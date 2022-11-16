Puerto Vallarta Avon
15 West Avon Road
Avon, CT 06001
Antojitos
Ceviche Mixto
Chicharron de Calamares
Chile con queso
A warm spirited mexican-style fondue. Traditional swiss cheese is a backdrop to the fuller-flavored fresh chiles and pimentos. Scoop up this tempting mixture with corn tortilla chips.
Fiesta Platter
A sampling of our tasty favorites: toasty nachos, mini quesadilla, taquitos, mini flautas, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of meat: chicken or picadillo.
Guacamole en Molcajete
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
Jalea de Mariscos
Mexican Lettuce Wraps
PORK OR CHICKEN Your choice of adobo marinated pork or chicken, cooked with fresh pineapple chunks, served with cilantro, onions, pinto beans, salsa verde and (4) crisp lettuce leaves. CARNE ASADA OR SHRIMP Your choice of carne asada or shrimp served with cilantro, onions, pinto beans, salsa verde and (4) crisp lettuce leaves.
Queso fundido
Melted Chihuahua and Manchego cheeses topped with ground Chorizo and Poblano peppers. Enjoy this dish with warm corn tortillas.
Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Taquitos Lindos
Burritos
Burrito Toluca
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, mexican sausage (chorizo), with rice and refried beans, topped with our chile con queso and salsa mexicana.
Burrito Vegetariano
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.
Carne Asada Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Sliced grilled top sirloin steak with green peppers and onions rolled in a flour tortilla. Top off with guacamole and sour cream. This dish is served with rice and beans.
Deluxe Burrito
Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.
Gloria’s Burrito
Nopales (cactus), black beans, and spanish rice rolled in a large flour tortilla, topped with homemade “salsa verde”, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
Macho Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
Pollo Asado Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and vegetables, rice and whole beans, smothered with salsa verde and garnished with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carnes
Carne Asada
Nicely marbled skirt steak, butterflied and flame broiled to your liking, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Carnitas de Puerco
A mexican tradition! Nicely seasoned roast pork served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Carnitas de Res
Sliced top sirloin, grilled and sautéed with green peppers, onions and spices in a red sauce, served with guacamole, rice and beans.
Cochinita Pibil
Lomo Asado Mixto
A perfect steak and shrimp combination. New york steak, flame-broiled with tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans, topped with fresh garlic shrimp.
Pierna de Puerco
A mexican tradition! Nicely seasoned roast pork served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Steak Encebollado
Grilled 10 oz. New york strip sliced up with onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños. Served with rice, refried beans, melted cheese and your choice of tortillas.
Steak Tampiqueña
Grilled 10 oz. New york strip served with a chicken enchilada covered in mole sauce.
Tacos al Carbón
Three marinated corn tortillas filled with flame broiled tender skirt steak, served with pico de gallo and queso fresco.
Tacos al Pastor
Three marinated corn tortillas, filled with diced pork that has been marinated in red wine vinegar, pineapple, select spices and chile ancho. The flavor is further enhanced with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Combos
Combo Arizona (pick 1)
Your choice of: Burrito, Chile Relleno, Chimichanga, Enchilada, Taco, Tamal, or Tostada. All items are available with choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef). Nicely served with rice and beans (your choice of refried, whole pinto or whole black beans).
Combo California (pick 2)
Your choice of: Burrito, Chile Relleno, Chimichanga, Enchilada, Taco, Tamal, or Tostada. All items are available with choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef). Nicely served with rice and beans (your choice of refried, whole pinto or whole black beans).
Combo Texas (pick 3)
Your choice of: Burrito, Chile Relleno, Chimichanga, Enchilada, Taco, Tamal, or Tostada. All items are available with choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef). Nicely served with rice and beans (your choice of refried, whole pinto or whole black beans).
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Bandera
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada topped with green (tomatillo), white (chile con queso), and red (special enchilada) sauce, accompanied with black beans and white rice.
Enchiladas de Camarón
Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with sautéed shrimp, celery, onions, tomato and spices, topped with melted monterrey jack cheese and our creamy mushroom sauce. This creation is garnished with sour cream, sliced avocado and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas de Mole Poblano
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken breast, sautéed in poblano style mole sauce.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two traditional style enchiladas (choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) marinated in guajillo style sauce. This flavorful dish is topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. ¡muy buenas!
Enchiladas Rio Bravo
Popeye-approved! Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed fresh spinach, mushrooms, and fresh veggies topped with a creamy mushroom sauce, garnished with sour cream and avocado.
Enchiladas Suizas
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) topped with delicious green tomatillo sauce, melted monterrey jack cheese and sour cream.
Ensaladas
Ensalada Ranchera
Fajita Ensalada
Marinated chicken or steak, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, peppers, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Pollo a la Parrilla Ensalada
Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, black beans, diced tomatoes, avocados, sour cream and queso fresco.
Taco Ensalada
Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or beans; topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Vallarta Caesar
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, tossed with ranch dressing and topped with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, queso fresco and avocados.
Fajitas
Chef Armando's Fajitas
Our most popular fajita! If you can't decide between steak, chicken, or shrimp, why not have them all. Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Sizzling Veggie Fajitas
Sizzling garden-fresh zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. This dish is generously complimented with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.
Mariscos
Camarones a la Diabla
1/2 lb. of shrimp, served with our spicy house salsa, spanish rice, beans and mushrooms.
Camarones a la Plancha
Eight large mexican shrimp, grilled and sautéed with garlic butter. Served on a bed of rice, with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
1/2 lb. Of shrimp and mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic and spices, served with rice and beans.
Camarones Chipotle
Large shrimp sautéed with garlic butter, mushrooms and our homemade chipotle sauce accompanied with white rice and a fresh tossed salad.
Camarones Mazatlan
Camarones Mexicanos
Sautéed shrimp with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers on a bed of rice with monterrey jack cheese, garnished with tomatoes and avocado.
Camarones mi Tierra
Sautéed shrimp butterflied in the shell cooked in a spicy red sauce with roasted red chiles, served with white rice and a salad. ¡muy delicioso!
Campechana
Chimichanga de Mar
Rolled fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab meat, sautéed onions, and fresh tomatoes. Topped with a delicious “chile con queso” sauce and served with rice and beans.
Cocktail de Camarones
Huachinango Frito
Pescado Sudado Mixto
Pan-fried tilapia covered in a seafood broth with onions, tomatoes and a mixture of seafood: clams, scallops, octopus, shrimp and new zealand green-shell mussels. This dish is served with white rice.
Sopa de Camarones
1 lb. Of shrimp in a mildly spiced seafood broth with mixed vegetables and fresh cilantro.
Tacos de Pescado
Three soft flour tortillas filled with marinated grilled fish, cabbage, pico de gallo and coleslaw. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Moles
Mole California
Braised skinless chicken strips in a sweet peanut butter based sauce with a hint of chocolate.
Mole Poblano
Authentic poblano style grilled skinless chicken breast, dressed with a combination of poblano peppers, chocolate, spices and fresh apples resulting in a mysteriously dark, bittersweet sauce.
Platos Vegetarianos
Burrito Vegetariano
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.
Enchiladas Rio Bravo
Popeye-approved! Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed fresh spinach, mushrooms, and fresh veggies topped with a creamy mushroom sauce, garnished with sour cream and avocado.
Gloria’s Burrito
Nopales (cactus), black beans, and spanish rice rolled in a large flour tortilla, topped with homemade “salsa verde”, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
Laredo Quesadilla
Marinated zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach with monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Mexican Veggie Wraps
Garden fresh zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes seasoned with cilantro and served pinto beans, salsa verde, and four crisp lettuce leaves.
Sizzling Veggie Fajitas
Sizzling garden-fresh zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. This dish is generously complimented with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.
Taquitos with Potatoes
Small crisp tortillas rolled with our fresh marinated potatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole
Pollo
Arroz con Pollo
Our signature item! Tender sliced chicken breast specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions and green peppers served on a bed of rice with melted monterrey jack cheese, topped with our special mild sauce and garnished with avocado and tomato.
Chicken Carnitas
Sliced grilled chicken breast, in a fresh homemade tomato sauce with green peppers, onions, and spices, served with spanish rice and beans.
Pollo Asado
Grilled boneless and skinless butterflied chicken breast marinated with citrus juices, achiote and other spices, topped with green peppers and sautéed onions.
Pollo Unión
Grilled chicken breast sautéed in mexican spices, tomatoes, onions, roasted chile peppers, potato wedges with rice and a fresh tossed salad.
Quesadillas
California Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla folded over and stuffed with cheddar cheese, mild peppers and choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo, topped with more melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, guacamole and sour cream.
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, marinated grilled strips of chicken or steak, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Laredo Quesadilla
Marinated zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach with monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Mexican Quesadilla
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Sopas
Sopa de Albondigas
A delicious mexican soup made with fresh-minted beef and pork meatballs with seasonal vegetables in a clear broth. Diced onions, fresh mint, oregano and warm tortillas to further enhance this flavorful soup.
Sopa de Camarones
1 lb. Of shrimp in a mildly spiced seafood broth with mixed vegetables and fresh cilantro.
Sopa de Frijoles Negros
Warm black bean soup with tortilla strips, onions, tomato, cilantro and cotija cheese.
Sopa de Tortilla
Hot and hearty chunks of tender chicken and fresh avocado are teamed up with crisp tortillas and cheese in a rich chicken broth.
Sopa de Frijoles Negros (Copy)
Warm black bean soup with tortilla strips, onions, tomato, cilantro and cotija cheese.
Specials
Alambre a la Mexicana
Skewered and grilled filet mignon, “chorizo” (Mexican sausage), onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers served over a bed of white rice and nopales (cactus). Garnished with tomatillo salsa and salsa ranchera.
Cabo Blanco Coconut Shrimp
Camarones a la Diabla 1/2lb
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo 1/2lb
Camarones Mazatlan
Campechana
Ceviche Mixto
Chicharron de Calamares
Churrasco Sonorense
Cochinita Pibil
Cocktail de Camarones
Ensalada de Salmon
Esaul's Special
Guacamole Tapatio
Jalea de Mariscos
Mexican Trio
Molcajete Tonala
Puerto Vallarta Special
Siete Mares
Steak Oaxaca
Tacos
Vallarta Specials
Arroz Vallarta
Sautéed shrimp, tender chicken and sliced top sirloin steak topped with chile con queso. Served with bell peppers, onions and mushrooms over a bed of rice.
Vallarta Caesar
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, tossed with ranch dressing and topped with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, queso fresco and avocados.
Catering
Appetizer Tray
Two orders each of chicken quesadillas, wings, jalapeño poppers and taquitos lindos with all the fixings. Feeds 6-8.
Mini Burrito Tray
12 mini burritos with your choice of veggies, chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Feeds 6-8.
Enchilada Tray
12 enchiladas with your choice of veggies, chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Feeds 6-8
Taco Bar
20 tortillas (soft or hard) and your choice of of chicken or ground beef. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Feeds 10.
Fajita Tray
Your choice of veggie, steak, or chicken in our secret marinade, served over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Includes: rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and tortillas. Feeds 6-8.
Fresh Guacamole
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Feeds 6-8.
Chile con queso
A warm spirited mexican-style fondue. Traditional swiss cheese is a backdrop to the fuller-flavored fresh chiles and pimentos. Scoop up this tempting mixture with corn tortilla chips. Feeds 6-8.
Large Bag of Chips
Salsa
Delicious Salsa! Roja, Verde or Habanero/Mushrooms.
Tray of Rice
Choose from White or Spanish rice. Options of 1/2 or full tray.
Tray of Beans
Choose from Black, Refried, or Pinto beans. Options of 1/2 or full tray.
Churros Tray
Fried dough sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar, served with strawberry, chocolate, and caramel dipping sauces. Feeds 6-8.
15 West Avon Road, Avon, CT 06001