Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL 615 N Railroad Ave
615 N Railroad Ave
Paxton, IL 60957
Appetizers
Pueblo Lindo Nachos
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of beef, shredded chicken, and refried beans all topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream.
Bean Dip
Guacamole Dip
Cheese Sauce
Nachos with beans
Nachos with beef
Cheese quesadilla
Chori Dip
Chili Dip
Quesadilla Rellena
An 8in flour tortilla, your choice of shredded chicken OR ground beef stuffed with cheese and refried beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Side Orders
Chips & Salsa togo
Sml Cheese Sauce, Chips & Salsa
Lrg Cheese Sauce
Tortillas
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Rice with cheese
Grilled vegetables
Sliced avocado
Chiles toreados
Rice & Beans
French Fries
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, shredded cheese, onion, and green pepper
Taco Salad
Crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef OR shredded chicken, topped with Cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Taco Salad Fajitas
A crisp flour tortilla with cheese sauce topped with your choice of grilled chicken OR steak, sautéed with onions and bell peppers, then covered with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Seafood Salad
Lettuce topped with crab, shrimp, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Salad
Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Shrimp Salad
Lettuce topped with breaded OR grilled shrimp, avocado slices, and Pico de Gallo
A La Carte
Burritos
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite meat or beans. Topped with red sauce.
Chalupa
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, and guacamole.
Tostada
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, and guacamole
Tostaguac
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered in beef, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas
Soft corn rolled tortillas. Topped with enchilada sauce.
Single Tacos
All tacos served lettuce and shredded cheese
3 Tacos
All tacos served with lettuce and shredded cheese
Tamale
Cornmeal dough rolled with pork. Wrapped in corn husks and steamed. Topped with beans, ground beef, and red sauce.
Chimichanga
A stuffed flour tortilla with your favorite filling, then deep fry to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce.
Chile Relleno
A stuffed with cheese poblano pepper wrapped in egg topped with red sauce.
Combination Dinners
Combo 1
TWO BEEF TACOS, ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, AND ONE CHILE CON QUESO. (a flat crisp Tortilla covered with ground beef and cheese sauce)
Combo 2
ONE TACO, TWO ENCHILADAS, AND RICE.
Combo 3
TWO HARD SHELL BEEF TACOS, RICE, AND BEANS
Combo 4
ONE HARD SHELL BEEF TACO, ONE TAMALE, RICE, AND BEANS
Combo 5
ONE ENCHILADA, ONE TAMALE, RICE, AND BEANS
Combo 6
ONE ENCHILADA, ONE HARD SHELL BEEF TACO RICE AND BEANS
Combo 7
TWO BEEF ENCHILADAS, RICE, AND BEANS
Combo 8
ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, ONE BEEF BURRITO, AND ONE CHILE RELLENO
Combo 9
ONE BEEF BURRITO, ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, RICE, AND BEANS
Combo 10
ONE HARD SHELL BEEF TACO, ONE BEEF BURRITO AND ONE CHALUPA
Combo 11
ONE HARD SHELL BEEF TACO, ONE BEEF BURRITO, RICE, AND BEANS
Combo 12
TWO BEEF BURRITOS, RICE, AND BEANS
Especialidades Pueblo Lindo
Camaron Encremado
Grilled shrimp with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and sour cream. Served with rice, lettuce, and guacamole
Carnitas
Pork tips topped with grilled onions. Served with lettuce, avocado slices, pickled jalapeños, rice beans, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Steak topped with grilled onions. Served with lettuce, avocado slices, pickled jalapeños, rice, beans and tortillas.
Tacos de Carne Asada
Three flour tortillas stuffed with sliced steak. Served with pico de gallo, beans, and hot salsa.
Chile Colorado
Choice of Steak OR Grilled Chicken with red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pueblo Lindo Special
One chicken Enchilada and one chicken Burrito topped with lettuce, red sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Supremas
Four rolled soft corn Tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce and sour cream.
Spicy Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas, stuffed with breaded shrimp, lettuce, avocado slices and Creamy spicy sauce.
Vegetarian Combos
Veggie Combo 1
ONE CHALUPA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND BEANS
Veggie Combo 2
TWO BEAN BURRITOS WITH CHEESE SAUCE
Veggie Combo 3
ONE BURRITO, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND ONE BEAN TOSTADA
Veggie Combo 4
ONE BEAN BURRITO, ONE CHEESE QUESADILLA AND ONE CHALUPA
Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed Sliced mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and broccoli. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, and tortillas
Favorite Dishes
Pollo Fundido
Grilled Chicken on a hot skillet. Topped with cheese sauce and cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Grilled Quesadilla
Topped with cheese sauce.
El Molcajete
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp in molcajete sauce, onions, bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.
Burrito Seafood
10in flour tortilla, stuffed with shrimp and crab, grilled onions and bell peppers. Covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three rolled soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos Mexicanos
Two burritos stuffed with beans and ground beef, topped with red sauce, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos Grilled Chicken
Bed of chips topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce.
Chicken on the Beach
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce, served with tortillas. Also available to choose your favorite meat.
Chimichangas
A stuffed flour tortilla with your favorite filling, then deep-fry to a golden brown and top with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and Pico de gallo.
Chiles Poblanos
Two whole poblano peppers stuffed with cheese wrapped in egg topped with red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pueblo Lindo Combo
Ground beef Burrito, Chile Relleno, ground beef Enchilada, ground beef hard shell Taco, Rice, and Beans.
Tacos Al Carbon
Three corn tortillas filled with steak, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and beans
Panchitos
Choice of Grilled chicken OR Steak served on a bed of French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce
Steak on the Beach
Shrimp on the Beach
Fajitas Especialidad
Fajitas single Order
We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated meats with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!
Fajitas Combination
We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated CHICKEN AND STEAK with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!
Double Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated meats with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!
Shrimp Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook our shrimp with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!
Hawaiian Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated CHICKEN, STEAK, BACON, CHORIZO, PINEAPPLE with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!
Pueblo Lindo Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook our tender strips of marinated CHICKEN, STEAK, AND SHRIMP with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!
Fajitas Del Mar
We use our special recipe to cook our SHRIMP, TILAPIA, CRAB, with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Garnish with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pick de gallo, served with rice and beans. Tortillas. Sizzling hot right to your table!
Pueblo Lindo Dinners
Grilled Shrimp
Served with rice and tossed salad
Pueblo Lindo Seafood
Grilled fish, and shrimp, served with rice and tossed salad
Tilapia
1 piece of grilled tilapia with broccoli, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices
Veracruz Plate
Grilled Shrimp cooked with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Camaron Mexican
Grilled Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Cheesy Chicken
A large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and lettuce
Flautas Dinner
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken then deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Seafood
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed Shrimp and Crab topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.
Cheese Steak
A large flour tortilla filled with steak and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and lettuce.
Nachos Fajitas
Choice of Grilled chicken OR steak cooked with onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Paella
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp mixed with peppers, and onions served on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce and served with tortillas.
Fiesta Plate
Combinations of chicken and steak cooked with onions and tomatoes served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce, cilantro and tortillas
Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled chicken cooked with pineapple, and bacon. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Nachos Bravos
Cheese Nachos with grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, jalapeños, bell peppers and onions. Topped with beans, lettuce, and sour cream
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken served with rice and tossed salad
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled Chicken sautéed with grilled onions and mushrooms. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken sautéed with chorizo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Encremado
(spicy or not spicy) Grilled Chicken cooked with onions, mushrooms, and sour cream. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas
Burrito Grande
An 10" flour tortilla filled with choice of grilled chicken OR steak. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and Pico de gallo.
Burrito Jalisco
A large flour tortilla filled with CHOICE of pork, steak, grilled chicken. Topped with red sauce and cheese sauceServed with rice, beans and pico de gallo.
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos (one chicken and beans, one beef and beans) topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, and sour cream.
Pueblo Lindo Burrito
A large Flour tortilla filled with choice of ground beef OR shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos Fajitas
An 10" flour tortilla stuffed your choice of steak OR grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and rice.
Quesadilla Fajita
An 8inch flour tortilla with choice of steak OR grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and rice.
Pollo Mexicano
Grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Playa Plate
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and tortillas
Kids Menu
kids Cheese Quesadilla Rice & Beans
kids Taco Rice & Beans
kids Enchilada Rice & Beans
kids Taco Salad
kids Burrito Rice & Beans
kids Nachitos
kids Chicken Strips & Fries
kids Cheeseburger & Fries
kids Corndog & Fries
kids Chicken on the Beach
kids Chimichanga
kids Pollo Ranchero
kids Grilled Cheese
kids Mac & Cheese
Desserts
N/A Beverages
DOMESTIC BOTTLES
DAIQUIRIS
IMPORTED BEERS
Wines
Thurday Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
615 N Railroad Ave, Paxton, IL 60957