American
Bars & Lounges

Puente American-Latino Pub

1,037 Reviews

$$

81 South Main Street

Unionville, CT 06085

Popular Items

Taquitos
El Burro
Margherita Empanadas

Starters

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

Yucca fries, beef picadillo, cheddar curds, cherry pepper

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Sizzling garlic shrimp cazuela, EVOO, guindilla pepper

Margherita Empanadas

$12.00

Handmade, San Marzano tomatoes, Mozz, basil and EVOO

Croquetas

$14.00

Chicken pot pie filling rolled into crispy croquettes.

Puente Salad

$12.00

Field greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chickpeas, taro chips, cilantro-sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

“Our Version”, crispy romaine, queso fresco, plantain crunchies, white anchovy

Taquitos

$13.00

Hand rolled yellow corn tortilla, chicken tinga, guacamole, pico de gallo

Ceviche

$17.00

Octopus, ají amarillo, sherry, Evoo, cilantro, taro chips

Buffalo Drums

$13.00

Dry rubbed, smoked and fried chicken drums, drenched in Frank’s and drizzled with blue cheese

Albondigas

$12.00

Spanish style meatballs. Beef, pork, braised tomato, pepper and sherry sauce. Topped with manchego cheese.

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Masa dusted and served with tomatillo tartar.

Kerry's Artichoke dip

$16.00

baby spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic, Monterey jack & parmesan, scallions, served with house chips.

Baby Kale & Pear Salad

$14.00

Roasted Marcona almonds, Point Reyes blue cheese, pickled red onion, raspberry vinaigrette.

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$14.00

chickpeas, tahini, EVOO, pimenton, Marcona almonds

Delicata Rings

$12.00

beer battered, Cilantro ranch

Sopa Del Dia

$7.00+

Chefs daily soup preparation.

Dinner Entrees

Lucy's plate licking Chicken & Sausage Rice

$18.00

Sofrito, tomato, achiote, chicken thigh, Italian sausage

Fish N Chips

$22.00

Fresh Cod filet fried to a perfect crisp, offered two ways, New England style (traditional batter) or Puente style (plantain chip crusted). Served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Puente Carne Asada

$25.00

14oz house-cut sirloin steak, grilled and served with chimichurri. choose 1 side.

Vegano

$17.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, and seasonal veggie pan braised with criolla sauce and served over white rice

Chicken Pincho

$19.00

Grilled chicken thigh kabob, basted with our BBQ sauce, arroz con bacon, garlic broccolini

Puente Burger

$13.00

Build your own 8oz daily ground sirloin. Served with iceberg, tomato, red onion, mayo-ketchup, on a toasted brioche bun

El Burro

$20.00

Sirloin Steak, Cheddar, poblano pepper and onion burrito topped with more cheese, soaked in our ranchera sauce, guac garnish

The Papi Chulo Plate

$28.00

Just trying to replicate the “paisa” plate from Colombia – Sirloin steak, grilled sausage, chicharron, rice, beans, sweet plantain, fried egg, pico de gallo garnish

Pork Milanese

$20.00

House trimmed, pounded and breaded pork loin. Topped with baby arugula, piquillo pepper, shaved manchego cheese, and cilantro vinaigrette.

Pan Seared Salmon Filet

$24.00

Guava & orange glaze, baby kale & piquillo pepper achiote.

Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

Ancho chile-tomato broth, roasted garlic-potato & parsnip puree, garlic broccolini.

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Yucca Fries (GF)

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Garlic Broccolini

$5.00

Side of Chicharron

$5.00

arroz con bacon

$5.00Out of stock

bacon and onion rice

Kids Entree

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Fresh Cod filet fried to a perfect crisp, Served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Kids Bowl

$12.00

Rice and beans with your choice of protein.

Kids burgers

$12.00

two beef sliders with or without cheese and french fries.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Chicken tenders with French Fries.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 8:55 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:55 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:55 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:55 pm
Friday11:15 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

American-Latino Pub in the heart Unionville CT!

