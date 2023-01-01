Puerta 1961 East 7th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1961 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
No Reviews
1957 East 7th street CHARLOTTE, NC 28204
View restaurant
Rosemont - 1942 East 7th Street, Unit 107
No Reviews
1942 East 7th Street, Unit 107 Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurant