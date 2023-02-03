Restaurant header imageView gallery
Puck's 715 Rockland Road

review star

No reviews yet

715 Rockland Road

Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings
Boneless Wings
BURGERS

Hot Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00
Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00
Mini Pretzels

Mini Pretzels

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Tator Tots

$6.00

Burgers

BURGERS

BURGERS

$14.00+

Our Classic 1/2LB Angus Burger, with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Puck Mayo. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle.

Chili

Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$9.00

Extras

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.00
Extra Celery

Extra Celery

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00
Ranch

Ranch

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Boneless wings (7)

$8.00

Kids Tenders (2)

$8.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, with fresh grilled chicken, buttery croutons and tossed in Creamy Cesar.

House Salad

$13.00
Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00
Cheesy Chicken

Cheesy Chicken

$14.00
Chicken Bacon

Chicken Bacon

$14.00
Classic Fried Chicken

Classic Fried Chicken

$14.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$14.00
The Carolina

The Carolina

$14.00
The Jerk

The Jerk

$14.00

Bone-In

Fresh, never frozen, hand battered bone-in wings deep fried to perfection in our special crispy mix, then tossed in sauce of choice.
Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$13.00+

Bone-In Grilled

Fresh bone-in naked wings grilled to crispy perfection, tossed in any sauce. Totally Gluten Free!
Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$13.00+

Boneless

Freshly hand cut chicken breast pieces, hand battered in our homemade crispy mix, tossed in choice sauce.
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.00+

Tenders

Fresh cut chicken breast strips, hand battered in our homemade crispy mix, tossed in choice sauce.
Classic Tenders

Classic Tenders

$13.00+

Grilled Tenders

Grilled Tenders

$13.00+

TO GO

TO GO

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

715 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Directions

