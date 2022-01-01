- Home
- /
- Federal Way
- /
- Puerto Vallarta (Twin Lakes) - 2002 sw campus dr
Puerto Vallarta (Twin Lakes) 2002 sw campus dr
No reviews yet
2002 sw campus dr
Federal Way, WA 98023
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Aperritivos
Fiesta Platter
Nachos cheese quesadilla Picadillo taquitos chicken taquitos Vallarta special guacamole and sour cream completes this delicious combination
Super Nachos
Homemade corn chips with refried beans for cholesterol free frijoles and cheddar cheese, topped with our savory guacamole, sour cream, green onions and fresh diced tomatoes
Mexican Pizza
Deep fried flour tortilla, topped with beans, choice of meat beef, chicken, or Picadillo, melted cheese, green onions, tomatoes and garnished with sour cream, guacamole, and black olives
Camarones Al Gusto
Succulent shrimp sautéed with mushrooms and your choice of our delicious sauces
Vallarta Special
Rolled crispy flour tortilla filled with fresh tasty chicken served on a bed of lettuce and garnished with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and green onions
Mexican Taquitos
Rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or picadillo, served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses
Queso Dip
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses, jalapeños, fire roasted peppers and onions, all baked together and served with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Party Platter
Camarones Apretalados
Daily Special
Signature Quesadillas
Quesadilla Traditional
Flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese, topped with fresh diced tomatoes and green onions
Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and your choice of chicken or steak. Topped with green onions, and fresh diced tomatoes
Vegetarian Quesadilla
A giant spinach flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, sautéed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, carrots, onions, and bell peppers
Grilled Quesadilla
Giant whole wheat flour tortilla with melted cheese is an stuffed with pico de gallo and your choice of grilled chicken or steak
Shrimp and Mushroom Quesadilla
A giant chipotle flour tortilla smothered with melted cheese, succulent garlic shrimp, mushrooms, and cilantro
Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla
A giant chipotle flour tortilla smothered with melted cheese, succulent garlic shrimp, mushrooms, and cilantro
Burritos
Super Burrito Manadero
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with chunks of beef, chicken or pork, Mexican rice and beans, top with our house burrito sauce, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole and ranchero salsa
Ultimate Fajita Burrito
A large flour tortilla rolls with a generous portion of sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and choice of steak or chicken with our house burrito sauce, melted cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Vegetarian Burrito
A flour tortillas stuffed with sautéed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, carrots, onions, and bell peppers, cilantro lime rice and black beans. Topped with Sasa Verde, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream and avocado slice
Seafood Burrito
Hey seafood mixture of crab, shrimp, scallops and codfish with mildly season vegetables smothered with a creamy sauce. Served with rice and beans
Vallarta Burrito
A giant flour tortilla rolled around strips of carne asada, pollo asado, or pork Carnitas, whole beans and Mexican rice. Topped with salsa Verde and Monterey Jack cheese. Garnished with sour cream, avocado and pico de gallo
Burrito Tradicional
Flour tortillas stuffed with choice of ground beef, chicken, Picadillo, chili Verde, chili Colorado, beans or bean and cheese. Top with melted cheese and Ranchero salsa
Fajitas
Regular Fajitas
Your choice of steak, chicken strips or shrimp marinated in our special sauce with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Mexican rice or cilantro lime rice, refried beans, black beans or cholesterol free beans and corn or flour tortillas
Sizzling Fajita
Your choice of Kearny Asada steak or our marinated Pollo Asada grilled to perfection and served over a bed of our fajita seasoning vegetables
Vegetable Fajitas
Garden fresh zucchini, squash, mushrooms, carrots, onions, and bell peppers sautéed in our fajita seasoning and served with sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Fajita Combo (2) Meats
Combination of any two meats steak, chicken, or shrimp. Also offered for two people
Fajitas Supremas
Steak, chicken and shrimp. The ultimate fajitas. Also served for two people.
Tacos
Authentic Street Tacos
Your choice of meat. Garnished with onions, cilantro, radishes, lime, and roasted tomatillo sauce. Choice of meats steak, chicken, pork Carnitas, Barbacoa, Al Pastore. Choice of à la cart, two tacos with rice and beans, or three tacos with rice and beans
Tacos Supremos
Three soft tortillas grilled with our dried red chili pepper sauce, stuffed with your choice of Kearny Asada or grilled adobo chicken, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Garnished with lettuce and guacamole
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Three tortillas stuffed with marinated grilled chicken, served with lettuce pico de gallo salsa, guacamole
Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled strips of skirt steak stuffed into three flour tortillas and topped with pico de gallo salsa and avocado slices
Fish Tacos
Two flour or corn tortillas filled with lightly battered or grilled fish, topped with tangy coleslaw, pico de gallo salsa, avocado
Shrimp Tacos
Two flour or corn tortillas filled with succulent season shrimp and topped with a tiny coleslaw, pico de gallo and avocado
Birriadillas
Favoritos
Molcajete Mixto
Kearny Asada, grilled chicken breast, shrimp, hot chorizo link and a grilled cactus leaf. Deep in a red taste the sauce and queso fundido served on a hot Molcajete dish. Served with rice and beans and homemade tortillas.
Cancun Platter
Real crab meat, fresh prawns and chicken sautéed in wine, with onions and cilantro, then topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses and baked. Served with Mexican rice and flour or corn tortillas
Asada Y Mas
Your choice of our delicious carne Asada or Pollo asado, perfection. Served with your choice of pasilla chili, enchilada, or burrito garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Los Tres Compadres
We've combined three all-time favorites to complete this tasty platter. Chili Verde, chili Colorado, and a pasilla traditional Chile Rilleno
Mar Y Tierra (Land & Sea)
Prawns and mushrooms sautéed in butter with our delicious garlic sauce teamed up with our grilled Kearny Asada garnished with fresh guacamole
Puerto Vallarta Special
Hey juicy broiled steak, cooked to perfection, a chili relleno, a crispy chicken burrito with sour cream and guacamole
Steak Vallarta
Traditional Combos
#1 Three tacos
#2 (3)Enchiladas
# 3 (2)Enchiladas, Taco
#4 Enchilada, Taco, Tostada
#5 Enchilada, Taco, Tamale
#6 Enchilada, (2)Tacos
#7 Quesadilla
16.50 Topped with sour cream,. Guacamole, tomatoes and green onions. Served with rice and beans
#8 (2)Burritos
Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef “picadillo”, chicken, pork (chili verde) or chile Colorado and topped with melted cheese.
#9 Relleno, Tamal
#10 Enchilada, Chalupa
#11 Enchilada, Burrito
#12 Ench, Relleno, Taco, Tostada
#13 Enchilada, Relleno
#14 Flautas
traditional Mexican Taquitos!! Four crisp corn tortillas filled with shredded beef “picadillo” or chicken. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and mild sauce
#15 (2) Crispy Chicken Burritos
Two burritos fried crispy and topped with guacamole, sour cream and mild tomato sauce
#16 Chimichanga
Your choice of meat or veggie, topped with guacamole, sour cream and mild sauce.
Small Combo
Mucha Hambre
#17 (2)Rellenos
#18 Burito Manadero, Relleno
Burrito topped with guacamole, onions, tomatoes and mild tomato sauce. (rice and beans inside burrito)
#19 Enchilada, Relleno, Taco, Tostada
#20 Chalupa, Relleno
#21 Enchilada, Relleno, Tamal
#22 Chimichanga y Mas
One Chimichanga topped with guacamole sour cream and mild sauce. Served with your choice of one taco, enchilada or bean tostada.
#23 Enchilada, Burrito, Taco
#24 Enchilada, Burrito, Tamal
#25 (2)Chimichangas
Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and mild ranchero sauce.
KIDS MENU
Enchiladas
Mariscos
Arroz con Camarones
Prawns sautéed with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers In our ranchero sauce, then served over a bed of Mexican Rice and garnished with fresh tomatoes and green onions.
Camarones En Crema
Succulent prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in a rich sour cream-cheese sauce.
Camarones Especiales
Deep-fried prawns filled with Monterey jack cheese, then wrapped with bacon.
Camarones Mojo de Ajo
A house specialty! Prawns and mushrooms sautéed in butter with a delicious garlic sauce.
Camarones a la Diabla
Prawns and mushrooms sautéed in butter and our own Tasty, spicy red sauce.
Mojarra Frita
A whole tilapia fish, seasoned and fried until golden brown. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Camarones al Chipotle
Succulent shrimp seasoned and sautéed with mushrooms in our creamy chipotle sauce.
Seafood Chimichanga
A seafood mixture of shrimp, scallops, and white fish with mildly seasoned vegetables and smothered with our salsa verde, melted cheese, and green onion garnish.
Ensaladas y Sopas
Fajita Salad
Muy Bueno! We take a fresh Garden Salad and generously top it with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and your choice of steak or chicken fajita. Garnished with tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, olives and a sliced egg.
Ensalada de Pollo
Tender pieces of charbroiled chicken served over fresh salad greens with sliced tomato, mushrooms and avocado.
Taco Salad
Our traditional taco salad is served on a crisp flour tortilla shell with cheese melted over the meat, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
Garden Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with cheese and tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.
Santa Fe Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and crispy tortilla strips., topped with choice of grilled chicken or carne asada.
Traditional Tostadas
“The Classic Tostada” Crispy corn tortilla shell topped with your choice of beans or “frijoles de la olla” your choice of delicious meat, fresh lettuce, cheese, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Avocado Tostada
Served similar to our traditional tostada, except for fresh slices of avocado rather than guacamole.
Sopa de Mariscos
A combination of shrimp, scallops, fish, clams, crab legs, and vegetables in a seasoned tomato broth.
Sopa de Tortilla CUP
Hot and hearty shredded chicken breast and fresh avocado are teamed up with tortilla strips and Monterey Jack cheese in a rich chicken broth.
Sopa de Tortilla BOWL
Hot and hearty shredded chicken breast and fresh avocado are teamed up with tortilla strips and Monterey Jack cheese in a rich chicken broth.
Menudo
Campechana
Coctel de camaron
Mexican Caesar Salad
Huevos
Chorizo con Huevos
Mexican sausage blended with eggs.
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs served over easy and topped with Ranchero salsa and melted Monterey Jack cheese.
Huevos Con Chilaquiles
Eggs of your choice served with chilaquiles. Thick corn chips with your choice of sauce topped with onions, sour cream, and cotija cheese
Pollo
Arroz con Pollo
A house specialty! Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms & onions in our special sauce, served over a bed of rice. Topped with tomatoes and green onions. (Not served with beans.)
Pollo en Mole
Strips of boneless chicken breast sautéed in our sweet authentic Mexican mole sauce.
Pollo en Chipotle
Seasoned chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in our creamy chipotle sauce.
Pollo Carnitas
Chunks of boneless chicken breast prepared in our own special sauce with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Pollo Asado
Marinated lean breast of chicken, charbroiled to perfection and covered with ranchero sauce.
Pollo en crema
Boneless strips of chicken sautéed in onions, bell peppers and spices with a tasty sour cream-cheese sauce.
Carnes
La Tampiquena
Deliciously grilled Carne Asada, served with a mole Enchila- da (choice of chicken, beef, cheese, or picadillo), rice, & beans. Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, and green onions.
Carne Asada
Choice tender filets of skirt steak charbroiled to perfection, served with grilled green onion and jalapeno. Garnished with guacamole.
Barbacoa de Res
Slow cooked roast beef, spiced and marinated overnight with a spiced chile marinade.
Steak Picado
Choice sirloin steak sliced and sautéed with onions, mush- rooms and tomatoes in our ranchero sauce.
Carnitas de Puerco
Juicy tender braised pork served with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with our signature tomatillo salsa verde.
Carnitas de Res
Strips of choice sirloin steak sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Garnished with guacamole.
Chile Colorado
Chunks of beef cooked in a mild red chile sauce.
Chile Verde
Chunks of lean pork cooked with a mild tomatillo sauce and seasoned with our spices.
North of the Border
Grilled Chicken Burger
Marinated chicken breast charbroiled and garnished with mayonnaise, tomato, shredded lettuce. Served with French fries.
Gringo Cheeseburger
Lean all-beef cheeseburger garnished with mayonnaise, tomato, leaf lettuce and French fries.
Side of French Fries
Chicken Wings
NY Steak
Sides
Chalupa Deep-fried
Chalupa Soft
Dozen Tortillas
Large Chips
Large Salsa
Side Beans
Side Chile Relleno Pasilla
Side Chiles Fritos
Side DLX
Side Enchilada
Side of Beans
Side of Burrito
Side of Cheese
Side of Chimichanga
Side of French Fries
Side of Guacamole
Side of Pico de gallo
Side of Rice
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Tortillas
Side Relleno
Side Rice
Side Soft Taco
Side Taco
Side Tamale
Small Chips
Small Salsa
Extras
Employee Menu
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Fanta Orange
Barqs Rootbeer
Shirly Temple
Iced Tea
Kids Pop
Strawberry Lemonade
Horchata
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Iced Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Daquiri
Virgin Colada
Jarrito
Mexican Coke
Squirt
Kids Soda
Soda Water
RedBull
Roy Rogers
Virgin Michelada
Mexican
American
On Tap
Well
Double Well
BYO Margaritas
Specialty Margaritas
Tequila
Astral Silver
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
1800 Cristalino
Hornitos Silver
Hornitos Reposado
Cazadores Silver
Cazadores Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Teramana Reposado
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Milagro Reposado
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Ultra
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Patron Silver
Clase Azul
Siete Leguas Silver
818 Silver
818 Reposado
818 Anejo
Vida Mezcal
Dobel
Vodka
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Whipped
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Stoli
Kettle One
Grey Goose
Skyy
Titos
DeepEddy Grapefruit
DeepEddy Sweet Tea
DeepEddy Lemon
Whiskey
Rum
Liqueur
Scotch & Brandy
Cocktails A-E
Michelada
Mojito
Sangria
AMF
Alabama Slammer
Apple Martini
B-52
Bahama Mama
Baileys & Cream
Beautiful
Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Blow Job
Blue Hawaiian
Brave Bull
Buttery Nipple
Chi Chi
Chocolate Cake
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dirty Mother
Dr Pepper
Duckfart
Electric Ice Tea
Electric Watermelon
Cocktails F-J
Cocktails K-O
Cocktails P-Z
Paloma
PBJ
Pina Colada
Pineapple Pleasure
Pineapple Upside down
Planters Punch
Root Beer Float
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Scooby
Sea Breeze
Seperator
Sex on the Beach
Singapore Sling
Smith & Kerns
Smith & Wesson
Snake Bite
Starburst
Surfer on Acid
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Tijuana Tea
Topshelf Long Island
Trashcan
Washington Apple
White Russian
Zombie
Happy Hour Food
Sunday Steak Vallarta
Breakfast Burrito
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2002 sw campus dr, Federal Way, WA 98023