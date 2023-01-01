Food

Caesar Salad w/ Uni

$16.00

Caesar Salad NO Uni

$13.00

Jalisco Jicama Salad

$12.00

Sopa De Lima

$12.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Trio

$8.00

Ceviche

$21.00

Elote Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Queso Dip

$10.00

Extra Tostadas

Chicken Tinga Empanada

$14.00

Birria Empanada

$14.00

Mushroom Tostada

$10.00

Pork Belly Chicharron

$14.00

Pick 3 Tacos

$21.00

Lengua Taco

$6.00

Barbacoa Taco

$6.00

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

Papas Chipotle Taco

$6.00

Rock Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

Mole Chicken

$37.00

Chipotle Short Rib

$40.00

Mextlapique

$36.00

Carolina Gold Spanish Rice

$5.00

House Refried Beans

$5.00

Napole Succatash

$8.00

Quatro Leches

$12.00

Churros

$12.00

Sd Guacamole

$2.00

Sd Roja Salsa

$2.00

Sd Verde Salsa

$2.00

Sd Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Sd Queso Fresco

$2.00

Sd House Hot Sauce

Sd XXX Sauce

Sd Empanada Sauce

Sd Empanada Broth

Sd Cilantro

Sd Onion

Drinks

Margaritas

Tommy's Marg - Tequila

$15.00

Tommy's Marg - Mezcal

$15.00

Coin Style Marg - Tequila

$15.00

Coin Style Marg - Mezcal

$15.00

Spicy Marg - Tequila

$15.00

Spicy Marg - Mezcal

$15.00

Cadillac Marg

$35.00

Frozen Marg

$15.00

Paloma - Tequila

$15.00

Paloma - Mezcal

$15.00

Cocktails

Arco Y Flecha

$16.00

Aztec Ritual

$16.00

Cafe Expres

$16.00

Del Rio

$16.00

Oaxacan Pina

$16.00

Paloma

$15.00

Tequila Old Fashioned

$15.00

Yucatan

$16.00

Beer

Pacifico

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Sol 32oz

$10.00

Michelada

$6.00

Wine

Red Sangria

$15.00

White Sangria

$15.00

L.A. Chardonnay

$6.50+

L.A. Cetto Chenin Blanc

$6.50+

L.A. Cetto Primavera Rosado Rose

$6.50+

L.A. Cetto Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.50+

Sierra Blanca Tempranillo

$6.50+

Tierra Madi Brut

$6.50+

NA Beverages

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

Sprite

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

Sweet Tea

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Liquor

Amaro/Liquer/Cordial

Aperol

$4.00+

Ancho Reyes

$0.00+Out of stock

Ancho Reyes Verde

$5.00+

Campari

$6.00+

Casa D'Aristi Huana

$0.00+Out of stock

Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur

$0.00+Out of stock

Cynar

$0.00+Out of stock

Cynar High Proof

$0.00+Out of stock

Dolin Genepy le Chamois

$0.00+Out of stock

Giffard Abricot du Roussillon

$0.00+Out of stock

Giffard Caribbean Piuneapple

$0.00+Out of stock

Giffard Passion Fruit

$0.00+Out of stock

John D Taylor's Velvet Falernum

$0.00+Out of stock

Luxardo Bitt Bianco

$6.00+

Meletti Amaro

$0.00+Out of stock

Paolucci Amaro CioCiaro

$0.00+Out of stock

Salers Gentiane Liqueur

$0.00+Out of stock

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$0.00+Out of stock

St Germain Elderflower

$4.00+

Suze

$0.00+Out of stock

Xtabentum

$0.00+Out of stock

Amaro Montenegro

$6.00+

Fernet Branca

$6.00+

Mexican Spirits

Abasolo Ancestral Corn Whiskey

$0.00+

Hacienda Chihuahua Rustico Organic Sotol

$0.00+

La Venenosa Costa de Jalisco

$0.00+

La Venenosa Ethnica Tutsi Maguey Masparillo

$0.00+

La Venenosa Occidental de Jalisco

$0.00+

La Venenosa Sierra Del Tigre

$0.00+

La Venenosa Sur de Jalisco

$0.00+

Paranumbes

$0.00+

Sotol Anejo Oro puro Hacienda de Chihuahua

$0.00+

Sotoleros Lupe Tres Clases

$0.00+

Sotoleros Paco Y Salomon Sotol

$0.00+

Sotoleros Tavi Lechuguilla

$0.00+

Uruapan Charanda Blanco Blended

$0.00+

Uruapan Charanda Blanco Single Agricola

$0.00+

Tequila #-C

1800 Anejo

$6.00+

1800 Cristalino

$8.00+

1800 Silver

$5.00+

1800 Reposado

$5.00+

1921 Tequila Anejo

$10.00+

1921 Tequila Blanco

$7.00+

1921 Tequila Reposado

$8.00+

Aldez Tequila Organico Anejo

$7.00+

Aldez Tequila Organico Blanco

$0.00+

Aldez Tequila Organico Reposado

$0.00+

Arette Anejo

$0.00+

Arette Blanco

$0.00+

Arette Reposado

$0.00+

Arette Suave Anejo

$0.00+

Arette Suave Blanco

$0.00+

Arette Suave Reposado

$0.00+

Astral Tequila

$4.00+

Azunia Anejo

$0.00+

Azunia Blanco

$0.00+

Azunia Reposado

$0.00+

Caballito Cerrero

$0.00+

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$7.00+

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$6.00+

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$6.00+

Casa Noble Marques Anejo

$24.00+

Casa Noble Blanco

$0.00+

Casa Noble Reposado

$0.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$7.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00+

Cazadores Anejo

$6.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$4.00+

Cenote Anejo

$8.00+

Cenote Blanco

$5.00+

Cenote Reposado

$6.00+

Chamuco Anejo

$0.00+

Chamuco Blanco

$0.00+

Chamuco Reposado

$0.00+

Chinaco Anejo

$0.00+

Chinaco Blanco

$0.00+

Chinaco Reposado

$0.00+

Cincoro Anejo

$20.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$12.00+

Cincoro Reposado

$15.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00+

Codigo 1530 Anejo

$0.00+

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$0.00+

Codigo 1530 Extra Anejo

$0.00+

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$0.00+

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$0.00+

Corazon Anejo Single Barrel

$6.00+

Tequila D-P

Don Fulano Blanco

$8.00+

Don Julio 1942

$27.00+

Don Julio 1942 Ultima Reserva

$54.00+

Don Julio 70th Anniversary

$10.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00+

Don Julio La Primavera

$0.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$0.00+Out of stock

Don Julio Rosado

$18.00+

Don Julio Ultima

$0.00+

Don Julio Suprema

$0.00+

El Jimador Anejo

$4.00+

El Mayor Anejo

$6.00+

El Mayor Blanco

$4.00+

El Mayor Reposado

$5.00+

El Tesoro Anejo

$0.00+

El Tesoro Blanco

$0.00+

El Tesoro Reposado

$10.00+

El Tesoro Single Barrel Anejo

$0.00+

El Tesoro Single Barrel Reposado

$10.00+

Espolon Anejo

$6.00+

Espolon Blanco

$5.00+

Espolon Reposado

$5.00+

Familia Camarena Silver

$4.00+

Flecha Azul Anejo

$8.00+

Flecha Azul Blanco

$7.00+

Flecha Azul Cristalino

$0.00+

Flecha Azul Reposado

$8.00+

Gran Patron Smoky

$29.00+

Herradura Anejo

$9.00+

Herradura Anejo Legend

$20.00+

Herradura Silver

$8.00+

Herradura Ultra

$9.00+

Herradura Reposado

$8.00+

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$20.00+

Komos Blanco

$0.00+

Komos Reposado Rosa

$18.00+

La Gritonia Reposado

$8.00+

Lunazul Anejo

$4.00+

Lunazul Blanco

$4.00+

Lunazul Primero

$5.00+

Lunazul Reposado

$4.00+

Milagro Anejo

$6.00+

Milagro Silver

$4.00+

Milagro Reposado

$4.00+

Milagro Anejo

$6.00+

Milagro Select Barrel Resv Anejo

$0.00+

Milagro Select Barrel Resv Blanco

$0.00+

Milagro Select Barrel Resv Reposado

$0.00+

Olmeca Altos Anejo

$6.00+

Olmeca Altos Plata

$4.00+

Olmeca Altos Reposado

$4.00+

Patron Anejo

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Patron Reposado

$8.00+

Peligroso Anejo

$0.00+

Peligroso Reposado

$0.00+

Peligroso Silver

$0.00+

Pueblo Viejo Anejo

$0.00+

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$0.00+

Pueblo Viejo Reposado

$0.00+

Tequila Ocho Plata

$7.00+

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$8.00+

Tequila R-Z

Real Zepeda Silver Classic

$0.00+

Real Zepeda Silver Essentials

$0.00+

Riazul Anejo

$0.00+

Riazul Plata

$0.00+

Riazul Reposado

$0.00+

Siempre Tequila Anejo

$0.00+

Siempre Tequila Blanco

$0.00+

Siempre Tequila Reposado

$0.00+

Tears Of Llorna

$40.00+

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$0.00+

Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo

$0.00+

Tequila Ocho Plata

$7.50+

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$9.00+

Teremana Anejo

$6.00+

Teremana Blanco

$8.00+

Teremana Reposado

$5.00+

Tromba Blanco

$6.00+

Tromba Anejo

$8.00+

Tromba Reposado

$6.00+

Mezcal #-E

400 Conejos

$5.00+

Aguerrido Antonio Cupreata 2021

$13.00+

Aguerrido Antonio Espadin 2021

$16.00+

Aguerrido Benigno Cupreara 2015

$19.00+

Aguerrido Erika Zacate Limon 2021

$16.00+

Aguerrido Refugio Cupreata 2021

$13.00+

Aguerrido Tomas Cupreata 2017

$18.00+

Aguerrido Tomas Cupreata 2021

$13.00+

Aguerrido Vicenio Y Gabina Cupreata 2021

$16.00+

Alipus San Andres Mezcal

$8.00+

Alipus San Juan Del Rio

$8.00+

Banhez Arroqueno

$16.00+

Banhez Jabali

$22.00+

Banhez Joven Espadin Barril

$5.00+

Banhez Mexicano

$19.00+

Banhez Pechuga

$14.00+

Banhez Tobala

$16.00+

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$9.00+

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$11.00+

Del Maguey Mezcal de Puebla

$18.00+

Del Maguey Mezcal Vida

$6.00+

Del Maguey Minero

$15.00+

Del Maguey Papalome

$18.00+

Del Maguey Pechuga

$28.00+

El Jolgorio Arroqueno

Out of stock

El Jolgorio Barril

$17.00+

El Jolgorio Cenzio

Out of stock

El Jolgorio Cuixe

Out of stock

El Jolgorio Espadin

$13.00+Out of stock

El Jolgorio Jabali

Out of stock

El Jolgorio Madrecuixe

$17.00+

El Jolgorio Mexicano

$17.00+

El Jolgorio Pechuga

$20.00+Out of stock

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$19.00+

El Jolgorio Tobala

$17.00+

El Jolgorio Tobaziche

Out of stock

Mezcal F-N

Fidencio Clasico

$6.00+

Fidencio Madrecuixe

$16.00+

Fidencio Tepextate

$13.00+

Fidencio Tierra Blanca

$11.00+

Fidencio Tobala

$19.00+

Los Nahuales Joven Blanco

$10.00+

Los Nahuales Joven Reposado

$9.00+

Los Siete Misterios Arroqueno

Out of stock

Los Siete Misterios Barril

$12.00+

Los Siete Misterios Coyote

$15.00+

Los Siete Misterios Espadin

$14.00+

Los Siete Misterios Doba Yej

$6.00+

Los Siete Misterios Mexicano Amarillo

$21.00+

Los Siete Misterios Pechuga

$34.00+

Los Siete Misterios Tobala

$20.00+

Mayalen Machetazo Espadin

$8.00+

Mayalen Machetazo Salmiana

$8.00+

Mayalen Machetazo Wild Cupreata

$8.00+

Mezcal Madrecuixe Jarquir

$13.00+

Mezcal Vago Cuixe

$13.00+

Mezcal Vago Ensamble en Barro

$11.00+

Mezcal Vago Elote

$8.00+

Mezcal Vago Mexicano

$15.00+

Mezcal Vago Tepeztate

$13.00+

Mezcal Vago Tobala Jarquin

$15.00+

Nuestra Soledad Ejutla

Nuestra Soledad Lachigui Miahuatlan

Nuestra Soledad San Baltazar

Nuestra Soledad San Luis Del Rio

Nuestra Soledad Santiago Matalan

Nuestra Soledad Zoquitlan

$8.00+

Mezcal P-Z

Perro de San Juan Espadin Azul

Perro de San Juan Espadin Black

Perro de San Juan Gran Cochinilla

Perro de San Juan Maguey Cirial

Pluma Negra Espadin

Pluma Negra Tepeztate

Pluma Negra Tobala

Real Minero Barril

Real Minero Espadin

Real Minero Largo

Rey Campero Cuishe

Rey Campero Espadin

Rey Campero Jabali

Rey Campero Madre Cuishe

Rey Campero Mexicano

Rey Campero Tepextate

Rey Campero Tobala

Wahaka Mezcal Espadin Botaniko

Wahaka Mezcal Espadin Manzanita

Wahaka Mezcal Jabali

Wahaka Mezcal Joven Ensamble

Wahaka Mezcal Joven Espadin

Wahaka Mezcal Joven Madre Cuishe

Wahaka Mezcal Joven Tobala

Wahaka Mezcal Tepeztate

Wahaka Reposado Con Gusano

Xicaru Pechuga Mole

Xicaru Silver

Well Spirits

Well Tequila Blanco

$4.50+

Well Tequila Reposado

$4.50+

Well Mezcal

$4.50+

Well Gin

$4.50+

Well Rum

$4.50+

Well Scotch

$4.50+

Well Vodka

$4.50+

Titos

$5.50+

Well Whiskey

$4.50+