$9.25

White Albacore Tuna Salad topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Peppers, served on a Tortilla Wrap.

Greenwich Wrap

$8.50

Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, and Green Peppers, served on a Tortilla Wrap.

Vegan Wrap

$8.50

Hummus,Quinoa,lettuce,black olives,roasted peppers,tabbouleh,served on Tortilla Wrap

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Cappicola Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Efi's Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

Bacon ,egg,Pepper Jack cheese,green peppers,onion,potato cubes on whole wheat wrap

Lox

$8.25

Plain bagel ,smoked salmon,cream cheese,capers ,red onion,tomatoes

Egg and American Cheese

$3.95

Turkey Sausage Egg cheese

$5.25

Egg platter

$4.25

Bacon Egg Platter

$5.25

Bagels

Bagel with Butter

$0.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$1.95

Beverages

20 oz. Bottled Sodas

$2.50

12 oz. cans

$1.50

Assortment of 12 oz. Cans coca cola product

Minute Maid Juice Bottles

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonades

$2.50

Dasani 20 oz. Bottle

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Assorted Dr. Brown 12 oz. Cans

$2.50

Gold Peak Iced Teas

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Homemade Sides

Homemade Potato Salad - 1lb.

$7.00

Homemade Potato Salad. Each pound serves 3-5 guests.

Homemade Cole Slaw - 1lb.

$7.00

Homemade Cole Slaw. Each pound serves 3-5 guests.

1lb-Fresh Mozzerella and Tomato Salad

$9.95

Tomatoes topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and homemade Italian dressing (Oil/Vinegar with seasonings). Each pound serves 3-5 guests.

Homemade Pasta Salad - 1 lb.

$7.00

Fresh Pasta mixed with vegetables and dressing. Each pound serves 3-5 guests.

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.50

Sliced Yukon Gold Potatoes with hard-boiled egg, dressing and seasonings.

Fresh Mozzerella and Tomato Salad

$4.50

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella and Tomatoes with our House Italian Dressing.

Homemade Cole Slaw

$3.50

Fresh Sliced Cabbage with pineapple chunks and slaw dressing.

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Fresh Seasonal Fruit prepared daily.

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Fresh Pasta mixed with vegetables and dressing.

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Half Avocado

Chicken Salad 1/2 lbs

$4.50

Chicken Salad 1 lbs

$9.95

Tuna Salad 1/2 lbs

$4.50

Tuna Salad 1 lbs

$9.95

All Soups

Soup of the Day Large

$5.95

Fresh Soup of the Day. Please call for today's selection. 703-779-7676.

Soup of the Day Small

$4.75

Fresh Soup of the Day. Please call for today's selection. 703-779-7676.

Homemade Chili Small

$4.75

Homemade Chili Large

$5.95

Potato Chips

Route 11 Chips

$1.75

Miss Vickie's Gourmet

$1.75

Lays Brand

$1.75

Dorito's

$1.75

All Desserts

Vaccaro's Cannoli

$4.50

Vaccaro's Cannoli shells with cream cheese filling

New York Style Chesecake

$4.50

Junior NY Cheesecake.

Fresh Brownie slice

$2.95

Fresh Blondie Slice

$2.95

Fresh Baked Cookies

$1.65

Choice of Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin, Sugar or Double Chocolate Chip.

Cupcakes

$4.50

Daily Special

Daily Special's

$9.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Big City Taste Without the Traffic"

Website

Location

221 Loudoun St SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buford's Biscuits
orange star4.4 • 99
15 Loudoun Street Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
orange star4.0 • 488
110 South Street Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Lettuce Be Loco
orange starNo Reviews
208 Church Street Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
The Thai Pan
orange starNo Reviews
2 Harrison St SE Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
The Maverick Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
32c Catoctin Cir SE Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Delirium Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
101 S King Street Leeburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Leesburg

Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg
orange star4.4 • 2,308
17 N. King St Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
orange star4.0 • 488
110 South Street Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
orange star4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Wildwood Pizza - Leesburg
orange star4.5 • 212
1600 Village Market Blvd Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Cowbell Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 134
26 North King Street Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurantnext
Buford's Biscuits
orange star4.4 • 99
15 Loudoun Street Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leesburg
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston