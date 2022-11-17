Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pueblo Viejo - On Menchaca

review star

No reviews yet

10106 Menchaca rd

.

Austin, TX 78748

Order Again

Breakfast

Taco Bueno

$3.65

$3.65
Taco Don Chago

$3.65

$3.65
Taco Azteca

$3.65

$3.65
Taco Viejo

$3.65

$3.65
Taco Mi Madre

$3.65

$3.65

Taco Margarita

$3.65

Tico Taco

$3.65

Migas Taco

$3.65
Make your Own

$1.65

$1.65
Chilaquiles

$8.75

$8.75
Migas Plate

$8.75

$8.75

Appetizers

Chips & Guacamole

$8.75

$8.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chile con Queso

$8.75

Nachos

$8.75

Tacos

Steak Taco

$3.80

$3.80
Chicken Taco

$3.80

$3.80
Al Pastor Taco

$3.80

$3.80
Chicharron Salsa Verde Taco

$3.80

$3.80
Pueblo Viejo Style Taco

$5.25

$5.25
Guaca Taco

$4.95

$4.95
Vegetables

$4.65

$4.65
Taco Nes

$4.65

$4.65
Fish Taco

$4.65

$4.65
Lamb Barbacoa Taco

$4.65

$4.65

Plates

Gordita Plate

$12.65

$12.65
Combo Gordita Plate

$13.05

$13.05
Taco Plate

$10.99

$10.99
Specialty Taco Plate

$11.99

$11.99
Enchiladas

$9.99

$9.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Taco

$5.25

Quesadilla Sincronozada

$4.65

Quesadilla Plate

$12.65

Combo Quesadilla Plate

$13.15

Gorditas

Chicken Gordita

$6.75

$6.75
Steak Gordita

$6.75

$6.75
Chicharron Gordita

$6.75

$6.75
Rajas con Queso Gordita

$6.75

$6.75
Vegetables Gordita

$6.75

$6.75
Al Pastor Gordita

$6.75

$6.75
No Carne Gordita

$6.75

$6.75

Salads

Mexican Salad

$9.50

$9.50

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.50

$9.50
Steak Burrito

$9.50

$9.50
Al Pastor Burrito

$9.50

$9.50
Vegetable Burrito

$9.50

$9.50
Barbacoa Burrito

$9.50

$9.50

Sides

Avocado Side

$1.75

$1.75

Beans Side

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$4.00

Rice Side

$2.00

Salsa Habanero 16oz

$15.00

Salsa Habanero 5oz

$5.00

Salsa Roja 16oz

$8.00

Salsa Roja 5oz

$3.00

Salsa Tomatillo 16oz

$8.00

Salsa Tomatillo 5oz

$3.00

Salsa Verde Creamy 16oz

$13.00

Salsa Verde Creamy 5oz

$5.00

, Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Black Beans Side

$2.00

Chile con Queso Side

$4.00

Pico de gallo Side

$2.00

Tortilla

$0.55

Queso fresco side

$1.50

Cheese side

$1.50

DON'T FORGET THE SALSA

Roja

Creamy Serrano Green

Green Tomatillo

Mexican Chipotle

Orange Ghost Habanero

Black Habanero

NO SALSAS

Sodas

Mexican Coke 1/2 Litro

$3.25

Mexican Coke Sm

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Fanta

$3.25

Sidral

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Aguas Frescas

Limeade

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Breakfast Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Small Coffee

$1.90

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Small Iced Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10106 Menchaca rd, ., Austin, TX 78748

Directions

Gallery
Pueblo Viejo - On Menchaca image
Pueblo Viejo - On Menchaca image
Pueblo Viejo - On Menchaca image

