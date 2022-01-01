Puerto Vallarta (Twin Lakes) 2002 sw campus dr

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aperritivos

Fiesta Platter

$20.99

Nachos cheese quesadilla Picadillo taquitos chicken taquitos Vallarta special guacamole and sour cream completes this delicious combination

Super Nachos

$13.99

Homemade corn chips with refried beans for cholesterol free frijoles and cheddar cheese, topped with our savory guacamole, sour cream, green onions and fresh diced tomatoes

Mexican Pizza

$16.50

Deep fried flour tortilla, topped with beans, choice of meat beef, chicken, or Picadillo, melted cheese, green onions, tomatoes and garnished with sour cream, guacamole, and black olives

Camarones Al Gusto

$17.99+

Succulent shrimp sautéed with mushrooms and your choice of our delicious sauces

Vallarta Special

$13.99

Rolled crispy flour tortilla filled with fresh tasty chicken served on a bed of lettuce and garnished with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and green onions

Mexican Taquitos

$13.50

Rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or picadillo, served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$12.99

Stuffed with a blend of cheeses

Queso Dip

$9.50

Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses, jalapeños, fire roasted peppers and onions, all baked together and served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Party Platter

$65.99

Camarones Apretalados

$18.99

Daily Special

$12.99

Signature Quesadillas

Quesadilla Traditional

$12.50

Flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese, topped with fresh diced tomatoes and green onions

Fajita Quesadilla

$18.50

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and your choice of chicken or steak. Topped with green onions, and fresh diced tomatoes

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$17.99

A giant spinach flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, sautéed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, carrots, onions, and bell peppers

Grilled Quesadilla

$19.99

Giant whole wheat flour tortilla with melted cheese is an stuffed with pico de gallo and your choice of grilled chicken or steak

Shrimp and Mushroom Quesadilla

$19.50

A giant chipotle flour tortilla smothered with melted cheese, succulent garlic shrimp, mushrooms, and cilantro

Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla

$17.99

A giant chipotle flour tortilla smothered with melted cheese, succulent garlic shrimp, mushrooms, and cilantro

Burritos

Super Burrito Manadero

$16.50

A huge flour tortilla stuffed with chunks of beef, chicken or pork, Mexican rice and beans, top with our house burrito sauce, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole and ranchero salsa

Ultimate Fajita Burrito

$19.50

A large flour tortilla rolls with a generous portion of sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and choice of steak or chicken with our house burrito sauce, melted cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Vegetarian Burrito

$17.99

A flour tortillas stuffed with sautéed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, carrots, onions, and bell peppers, cilantro lime rice and black beans. Topped with Sasa Verde, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream and avocado slice

Seafood Burrito

$21.99

Hey seafood mixture of crab, shrimp, scallops and codfish with mildly season vegetables smothered with a creamy sauce. Served with rice and beans

Vallarta Burrito

$19.99

A giant flour tortilla rolled around strips of carne asada, pollo asado, or pork Carnitas, whole beans and Mexican rice. Topped with salsa Verde and Monterey Jack cheese. Garnished with sour cream, avocado and pico de gallo

Burrito Tradicional

$15.99

Flour tortillas stuffed with choice of ground beef, chicken, Picadillo, chili Verde, chili Colorado, beans or bean and cheese. Top with melted cheese and Ranchero salsa

Fajitas

Regular Fajitas

Your choice of steak, chicken strips or shrimp marinated in our special sauce with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Mexican rice or cilantro lime rice, refried beans, black beans or cholesterol free beans and corn or flour tortillas

Sizzling Fajita

$22.50

Your choice of Kearny Asada steak or our marinated Pollo Asada grilled to perfection and served over a bed of our fajita seasoning vegetables

Vegetable Fajitas

$18.99

Garden fresh zucchini, squash, mushrooms, carrots, onions, and bell peppers sautéed in our fajita seasoning and served with sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Fajita Combo (2) Meats

$19.99+

Combination of any two meats steak, chicken, or shrimp. Also offered for two people

Fajitas Supremas

$20.99+

Steak, chicken and shrimp. The ultimate fajitas. Also served for two people.

Tacos

Authentic Street Tacos

$4.50+

Your choice of meat. Garnished with onions, cilantro, radishes, lime, and roasted tomatillo sauce. Choice of meats steak, chicken, pork Carnitas, Barbacoa, Al Pastore. Choice of à la cart, two tacos with rice and beans, or three tacos with rice and beans

Tacos Supremos

$22.99

Three soft tortillas grilled with our dried red chili pepper sauce, stuffed with your choice of Kearny Asada or grilled adobo chicken, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Garnished with lettuce and guacamole

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$19.50

Three tortillas stuffed with marinated grilled chicken, served with lettuce pico de gallo salsa, guacamole

Carne Asada Tacos

$21.99

Grilled strips of skirt steak stuffed into three flour tortillas and topped with pico de gallo salsa and avocado slices

Fish Tacos

$19.99

Two flour or corn tortillas filled with lightly battered or grilled fish, topped with tangy coleslaw, pico de gallo salsa, avocado

Shrimp Tacos

$19.99

Two flour or corn tortillas filled with succulent season shrimp and topped with a tiny coleslaw, pico de gallo and avocado

Birriadillas

$16.49

Favoritos

Molcajete Mixto

$39.99

Kearny Asada, grilled chicken breast, shrimp, hot chorizo link and a grilled cactus leaf. Deep in a red taste the sauce and queso fundido served on a hot Molcajete dish. Served with rice and beans and homemade tortillas.

Cancun Platter

$22.99

Real crab meat, fresh prawns and chicken sautéed in wine, with onions and cilantro, then topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses and baked. Served with Mexican rice and flour or corn tortillas

Asada Y Mas

$24.99

Your choice of our delicious carne Asada or Pollo asado, perfection. Served with your choice of pasilla chili, enchilada, or burrito garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Los Tres Compadres

$23.50

We've combined three all-time favorites to complete this tasty platter. Chili Verde, chili Colorado, and a pasilla traditional Chile Rilleno

Mar Y Tierra (Land & Sea)

$25.99

Prawns and mushrooms sautéed in butter with our delicious garlic sauce teamed up with our grilled Kearny Asada garnished with fresh guacamole

Puerto Vallarta Special

$25.99

Hey juicy broiled steak, cooked to perfection, a chili relleno, a crispy chicken burrito with sour cream and guacamole

Steak Vallarta

$24.95

Traditional Combos

#1 Three tacos

$16.00

#2 (3)Enchiladas

$16.00

# 3 (2)Enchiladas, Taco

$16.50

#4 Enchilada, Taco, Tostada

$16.50

#5 Enchilada, Taco, Tamale

$16.50

#6 Enchilada, (2)Tacos

$16.50

#7 Quesadilla

$16.50

16.50 Topped with sour cream,. Guacamole, tomatoes and green onions. Served with rice and beans

#8 (2)Burritos

$18.00

Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef “picadillo”, chicken, pork (chili verde) or chile Colorado and topped with melted cheese.

#9 Relleno, Tamal

$16.50

#10 Enchilada, Chalupa

$18.00

#11 Enchilada, Burrito

$16.50

#12 Ench, Relleno, Taco, Tostada

$16.50

#13 Enchilada, Relleno

$16.50

#14 Flautas

$16.00

traditional Mexican Taquitos!! Four crisp corn tortillas filled with shredded beef “picadillo” or chicken. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and mild sauce

#15 (2) Crispy Chicken Burritos

$18.00

Two burritos fried crispy and topped with guacamole, sour cream and mild tomato sauce

#16 Chimichanga

$16.50

Your choice of meat or veggie, topped with guacamole, sour cream and mild sauce.

Small Combo

$10.99

Mucha Hambre

#17 (2)Rellenos

$17.99

#18 Burito Manadero, Relleno

$19.99

Burrito topped with guacamole, onions, tomatoes and mild tomato sauce. (rice and beans inside burrito)

#19 Enchilada, Relleno, Taco, Tostada

$21.99

#20 Chalupa, Relleno

$18.99

#21 Enchilada, Relleno, Tamal

$19.99

#22 Chimichanga y Mas

$20.50

One Chimichanga topped with guacamole sour cream and mild sauce. Served with your choice of one taco, enchilada or bean tostada.

#23 Enchilada, Burrito, Taco

$19.99

#24 Enchilada, Burrito, Tamal

$19.99

#25 (2)Chimichangas

$23.99

Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and mild ranchero sauce.

KIDS MENU

KIDS TACO

$7.95

KIDS ENCHILADA

$7.95

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$7.95

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.95

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.95

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.95

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.95

KIDS TOSTADA

$7.95

KIDS BURRITO

$7.95

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Tradicionales

$15.00

Enchilada Verdes

$16.00

Mole Enchiladas

$16.00

Enchiladas En Crema

$16.75

Shrimp & Spinach Enchiladas

$18.50

Tres Amigas

$21.00

Crab Enchiladas

$20.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$20.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$19.00

Vegetable Enchiladas

$18.00

Spinach Enchiladas

$18.00

Mariscos

Arroz con Camarones

$19.99

Prawns sautéed with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers In our ranchero sauce, then served over a bed of Mexican Rice and garnished with fresh tomatoes and green onions.

Camarones En Crema

$21.99

Succulent prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in a rich sour cream-cheese sauce.

Camarones Especiales

$19.99

Deep-fried prawns filled with Monterey jack cheese, then wrapped with bacon.

Camarones Mojo de Ajo

$19.99

A house specialty! Prawns and mushrooms sautéed in butter with a delicious garlic sauce.

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Prawns and mushrooms sautéed in butter and our own Tasty, spicy red sauce.

Mojarra Frita

$20.99

A whole tilapia fish, seasoned and fried until golden brown. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Camarones al Chipotle

$21.99

Succulent shrimp seasoned and sautéed with mushrooms in our creamy chipotle sauce.

Seafood Chimichanga

$21.99

A seafood mixture of shrimp, scallops, and white fish with mildly seasoned vegetables and smothered with our salsa verde, melted cheese, and green onion garnish.

Ensaladas y Sopas

Fajita Salad

$17.99

Muy Bueno! We take a fresh Garden Salad and generously top it with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and your choice of steak or chicken fajita. Garnished with tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, olives and a sliced egg.

Ensalada de Pollo

$16.99

Tender pieces of charbroiled chicken served over fresh salad greens with sliced tomato, mushrooms and avocado.

Taco Salad

$14.99

Our traditional taco salad is served on a crisp flour tortilla shell with cheese melted over the meat, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and ranchero sauce.

Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh salad greens topped with cheese and tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

$17.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and crispy tortilla strips., topped with choice of grilled chicken or carne asada.

Traditional Tostadas

$12.99

“The Classic Tostada” Crispy corn tortilla shell topped with your choice of beans or “frijoles de la olla” your choice of delicious meat, fresh lettuce, cheese, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Avocado Tostada

$12.99

Served similar to our traditional tostada, except for fresh slices of avocado rather than guacamole.

Sopa de Mariscos

$26.99

A combination of shrimp, scallops, fish, clams, crab legs, and vegetables in a seasoned tomato broth.

Sopa de Tortilla CUP

$8.00

Hot and hearty shredded chicken breast and fresh avocado are teamed up with tortilla strips and Monterey Jack cheese in a rich chicken broth.

Sopa de Tortilla BOWL

$12.75

Hot and hearty shredded chicken breast and fresh avocado are teamed up with tortilla strips and Monterey Jack cheese in a rich chicken broth.

Menudo

$13.99

Campechana

$19.99

Coctel de camaron

$20.99

Mexican Caesar Salad

$15.99

Huevos

Chorizo con Huevos

$15.50

Mexican sausage blended with eggs.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.50

Three eggs served over easy and topped with Ranchero salsa and melted Monterey Jack cheese.

Huevos Con Chilaquiles

$19.95

Eggs of your choice served with chilaquiles. Thick corn chips with your choice of sauce topped with onions, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$19.50

A house specialty! Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms & onions in our special sauce, served over a bed of rice. Topped with tomatoes and green onions. (Not served with beans.)

Pollo en Mole

$18.50

Strips of boneless chicken breast sautéed in our sweet authentic Mexican mole sauce.

Pollo en Chipotle

$19.50

Seasoned chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in our creamy chipotle sauce.

Pollo Carnitas

$19.50

Chunks of boneless chicken breast prepared in our own special sauce with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Pollo Asado

$19.50

Marinated lean breast of chicken, charbroiled to perfection and covered with ranchero sauce.

Pollo en crema

$19.50

Boneless strips of chicken sautéed in onions, bell peppers and spices with a tasty sour cream-cheese sauce.

Carnes

La Tampiquena

$24.99

Deliciously grilled Carne Asada, served with a mole Enchila- da (choice of chicken, beef, cheese, or picadillo), rice, & beans. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, and green onions.

Carne Asada

$24.95

Choice tender filets of skirt steak charbroiled to perfection, served with grilled green onion and jalapeno. Garnished with guacamole.

Barbacoa de Res

$19.99

Slow cooked roast beef, spiced and marinated overnight with a spiced chile marinade.

Steak Picado

$20.99

Choice sirloin steak sliced and sautéed with onions, mush- rooms and tomatoes in our ranchero sauce.

Carnitas de Puerco

$20.99

Juicy tender braised pork served with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with our signature tomatillo salsa verde.

Carnitas de Res

$20.99

Strips of choice sirloin steak sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Garnished with guacamole.

Chile Colorado

$19.99

Chunks of beef cooked in a mild red chile sauce.

Chile Verde

$18.99

Chunks of lean pork cooked with a mild tomatillo sauce and seasoned with our spices.

North of the Border

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast charbroiled and garnished with mayonnaise, tomato, shredded lettuce. Served with French fries.

Gringo Cheeseburger

$12.99

Lean all-beef cheeseburger garnished with mayonnaise, tomato, leaf lettuce and French fries.

Side of French Fries

$5.50

Chicken Wings

$12.99

NY Steak

$20.99

Sides

Chalupa Deep-fried

$11.99

Chalupa Soft

$11.99

Dozen Tortillas

$4.50

Large Chips

$9.00

Large Salsa

$9.00

Side Beans

$5.99

Side Chile Relleno Pasilla

$7.00

Side Chiles Fritos

$3.99

Side DLX

$2.99

Side Enchilada

$5.25

Side of Beans

$5.99

Side of Burrito

$11.99

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Side of Chimichanga

$13.99

Side of French Fries

$5.50

Side of Guacamole

$5.50

Side of Pico de gallo

$4.99

Side of Rice

$5.99

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.99

Side of Sour Cream

$3.00

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

Side Relleno

$5.99

Side Rice

$5.99

Side Soft Taco

$3.50

Side Taco

$3.50

Side Tamale

$5.99

Small Chips

$6.50

Small Salsa

$6.50

Desserts

Churros

$7.95

Deep fried ice cream

$7.95

Flan

$6.95

Sopapillas

$7.95

Maduros

$7.95

Extras

Extra Shrimp

$1.25

Extra Carne Asada

$3.99+

Extra Enchilada Ranchera

$5.99

Carne Asada Taco

$5.99

Extra Fish Taco

$6.99

Extra Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.99

Extra Nopal

$2.00

Extra Fajita Meat

$2.50+

Extra Pollo Asado

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Barqs Rootbeer

$2.99

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Pop

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Horchata

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Virgin Margarita

$3.95

Virgin Daquiri

$3.95

Virgin Colada

$3.95

Jarrito

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Soda Water

$2.50

RedBull

$3.99

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Virgin Michelada

$5.95

COFFEE DRINKS

MEXICAN COFFEE

$6.95

IRISH COFFEE

$6.95

BAILEY'S COFFEE

$6.95

COFFEE NUDGE

$6.95

B-52

$6.95

Mexican

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

XX Amber

$5.50

XX Lager

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Sol

$5.50Out of stock

Pacifico

$5.50

Carta Blanca

$5.50

Bohemia

$5.50Out of stock

Victoria

$5.50Out of stock

Michelada

$9.50

American

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Rainier

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Heineken

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.00

O' Douls NA

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

On Tap

Budweiser

$5.00+

Bud Light

$5.00+

Coors Light

$5.00+

Space Dust IPA

$8.00+

Blue Moon

$6.50+

XX Amber

$6.00+

Negra Modelo

$6.00+

Mannys

$7.00+

Mac & Jacks

$7.00+

Modelo Especial

$6.00+

Pacifico

$6.00+

Canyon Road

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Sangria

$9.50

Well

Well Bourban

$5.00

Well Brandy

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Double Well

Double Well Bourbon

$10.00

Double Well Brandy

$10.00

Double Well Gin

$10.00

Double Well Rum

$10.00

Double Well Scotch

$10.00

Double Well Tequila

$10.00

Double Well Vodka

$10.00

BYO Margaritas

Margarita Rocks

$8.00+

Margarita Blended

$8.00+

Specialty Margaritas

House Margarita

$8.00+

Sunset Margarita

$13.00+

Santa Fe Margarita

$13.00+

Xaphire Margarita

$13.00+

Purple Passion Margarita

$13.00+

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00+

Pink Cadillac Margarita

$13.00+

Iguana Margarita

$13.00+

Italian Margarita

$13.00+

Gold Margarita

$10.00+

Skinny Margarita

$11.00+

Tequila

Astral Silver

$7.50+

1800 Reposado

$8.50+

1800 Silver

$8.50+

1800 Cristalino

$10.50+

Hornitos Silver

$8.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00+

Cazadores Silver

$8.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00+

Casamigos Silver

$10.50+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.50+

Teramana Reposado

$9.00+

Cuervo Gold

$6.50+

Cuervo Silver

$6.50+

Milagro Reposado

$9.00+

Herradura Silver

$11.00+

Herradura Reposado

$11.00+

Herradura Anejo

$12.00+

Herradura Ultra

$13.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00+

Don Julio 1942

$30.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Clase Azul

$30.00+

Siete Leguas Silver

$9.00+

818 Silver

$10.00+

818 Reposado

$10.50+

818 Anejo

$11.50+

Vida Mezcal

$8.00+

Dobel

$12.50

Vodka

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Peach

$6.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$6.00

Absolut

$7.50+

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Stoli

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00

Skyy

$6.50

Titos

$8.50+

DeepEddy Grapefruit

$7.00

DeepEddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

DeepEddy Lemon

$7.00

Whiskey

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

R&R

$6.00

Black Velvet

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Skrewball

$7.50

Fireball

$7.00+

Jameson

$8.50+

Rum

Meyers Dark

$7.50

Bacardi Light

$7.50

Bacardi Dark

$7.50

Malibu

$6.50

Sailor Jerry

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50+

Gin

Tanqueray

$6.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.50

Liqueur

Jagermeister

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Midori

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

99 Bananas

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Armaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Scotch & Brandy

Bushmills

$8.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnny Walker Blue

$30.00

Glenlivet

$11.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Hennessy

$13.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

Christian Bros

$9.00

E&J

$8.00

Cocktails A-E

Michelada

$9.50

Mojito

$10.00

Sangria

$9.50

AMF

$11.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.50

Apple Martini

$8.50

B-52

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Baileys & Cream

$8.00

Beautiful

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Bloody Maria

$8.50

Blow Job

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.50

Brave Bull

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Chi Chi

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$7.50

Dirty Mother

$8.00

Dr Pepper

$8.50

Duckfart

$8.00

Electric Ice Tea

$10.00

Electric Watermelon

$10.50

Cocktails F-J

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Golden Delicious

$9.00

Grape Knee High

$10.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Cocktails K-O

Kahlua n Cream

$7.50

Kamakazi

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Liquid Cocaine

$8.00

Loco

$11.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.50

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Midori Melonball

$8.50

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mudslide

$9.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Mexican candy shot

$8.00

Cocktails P-Z

Paloma

$10.00

PBJ

$10.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pineapple Pleasure

$8.00

Pineapple Upside down

$8.00

Planters Punch

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$8.50

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Scooby

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Seperator

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Singapore Sling

$8.00

Smith & Kerns

$7.00

Smith & Wesson

$8.50

Snake Bite

$7.50

Starburst

$8.00

Surfer on Acid

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tequila Sunset

$8.50

Tijuana Tea

$10.00

Topshelf Long Island

$18.00

Trashcan

$14.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Zombie

$10.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Shrimp & Shrooms

$9.99

HH Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$9.99

HH Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad

$9.99

HH 2 Fish Tacos

$9.99

HH 3 Street Tacos

$9.99

HH Sliders

$9.99

HH Chicken Wings

$9.99

HH Queso Dip

$7.99

HH Quesdailla

$7.99

HH Taquitos

$7.99

HH Nachos

$7.99

HH Tortilla Soup

$7.99

HH Tachos

$7.99

Sunday Steak Vallarta

Sunday Steak Vallarta

$15.95

Breakfast Burrito

bacon

$11.99

chorizo

$11.99

HH Well

HH Bourban

$5.00

HH Brandy

$5.00

HH Gin

$5.00

HH Rum

$5.00

HH Scotch

$5.00

HH Tequila

$5.00

HH Vodka

$5.00

HH Draft

HH Budweriser

$4.50

HH Bud Light

$4.50

HH Coors Light

$4.50

HH Margarita

HH Margarita

$6.00

HH Wine

HH Cabernet

$6.00

HH Merlot

$6.00

HH Chardonnay

$6.00

HH Riesling

$6.00

HH White Zin

$6.00
