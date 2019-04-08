Puerta Del Sol

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Entradas (Appetizers)

Alas De Pollo Empanadizada

$8.95

Calamares Frito

$11.95Out of stock

Palitos de Queso Mozzarella

$7.95

Mini Mofongos

$14.95

Ceviche de Camarones

$14.95

Ceviche De Pulpo

$18.95

Ceviche De Marisco

$16.95

Queso Frito

$4.95

Mondonngo Grande

$16.00

Mondongo Pequeno

$8.00

Almejas Al Oregano

$9.95

Almejas Con Camarones Al Oregano

$14.95

Ensalada (Salad)

Ensalada Verde

$5.95

Ensalada De Marisco

$14.95

Ensalda De Camarones A La Parilla

$14.95

Ensala De Salmon

$14.95

Ceviche

$14.95

Ensalada

$3.00

Ensalada Con Pollo Cesar

$9.95

Ensalada De Papa

Out of stock

Ensalada De Pulpo

$17.95

Ensalada Estilo El Jefe

$24.99

Ensalada Sesar Sin Pollo

$6.95

Ensalada Cesar Sin Pollo

$6.95

Cerdo (Pork)

Chuleta Frita

$10.95

Chuletas A la Parilla

$10.95

Chuletas En Salsa

$10.95

Chuletas Salteadas con Pina

$12.95

Masita de Cerdo

$11.95

Logrio De Cerdo

$15.85

Res (Beef)

Churrasco

$21.00

T-Bone

$22.95Out of stock

Bistec

$15.95

Palomilla Encebollado

$15.95

Pollo (Chicken)

Pechuga a La Plancha

$11.95

Pechuga A la Cordon Blue

$18.95

Pollo Salteado

$11.95

Pechuga Al Limon

$11.95

Pechuga a la Parmesana

$16.95

Pechuga Alfredo

$16.95

Chicharron De Pollo Sin Hueso

$12.95

Chicharron De Pollo con Hueso

$10.95

Pechuga Rellena

$24.95

Sopa De Pollo

$8.95

Pechuga Al Ajillo

$11.95

Logrio De Pollo

$14.95Out of stock

Asopao De Pollo

$14.95

Asopaodo De Pollo

$14.95

Mariscos (Sea Food)

Sopa de Mariscos

$18.95

Sopa De Camarones

$16.95

Asopado de Mariscos

$24.95

Asopado de Camarones

$17.95

Langosta a la Parrilla

$25.95

Langosta Rellena de Marisco

$36.99

Langosta Rellena

$35.99

Paella

$24.95+

Arroz con Camarones

$16.95

Cazuela de Mariscos

$24.95

Camarones Empanizados

$14.95

Camarones A La Parilla

$14.95

Camarones Al Ajillo

$14.95

Camarones En Salsa Roja

$14.95

Camarones En Salsa Blanca

$14.95

Pargo Rojo Red Snapper

$24.95

Filete de Mero

$21.95

Salmon A La Parilla

$16.95

Salmon al Ajillo

$16.95

Pulpo a la Parrilla

$21.95

Salpicon De Marisco

$21.95

Langosta A La Parrilla Con Camarones

$35.95

Langosta A La Parrilla Con Camarones

$35.99

Mofongos

Mofongo de Camarones

$17.95

Mofongo de Pollo

$14.95

Mofongo de Chicharron

$13.95

Mofongo de Queso

$10.95

Mofongo Plano (plain)

$6.00

Mini Fongo

$14.95

Mini Fongo Pollo

$6.95

Mini Fongo Queso

$6.95

Mini Fongo Camarones

$6.95

Mangu Con Los Tres Golpes

$11.95

Mar y Tierra (Surf & Turf)

Churasco Acompanado

$30.95

T Bone & Camarones

$29.95

Camarones Con Bistec

$29.95

Langosta Con Bistec

$34.95

Langosta Acompañada -churrasco

$37.95Out of stock

Camarones Con Pollo

$21.95

Acompanados (Sides) A La Carte

Tostones

$3.00

Paps Fritas

$3.00

Puree De Papa

$3.00

Sweet Paps Frita

$3.00

Ensalada

$3.00

Platano Maduro

$3.00

Arroz y Habichuela

$4.95

Arroz Solo

$4.00

Queso Frito Orden

$2.50

Vegetales

$3.00

Picaderas

Picadera Mezclada

$13.95+

Postre

Flan

$5.00

Arroz Con Leche

$3.95Out of stock

Sushi

Sushi Philadelphia

$12.95Out of stock

Sushi Aplatanado

$12.95Out of stock

Pasta

Spaguetty Carbonara

$13.95

Spaguetty Con Camarone

$17.95

Pasta A La Puerta Del Sol - Marisco

$19.95

Spaguetty Con Pollo ,Alfredo

$14.95

Penne A La Diabla -Hot

$10.95

Penne Con Pollo Salsa Blanca

$14.95

Penne Con Pollo Alfredo

$14.95

Botella Servicios

Servicio De Agua Coco

$8.00

Servicio De Agua Perrier

$8.00

Servicio De Cereza

$4.50

Servicio De Coke

$5.00

Servicio De Cranberry

$8.00

Servicio De Jugo Chinola

$8.00

Servicio De Jugo Limon

$8.00

Servicio De Jugo Manzana

$8.00

Servicio De Naranja

$8.00

Servicio De Pina

$8.00

Servicio De Redbull

$8.00

Servicio De Sour

$8.00

Servicio De Sprite

$5.00

Contrabando Hielo Servicio

$2.00

Botellas

Buchanan 12 Ano BTL

$140.00

Buchanan 18 Año BTL

$225.00

Buchanan Master BTL

$165.00

Casamigos Blanco BTL

$160.00

Chivas 12 Ano BTL

$140.00

Chivas 18 Ano BTL

$185.00

Chivas Royal 21 BTL

$550.00

Don Julio Reposado BTL

$165.00

Ciroc Coco BTL

$110.00

Ciroc Green Apple BTL

$110.00

Ciroc Peach BTL

$110.00

Ciroc Pineapple BTL

$140.00

Ciroc Red Berry BTL

$110.00

Grey Goose BTL

$115.00

Claze Azul Blanc BTL

$400.00

Ace Of Spades Gold

$650.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$400.00

Patron Silver BTL

$165.00

Termana Tequila BTL

$145.00

Hennessy Black BTL

$150.00Out of stock

Hennessy VS BTL

$160.00

Hennessy VSOP BTL

$180.00

D`usse BTL

$165.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label BTL

$150.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Gold Label BTL

$175.00

Johnnie Walker Green BTL

$165.00

Johnnie Walker Blend 18 BTL

$225.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Blue BTL

$550.00

Dewars 12

$110.00

Moet ICE BTL

$190.00

Moet ROSE BTL

$180.00Out of stock

Hpnotiq BTL

$110.00

Remy Martin VSOP BTL

$140.00

Don Julio Blanco BTL

$140.00

Don Julio Primavera BTL

$450.00

Baleire BTL

$120.00

Belaire Rose BTL

$120.00

Moscato White

$55.00

Moscato White BTL

$55.00

Cerveza

Coors Lite BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$4.00

Corona Familiar BTL

$4.00

Heineken BTL

$4.00

Modelo BTL

$4.00

Presidente BTL

$4.00

Smirnoff BTL

$3.00

Victoria BTL

$4.00

Blue Moon BTL

$4.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.00

Coors Lite 40oz

$4.50

Budweiser 40oz

$4.50

Hurricane 40oz

$3.00

Coors Lite 6 PCK CAN

$7.00

Budweiser 6 PCK CAN

$7.00

Heineken 6 PCK BTL

$13.00

Coronoa 6 PCK BTL

$13.00

Corona Familiar 6 PCK BTL

$15.00

Modelo 6 PCK BTL

$13.00

Coors Lite 6 PCK BTL

$12.00

Victoria 6 PCK BTL

$12.00

Smirnoff 6 PCK BTL

$12.00

Presidente 6 PCK BTL

$12.00

Coors Light 8oz Caja (Para Llevar)

$16.00

Coronitas 7oz Cajitas

$30.00

Corona Cubetazo

$25.00

Heineken Cubetazo

$25.00

Coors Light Cubetazo

$25.00

Corona Familiar Cubetazo

$25.00

Modelo Cubetazo

$25.00

Vitoria Cubetazo

$25.00

Michelob Ultra Cubetazo

$25.00

Presidente Cubetazo

$25.00

Coctél

Blueberry Mojito

$10.00

Coconut Mojito

$10.00

Kiwi Mojito

$10.00

Lime Mojito

$10.00

Mango Mojito

$10.00

Pasion Fruit Mojito

$10.00

Peach Mojito

$10.00

Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

Strawberry Mojito

$10.00

Raspberry Mojito

$10.00

Lime Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00

Kiwi Margarita

$10.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$10.00

Corona-Rita

$18.00

Margarita Con Patron

$10.00

Mega Margarita Jose Cuervo

$17.00

Pina Colada

$10.00+

Sir Sean

$12.00

Henry Paleta

$15.00

Necio

$10.00

Puerta De Sol

$10.00

Blue Wave

$10.00

No Way ROSË

$13.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Sol Crush

$8.00

Blue Mist

$12.00

Caipirini

$10.00

Tropical Love

$10.00

Henny Colada

$14.00

Patron Colada

$15.00

Nieblas Del Caribe

$7.00

Piña Brava

$7.00

Captain America

$7.00

Mudslide/ Lava De Tierra

$10.00

Pina Puerta Del Sol

$14.00

Pina ,pina Colada

$15.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Srtawberry Martini

$12.00

Sangria

Red Passion Sangria

$7.00+Out of stock

White Paradise Sangria

$7.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Sangria

$7.00+Out of stock

Regular Sangria

$7.00+

Mimosas

$5.00+

Shots

Hennessy VS Shot

$8.00

Hennessy VSOP Shot

$8.00

Remy Martin VSOP Shot

$8.00

Tanqueray Shot

$6.00

Baily Shot

$6.00

Fireball Shot

$5.00

Grand Marnier Shot

$6.00

Hypnotiq Shot

$5.00

Jäger Meister Shot

$6.00+

Midori Shot

$6.00

Cinamon Toast Crunch Shot

$7.00

Southern Comfort Shot

$6.00

Cuarenta Y Tres 43 Shot

$5.00

Cointreau Shot

$5.00

Bacardi Limon Shot

$5.00

Bacardi Superior Shot

$5.00

Brugal Anejo Shot

$6.00

Captain Morgan Shot

$6.00

Malibu Coco Shot

$6.00

Rum-Chata Shot

$5.00

House Rum Shot

$4.00

HouseTequila Shot

$4.00

Sambuca Shot

$5.00

Passoa shot

$5.00

Grown Apple Shot

$6.00

Kahlua Shot

$5.00

Patron Shot

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco Shots

$8.00

1800 Coco Shot

$6.00

1800 Reposado Shot

$6.00

Hornitos Plata Shot

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Shot

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver Shot

$6.00

Sauza Silver Shot

$6.00

Tequila Rose Shot

$5.00

House Tequila Shot

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Shot

Absolute Vodka Shot

$5.00

Ciroc Coco Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Green Apple Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Mango Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Peach Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Pineapple Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Red Berry Shot

$6.00

Grey Goose Shot

$6.00

Kamakaze Shot

$6.00

Tito Shot

$5.00

Black Label Shot

$6.00

Buchanan 12 Shot

$6.00

Chivas 12 Shot

$6.00

Chivas 18 Shot

$8.00

Gold Label Shot

$9.00

Jack Daniel Shot

$6.00

Buchanan Master Shot

$8.00

Soda y Jugos

Agua de Coco

$3.00

Agua Embotellada

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Clamato

$3.00Out of stock

Coco Rico

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Country Club Soda

$2.75

Batida De Lechosa

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos

$3.00

Jugo de Cranberry

$3.00

Jugo de Manzana

$3.00

Jugo de Naranja

$3.00

Jugo de Pina

$3.00

Jugo Natural

$3.00

Lipton

$3.00

Malta

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Perrier

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Cola Champagne

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cherry Ginger Ale

$1.25Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Tragos Hechos

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Cariña

$10.00

Cocoloso

$12.00

Coquito

$4.00+

Cuba Libre

$12.00

French Toast (Fireball & Rum Chata)

$13.00

Incredible Hulk

$15.00

Long Island Trago

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Sour Bomb

$12.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$10.00

Trash Can Trago

$10.00+

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Tragos Mezclados

Absolute Vodka Trago

$10.00

Ciroc Coco Trago

$12.00

Ciroc Green Apple trago

$12.00

Ciroc Mango Trago

$12.00

Ciroc Peach Trago

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple Trago

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry Trago

$12.00

Grey Goose Trago

$12.00

Titos Vodka Trago

$12.00

Tranqueray Trago

$12.00

Bombay Trago

$12.00

Barcardi Limon Trago

$9.00

Barcardi Superior Trago

$11.00

Brugal Anejo Trago

$10.00

Captain Morgan Trago

$10.00

Malibu Trago

$11.00

Rum-Chata Trago

$10.00

Passoa

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Black Label Trago

$12.00

Buchanan 12 Trago

$12.00

Chivas 12 Trago

$12.00

Chivas 18 Trago

$18.00

Gold Label Trago

$20.00

Jack Daniel Trago

$10.00

Buchanan Master Trago

$15.00

1800 Coco Trago

$10.00

1800 Reposado Trago

$12.00

Hornitos Plata Trago

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Trago

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Silver Trago

$12.00

Patron Trago

$14.00

Sauza Silver Trago

$12.00

Tequila Rose Trago

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco Trago

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado Trago

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Trago

$12.00

Baily Trago

$10.00

Fireball Trago

$10.00

Grand Marnier Trago

$10.00

Hypnotiq Trago

$10.00

Jäger Meister Trago

$11.00

Midori Trago

$10.00Out of stock

Crown Apple

$11.00

Cuarenta Y Tres 43

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Hennessy VS Trago

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP Trago

$17.00

Remy Martin VSOP Trago

$14.00

Vino

VILLA Red Delicious

$7.00

FRANZIA White Zinfandel

$7.00

FRANZIA Pink Moscato

$7.00

Mimosa 2 Hr Ticket

$25.00

FRANZIA White Moscato

$7.00

Lonche

Arroz Solo

$4.95

Arroz Con Habichuela

$4.95

Ordenes

Arroz

$6.00+

Habichuela

$1.00+

Ordenes De Carne

Sopas

Sancocho

$7.00+Out of stock

Mondongo

$7.50+

Sopa De Pollo

$10.00+

Sopa De Marisco

$12.00+

1 Peso (1 Dollar)

1 Peso (1 Dollar)

$1.00

Hookah

$25.00

Refill

$10.00

Refill Love

$15.00

Mother’s Day Special

2 Hr Mimosa Ticket

$25.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Finger

Kids Mozarella Sticks

Kids Cheese Fries

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

300 N 10th Street, Reading, PA 19604

Directions

Gallery
Puerta Del Sol image
Puerta Del Sol image
Puerta Del Sol image

