Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL 615 N Railroad Ave

No reviews yet

615 N Railroad Ave

Paxton, IL 60957

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Chicken on the Beach
Sml Cheese Sauce, Chips & Salsa
3 Tacos

Appetizers

Pueblo Lindo Nachos

$10.99

Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of beef, shredded chicken, and refried beans all topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream.

Bean Dip

$3.99

Guacamole Dip

$2.99

Cheese Sauce

$2.99

Nachos with beans

$5.99

Nachos with beef

$6.99

Cheese quesadilla

$3.50+

Chori Dip

$6.99

Chili Dip

$6.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.50

An 8in flour tortilla, your choice of shredded chicken OR ground beef stuffed with cheese and refried beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Side Orders

Chips & Salsa togo

$3.50+

Sml Cheese Sauce, Chips & Salsa

$4.25

Lrg Cheese Sauce

$7.99

Tortillas

$1.25

Mexican Rice

$1.99+

Refried Beans

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.25

Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Rice with cheese

$3.99

Grilled vegetables

$4.99

Sliced avocado

$3.50

Chiles toreados

$1.99

Rice & Beans

$2.99+

French Fries

$2.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$1.99

Lettuce, shredded cheese, onion, and green pepper

Taco Salad

$9.99

Crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef OR shredded chicken, topped with Cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Taco Salad Fajitas

$10.99

A crisp flour tortilla with cheese sauce topped with your choice of grilled chicken OR steak, sautéed with onions and bell peppers, then covered with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Seafood Salad

$12.99

Lettuce topped with crab, shrimp, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Lettuce topped with breaded OR grilled shrimp, avocado slices, and Pico de Gallo

A La Carte

Burritos

$3.50+

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite meat or beans. Topped with red sauce.

Chalupa

$2.85+

A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, and guacamole.

Tostada

$2.85+

A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, and guacamole

Tostaguac

$3.25+

A flat crisp corn tortilla covered in beef, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas

$2.50+

Soft corn rolled tortillas. Topped with enchilada sauce.

Single Tacos

$2.00

All tacos served lettuce and shredded cheese

3 Tacos

$5.25

All tacos served with lettuce and shredded cheese

Tamale

$2.75+

Cornmeal dough rolled with pork. Wrapped in corn husks and steamed. Topped with beans, ground beef, and red sauce.

Chimichanga

$4.25+

A stuffed flour tortilla with your favorite filling, then deep fry to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce.

Chile Relleno

$3.25+

A stuffed with cheese poblano pepper wrapped in egg topped with red sauce.

Combination Dinners

Combo 1

$9.50

TWO BEEF TACOS, ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, AND ONE CHILE CON QUESO. (a flat crisp Tortilla covered with ground beef and cheese sauce)

Combo 2

$9.50

ONE TACO, TWO ENCHILADAS, AND RICE.

Combo 3

$9.50

TWO HARD SHELL BEEF TACOS, RICE, AND BEANS

Combo 4

$9.50

ONE HARD SHELL BEEF TACO, ONE TAMALE, RICE, AND BEANS

Combo 5

$9.50

ONE ENCHILADA, ONE TAMALE, RICE, AND BEANS

Combo 6

$9.50

ONE ENCHILADA, ONE HARD SHELL BEEF TACO RICE AND BEANS

Combo 7

$9.50

TWO BEEF ENCHILADAS, RICE, AND BEANS

Combo 8

$9.50

ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, ONE BEEF BURRITO, AND ONE CHILE RELLENO

Combo 9

$9.50

ONE BEEF BURRITO, ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, RICE, AND BEANS

Combo 10

$9.50

ONE HARD SHELL BEEF TACO, ONE BEEF BURRITO AND ONE CHALUPA

Combo 11

$9.50

ONE HARD SHELL BEEF TACO, ONE BEEF BURRITO, RICE, AND BEANS

Combo 12

$9.50

TWO BEEF BURRITOS, RICE, AND BEANS

Especialidades Pueblo Lindo

Camaron Encremado

$12.99

Grilled shrimp with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and sour cream. Served with rice, lettuce, and guacamole

Carnitas

$12.99

Pork tips topped with grilled onions. Served with lettuce, avocado slices, pickled jalapeños, rice beans, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$11.99

Steak topped with grilled onions. Served with lettuce, avocado slices, pickled jalapeños, rice, beans and tortillas.

Tacos de Carne Asada

$10.99

Three flour tortillas stuffed with sliced steak. Served with pico de gallo, beans, and hot salsa.

Chile Colorado

$10.99

Choice of Steak OR Grilled Chicken with red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pueblo Lindo Special

$9.99

One chicken Enchilada and one chicken Burrito topped with lettuce, red sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Supremas

$9.99

Four rolled soft corn Tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce and sour cream.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$10.50

Three flour tortillas, stuffed with breaded shrimp, lettuce, avocado slices and Creamy spicy sauce.

Vegetarian Combos

Veggie Combo 1

$8.99

ONE CHALUPA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND BEANS

Veggie Combo 2

$8.99

TWO BEAN BURRITOS WITH CHEESE SAUCE

Veggie Combo 3

$8.99

ONE BURRITO, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND ONE BEAN TOSTADA

Veggie Combo 4

$8.99

ONE BEAN BURRITO, ONE CHEESE QUESADILLA AND ONE CHALUPA

Veggie Fajitas

$11.99

Sautéed Sliced mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and broccoli. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, and tortillas

Favorite Dishes

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce, served with tortillas. A Also available you can choose favorite choice of meat.

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

Grilled Chicken on a hot skillet. Topped with cheese sauce and cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Grilled Quesadilla

$6.99+

Topped with cheese sauce.

El Molcajete

$16.99

Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp in molcajete sauce, onions, bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.

Burrito Seafood

$12.99

10in flour tortilla, stuffed with shrimp and crab, grilled onions and bell peppers. Covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$10.99

Three rolled soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Burritos Mexicanos

$10.99

Two burritos stuffed with beans and ground beef, topped with red sauce, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Bed of chips topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce.

Chicken on the Beach

$10.99

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce, served with tortillas. Also available to choose your favorite meat.

Chimichangas

$9.99

A stuffed flour tortilla with your favorite filling, then deep-fry to a golden brown and top with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and Pico de gallo.

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Two whole poblano peppers stuffed with cheese wrapped in egg topped with red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pueblo Lindo Combo

$12.99

Ground beef Burrito, Chile Relleno, ground beef Enchilada, ground beef hard shell Taco, Rice, and Beans.

Tacos Al Carbon

$11.99

Three corn tortillas filled with steak, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and beans

Panchitos

$10.50+

Choice of Grilled chicken OR Steak served on a bed of French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce

Steak on the Beach

$11.50

Shrimp on the Beach

$12.99

Fajitas Especialidad

Fajitas single Order

$12.99

We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated meats with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!

Fajitas Combination

$13.99

We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated CHICKEN AND STEAK with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!

Double Fajitas

$23.99

We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated meats with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

We use our special recipe to cook our shrimp with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!

Hawaiian Fajitas

$15.99

We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated CHICKEN, STEAK, BACON, CHORIZO, PINEAPPLE with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!

Pueblo Lindo Fajitas

$15.99

We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated CHICKEN, STEAK, AND SHRIMP with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!

Fajitas Del Mar

$16.99

We use our special recipe to cook our SHRIMP, TILAPIA, CRAB, with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!

Pueblo Lindo Dinners

Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

Served with rice and tossed salad

Pueblo Lindo Seafood

$13.99

Grilled fish, and shrimp, served with rice and tossed salad

Tilapia

$11.99

1 piece of grilled tilapia with broccoli, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices

Veracruz Plate

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp cooked with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Camaron Mexican

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Cheesy Chicken

$9.99

A large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and lettuce

Flautas Dinner

$10.99

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken then deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Seafood

$12.99

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed Shrimp and Crab topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.

Cheese Steak

$9.99

A large flour tortilla filled with steak and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and lettuce.

Nachos Fajitas

$11.99

Choice of Grilled chicken OR steak cooked with onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Paella

$13.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp mixed with peppers, and onions served on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce and served with tortillas.

Fiesta Plate

$11.99

Combinations of chicken and steak cooked with onions and tomatoes served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce, cilantro and tortillas

Hawaiian Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken cooked with pineapple, and bacon. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Nachos Bravos

$14.99

Cheese Nachos with grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, jalapeños, bell peppers and onions. Topped with beans, lettuce, and sour cream

Pollo Ranchero

$10.99

Grilled chicken covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Loco

$10.99

Grilled chicken served with rice and tossed salad

Pollo Jalisco

$10.99

Grilled Chicken sautéed with grilled onions and mushrooms. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chori Pollo

$11.99

Grilled chicken sautéed with chorizo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Encremado

$10.99

(spicy or not spicy) Grilled Chicken cooked with onions, mushrooms, and sour cream. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas

Burrito Grande

$11.99

An 10" flour tortilla filled with choice of grilled chicken OR steak. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de gallo.

Burrito Jalisco

$9.99

A large flour tortilla filled with CHOICE of pork, steak, grilled chicken. Topped with red sauce and cheese sauceServed with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Burritos Deluxe

$10.50

Two burritos (one chicken and beans, one beef and beans) topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, and sour cream.

Pueblo Lindo Burrito

$9.99

A large Flour tortilla filled with choice of ground beef OR shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Burritos Fajitas

$11.99

An 10" flour tortilla stuffed your choice of steak OR grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and rice.

Quesadilla Fajita

$11.99

An 8inch flour tortilla with choice of steak OR grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and rice.

Pollo Mexicano

$11.99

Grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Playa Plate

$12.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and tortillas

Kids Menu

kids Cheese Quesadilla Rice & Beans

$5.99

kids Taco Rice & Beans

$5.99

kids Enchilada Rice & Beans

$5.99

kids Taco Salad

$6.25

kids Burrito Rice & Beans

$5.99

kids Nachitos

$6.50

kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.99

kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.99

kids Corndog & Fries

$5.99

kids Chicken on the Beach

$6.99

kids Chimichanga

$6.25

kids Pollo Ranchero

$6.99

kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Sopapila

$2.99

A flour tortilla deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with honey and cinnamon.

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Churros with Ice Cream

$4.99

N/A Beverages

COKE

$2.30

DIET COKE

$2.30

CHERRY COKE

$2.30

SPRITE

$2.30

ORANGE FANTA

$2.30

BARQ'S ROOT BEER

$2.30

PIBB XTRA

$2.30

PINK LEMOADE

$2.30

ICE TEA

$2.30

SWEET TEA

$2.30

MT. DEW

$1.25

SQUIRT

$1.25

MILK

$2.30

HORCHATA

$2.30

MEXICAN SODA

$2.30

WATER

DOMESTIC BOTTLES

BUDWEISER

$3.55

BUD LIGHT

$3.55

COORS LIGHT

$3.55

MILLER LIGHT

$3.55

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.55

BUSH LIGHT

$3.55

DAIQUIRIS

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRIS

$5.99

PEACH DAIQUIRIS

$5.99

MANGO DAIQUIRIS

$5.99

PINA COLADA DAIQUIRIS

$5.99

MANGO DAIQUIRIS

$5.99

IMPORTED BEERS

DOS EQUIS XX LAGER

$3.75

DOS EQUIS XX AMBER

$3.75

CORONA

$3.75

CORONA LIGHT

$3.75

NEGRA MODFELO

$3.75

MODELO ESPECIAL

$3.75

TECATE

$3.75

CORONA FAMILIAR

$3.75

VICTORIA

$3.75

Wines

Wine

$3.99

Thurday Special

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce, served with tortillas

Thurday Special

$7.99

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce, served with tortillas

Retail

Hat

$10.00

tshirts

$15.00

koozies

Cinco tees

$5.00

Sweaters

$25.00

Gift certificate (5)

$5.00

Gift certificate (10)

$10.00

Gift certificate (20)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

615 N Railroad Ave, Paxton, IL 60957

Directions

