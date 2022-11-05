Main picView gallery

Puerto Escondido 509 N Chicago St

review star

No reviews yet

509 N Chicago St

Joliet, IL 60432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TUESDAY MENU

CALDO DE POLLO

$12.99

BIRRIA

$12.99

TOSTADAS DE LOMO

$12.99

SOPES

$12.99

CARNE DE RES A LA MEXICANA

$12.99

CAMARONES PUERTO

$12.99

MOJARRA

$12.99

CEVICHE

$12.99

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$12.99

FAJITAS DE RES

$12.99

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$12.99

BISTEC ‘LA ESCONDIDITA’

$12.99

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$12.99

CHULETA AHUMADA

$12.99

WEDNESDAY MENU

CALDO DE RES

$12.99

CHILES RELLENOS

$12.99

TROCITOS DE PUERCO EN SALSA ROJA

$12.99

FLAUTAS DE POLLO ESTILO COLIMA

$12.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$12.99

CEVICHE

$12.99

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$12.99

BISTEC ‘LA ESCONDIDITA’

$12.99

FAJITAS DE RES

$12.99

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$12.99

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$12.99

CHULETA AHUMADA

$12.99

THURSDAY MENU

ALBONDIGAS DE POLLO

$12.99

ENCHILADAS VERDES DE POLLO

$12.99

TROCITOS DE PUERCO EN SALSA ROJA

$12.99

TACOS DE PAPA C/ SOPA DEL DIA

$12.99

CAMARONES VERACRUZANOS

$12.99

CEVICHE

$12.99

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$12.99

BISTEC ‘LA ESCONDIDITA’

$12.99

FAJITAS DE RES

$12.99

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$12.99

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$12.99

CHULETA AHUMADA

$7.99

FRIDAY MENU

CHILAYO

$12.99

ENCHILADAS DE POLLO EN MOLE

$12.99

BISTEC DE RES A LA MEXICANA

$12.99

MOLCAJETE ‘LA GAVIOTA’

$12.99

MILANESA DE POLLO

$12.99

SOPES

$12.99

MOJARRA

$12.99

CEVICHE

$12.99

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$12.99

BISTEC ‘LA ESCONDIDITA’

$12.99

FAJITAS DE RES

$12.99

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$12.99

POLLO A LA PARILLA

$12.99

CHULETA AHUMADA

$12.99

SATURDAY MENU

POZOLE ROJO

$12.99

CHICHARRON EN SALSA ROJA

$12.99

COCTEL MIXTO

$12.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$12.99

RAJAS C/ QUESO Y ELOTE

$12.99

MOJARRA

$12.99

CEVICHE

$12.99

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$12.99

BISTEC ‘LA ESCONDIDITA’

$12.99

FAJITAS DE RES

$12.99

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$12.99

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$12.99

CHULETA AHUMADA

$12.99

SUNDAY MENU

MENUDO BLANCO

$12.99

BIRRIA

$12.99

TROCITOS C/ NOPALES EN SALSA ROJA

$12.99

SOPES

$12.99

COCTEL MIXTO

$12.99

MOJARRA

$12.99

TOSTADAS DE SALPICON DE CAMARON Y PULPO

$12.99

MOLCAJETE ‘LA GAVIOTA’

$12.99

CEVICHE

$12.99

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$12.99

BISTEC ‘LA ESCONDIDITA’

$12.99

FAJITAS DE RES

$12.99

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$12.99

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$12.99

CHULETA AHUMADA

$12.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$2.99

JAMAICA

$2.99

LIMONADA

$2.99

FRUTA DEL DIA

$2.99

SODAS

COCA-COLA MEXICANA

$2.50

SQUIRT

$2.50

JARRITOS MANDARINA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

COCA-COLA LATA

$1.50

SQUIRT LATA

$1.50

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

CAFE

$2.00

CANELITA

$1.00

JUGO DE NARANJA

$3.00

SIDES

RICE & BEANS

$2.00

QUESADILLAS

$2.00

TORTILLAS DOZENA

$3.00

KIDS TACO C/ ARROZ Y FRIJOL

$5.99

DESAYUNO

CHORIZO C/ HUEVO

$8.99

OMELETTE

$8.99

CHILAQUILES VERDES

$8.99

CHILAQUILES ROJOS

$8.99

DIVORCIADOS

$8.99

MACHACA

$8.99

REVUELTOS

$8.99

ESTRELLADOS

$8.99

RANCHEROS

$8.99

A LA MEXICANA

$8.99

PAN DULCE C/ CAFE

$3.99

CHAMPURRADO C/ TAMAL

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

509 N Chicago St, Joliet, IL 60432

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet - 500 E CASS ST
orange starNo Reviews
500 E CASS ST JOLIET, IL 60432
View restaurantnext
Milano Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
433 S Chicago St Joliet, IL 60436
View restaurantnext
Ta Canijo - Joliet - 328 McDonough Street
orange starNo Reviews
328 McDonough Street Joliet, IL 60436
View restaurantnext
Home Cut Donuts - 815 W. Jefferson St.
orange starNo Reviews
815 West Jefferson Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Louis' Family Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,058
1001 West Jefferson Street Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Home Cut Donuts - E. Washington
orange star4.6 • 92
1317 E Washington St. Joliet, IL 60433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Joliet

El Burrito Loco - Joliet
orange star4.4 • 4,649
1509 W Jefferson St Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Louis' Family Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,058
1001 West Jefferson Street Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Metro Grill - Joliet
orange star4.6 • 2,004
2019 Essington Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Som Za Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,902
2781 Black Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Catrinas Mex - 20 W. Jackson st.
orange star4.4 • 645
20 West Jackson Street Joliet, IL 60432
View restaurantnext
Maurie's Table
orange star4.3 • 561
2360 Glenwood Ave. Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Joliet
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston