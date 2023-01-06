- Home
Pueblo Viejo Mexican Grill
No reviews yet
370 churton st
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Lunch Menu
Lunch Combo (Any 1)
Lunch Combo (Any 2)
Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican sausage with two scrambled eggs, Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Lunch Quesadilla Rellena
Quesadilla filled with chicken, guacamole salad and Spanish rice or refried beans
Lunch Sincronizada
Old favorite. Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with chicken, cheese, onions, sliced jalapeños chopped avocados, lettuce and sour cream
Lunch Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast covered with our delicious homemade creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, salad and tortillas
Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos
One beef and one chicken fried taquitos served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and Spanish rice
Lunch Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Lunch Veggie Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream
Lunch Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with Spanish rice
Lunch Chimichanga
Fried or soft flour tortilla filled with chicken and covered with nacho cheese. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Lunch Burrito California
One burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans and pico de gallo, covered with nacho cheese. Served with sour cream and lettuce salad.
Lunch Burrito Monterrey
One burrito filled with rilled steak or chicken and chorizo sausage, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Carnitas
Pork chunks served with rice, beans and tortillas
Lunch Veggie Burrito
One burrito filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, and tomatoes, covered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole salad and sour cream
Lunch Fajita Burrito
One burrito, choice of grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with nacho cheese, salad, and rice or beans.
Lunch Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken with grilled onions on top. Served with lettuce, sour cream, Spanish rice, and tortillas
Lunch ACP
Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of Spanish rice, covered with melted cheese. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Lunch Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, topped with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Lunch Fajitas
Your choice of meat grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, beans, and two tortillas
Lunch Fajita Nachos
Your choice of meat grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Lunch Chori Pollo
Lunch portion of grilled chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage) and nacho cheese. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, and tortillas
Lunch Macho Burrito
One burrito filled with pork carnitas, covered with green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Bean Nachos
Beef Nachos
Cheese Dip
Cheese Nachos
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99
Chicken Nachos
Chicken Wings
Chori Queso
Queso, pico de gallo and chorizo
Classic Guacamole
Fresh Homemade Guacamole
Avocado, cilantro, onions, jalapeño, lime juice and tomatoes
Fries
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99
Steak Fajita Nachos
Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99
Veggie Fajita Nachos
Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99
Spinach and Mushroom Dip
Soup & Salad
Combo
Seafood
Vallarta
Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken, and scallops, cookied in a special sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple mushrooms and red and green peppers. Served with Spanish rice.
Camarones Alcapulco
Grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Marinated shrimp grilled with onions and very hot spicy sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and grated cheese.
Camarones Yucatecos
Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with green peppers, zucchini, squash and onions, Served over a bed of Spanish rice with guacomole salad and sour cream.
Shrimp Ceviche
Cooked shrimp mixed with fresh tomato, red onions, cilantro, fresh jalepenos, lime juice and avocado.
Camarones al Chipotle
Shrimp cooked with chipotle sauce. Served with onions, rice, salad, and tortillas.
Shrimp Baja Style Soft Tacos
Shrimp with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch.
Fish Baja Style Soft Tacos
Fried fish with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch.
Burrito Cancun
Burrito filled with marinated grilled shrimp with onions and tomatoes. Smothered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes, grated and sour cream.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Two chimichanges filled with grilled shrimp, covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp served with oour special cocktail sauce, pico de gallo and saltine crackers.
Agua Chile Verde
Fajitas
Quesadillas
Mushroom Quesadilla Salad
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Fajita Texana Quesadilla
A large grilled quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Quesa Birrias
Dessert
Xango
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla. Fried until flaky and golden. Dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream.
Fried Ice Cream
French vanilla ice cream fried and covered with a crunchy topping, honey and whipped cream
Sopapillas
Fried flour tortilla topped honey, vanilla ice cream, butter, and cinnamon.
Flan
A delicious Mexican-style custard served in its own syrup.
Churros
A tasty Mexican pastry with sweet cinnamon and vanilla ice cream.
Chef's Specialties
Carnitas
Pork chunks cooked golden brown and delicately seasoned with our secret spices and herbs. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice and tortillas.
Taquitos Mexicanas
Four chicken deep-fried corn tortillas rolled around. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Gran Cazuelon
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, refried beans, Spanish rice, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft, filled with chicken and covered with nacho cheese. Served with beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Chicken Amy's Bowl
Grilled chicken with zucchini, pineapple, onions, cilantro, and bell peppers with queso dip
Steak Amy's Bowl
Grilled steak with zucchini, pineapple, onions, cilantro, and bell peppers with queso dip
Steak
Chicken
Chicken & Spinach
Grilled chicken topped with creamy spinach and cheese sauce. Served with cooked broccoli, squash, zucchini and cauliflower
Sincronizada
Old Favorite. Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with chicken, cheese, onions, sliced jalapenos, chopped avocado, lettuce, and sour cream.
Chicken ACP
Rice, cheese, salad and chicken.
Steak ACP
Rice, cheese, salad and steak.
Shrimp ACP
Rice, cheese, salad and shrimp.
ACP Trio
Rice, cheese, salad and one each chicken, shrimp and steak.
Pollo al Chipotle
Grilled strips of chicken marinated in a chipotle sauce and served over a bed of Spanish rice. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken with grilled onions on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken with tomato, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken, chorizo(Mexican sausage) and nacho cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pollo Yucatan
Grilled and marinated chicken with red and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash and zucchinni. Served over a bed of Spanish rice with guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
Vegetarian
Veggie Burrito
Burrito filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, and tomatoes. Covered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Veggie Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla filled with refried beans, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Covered with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
Tacos From The Grill
Super Tacos
Three flour tortillas with steak, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and queso.
El Pastor Street Tacos
Four al pastor tacos with cilantro, onions, and tomatillo sauce.
Steak Street Tacos
Four steak tacos with cilantro, onions, and tomatillo sauce.
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas with grilled fish, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, pico de mango, and lettuce.
Chicken Street Tacos
Chorizo Street Tacos
Carnitas Street Tacos
Birria Tacos
Burritos
BURRITOS DELUXE
One chicken with beans and one beef with beans, topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Your choice of Spanish rice or refried beans
BURRITO LOCO
One burrito filled with grilled chicken topped with nacho cheese. Served with Spanish rice and pico de gallo
FAJITA BURRITOS
Two burritos filled with grilled steak or chicken, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice or beans.
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
A big burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, and pico de gallo, covered with nacho cheese. Served with sour cream and lettuce salad.
MACHO BURRITO
A big burrito filled with pork carnitas. Covered with green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
TIJUANA STYLE BURRITO
Filled with grilled chicken, black beans, avocado, sour cream, and queso. Topped with chipotle sauce
BURRITO MONTERREY
Chips & Salsa
Add Ons
Chile Rellenos
Enchiladas A La Carte
Quesadillas A La Carte
Cheese Quesadilla
Beef & Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Mushroom & Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla
(2) Beef & Cheese Quesadilla
(2)Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
(2) Mushroom & Cheese Quesadilla
(2) Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
(2) Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
(2) Grilled Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla
(2) Cheese Quesadilla
Tacos A La Carte
Burritos A La Carte
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
370 churton st, Hillsborough, NC 27278