Steak/Chicken

Steak

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$12.50

Our award winning Cheesesteak comes standard with American Cheese

Steak

Steak

$11.75

Our award winning Steak (NO CHEESE)

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$12.75

Comes with provolone cheese, marinara sauce and our pizza spices

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.75

Comes standard with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions, Oregano and American Cheese

Buffalo Cheesesteak

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$12.75

Comes with American cheese, Bleu Cheese and Hot sauce

BBQ Cheesesteak

BBQ Cheesesteak

$12.75

Our award winning Cheesesteak with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

Mushroom Cheesesteak

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$12.75

Our Award winning cheesesteak with American cheese and mushrooms

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$12.75

Our award winning Cheesesteak with Pepperoni and American Cheese

St Helena cheesesteak

$5.00

Large Steak

Our award winning 20" Steak NO CHEESE
Large Cheesesteak

Large Cheesesteak

$24.50

Our award winning Cheesesteak comes standard with American cheese

Large Steak

$23.00
Large Pizza Steak

Large Pizza Steak

$24.50

Comes with Provolone, Marinara sauce and our pizza spices

Large Cheesesteak Hoagie

Large Cheesesteak Hoagie

$24.75

Our 20" Cheesesteak with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and oregano

Large Buffalo Cheesesteak

Large Buffalo Cheesesteak

$24.75

Our 20" Cheesesteak with American, Bleu Cheese and Hot Sauce

Large BBQ Cheesesteak

Large BBQ Cheesesteak

$24.75

Our 20" Steak with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

Large Mushroom Cheesesteak

Large Mushroom Cheesesteak

$24.75

Our 20" Cheesesteak with American cheese and mushrooms

Large Pepperoni Cheesesteak

Large Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$24.75

Our 20" Steak with American cheese and Pepperoni

Chicken

Chicken Steak

Chicken Steak

$11.00

Our award winning Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.75

Our award winning Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Pizza Steak

Chicken Pizza Steak

$12.00

Comes with Provolone Cheese, marinara sauce and pizza spices

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$12.00

Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Comes with American, Bleu cheese and hot sauce

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Comes with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

Mushroom Chicken Cheesesteak

Mushroom Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Comes with American cheese and Mushrooms

Pepperoni Chicken Cheesesteak

Pepperoni Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Comes with American cheese and pepperoni

The Melanie

The Melanie

$12.00

Comes with sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese

Large Chicken 20"

Large Chicken Cheesesteak

Large Chicken Cheesesteak

$22.50

Our award winning 20" chicken cheesesteak comes with American

Large Chicken Steak

Large Chicken Steak

$21.00

Our award winning Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)

Large Chicken Pizza Steak

Large Chicken Pizza Steak

$23.00

Comes with provolone cheese, marinara sauce and pizza spices

Large Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

Large Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$23.00

Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano

Large Chicken Steak Hoagie

Large Chicken Steak Hoagie

$22.50

20" Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE) comes with lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano

Large Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Large Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$23.00

Comes with American, bleu cheese and hot sauce

Large BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

Large BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$23.00

Comes with American and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

Large Mushroom Chicken Cheesesteak

Large Mushroom Chicken Cheesesteak

$23.00

Comes with American cheese and grilled mushrooms

Large Pepperoni Chicken Cheesesteak

Large Pepperoni Chicken Cheesesteak

$23.00

Comes with American cheese and pepperoni

Large Melanie

Large Melanie

$23.00

Comes with Sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese

Hoagies

Hoagie

American Hoagie

American Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and oregano and provolone cheese

Zep

Zep

$11.00

Comes with Tomato, Raw Onion, oregano and provolone cheese

Ham Hoagie

Ham Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, oregano and American cheese

Corned Beef Hoagie

Corned Beef Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano and Swiss cheese

Roast Beef Hoagie

Roast Beef Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

Turkey Hoagie

Turkey Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano and Provolone cheese

Pastrami Hoagie

Pastrami Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese

Tuna Hoagie

Tuna Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American, provolone and Swiss

Pudge Hoagie

Pudge Hoagie

$11.50

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with ham, roast beef, turkey and American cheese

Prosciutto Hoagie

Prosciutto Hoagie

$12.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

Ultimate Italian

Ultimate Italian

$12.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Genoa, capicola, prosciutto, sopressata, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

Large Hoagie

Large American Hoagie

Large American Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, Ham, cooked salami and provolone cheese

Large Zep

Large Zep

$21.00

Comes with Tomato, Raw Onion oregano

Large Ham Hoagie

Large Ham Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

Large Corned Beef Hoagie

Large Corned Beef Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese

Large Roast Beef Hoagie

Large Roast Beef Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

Large Turkey Hoagie

Large Turkey Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

Large Italian Hoagie

Large Italian Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, genoa, capicola and provolone

Large Pastrami Hoagie

Large Pastrami Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese

Large Tuna Hoagie

Large Tuna Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

Large Mixed Cheese Hoagie

Large Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, American, provolone and Swiss

Large Pudge Hoagie

Large Pudge Hoagie

$20.50

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, ham, roast beef, turkey and American cheese

Large Prosciutto Hoagie

Large Prosciutto Hoagie

$22.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

Large Ultimate Italian Hoagie

Large Ultimate Italian Hoagie

$22.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, genoa, capicola, prosciutto, sopressata, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

Munchies

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.50
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Hot Fries

$6.00

Our fries with cajun seasoning, fried onions, pepper relish and wiz

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.25
Pudge Chips

Pudge Chips

$5.00

Our house made fried potato chips with cajun seasoning and served with our home made jalapeno ranch dipping sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.75
Chicken Finger Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$8.75
Boneless Buffalo Tenders

Boneless Buffalo Tenders

$7.25
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.85

Mac N Cheese Bites

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Your choice of white, wheat or rye. Toppings and meats available to be added

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$8.00

Comes standard with grilled raw onions, spicy mustard and Swiss cheese

Nannys Special

Nannys Special

$8.00

Comes with cole slaw and Swiss cheese

Honey BBQ Chicken

Honey BBQ Chicken

$8.00

Our chicken tenders tossed in our Honey BBQ sauce with bacon and American cheese

Reuben

Reuben

$8.00

Sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled Rye bread

Turkey Club Melt

Turkey Club Melt

$8.00

Grilled turkey with bacon, tomato and American cheese

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Veggie

Grilled Veggie

$9.25

Comes with grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and fried onions with provolone cheese

Chicken Cutlet Supreme

Chicken Cutlet Supreme

$10.00

Comes with sauteed spinach and sharp provolone

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

$8.75

Our chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, bleu cheese and topped with melted American cheese

Chicken Cordon Pudge

Chicken Cordon Pudge

$9.25

Comes with chicken cutlets, capicola, swiss cheese and honey mustard

Spinach Sub

$8.25

Sausage and Peppers

$8.75

Large Hot Sandwiches

Large Grilled Veggie

Large Grilled Veggie

$18.50

Comes with grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fried onions with provolone cheese

Large Chicken Cutlet Supreme

Large Chicken Cutlet Supreme

$18.50

Comes with sauteed spinach and sharp provolone

Large Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

Large Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

$18.50

Our chicken tenders tossed in bleu cheese, hot sauce and topped with melted American cheese

Large Chicken Cordon Pudge

Large Chicken Cordon Pudge

$18.50

Comes with breaded chicken cutlets, capicola, Swiss cheese and honey mustard

Cold Sandwiches

Deli Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$7.50
Corned Beef Special

Corned Beef Special

$8.25

Comes with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

Roast Beef Deli

Roast Beef Deli

$7.50

Comes with lettuce, tomato

Corned Beef Deli

Corned Beef Deli

$7.50

Comes with lettuce, tomato

Ham Deli

Ham Deli

$7.50

Comes with lettuce, tomato

Turkey Deli

Turkey Deli

$7.75

Comes with lettuce, tomato

Tuna Deli

Tuna Deli

$7.75

Comes with lettuce, tomato

Pastrami Deli

Pastrami Deli

$7.75

Comes with lettuce, tomato

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.50

Comes with tomato, carrots and black olives