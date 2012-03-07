Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd AT COSMIC

329 Reviews

$

121 Pickle Rd

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

Make your Own
Migas Taco
Al Pastor Taco

Breakfast

Taco Bueno

Taco Bueno

$3.75

Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese

Taco Don Chago

Taco Don Chago

$3.75

Cheese, beans, bacon and avocado

Taco Azteca

Taco Azteca

$3.75

Egg, jalapenos, ham and beans

Taco Viejo

Taco Viejo

$3.75

Egg, chorizo, potatoes and beans

Taco Mi Madre

Taco Mi Madre

$3.75

Mushrooms, jalapenos, spinach and cheese

Taco Margarita

$3.75

Egg, onion, mushrooms and spinach

Tico Taco

$3.75

Beans, potatoes and avocado

Migas Taco

$3.75

Crunchy corn chips, eggs, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese

Make your Own

Make your Own

$1.80

Create your own taco. Choose two ingredients minimum.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$9.55

Crunchy corn chips soaked with green salsa, topped with one fried egg, sour cream and queso freso. Served with a side of refried beans and red sauce potatoes.

Migas Plate

Migas Plate

$9.55

Two scrambled eggs with tomato, onion, jalapeno, corn chips, topped with monterrey cheese and served with a side of refried beans and red sauce potatoes.

Appetizers

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$8.75

Mashed fresh Hass Avocados mixed with chopped onion, tomato, cilantro and garlic. Served with corn chips and salsa roja

Chips & Salsa

$3.00
Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$8.50

Yellow melted cheese seasoned with a bit of jalapenos, onion and tomato, served with a basket of chips and salsa roja

Nachos

Nachos

$8.95

Corn Chips covered with refried beans, nacho queso and pickled jalapenos. Add meat $2

Tacos

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.85

Tender beef sirloin steak bits with grilled onion and poblano peppers

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.85

Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.85

Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro. $1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm

Chicharron Salsa Verde Taco

Chicharron Salsa Verde Taco

$3.85

Pork rinds cooked with green tomatillo salsa, onion and cilantro

Pueblo Viejo Style Taco

Pueblo Viejo Style Taco

$5.35

Steak with mushrooms, onions, poblanos, cheese, lettuce, tomato and Avocado!!!

Guaca Taco

Guaca Taco

$5.15

Tortilla spread with guacamole, fresh baby spinach and your choice of steak or chicken!

Vegetables

Vegetables

$4.75

Saute mix of mushrooms, spinach, onion, corn, zucchini, carrot and Avocado!!!

Taco Nes

Taco Nes

$4.85

Steak and chorizo mix with lots of grilled onion and fresh cilantro!

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.75

Grille tilapia fillet with garlic butter, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, fresh red cabbage and cilantro!!!

Lamb Barbacoa Taco

Lamb Barbacoa Taco

$4.75

Pulled Lamb. Cooked slowly covered with spices and wrapped with roasted agave leaves for 7 hours! Taco served with fresh onion, cilantro and lime.

Camaron

$5.65

Plates

Gordita Plate

Gordita Plate

$13.55

Two Gorditas, same choice, side of beans, rice and guacamole, chips and salsa!

Combo Gordita Plate

Combo Gordita Plate

$13.99

Two Gorditas, up to two choices, served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$11.15

Two tacos, one choice of the regular type, served with beans, rice and guacamole.

Specialty Taco Plate

Specialty Taco Plate

$12.45

Two tacos, one choice of the specialty tacos menu, served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole

Shrimp Taco Plate

$15.99
Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$9.95

Two enchiladas, stuffed with one choice of meat and monterrey cheese, topped with green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, queso fresco and served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Taco

$5.15

A toasted flour tortilla with melted cheese folded as a taco and stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables

Quesadilla Sincronozada

$5.15

A toasted flour tortilla with melted cheese, ham and avocado.

Quesadilla Plate

$12.45

A plate with four quesadilla triangles with your choice of one meat, served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole

Combo Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

Four quesadilla triangles with up to two choices of meat, served with rice, beans and guacamole

Salads

Mexican Salad

Mexican Salad

$8.80

A mix of fresh lettuce, baby spinach, carrot, tomato, avocado, sauté mushrooms and onion, served with lime and salsa as a Mexican dressing. Add meat $2

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.50
Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$10.50
Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.50
Vegetable Burrito

Vegetable Burrito

$10.50
Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.50

Sides

Avocado Side

Avocado Side

$2.25

Beans Side

$1.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$3.50

Rice Side

$1.75

Salsa Habanero 16oz

$15.00

Salsa Habanero 5oz

$5.00

Salsa Roja 16oz

$8.00

Salsa Roja 5oz

$3.00

Salsa Tomatillo 16oz

$8.00

Salsa Tomatillo 5oz

$3.00

Salsa Verde Creamy 16oz

$13.00

Salsa Verde Creamy 5oz

$5.00

, Sour Cream Side

$0.75

Black Beans Side

$1.75

Chile con Queso Side

$3.50

Pico de gallo Side

$2.50

Tortilla

$0.50

Queso fresco side

$1.75

Cheese side

$1.75

Nopalitos

$1.50

DON'T FORGET THE SALSA

Roja

Creamy Serrano Green

Green Tomatillo

Mexican Chipotle

Orange Ghost Habanero

Black Habanero

NO SALSAS

La Tapatia Salsa Jar

La Tapatia Salsa Jar

$15.50

Salsa in a Jar

KIDS

Taco Ninos

$5.99

Burrito Ninos

$5.99

Quesadilla Ninos

$5.99

Horchata

Horchata 32oz

$5.00

Hat

Black Hat

$20.00

Rope Hat

$25.00

Don Chago Hat

$30.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

T-shirt

Anniversary

$15.00

Don Chago

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Delicious Mexican food from a food truck in the beautiful Cosmic garden!

Location

121 Pickle Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

