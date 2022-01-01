Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Pudder's

review star

No reviews yet

18 Public Square

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella sticks Marina
Loaded cheese fries

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$12.00

our fried onion rings, pulled pork, bbq sauce ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bun

Bleu Burger

$12.00

smoked bacon, carmalized onions with mounds of melted bleu cheese crumbles

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$12.00

you pick the toppings

Cajun Burger

$12.00

cajun seasoned beef burger, ghost pepper cheese, served with our red pepper mayo with your choice of toppings

Garlic Burger

$12.00

fresh roasted garlic cloves covered with swiss cheese

Jam burger

Jam burger

$12.00

bacon flavored sweet/spicy jam with a slice of onion and melted swiss cheese

MFGS Burger

$14.00

your order it and the chefs pick the toppings!!! Suprise

Mushroom burger

$12.00

mushrooms and swiss cheese on toasted bun

Orem Burger

$14.00

Patty melt

$12.00

1000 island dressing, swiss cheese grilled onions and rye bread

Single Patty, No Side

$2.00

Wild Burger

$14.00

half pound of 25% each Wygau beef, elk, Bison and Wild Board....you pick the toppings

Chicken & more

.75 Wings

$0.75

15 Hot Wings

$18.00

15 to go boneless (Deep Copy)

$13.00

25 to go boneless (Deep Copy)

$20.00

50 to go boneless (Deep Copy)

$38.00

7 to go boneless (Deep Copy)

$6.00

8 hot wings

$10.00

Breaded Chicken brst Sandwich

$11.00

fried golden brown in a light batter with tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and with your choice of dressing served with FF on a toasted bun

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Ch W/ Bacon

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

4 tenders served with French Fries

Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

boneless chicken marinated in cajun seasoning grilled with peppers and onions with lettuce, ghost pepper cheese, tomatoes and a cajun mayo served on toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Tenderloin

$10.00

large fresh grilled tenderloin served with your choice of toppings and French fries

Large tenderloin

$10.00

Large hand breaded tenderloin with your choice of toppings and Fries

Oh My Cod

$9.00

6 oz filet of cod served with tarter sauce on a hogie bun and Fries

Philly cheese steak Hogie

$11.00

grilled slices of tender ribeye, with onions and peppers, bacon bits, mushrooms covered with swiss cheese served on a grilled hogie bun and Fries

Sunday .50 Bone In Wings

$0.50

Extra sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Bacon Jam

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Blackstrap Molasses BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Bourbon

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cajun mayo

$0.50

Carolina

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Habanero

$0.50

Homemade Salsa Dressing

$0.50

Honey Bbq

$0.50

Honey Garlic

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Large Bc

$1.00

Large Cheese

$1.00

Large Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

Medium

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

No marinara

Poppyseed

$0.50Out of stock

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet & Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

Teriyaki

$0.50

White Queso Small Cup

$0.50

Kids

Applesauce

$1.00

Chese Quesadilla & Fries

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese &Fries

$5.00

Kids Mac & Marinara

$5.00

Kids Strips &Fries

$6.00

Kids Waygu Sliders (1) & Fries

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs (6) & Fries

$5.00

Spicy Mac &Cheese Kids

$5.00

Cheddar Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Pizza

personal all meat

$7.99

personal all veggie

$7.99

mushrooms, green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, bananna peppers, jalapenos, olives and mozzarella cheese

Personal Bacon Jam

$9.99

personal Bbq chicken

$7.99

chicken, onions and fresh mozzarella

personal buffalo chicken

$7.99

personal BYO

$7.99

personal cheese

$7.99

personal chicken bacon ranch

$7.99

bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, onion and tomatoes

personal hawaiian

$7.99

bbq sauce, ham and pineapple

personal nacho cheese

$7.99

nacho cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon

personal parmesan

$7.99

tomatoes, onions, bacon and chicken with parmesan garlic sauce

personal pepperoni

$7.99

Personal Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$9.99

grilled slices of tender ribeye with white queso, onions mushrooms and green peppers

personal supreme

$7.99

pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, bacon, ham, banana peppers, jalapenos, riced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

12" all meat

$13.99

12" all veggie

$13.99

mushrooms, green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, bananna peppers, jalapenos, olives and mozzarella cheese

12" Bacon Jam

$15.99

12" Bbq chicken

$13.99

chicken, onions and fresh mozzarella

12" buffalo chicken

$13.99

medium sauce chicken and mozzarella cheese

12" Cheese Only

$13.99

12" hawaiian

$13.99

bbq sauce, ham and pineapple

12" nacho cheese

$13.99

nacho cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon

12" parmesan

$13.99

tomatoes, onions, bacon and chicken with parmesan garlic sauce

12" pepperoni

$13.99

12" Philly Steak

$15.99

12" Sausage and Pepp

$13.99
12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$13.99

pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, bacon, ham, banana peppers, jalapenos, riced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

12"chicken bacon ranch

$13.99

bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, onion and tomatoes

12" BYO Pizza

$13.99

16" all meat

$19.99

16" all veggie

$19.99

mushrooms, green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, bananna peppers, jalapenos, olives and mozzarella cheese

16" Bacon Jam

$21.99

16" buffalo chicken

$19.99

medium sauce chicken and mozzarella cheese

16" chicken bacon ranch

$19.99

bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, onion and tomatoes

16" hawaiian

$19.99

bbq sauce, ham and pineapple

16" nacho cheese

$19.99

nacho cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon

16" parmesan

$19.99

tomatoes, onions, bacon and chicken with parmesan garlic sauce

16" pepperoni

$19.99

16" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$21.99

grilled slices of tender ribeye with white queso, onions mushrooms and green peppers

16" Sausage and Pepp

$19.99

16" Supreme

$19.99

pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, bacon, ham, banana peppers, jalapenos, riced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

16"Bbq chicken

$19.99

chicken, onions and fresh mozzarella

16' Cheese

$19.99

16" BYO Pizza

$19.99

Gluten all veggie

$12.99

Gluten all meat

$12.99

Gluten Bbq chicken

$12.99

Gluten buffalo chicken

$12.99

Gluten Byo

$12.99

Gluten chicken bacon ranch

$12.99

Gluten hawaiian

$12.99

Gluten nacho cheese

$12.99

Gluten parmesan

$12.99

Gluten pepperoni

$12.99

Gluten Philly Ch Steak Pizza

$14.99

Gluten Sausage and Pepp

$12.99

Gluten supreme

$12.99

Gluten Bacon Jam

$14.99

Gluten Cheese Only

$12.99

Platters

All You Can Eat Cat Fish

$12.00

BBQ Platter

$12.00

Colts Meatball Sub And Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Extra Catfish

Fish & Chips Platter

$12.00

Smothered Chicken

$12.00

Salads

BLT Salad

$10.00

fresh mix of field greens, tomatoes, smoked bacon, croutons mild yellow bananna peppers and your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

croutons, three cheeses, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, caesar dressing topped with our seasoned grilled chicken

Chicken Fiesta Salad

$10.00

fresh field greesn, tomatoes, green onions, red onions, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, cilantro, sweet corn and black beans served with your housemade salsa gressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

fresh field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mild bananna peppers, croutons topped with our hand breaded chicken and your choice of dressings

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

iceberg, tomatoes, cheese and croutons

Wedge

$12.00

iceberg, smoked bacon, dried cranberrries, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, walnuts and house bleu cheese

SAT & SUN SPECIAL

5-5-5 Boneless 7pc, 5 fries, 5 salads

$30.00

5-5-5 Pizza 5 topping, 5 sticks, 5 salads

$30.00

Sides and Appetizers

Battered Cauliflower Sweet Sour

$7.00

Cauliflower with a twist served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

bread sticks

$6.00

5 breadsticks serverd with your choice of cheese marinara or garlic butter

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.00

Celery Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Celery Ranch

$2.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$7.00

Chips

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fried Mushrooms (Side)

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic cheese bread

$6.00

Garlic Sauce sauce covered with fresh mozarella cheese

Hushpuppies (5)

$2.50

Jumbo Pretzel W/ Cheese

$6.00

Loaded cheese fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Cheddar

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Spicy

$5.00

Mozzarella sticks Marina

$7.00

5 mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in egg roll-wonton wraps, deep fried and served with marina sauce

Nacho Cheese Dip

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00

Potato skins Sour Cream

$9.00

4 skins loaded with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, green onions and sour cream

Pudders Loaded Chips

$9.00

Heaping portion of fresh cooked chips, drizzled with a balsamic glaze then covered with bleu cheese crumbles, fresh diced tomatoes and green onions

pulled pork nachos

$10.00

fresh chips covered in smoked pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, and jalapenos topped with our house slaw

Refill On Chips

Side salad

$5.00

Slaw

$3.00

Spicy Cheese Cubes

$7.00

tater kegs

$8.00

over sized bacon flavored tots, melted mozzarella topped with sour cream and chives

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Wagyu Beef Sliders

$10.00

White Queso

$5.00

Soups

Cup Of Potato Soup

$3.00

Cup Of Soup Of The Day

$3.00

Potatoe soup Bacon Cheese Gr Onion

$5.00

cream of loaded potato soup, potatoes, butter topped with fresh green onion, cheddar cheese and bacon bits

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Wednesday 16" pizza 2 topping w/ breadsticks

16" Pizza/ 2 topping with breadsticks

$16.99

Colts Meatball Sub And Fries

$7.00

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$11.00

smoked bacon, tomatoes, cheese and romaine lettuce with light mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

grilled chicken rolled in medium sauce with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese bananna peppers and ranch dressing

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$11.00

boneless chicken marinated in cajun seasonings, grilled with peppers and onions with lettuce, cheese tomatoes and cajun mayo

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$11.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cheese, croutons, tomatoes, bananna peppers and caesar dressing

Steak Wrap

$11.00

thinly slicked ribeye with romaine lettuce, green pepper onions and cheese

Terriyaki Chicken Wrap

$11.00

marinated chicken in teryaki glaze, served with boston bib lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cashews, cheese and sweet and sour sauce

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, black olives and fat free italian dressing

Imports

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Guiness

$4.25

Heinken

$4.25

High Noon

$5.00

Leinenliugels Juicy Peach

$4.25

Modelo

$4.00

Mom Water

$5.00

Stella

$4.25

Truly

$4.25

Yeungling

$3.50

Yuengling Herseys Porter

$2.50

Yuengling Lite

$3.00

Zombie Dust

$5.50

Seltzer

Mighty Swell- Blackberry

$4.00

Mighty Swell- Blood Orange

$4.00

Mighty Swell- Grapefruit

$4.00

Mighty Swell- Mango Raspberry

$4.00

Mighty Swell- Peach

$4.00

Mighty Swell- Pineapple

$4.00

Mighty Swell- Pink Colada

$4.00

Mighty Swell- Purple Magic

$4.00

Mighty Swell- Rocket Pop

$4.00

Mighty Swell- Tigers Blood

$4.00

Trulys

$4.25

Soft Drinks

cherry Pepsi

$2.50

cherry Sierra Mist

$2.50

coffee

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Mt Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

lemonade

$2.50

mountain Dew

$2.50

Mug Rootbeer

$2.50

orange juice

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.00

Redbull

$2.00

sierra Mist

$2.50

sweet tea

$2.50

tomato juice

$2.00

tonic

$2.00

unsweet tea

$2.50

vanilla diet Pepsi

$2.50

vanilla Pepsi

$2.50

water

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18 Public Square, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Directions

