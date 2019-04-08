- Home
- /
- Reading
- /
- Latin American
- /
- Puerta Del Sol
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Puerta Del Sol
No reviews yet
300 N 10th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Entradas (Appetizers)
Alas De Pollo Empanadizada
$8.95
Calamares Frito
$11.95Out of stock
Palitos de Queso Mozzarella
$7.95
Mini Mofongos
$14.95
Ceviche de Camarones
$14.95
Ceviche De Pulpo
$18.95
Ceviche De Marisco
$16.95
Queso Frito
$4.95
Mondonngo Grande
$16.00
Mondongo Pequeno
$8.00
Almejas Al Oregano
$9.95
Almejas Con Camarones Al Oregano
$14.95
Ensalada (Salad)
Cerdo (Pork)
Pollo (Chicken)
Pechuga a La Plancha
$11.95
Pechuga A la Cordon Blue
$18.95
Pollo Salteado
$11.95
Pechuga Al Limon
$11.95
Pechuga a la Parmesana
$16.95
Pechuga Alfredo
$16.95
Chicharron De Pollo Sin Hueso
$12.95
Chicharron De Pollo con Hueso
$10.95
Pechuga Rellena
$24.95
Sopa De Pollo
$8.95
Pechuga Al Ajillo
$11.95
Logrio De Pollo
$14.95Out of stock
Asopao De Pollo
$14.95
Asopaodo De Pollo
$14.95
Mariscos (Sea Food)
Sopa de Mariscos
$18.95
Sopa De Camarones
$16.95
Asopado de Mariscos
$24.95
Asopado de Camarones
$17.95
Langosta a la Parrilla
$25.95
Langosta Rellena de Marisco
$36.99
Langosta Rellena
$35.99
Paella
$24.95+
Arroz con Camarones
$16.95
Cazuela de Mariscos
$24.95
Camarones Empanizados
$14.95
Camarones A La Parilla
$14.95
Camarones Al Ajillo
$14.95
Camarones En Salsa Roja
$14.95
Camarones En Salsa Blanca
$14.95
Pargo Rojo Red Snapper
$24.95
Filete de Mero
$21.95
Salmon A La Parilla
$16.95
Salmon al Ajillo
$16.95
Pulpo a la Parrilla
$21.95
Salpicon De Marisco
$21.95
Langosta A La Parrilla Con Camarones
$35.95
Langosta A La Parrilla Con Camarones
$35.99
Mofongos
Mar y Tierra (Surf & Turf)
Acompanados (Sides) A La Carte
Picaderas
Pasta
Botella Servicios
Servicio De Agua Coco
$8.00
Servicio De Agua Perrier
$8.00
Servicio De Cereza
$4.50
Servicio De Coke
$5.00
Servicio De Cranberry
$8.00
Servicio De Jugo Chinola
$8.00
Servicio De Jugo Limon
$8.00
Servicio De Jugo Manzana
$8.00
Servicio De Naranja
$8.00
Servicio De Pina
$8.00
Servicio De Redbull
$8.00
Servicio De Sour
$8.00
Servicio De Sprite
$5.00
Contrabando Hielo Servicio
$2.00
Botellas
Buchanan 12 Ano BTL
$140.00
Buchanan 18 Año BTL
$225.00
Buchanan Master BTL
$165.00
Casamigos Blanco BTL
$160.00
Chivas 12 Ano BTL
$140.00
Chivas 18 Ano BTL
$185.00
Chivas Royal 21 BTL
$550.00
Don Julio Reposado BTL
$165.00
Ciroc Coco BTL
$110.00
Ciroc Green Apple BTL
$110.00
Ciroc Peach BTL
$110.00
Ciroc Pineapple BTL
$140.00
Ciroc Red Berry BTL
$110.00
Grey Goose BTL
$115.00
Claze Azul Blanc BTL
$400.00
Ace Of Spades Gold
$650.00
Don Julio 1942 BTL
$400.00
Patron Silver BTL
$165.00
Termana Tequila BTL
$145.00
Hennessy Black BTL
$150.00Out of stock
Hennessy VS BTL
$160.00
Hennessy VSOP BTL
$180.00
D`usse BTL
$165.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label BTL
$150.00Out of stock
Johnnie Walker Gold Label BTL
$175.00
Johnnie Walker Green BTL
$165.00
Johnnie Walker Blend 18 BTL
$225.00Out of stock
Johnnie Walker Blue BTL
$550.00
Dewars 12
$110.00
Moet ICE BTL
$190.00
Moet ROSE BTL
$180.00Out of stock
Hpnotiq BTL
$110.00
Remy Martin VSOP BTL
$140.00
Don Julio Blanco BTL
$140.00
Don Julio Primavera BTL
$450.00
Baleire BTL
$120.00
Belaire Rose BTL
$120.00
Moscato White
$55.00
Moscato White BTL
$55.00
Cerveza
Coors Lite BTL
$4.00
Corona BTL
$4.00
Corona Familiar BTL
$4.00
Heineken BTL
$4.00
Modelo BTL
$4.00
Presidente BTL
$4.00
Smirnoff BTL
$3.00
Victoria BTL
$4.00
Blue Moon BTL
$4.00Out of stock
Michelob Ultra BTL
$4.00
Coors Lite 40oz
$4.50
Budweiser 40oz
$4.50
Hurricane 40oz
$3.00
Coors Lite 6 PCK CAN
$7.00
Budweiser 6 PCK CAN
$7.00
Heineken 6 PCK BTL
$13.00
Coronoa 6 PCK BTL
$13.00
Corona Familiar 6 PCK BTL
$15.00
Modelo 6 PCK BTL
$13.00
Coors Lite 6 PCK BTL
$12.00
Victoria 6 PCK BTL
$12.00
Smirnoff 6 PCK BTL
$12.00
Presidente 6 PCK BTL
$12.00
Coors Light 8oz Caja (Para Llevar)
$16.00
Coronitas 7oz Cajitas
$30.00
Corona Cubetazo
$25.00
Heineken Cubetazo
$25.00
Coors Light Cubetazo
$25.00
Corona Familiar Cubetazo
$25.00
Modelo Cubetazo
$25.00
Vitoria Cubetazo
$25.00
Michelob Ultra Cubetazo
$25.00
Presidente Cubetazo
$25.00
Coctél
Blueberry Mojito
$10.00
Coconut Mojito
$10.00
Kiwi Mojito
$10.00
Lime Mojito
$10.00
Mango Mojito
$10.00
Pasion Fruit Mojito
$10.00
Peach Mojito
$10.00
Pineapple Mojito
$10.00
Strawberry Mojito
$10.00
Raspberry Mojito
$10.00
Lime Margarita
$10.00
Strawberry Margarita
$10.00
Mango Margarita
$10.00
Pineapple Margarita
$10.00
Peach Margarita
$10.00
Kiwi Margarita
$10.00
Passion Fruit Margarita
$10.00
Corona-Rita
$18.00
Margarita Con Patron
$10.00
Mega Margarita Jose Cuervo
$17.00
Pina Colada
$10.00+
Sir Sean
$12.00
Henry Paleta
$15.00
Necio
$10.00
Puerta De Sol
$10.00
Blue Wave
$10.00
No Way ROSË
$13.00
Hurricane
$10.00
Sol Crush
$8.00
Blue Mist
$12.00
Caipirini
$10.00
Tropical Love
$10.00
Henny Colada
$14.00
Patron Colada
$15.00
Nieblas Del Caribe
$7.00
Piña Brava
$7.00
Captain America
$7.00
Mudslide/ Lava De Tierra
$10.00
Pina Puerta Del Sol
$14.00
Pina ,pina Colada
$15.00
Apple Martini
$12.00
Srtawberry Martini
$12.00
Sangria
Shots
Hennessy VS Shot
$8.00
Hennessy VSOP Shot
$8.00
Remy Martin VSOP Shot
$8.00
Tanqueray Shot
$6.00
Baily Shot
$6.00
Fireball Shot
$5.00
Grand Marnier Shot
$6.00
Hypnotiq Shot
$5.00
Jäger Meister Shot
$6.00+
Midori Shot
$6.00
Cinamon Toast Crunch Shot
$7.00
Southern Comfort Shot
$6.00
Cuarenta Y Tres 43 Shot
$5.00
Cointreau Shot
$5.00
Bacardi Limon Shot
$5.00
Bacardi Superior Shot
$5.00
Brugal Anejo Shot
$6.00
Captain Morgan Shot
$6.00
Malibu Coco Shot
$6.00
Rum-Chata Shot
$5.00
House Rum Shot
$4.00
HouseTequila Shot
$4.00
Sambuca Shot
$5.00
Passoa shot
$5.00
Grown Apple Shot
$6.00
Kahlua Shot
$5.00
Patron Shot
$8.00
Don Julio Blanco Shots
$8.00
1800 Coco Shot
$6.00
1800 Reposado Shot
$6.00
Hornitos Plata Shot
$6.00
Jose Cuervo Gold Shot
$6.00
Jose Cuervo Silver Shot
$6.00
Sauza Silver Shot
$6.00
Tequila Rose Shot
$5.00
House Tequila Shot
$5.00
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Shot
Absolute Vodka Shot
$5.00
Ciroc Coco Shot
$6.00
Ciroc Green Apple Shot
$6.00
Ciroc Mango Shot
$6.00
Ciroc Peach Shot
$6.00
Ciroc Pineapple Shot
$6.00
Ciroc Red Berry Shot
$6.00
Grey Goose Shot
$6.00
Kamakaze Shot
$6.00
Tito Shot
$5.00
Black Label Shot
$6.00
Buchanan 12 Shot
$6.00
Chivas 12 Shot
$6.00
Chivas 18 Shot
$8.00
Gold Label Shot
$9.00
Jack Daniel Shot
$6.00
Buchanan Master Shot
$8.00
Soda y Jugos
Agua de Coco
$3.00
Agua Embotellada
$2.00
Brisk
$2.00
Clamato
$3.00Out of stock
Coco Rico
$3.00
Coconut Water
$5.00
Coke
$2.00
Country Club Soda
$2.75
Batida De Lechosa
$4.00Out of stock
Jarritos
$3.00
Jugo de Cranberry
$3.00
Jugo de Manzana
$3.00
Jugo de Naranja
$3.00
Jugo de Pina
$3.00
Jugo Natural
$3.00
Lipton
$3.00
Malta
$3.00
Pepsi
$2.00
Perrier
$5.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Sprite
$2.00
Sunkist
$2.00
Cola Champagne
$2.75
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Cherry Ginger Ale
$1.25Out of stock
Diet Coke
$2.00Out of stock
Tragos Hechos
Tragos Mezclados
Absolute Vodka Trago
$10.00
Ciroc Coco Trago
$12.00
Ciroc Green Apple trago
$12.00
Ciroc Mango Trago
$12.00
Ciroc Peach Trago
$12.00
Ciroc Pineapple Trago
$12.00
Ciroc Red Berry Trago
$12.00
Grey Goose Trago
$12.00
Titos Vodka Trago
$12.00
Tranqueray Trago
$12.00
Bombay Trago
$12.00
Barcardi Limon Trago
$9.00
Barcardi Superior Trago
$11.00
Brugal Anejo Trago
$10.00
Captain Morgan Trago
$10.00
Malibu Trago
$11.00
Rum-Chata Trago
$10.00
Passoa
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Crown Apple
$12.00
Black Label Trago
$12.00
Buchanan 12 Trago
$12.00
Chivas 12 Trago
$12.00
Chivas 18 Trago
$18.00
Gold Label Trago
$20.00
Jack Daniel Trago
$10.00
Buchanan Master Trago
$15.00
1800 Coco Trago
$10.00
1800 Reposado Trago
$12.00
Hornitos Plata Trago
$12.00
Jose Cuervo Gold Trago
$12.00
Jose Cuervo Silver Trago
$12.00
Patron Trago
$14.00
Sauza Silver Trago
$12.00
Tequila Rose Trago
$10.00
Don Julio Blanco Trago
$14.00
Don Julio Reposado Trago
$14.00
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Trago
$12.00
Baily Trago
$10.00
Fireball Trago
$10.00
Grand Marnier Trago
$10.00
Hypnotiq Trago
$10.00
Jäger Meister Trago
$11.00
Midori Trago
$10.00Out of stock
Crown Apple
$11.00
Cuarenta Y Tres 43
$10.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Hennessy VS Trago
$15.00
Hennessy VSOP Trago
$17.00
Remy Martin VSOP Trago
$14.00
Vino
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
300 N 10th Street, Reading, PA 19604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant - 500 Brownsville Rd
No Reviews
500 Brownsville Rd Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Reading
More near Reading
Pottstown
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.