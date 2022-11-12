  • Home
  • Puerto Plata on The Water - Tiki Bar - 43 Woodcleft ave
Puerto Plata on The Water - Tiki Bar 43 Woodcleft ave

No reviews yet

43 Woodcleft ave

Freeport, NY 11520

Liquors

Bacardi

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Buchanan 12

$16.00

Buchanan 18

$20.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Cazadores

$14.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$14.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$16.00

Johnny Walker Gold Label

$18.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$20.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Patron

$16.00

Titos Vodka

$16.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Bud Lite

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Frozen Drinks

Blue Hawaiian

$16.00

Coconut Passion Fruit

$16.00

Lemonade

$16.00

Frozen Margarita

$16.00

Pina Colada

$16.00

Henny Colada

$21.00

Virgin Passion Fruit

$16.00

Watermelon Basil

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Peach Sangria

$16.00

Reel Him In

$16.00

Sink Her

$16.00

Hookah

Mint

$30.00

Blue Mist

$30.00

Love 66

$30.00

Mix

$30.00

Blue Mist Refill

$20.00

Love 66 Refill

$20.00

Mint Refill

$20.00

Lance

$15.00

Rudy

$15.00

Non Alcoholic

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Water

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Bottles

Moët Rose

$275.00

Moët Ice

$250.00

Grey Goose

$250.00

Titos

$225.00

Patron Silver

$225.00

Casamigos Blanco

$275.00

Casamigos Reposado

$325.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$500.00

Don Julio 1942

$500.00

JW Black

$250.00

JW Gold

$300.00

JW Blue

$500.00

Buchanan 12

$250.00

Buchanan 18

$300.00

Hennessy Vs

$275.00

Hennessy VSOP

$350.00

Hennessy XO

$500.00

Don Julio Anejo

$350.00

Don Julio Reposado

$350.00

Jack Daniels

$250.00

Macallan 15

$420.00

Don Julio Blanco

$250.00

La Marca Champagne

$60.00

Shots

Bacardi

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Buchanan 12

$10.00

Buchanan 18

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnny Walk Gold

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Wine

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

Emmolo

$125.00

Caymus

$180.00

Santa Margherita

$80.00

Glass of wine

$12.00

Robert Mondavi

$55.00

Food

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Shrimp

$18.00

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Pulpo Salad

$25.00

Fish Salad

$18.00

French Fries

$6.00

Truffle Yuca

$8.00

Majarete

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

43 Woodcleft ave, Freeport, NY 11520

Directions

