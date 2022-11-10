American
Bars & Lounges
Puente American-Latino Pub
1,037 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 8:55 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:55 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:55 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:55 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
American-Latino Pub in the heart Unionville CT!
Location
81 South Main Street, Unionville, CT 06085
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
No Reviews
372 Scott Swamp Road Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurant