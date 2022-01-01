Puerto Plata on The Water2 42 Woodcleft Ave

A map showing the location of Puerto Plata on The Water2 42 Woodcleft AveView gallery

Starters

Steamed Mussels

$12.00

Oysters

$12.00

Sopa Revive Muerto

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

La Donas Famous Ceviche

$20.00

Ta Buena Picadera

$32.00

Spanish Pulpo

$12.00

Burgers & Rolls

Puerto Plata Smash Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Lobster Roll w Fries

$29.00

Crab Roll w Fries

$29.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Crab Roll

$25.00

Kids Menu

Crispy Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Six Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.00

Kids Free Nuggets

Kids Free Mozzarella

Kids Free Wings

Main By Sea

Mini Shrimp

$15.00

Mini Salmon

$15.00

Mini Atlantis

$33.00

Mini Fulton

$45.00

Atlantis

$66.00

Fulton Street

$90.00

Big Papi

$92.00

Midas

$145.00

Atlantic Ave

$160.00

Oceanus

$225.00

Poseidon

$240.00

1Lb King Crab Legs

$56.00

1/2 Lb Shrimp

$8.00

1 Lb Shrimp

$16.00

1/2 Lb Calamari

$4.00

1 Lb Calamari

$8.00

Lobster Tail

$14.00

1/2 Lb Mussels

$8.00

1 Lb Mussels

$16.00

1 Pc Salmon

$9.00

Extra Vegetables

$3.00

Extra Potatoes & Corn

$3.00

Main By Land

Pan Seared Chicken

$16.00

Churrasco

$32.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Truffle Tostones

$8.00

Yucca Mash

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables

$9.00

Steamed Potatoes & Corn

$9.00

White Rice

$8.00

Side Of Corn

$6.00

Side Of Potatoes

$6.00

Complimentary Bread

Sauces

Dont Forget The Butter Sauce

$5.00

La Dona Del Sazon Hot Sauce Small

$8.00

La Dona Del Sazon Hot Sauce Large

$16.00

Desserts

Chef Rosies Organic Flan

$8.00

Queen B Tres Leche

$12.00

Queen B Tres Leche Coquito

$13.00

Queen B Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

Cake Cutting Fee

$10.00

Stove Top Greca

Stove Top Grecca

$12.00

Beers

Presidente

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Modello

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Frozen Drinks

Blue Hawaiian

$16.00

Crazy Jesse

$16.00

Dirty Boy

$16.00

Dirty Girl

$16.00

Fish God

$16.00

Frozen Margarita

$16.00

Frozen Sangria

$16.00

Fruit Punch

$16.00

Henny Colada

$21.00

Knockout

$16.00

Lemonade

$16.00

Malecon

$16.00

Mango Passion

$16.00

Mega Mix

$16.00

Pina Colada

$16.00

Problem Solver

$16.00

Puerto Plata

$16.00

Sosua Beach

$16.00

Sour Apple

$16.00

Virgin Passion Fruit

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Halloween Watermelon

$10.00

Halloween White Sangria

$10.00

Halloween Mojito

$10.00

Medical Margarita

$10.00

Signature Drinks

Blue Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Feeling Nauti

$15.00

Henny Sour

$14.00

Leechi Martini

$14.00

Long Beach Ice Tea

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Pillow Talk

$14.00

Sangria

$15.00

Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Whisky Sour

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Non Alcoholic

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Perrier Medium

$6.00

Perrier Large

$10.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Tequila

818

$14.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Chamuco Anejo

$12.00

Chamucos

$14.00

Cincoro Reposado

$24.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Patron

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Terema Blanco

$12.00

Vodka

Titos

$14.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$14.00

Ciroc Coconut

$14.00

Absolut

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi

$14.00

Barcelo

$12.00

Brugal Anejo

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Malibu

$14.00

Zacapa 23

$18.00

Gin

Hendricks

$14.00

Bombay

$14.00

Whiskey/Cognac

Black Label

$12.00

Blue Label

$35.00

Buchanan’s 12

$14.00

Buchanan’s 18

$16.00

Bullet

$12.00

Chivas 12

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Gentleman’s Jack

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 18

$35.00

Gold Label

$16.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Hennessy XO

$35.00

Jack Daniel’s

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Martel

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Macallan 15

$18.00

Jack Honey

$12.00

Baileys

$14.00

Wine

101 Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Caymus-Bottle

$180.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Dark Horse Cabernet

$8.00

Emmolo - Bottle

$125.00

Merlot

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Papi Cabernet

$8.00

Papi Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$30.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Moët Rose

$275.00

Moët Ice

$250.00

Faust Napa Valley Bottle

$90.00

Robert Mondavi Bottle

$80.00

Kendal Jackson Bottle

$80.00

Papi Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

La Merca Champagne

$60.00

Complimentary Shots

Complimentary Shots

Mojito

Classic Mojito

$14.00

Strawberry Mojito

$15.00

Passion Fruit Mojito

$15.00

Coconut Mojito

$15.00

Mango Mojito

$15.00

Friday Group

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$80.00

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$75.00

Caymus

$180.00

Emmolo

$125.00

Private Menu

Hookah

$30.00

Hookah Refill

$15.00

Grey Goose

$200.00

Titos

$200.00

Ciroc

$200.00

Patron

$200.00

Casamigos Blanco

$200.00

Casamigos Repo

$250.00

Clase Azul

$500.00

1942

$500.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$200.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$250.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$500.00

Buchanan 12

$200.00

Buchanan 18

$250.00

Hennessy VS

$200.00

Hennessy VSOP

$250.00

Hennessy XO

$500.00

Moet Ice

$200.00

Moët Rose

$200.00

IV Bags

$20.00

Lobster Night

Whole Lobster

$30.00

Surf & Turn

$46.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

42 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport, NY 11520

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

