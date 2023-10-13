- Home
Pudges Steaks and Hoagies Blue Bell
Pudges Steaks and Hoagies Blue Bell
1510 DEKALB PIKE
BLUE BELL, PA 19426
Steak/Chicken
Steak
Cheesesteak
Our award winning Cheesesteak comes standard with American Cheese
Steak
Our award winning Steak (NO CHEESE)
Pizza Steak
Comes with provolone cheese, marinara sauce and our pizza spices
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Comes standard with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions, Oregano and American Cheese
Buffalo Cheesesteak
Comes with American cheese, Bleu Cheese and Hot sauce
BBQ Cheesesteak
Our award winning Cheesesteak with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
Mushroom Cheesesteak
Our Award winning cheesesteak with American cheese and mushrooms
Pepperoni Cheesesteak
Our award winning Cheesesteak with Pepperoni and American Cheese
St Helena cheesesteak
Large Steak
Large Cheesesteak
Our award winning Cheesesteak comes standard with American cheese
Large Steak
Large Pizza Steak
Comes with Provolone, Marinara sauce and our pizza spices
Large Cheesesteak Hoagie
Our 20" Cheesesteak with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and oregano
Large Buffalo Cheesesteak
Our 20" Cheesesteak with American, Bleu Cheese and Hot Sauce
Large BBQ Cheesesteak
Our 20" Steak with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
Large Mushroom Cheesesteak
Our 20" Cheesesteak with American cheese and mushrooms
Large Pepperoni Cheesesteak
Our 20" Steak with American cheese and Pepperoni
Chicken
Chicken Steak
Our award winning Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Chicken Cheesesteak
Our award winning Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Pizza Steak
Comes with Provolone Cheese, marinara sauce and pizza spices
Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with American, Bleu cheese and hot sauce
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
Mushroom Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with American cheese and Mushrooms
Pepperoni Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with American cheese and pepperoni
The Melanie
Comes with sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese
Large Chicken 20"
Large Chicken Cheesesteak
Our award winning 20" chicken cheesesteak comes with American
Large Chicken Steak
Our award winning Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Large Chicken Pizza Steak
Comes with provolone cheese, marinara sauce and pizza spices
Large Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano
Large Chicken Steak Hoagie
20" Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE) comes with lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano
Large Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with American, bleu cheese and hot sauce
Large BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with American and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
Large Mushroom Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with American cheese and grilled mushrooms
Large Pepperoni Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with American cheese and pepperoni
Large Melanie
Comes with Sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese
Hoagies
Hoagie
American Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and oregano and provolone cheese
Zep
Comes with Tomato, Raw Onion, oregano and provolone cheese
Ham Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, oregano and American cheese
Corned Beef Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano and Swiss cheese
Roast Beef Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Turkey Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Italian Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano and Provolone cheese
Pastrami Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese
Tuna Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Mixed Cheese Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American, provolone and Swiss
Pudge Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with ham, roast beef, turkey and American cheese
Prosciutto Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
Ultimate Italian
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Genoa, capicola, prosciutto, sopressata, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
Large Hoagie
Large American Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, Ham, cooked salami and provolone cheese
Large Zep
Comes with Tomato, Raw Onion oregano
Large Ham Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Large Corned Beef Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese
Large Roast Beef Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Large Turkey Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Large Italian Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, genoa, capicola and provolone
Large Pastrami Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese
Large Tuna Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Large Mixed Cheese Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, American, provolone and Swiss
Large Pudge Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, ham, roast beef, turkey and American cheese
Large Prosciutto Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
Large Ultimate Italian Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, genoa, capicola, prosciutto, sopressata, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
Munchies
Mozzarella Sticks
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Bacon Cheese Fries
Hot Fries
Our fries with cajun seasoning, fried onions, pepper relish and wiz
Cajun Fries
Pudge Chips
Our house made fried potato chips with cajun seasoning and served with our home made jalapeno ranch dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Chicken Finger Platter
Boneless Buffalo Tenders
Cole Slaw
Mac N Cheese Bites
Fried Pickles
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of white, wheat or rye. Toppings and meats available to be added
Hot Pastrami
Comes standard with grilled raw onions, spicy mustard and Swiss cheese
Nannys Special
Comes with cole slaw and Swiss cheese
Honey BBQ Chicken
Our chicken tenders tossed in our Honey BBQ sauce with bacon and American cheese
Reuben
Sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled Rye bread
Turkey Club Melt
Grilled turkey with bacon, tomato and American cheese
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Veggie
Comes with grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and fried onions with provolone cheese
Chicken Cutlet Supreme
Comes with sauteed spinach and sharp provolone
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet
Our chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, bleu cheese and topped with melted American cheese
Chicken Cordon Pudge
Comes with chicken cutlets, capicola, swiss cheese and honey mustard
Spinach Sub
Sausage and Peppers
Large Hot Sandwiches
Large Grilled Veggie
Comes with grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fried onions with provolone cheese
Large Chicken Cutlet Supreme
Comes with sauteed spinach and sharp provolone
Large Buffalo Chicken Cutlet
Our chicken tenders tossed in bleu cheese, hot sauce and topped with melted American cheese
Large Chicken Cordon Pudge
Comes with breaded chicken cutlets, capicola, Swiss cheese and honey mustard
Cold Sandwiches
Deli Sandwiches
BLT
Corned Beef Special
Comes with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing
Roast Beef Deli
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Corned Beef Deli
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Ham Deli
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Turkey Deli
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Tuna Deli
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Pastrami Deli
Comes with lettuce, tomato