Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill The Fields At Commonwealth

46 Reviews

$

14337 Newbrook Drive

Chantilly, VA 20151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchiladas Platter
Queso Dip
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizers

Camarones Aji

$12.00

Shrimp sautéed with white wine, garlic and Spanish herbs. Served with our homemade Southwest Chipotle sauce and slices of French bread.

Taquitos Tijuana

$8.00

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Nachos

$12.00

Served with Monterey jack cheese and topped with refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Rings of calamari served with zucchini straws. Served with fresh lemon slices and Southwest chipotle sauce.

Guacamole Dip

$7.00

Fresh guacamole made from scratch! Served with a fresh corn tortilla chips.

Queso Dip

$6.00

A blend of different quesos!

Chicken Tortilla soup

$10.00

Our traditional Mexican soup made with chicken base topped off with crispy tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, and Monterey jack cheese.

Large Tortilla Soup

$16.00

Salads

Pueblos Salad

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with red onions, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, and hearts of palms.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Served in a crispy flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.00

Served in a crispy flour tortilla topped and fresh fajita vegetables.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Pulled chicken and melted Monterey Jack Cheese.

Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled peppers, onions, and zucchini with melted Monterey Jack cheese.

Bean Quesadilla

$12.00

Your choice between refried beans, black beans, or Charro beans.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$16.00

Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Served with pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese.

Tacos

Tacos De Chorizo

$16.00

Double soft corn tortillas served with Argentinian chorizo topped off with pico de gallo, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Tacos Supreme

$24.00

Topped with chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, and shredded Monterey jack cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice and charro beans.

Tacos Tejanos

$16.00

Three homemade crispy tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

Double corn tortillas served with braised pulled pork topped off with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Grilled tilapia strips prepared with the chef's special seasoning. Topped with cabbage and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and homemade salsa.

Flautas

$16.00

Three cripsy fried flour tortilla rolled up and filled with beef or chicken.

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Aji style jumbo shrimp, topped with chopped lettuce, Monterrey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with frijoles a la charra and Mexican rice.

Tacos Al Carbon

$18.00

Flour tortillas rolled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with cebollines (scallions), guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Accompanied by Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.

Tex-Mex Tacos

$18.00

Double soft corn tortillas, shredded beef topped with pico de gallo, grilled pineapple, and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas

Three enchiladas of your choosing served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Enchiladas Platter

$16.00

Three enchiladas of your choosing served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Tex-Mex Enchiladas

$19.00

Shredded beef enchiladas

Seafood Enchiladas

$19.00

Scallops, shrimp, and crabmeat cooked with a creamy Tex-Mex seafood sauce.

Carnitas Enchiladas

$19.00

Braised pulled pork enchiladas

Chimichangas

A lightly fried burrito that comes with a side of mexican rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Beef Chimichanga

$16.00

Chicken Chimichanga

$16.00

Vegetable Chimichanga

$14.00

Seafood Chimichanga

$18.00

Tex Mex Chimichanga

$18.00

Carnitas Chimichanga

$18.00

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$14.00

Beef Burrito

$16.00

California Burrito

$16.00

Carnitas Burrito

$18.00

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Mexican Burrito

$18.00

Seafood Burrito

$18.00

Tex-Mex Burrito

$18.00

Vegetable Burrito

$14.00

Fajitas

Vegetable Fajitas

$17.00

Grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and potatoes served with a side of black beans, white rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Served with a side of Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Served with a side of Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Steak and Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Steak And Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Chicken and shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Three Amigos

$28.00

A combination of chicken, steak, and shrimp.

Jalisco Fajitas

$28.00

A choice between steak or chicken topped off with jumbo shrimp covered in our Aji sauce.

Seafood Fajitas

$28.00

A combination of tilapia, shrimp, and scallops! Seasoned and grilled to perfection.

SouthWest Fajitas

$26.00

Pueblos Signature Fajitas! A combination of steak, grilled chicken, and Argentinian chorizo! Topped off with a slice of grilled pineapple and our delicious southwest chipotle sauce!

Steaks

A grilled 10 oz Ribeye steak topped with sauteed vegetables. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.

Carne Asada

$24.00

Skirt steak served over a bed of grilled vegetables. Accompanied with a side of scallions, pico de gal lo, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans, and warm flour tortillas.

Lomo Saltado

$24.00

A Peruvian inspired dish that comes with strips of steak sauteed with grilled vegetables and French fries topped with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.

El Caminante

$26.00

A grilled 10 oz ribeye steak cooked with a touch of garlic and white wine. Served with scallions, grilled vegetables, yucca, white rice, and black beans.

Bistec Latino

$26.00

A grilled 10 oz Ribeye steak topped with sauteed vegetables. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.

Carnitas Platter

$24.00

Braised pulled pork served with a cabbage blend, fried plantains, white rice, and black beans.

Poultry

Tex-Mex Pollo

$22.00

A grilled chicken breast topped off with zucchini, mushroom, green peppers, and carrots. Covered in our white queso dip served with a side of 18 white rice and black beans.

Pollo Veracruz

$20.00

A grilled chicken breast covered with melted Monterey jack cheese and pico de gal lo. Served with a side salad, white rice and black beans.

Pollo Saltado

$24.00

Strips of grilled chicken sauteed with grilled vegetables and French fries topped with fresh cilantro. Served with white rice and black beans.

Seafood

Marisco Saltado

$24.00

Shrimp and scallops sauteed with a seafood-based sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and French fries topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.

Pescado En salsa Cancun

$24.00

Grilled salmon covered in our seafood cancun sauce which is made with shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Served with a side of grilled vegetables, white rice, and black beans.

Camarones Al Diablo

$20.00

Grilled shell-on jumbo shrimp seasoned with Mexican spices and topped off with our poblano sauce and grilled vegetables. Served with a side of white rice and black beans.

Tex-Mex

Chile Rellenos Platter

$20.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of a mixture of ground beef, potatoes, and carrots or a mixture of cheeses. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.

Homemade Tamales

$20.00

A traditional Mexican dish made with masa (corn base flour) cooked in a corn husk. Served with a side of refried beans and fried plantains.

Mexican Pizza

$16.00

Lightly fried flour tortilla covered with refried beans, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and a scoop of sour cream. Served with your choice of beef or chicken

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Two fried eggs served over a corn tortilla and chorizo. Topped with pico de gallo and your choice of either our green tomatillo base sauce or our tomato base ranchero sauce.

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Tacos Tejanitos

$8.00

Kids Quesadillas

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Chimichanga

$8.00

Kids Tacos Carbon

$10.00

Sides

Mexican Rice

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Charro Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Yucca

$4.50

Fried Plantains

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Guacamole

$2.50

Small Side Of Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Toppings

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

Salsa

$1.50

Side Of Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Of Tortillas

$2.00

Side Of Hot Sauce

$1.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Grilled Jalapeños

$2.00

Small Side Of Cheese Dip

$1.50

Taco Shell

$2.00

Side Of Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeños

$2.00

Grilled Pineapple

$1.50

Side Of Chipotle

$0.50

Fried Egg

$4.00

Large Salsa To Go

$7.00

Desserts

Sopapillas

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Fried Bananas

$8.00

Tres Leches

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Margaritas

Jumbo Pueblos-Rita

$13.00

Our version of a traditional margarita!

Jumbo Jose's Margarita

$17.00

Jose Cuervo Gold tequila with a splash of Grand Marnier!

Jumbo Spicy Margarita

$18.00

Jalapeño infused tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice.

Jumbo Guava Margarita

$18.00

Fresh guava juice, gold tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice.

Jumbo Flavored Margarita

$18.00

Wine

Sangria

$15.00

A delicious red blend with a mixture of spirits!

Sangrita

$16.00

Half margarita, half sangria!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly, VA 20151

Directions

Gallery
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas - 7422 Old Centreville Rd 703-479-7735
orange starNo Reviews
7422 Old Centreville Rd Manassas, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
orange star3.8 • 220
14600 Washington St Haymarket, VA 20169
View restaurantnext
MAMA TIGRE - Oakton, VA
orange starNo Reviews
10443 White Granite Drive Oakton, VA 22124
View restaurantnext
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 614
9428 Battle St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
La Prensa Tacos & Tapas - 21305 Windmill Parc Dr
orange star4.6 • 98
21305 Windmill Parc Dr Sterling, VA 20166
View restaurantnext
La Finca - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
7615 Heritage Village Plaza Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chantilly

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Farmtruck Pizza & Greens - Chantilly
orange star4.7 • 522
14385 Newbrook Dr. Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bravo Peruvian Chicken
orange star4.2 • 310
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Chantilly, VA
orange star4.3 • 290
4970 Westcroft Blvd Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chantilly
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston