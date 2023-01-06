Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pueblo Viejo Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

370 churton st

Hillsborough, NC 27278

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Chimichanga
Cheese Quesadilla

Lunch Menu

Lunch Combo (Any 1)

$8.50

Lunch Combo (Any 2)

$10.00

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.00

Mexican sausage with two scrambled eggs, Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Lunch Quesadilla Rellena

$9.00

Quesadilla filled with chicken, guacamole salad and Spanish rice or refried beans

Lunch Sincronizada

$10.00

Old favorite. Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with chicken, cheese, onions, sliced jalapeños chopped avocados, lettuce and sour cream

Lunch Pollo Chipotle

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast covered with our delicious homemade creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, salad and tortillas

Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos

$9.00

One beef and one chicken fried taquitos served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and Spanish rice

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.00

Flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Lunch Veggie Taco Salad

$9.00

Flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream

Lunch Enchiladas Verdes

$9.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with Spanish rice

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.00

Fried or soft flour tortilla filled with chicken and covered with nacho cheese. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream

Lunch Burrito California

One burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans and pico de gallo, covered with nacho cheese. Served with sour cream and lettuce salad.

Lunch Burrito Monterrey

One burrito filled with rilled steak or chicken and chorizo sausage, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch Carnitas

$10.00

Pork chunks served with rice, beans and tortillas

Lunch Veggie Burrito

$10.00

One burrito filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, and tomatoes, covered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole salad and sour cream

Lunch Fajita Burrito

One burrito, choice of grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with nacho cheese, salad, and rice or beans.

Lunch Pollo Asado

$10.00

Grilled chicken with grilled onions on top. Served with lettuce, sour cream, Spanish rice, and tortillas

Lunch ACP

Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of Spanish rice, covered with melted cheese. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream

Lunch Pollo Feliz

$11.00

Grilled chicken with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, topped with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Lunch Fajitas

Your choice of meat grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, beans, and two tortillas

Lunch Fajita Nachos

Your choice of meat grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Lunch Chori Pollo

$11.00

Lunch portion of grilled chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage) and nacho cheese. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, and tortillas

Lunch Macho Burrito

$10.00

One burrito filled with pork carnitas, covered with green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$7.00

Bean Nachos

$8.00

Beef Nachos

$9.00

Cheese Dip

$6.00+

Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$11.00

Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99

Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Chori Queso

$9.00

Queso, pico de gallo and chorizo

Classic Guacamole

$6.00+

Fresh Homemade Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, cilantro, onions, jalapeño, lime juice and tomatoes

Fries

$3.00

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$14.00

Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99

Steak Fajita Nachos

$12.00

Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99

Veggie Fajita Nachos

$11.00

Add lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamale for 2.99

Spinach and Mushroom Dip

$9.00

Soup & Salad

Guacamole Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

House Mix Greens

$7.00

Classic Taco Salad

$10.00

Beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso, ground beef or chicken

Sopa de Pollo

$10.00

Chicken soup with avocado and pico de gallo

Combo

Any Two Combo

$12.00

Pick any two from the following: taco, burrito, enchilada, guesadilla, chile relleno. Served with rice and beans

Any 3 Combo

$14.00

Pick any three from the following: taco, burrito, enchilada, guesadilla, chile relleno. Served with rice and beans

Seafood

Vallarta

$18.00

Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken, and scallops, cookied in a special sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple mushrooms and red and green peppers. Served with Spanish rice.

Camarones Alcapulco

$17.00

Grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.00

Marinated shrimp grilled with onions and very hot spicy sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and grated cheese.

Camarones Yucatecos

$17.00

Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with green peppers, zucchini, squash and onions, Served over a bed of Spanish rice with guacomole salad and sour cream.

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Cooked shrimp mixed with fresh tomato, red onions, cilantro, fresh jalepenos, lime juice and avocado.

Camarones al Chipotle

$17.00

Shrimp cooked with chipotle sauce. Served with onions, rice, salad, and tortillas.

Shrimp Baja Style Soft Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch.

Fish Baja Style Soft Tacos

$13.00

Fried fish with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch.

Burrito Cancun

$17.00

Burrito filled with marinated grilled shrimp with onions and tomatoes. Smothered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes, grated and sour cream.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.00

Two chimichanges filled with grilled shrimp, covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Coctel de Camarones

$16.00

Shrimp served with oour special cocktail sauce, pico de gallo and saltine crackers.

Agua Chile Verde

$17.00

Fajitas

Fajitas are grilled with peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a sizzling skillet. Served with a side of beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

$15.00

Steak Fajita

$16.00

Shrimp Fajita

$17.00

Vegetable Fajita

$15.00

Texanas Fajita

$18.00

Quesadillas

Mushroom Quesadilla Salad

$13.00

Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Fajita Texana Quesadilla

$15.00

A large grilled quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Quesa Birrias

$15.00

Dessert

Xango

$10.00

Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla. Fried until flaky and golden. Dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

French vanilla ice cream fried and covered with a crunchy topping, honey and whipped cream

Sopapillas

$7.00

Fried flour tortilla topped honey, vanilla ice cream, butter, and cinnamon.

Flan

$7.00

A delicious Mexican-style custard served in its own syrup.

Churros

$7.00

A tasty Mexican pastry with sweet cinnamon and vanilla ice cream.

Chef's Specialties

Carnitas

$15.00

Pork chunks cooked golden brown and delicately seasoned with our secret spices and herbs. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice and tortillas.

Taquitos Mexicanas

$13.00

Four chicken deep-fried corn tortillas rolled around. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Gran Cazuelon

$19.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, refried beans, Spanish rice, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chimichanga

$13.00

Two flour tortillas, fried or soft, filled with chicken and covered with nacho cheese. Served with beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Chicken Amy's Bowl

$12.00

Grilled chicken with zucchini, pineapple, onions, cilantro, and bell peppers with queso dip

Steak Amy's Bowl

$14.00

Grilled steak with zucchini, pineapple, onions, cilantro, and bell peppers with queso dip

Steak

Carne Asada

$17.00

Grilled ribeye steak with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalepeno toreado, grilled onions and tortillas.

Ribeye Steak

$20.00

Served with two sides

Ribeye Steak & Shrimp

$25.00

Served with two sides

Ribeye Steak and Chorizo con Queso

$23.00

Served with two sides

Chicken

Chicken & Spinach

$16.00

Grilled chicken topped with creamy spinach and cheese sauce. Served with cooked broccoli, squash, zucchini and cauliflower

Sincronizada

$13.00

Old Favorite. Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with chicken, cheese, onions, sliced jalapenos, chopped avocado, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chicken ACP

$13.00

Rice, cheese, salad and chicken.

Steak ACP

$14.00

Rice, cheese, salad and steak.

Shrimp ACP

$15.00

Rice, cheese, salad and shrimp.

ACP Trio

$17.00

Rice, cheese, salad and one each chicken, shrimp and steak.

Pollo al Chipotle

$15.00

Grilled strips of chicken marinated in a chipotle sauce and served over a bed of Spanish rice. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$15.00

Grilled chicken with grilled onions on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Pollo Feliz

$16.00

Grilled chicken with tomato, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Chori-Pollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken, chorizo(Mexican sausage) and nacho cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Pollo Yucatan

$15.00

Grilled and marinated chicken with red and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash and zucchinni. Served over a bed of Spanish rice with guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.

Vegetarian

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Burrito filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, and tomatoes. Covered with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Veggie Taco Salad

$14.00

A crisp flour tortilla filled with refried beans, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Covered with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.

Tacos From The Grill

Super Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortillas with steak, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and queso.

El Pastor Street Tacos

$14.00

Four al pastor tacos with cilantro, onions, and tomatillo sauce.

Steak Street Tacos

$14.00

Four steak tacos with cilantro, onions, and tomatillo sauce.

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas with grilled fish, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, pico de mango, and lettuce.

Chicken Street Tacos

$14.00

Chorizo Street Tacos

$14.00

Carnitas Street Tacos

$14.00

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Burritos

BURRITOS DELUXE

$13.00

One chicken with beans and one beef with beans, topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Your choice of Spanish rice or refried beans

BURRITO LOCO

$11.00

One burrito filled with grilled chicken topped with nacho cheese. Served with Spanish rice and pico de gallo

FAJITA BURRITOS

Two burritos filled with grilled steak or chicken, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice or beans.

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

A big burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, and pico de gallo, covered with nacho cheese. Served with sour cream and lettuce salad.

MACHO BURRITO

$14.00

A big burrito filled with pork carnitas. Covered with green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

TIJUANA STYLE BURRITO

Filled with grilled chicken, black beans, avocado, sour cream, and queso. Topped with chipotle sauce

BURRITO MONTERREY

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Enchiladas Supreme

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

Extra Chips

$1.50+

Extra Salsa

$2.00+

Kids Menu

1. KDS ONE BURRITO & ONE TACO

$6.50

2. KIDS ONE BEEF TACO, MEXICAN RICE & FRIED BEANS

$6.50

3. KIDS ONE QUESADILLA & RICE

$6.50

4. KIDS CHEESEBURGER & FRIES

$6.50

5. KIDS NACHITOS

$6.50

6. KIDS CHEESE NACHOS

$6.50

7. KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS & FRIES

$6.50

8. KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE

$6.50

Add Ons

Sour Cream

$1.50

Jalapenos

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Tortillas

$1.50

Black Beans

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Chile Toriados

$1.75

Rice and Beans

$3.99

Avocado Order

$2.99

Birria Consome

$1.99

Tomato Order

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Xtra Cheese Dip

$2.99

Large Spanish Rice

$10.00

Large Beans

$10.00

Chile Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos

$4.50

(3) Chiles Rellenos

$12.00

Enchiladas A La Carte

Beef Enchilada

$4.50

Cheese Enchilada

$4.50

Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Spinach Enchilada

$4.50

(3) Beef Enchilada

$12.00

(3) Cheese Enchilada

$12.00

(3) Chicken Enchilada

$12.00

(3) Spinach Enchilada

$12.00

Quesadillas A La Carte

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Beef & Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Mushroom & Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

(2) Beef & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

(2)Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

(2) Mushroom & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

(2) Grilled Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

(2) Grilled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

(2) Grilled Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

(2) Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Tacos A La Carte

Beef Hard Shell Taco

$3.00

Chicken Hard Shell Taco

$3.00

Beef Soft Shell Taco

$3.50

Chicken Soft Shell Taco

$3.50

(3) Beef Hard Shell Taco

$8.00

(3) Chicken Hard Shell Taco

$8.00

(3) Beef Soft Shell Taco

$9.00

(3) Chicken Soft Shell Taco

$9.00

Burritos A La Carte

Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Bean Burrito

$6.00

Beef Burrito

$7.00

Chicken Burrito

$6.50

(2) Cheese Burrito

$9.00

(2) Bean Burrito

$10.00

(2) Beef Burrito

$10.00

(2) Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Peach Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Pina Colada

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Shirly Temple

$4.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Pibb Xtra

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Jarritos

$3.00

Agua de Horchata

$3.85

Agua de Jamaica

$3.85

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Agua de Pina

$3.85

Agua de Guava

$3.85

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
