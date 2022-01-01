- Home
Pudder's
18 Public Square
Shelbyville, IN 46176
Burgers
BBQ Burger
our fried onion rings, pulled pork, bbq sauce ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bun
Bleu Burger
smoked bacon, carmalized onions with mounds of melted bleu cheese crumbles
BYO Burger
you pick the toppings
Cajun Burger
cajun seasoned beef burger, ghost pepper cheese, served with our red pepper mayo with your choice of toppings
Garlic Burger
fresh roasted garlic cloves covered with swiss cheese
Jam burger
bacon flavored sweet/spicy jam with a slice of onion and melted swiss cheese
MFGS Burger
your order it and the chefs pick the toppings!!! Suprise
Mushroom burger
mushrooms and swiss cheese on toasted bun
Orem Burger
Patty melt
1000 island dressing, swiss cheese grilled onions and rye bread
Single Patty, No Side
Wild Burger
half pound of 25% each Wygau beef, elk, Bison and Wild Board....you pick the toppings
Chicken & more
.75 Wings
15 Hot Wings
15 to go boneless (Deep Copy)
25 to go boneless (Deep Copy)
50 to go boneless (Deep Copy)
7 to go boneless (Deep Copy)
8 hot wings
Breaded Chicken brst Sandwich
fried golden brown in a light batter with tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and with your choice of dressing served with FF on a toasted bun
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Ch W/ Bacon
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Chicken Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
4 tenders served with French Fries
Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
boneless chicken marinated in cajun seasoning grilled with peppers and onions with lettuce, ghost pepper cheese, tomatoes and a cajun mayo served on toasted bun
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Tenderloin
large fresh grilled tenderloin served with your choice of toppings and French fries
Large tenderloin
Large hand breaded tenderloin with your choice of toppings and Fries
Oh My Cod
6 oz filet of cod served with tarter sauce on a hogie bun and Fries
Philly cheese steak Hogie
grilled slices of tender ribeye, with onions and peppers, bacon bits, mushrooms covered with swiss cheese served on a grilled hogie bun and Fries
Sunday .50 Bone In Wings
Extra sauces
1000 Island
Bacon Jam
Balsamic
Blackstrap Molasses BBQ
Bleu Cheese
Bourbon
Caesar
Cajun mayo
Carolina
Cocktail Sauce
French
Garlic Butter
Garlic Parm
Habanero
Homemade Salsa Dressing
Honey Bbq
Honey Garlic
Honey Mustard
Italian
Large Bc
Large Cheese
Large Ranch
Marinara
Mayo
Medium
Nacho Cheese
No marinara
Poppyseed
Ranch
Sour Cream
Sweet & Spicy BBQ
Sweet Chili
Tarter Sauce
Teriyaki
White Queso Small Cup
Kids
Pizza
personal all meat
personal all veggie
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, bananna peppers, jalapenos, olives and mozzarella cheese
Personal Bacon Jam
personal Bbq chicken
chicken, onions and fresh mozzarella
personal buffalo chicken
personal BYO
personal cheese
personal chicken bacon ranch
bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, onion and tomatoes
personal hawaiian
bbq sauce, ham and pineapple
personal nacho cheese
nacho cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon
personal parmesan
tomatoes, onions, bacon and chicken with parmesan garlic sauce
personal pepperoni
Personal Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
grilled slices of tender ribeye with white queso, onions mushrooms and green peppers
personal supreme
pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, bacon, ham, banana peppers, jalapenos, riced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
12" all meat
12" all veggie
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, bananna peppers, jalapenos, olives and mozzarella cheese
12" Bacon Jam
12" Bbq chicken
chicken, onions and fresh mozzarella
12" buffalo chicken
medium sauce chicken and mozzarella cheese
12" Cheese Only
12" hawaiian
bbq sauce, ham and pineapple
12" nacho cheese
nacho cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon
12" parmesan
tomatoes, onions, bacon and chicken with parmesan garlic sauce
12" pepperoni
12" Philly Steak
12" Sausage and Pepp
12" Supreme
pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, bacon, ham, banana peppers, jalapenos, riced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
12"chicken bacon ranch
bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, onion and tomatoes
12" BYO Pizza
16" all meat
16" all veggie
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, bananna peppers, jalapenos, olives and mozzarella cheese
16" Bacon Jam
16" buffalo chicken
medium sauce chicken and mozzarella cheese
16" chicken bacon ranch
bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, onion and tomatoes
16" hawaiian
bbq sauce, ham and pineapple
16" nacho cheese
nacho cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon
16" parmesan
tomatoes, onions, bacon and chicken with parmesan garlic sauce
16" pepperoni
16" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
grilled slices of tender ribeye with white queso, onions mushrooms and green peppers
16" Sausage and Pepp
16" Supreme
pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, bacon, ham, banana peppers, jalapenos, riced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
16"Bbq chicken
chicken, onions and fresh mozzarella
16' Cheese
16" BYO Pizza
Gluten all veggie
Gluten all meat
Gluten Bbq chicken
Gluten buffalo chicken
Gluten Byo
Gluten chicken bacon ranch
Gluten hawaiian
Gluten nacho cheese
Gluten parmesan
Gluten pepperoni
Gluten Philly Ch Steak Pizza
Gluten Sausage and Pepp
Gluten supreme
Gluten Bacon Jam
Gluten Cheese Only
Platters
Salads
BLT Salad
fresh mix of field greens, tomatoes, smoked bacon, croutons mild yellow bananna peppers and your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
croutons, three cheeses, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, caesar dressing topped with our seasoned grilled chicken
Chicken Fiesta Salad
fresh field greesn, tomatoes, green onions, red onions, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, cilantro, sweet corn and black beans served with your housemade salsa gressing
Fried Chicken Salad
fresh field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mild bananna peppers, croutons topped with our hand breaded chicken and your choice of dressings
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
iceberg, tomatoes, cheese and croutons
Wedge
iceberg, smoked bacon, dried cranberrries, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, walnuts and house bleu cheese
SAT & SUN SPECIAL
Sides and Appetizers
Battered Cauliflower Sweet Sour
Cauliflower with a twist served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
bread sticks
5 breadsticks serverd with your choice of cheese marinara or garlic butter
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Celery Bleu Cheese
Celery Ranch
Chicken Quesadillas
Chips
Cottage Cheese
Fried Mushrooms (Side)
Fried Pickles
Fries
Garlic cheese bread
Garlic Sauce sauce covered with fresh mozarella cheese
Hushpuppies (5)
Jumbo Pretzel W/ Cheese
Loaded cheese fries
Mac & Cheese Cheddar
Mac & Cheese Spicy
Mozzarella sticks Marina
5 mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in egg roll-wonton wraps, deep fried and served with marina sauce
Nacho Cheese Dip
Onion Rings
Potato skins Sour Cream
4 skins loaded with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, green onions and sour cream
Pudders Loaded Chips
Heaping portion of fresh cooked chips, drizzled with a balsamic glaze then covered with bleu cheese crumbles, fresh diced tomatoes and green onions
pulled pork nachos
fresh chips covered in smoked pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, and jalapenos topped with our house slaw
Refill On Chips
Side salad
Slaw
Spicy Cheese Cubes
tater kegs
over sized bacon flavored tots, melted mozzarella topped with sour cream and chives
Waffle Fries
Wagyu Beef Sliders
White Queso
Soups
Wednesday 16" pizza 2 topping w/ breadsticks
Wraps
BLT Wrap
smoked bacon, tomatoes, cheese and romaine lettuce with light mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken rolled in medium sauce with chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese bananna peppers and ranch dressing
Cajun Chicken Wrap
boneless chicken marinated in cajun seasonings, grilled with peppers and onions with lettuce, cheese tomatoes and cajun mayo
Chicken Caeser Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cheese, croutons, tomatoes, bananna peppers and caesar dressing
Steak Wrap
thinly slicked ribeye with romaine lettuce, green pepper onions and cheese
Terriyaki Chicken Wrap
marinated chicken in teryaki glaze, served with boston bib lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cashews, cheese and sweet and sour sauce
Veggie Wrap
grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, black olives and fat free italian dressing
Imports
Seltzer
Mighty Swell- Blackberry
Mighty Swell- Blood Orange
Mighty Swell- Grapefruit
Mighty Swell- Mango Raspberry
Mighty Swell- Peach
Mighty Swell- Pineapple
Mighty Swell- Pink Colada
Mighty Swell- Purple Magic
Mighty Swell- Rocket Pop
Mighty Swell- Tigers Blood
Trulys
Soft Drinks
cherry Pepsi
cherry Sierra Mist
coffee
Coffee
Diet Mt Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Kids Drink
lemonade
mountain Dew
Mug Rootbeer
orange juice
PEPSI
Pineapple
Redbull
sierra Mist
sweet tea
tomato juice
tonic
unsweet tea
vanilla diet Pepsi
vanilla Pepsi
water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
18 Public Square, Shelbyville, IN 46176