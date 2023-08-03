Appetizers

Soups

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$12.99

Azteca soup

$13.99

Salads

Skinny Grilled salad

$13.75

Garden house salad

$6.50

Guacamole Salad

$6.50

Grilled taco salad

$13.99

Brocheta salad

$16.25

Grilled Salad

$13.99

dips

Cheese dip

$5.50

spinach and cheese dip

$8.50

guacamole dip

$6.75

Chile bowl

$8.00

queso fundido

$8.50

mexican dip

$10.50

large chips and salsa 32oz

$9.75

Large Chez Dip 32oz

$20.00

Large Tomatillo Salsa 32oz

$13.50

8 oz chips and salsa

$5.50

guacamole 32 oz

$27.50

queso fundido oaxaca

$8.50

Quesadilla

app cheese quesadilla

$3.50

app mushroom quesadilla

$5.50

app spinach quesadilla

$5.50

app chorizo quesadilla

$6.00

app ground beef quesadilla

$6.00

app shredded chicken quesadilla

$6.00

app grilled chicken quesadilla

$6.00

app steak quesadilla

$9.00

app shrimp quesadilla

$9.99

Nachos

Veggie nachos

$12.00

Cheese nachos

$8.50

ground beef nacho

$9.99

shredded beef nachos

$9.99

shredded chicken nachos

$9.99

chorizo nachos

$9.50

grilled chicken nachos

$12.50

steak nachos

$13.99

nacho fajitas

$17.50

fajitas mixtas nachos

$17.50

shrimp fajita nachos

$18.00

nachos supreme

$20.00

nachos vallarta

$15.00

Mas Appetizers

app camarones endiablados

$15.99

app camarones a la plancha

$15.99

chicken wing

$8.50+

stuffed jalapeno pepers

$6.99

banana pepers

$10.99

vallarta sampler

$16.99

vallarta fries

$15.99

tostadas vallarta

$13.99

Food

Birria

Quesabirria

$16.99

Birria dinner

$18.99

Birria burrito

$17.50

Birria quesadilla

$17.50

Tacos de birria

$16.99

burros y quesadillas

Quesadilla De Camaron

$16.50

Fajitas Mixtas Quesadilla

$17.50

Grilled Quesadilla

$16.50

Quesadilla Tapatia

$16.50

Burrito Bowl

$16.99

Burrito Alfredo

$16.99

Burrito De Espinaca y Pollo

$16.99

Fajitas Texanas Burrito

$17.99

Fajitas Mixtas Burrito

$16.99

Burritos Tapatios

$16.99

Burrito De Camaron

$16.50

Burrito Caliente

$13.50

Burrito De Puebla

$14.99

Burrito Tricolor

$17.50

Burrito Chipotle

$16.99

tacos

tacos de carne asada

$15.99

tacos de carnitas

$15.99

tacos al pastor

$15.99

tacos de chicharon

$15.99

tacos de chorizo

$15.99

tacos de pollo asado

$15.99

traditional and fare

taquitos de pollo

$16.50

sopes

$16.50

chiles rellenos

$15.50

chimichangas

$16.99

enchiladas rancheras

$15.25

enchiladas supreme

$16.99

grande vallarta

$20.99

Veg combo 1

$15.50

veg combo 2

$15.50

veg combo 3

$15.50

veg combo 4

$13.50

veg combo 5

$13.50

steak and pork

sizzling steak y shrimp

$23.99

carne asada

$21.50

molcajete

$34.50

carnitas don juan

$19.50

3 amigos

$22.99

chile verde

$19.99

chile rojo

$19.99

chori steak

$22.99

steak americano

$22.00

fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$19.99

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Fish Fajitas

$21.25

Steak Fajitas

$19.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.99

Pina Vallarta

$22.99

Fajitas Para 2

$31.99

Fajitas Texanas

$21.99

vegetarian

Taquitos Del Pueblo

$13.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.99

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$13.99

Enchiladas Jalisco

$13.99

Enchiladas Del Pueblo

$13.99

Burrito Vegetariano

$13.99

Quesadilla De Espinaca

$13.99

Enchiladas De Espinacas

$13.99

Taco Salad Vegetariano

$11.50

chicken

Chori Pollo bowl

$20.00

sizzling chicken y shrimp

$22.50

chori pollo

$19.99

pollo vallarta

$20.50

El Jalisiense

$19.99

pollo poblano

$14.50

Arroz con Pollo

$18.50

pollo a la crema chipotle

$20.50

pollo a la parilla

$18.50

pollo norteno

$19.99

enchiladas verdes

$14.99

enchiladas poblanas

$14.99

fish

Mojarra vallarta

$20.99

pescado a la plancha

$20.50

pescado empanizado

$20.50

pescado vallarta

$21.50

tacos de pescado

$19.50

crispy fish tacos

$20.99

salmon a la plancha

$22.50

shrimp

Taquitos de Camaron

$20.99

Camarones Al Ajillo

$21.50

Manzanillo Plate

$21.50

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$20.99

camaron empanizado

$21.25

camaron a la plancha

$21.50

camaron momia

$21.50

camarones al coco

$21.50

tacos de camaron

$20.50

chimichanga de camaron

$20.50

camaron vallarta

$21.50

coktail de camaron

$20.50

el vallartazo plate

$20.99

camarones a la diabla

$20.99

ceviche vallarta

$20.99

mango tropical ceviche Vallarta

$21.99

camarones al mojo de ajo

$20.50

camaron al aguachile

$21.50

mango tropical aguachile

$22.50

a la carte

tacos 1

$2.25

tacos 2

$4.25

tacos mexicano

$3.99

tamales 1

$4.99

tamales 2

$8.99

tostadas 1

$4.99

tostada 2

$8.99

enchilada 1

$3.99

enchilada 2

$7.50

burrito 1

$4.99

burrito 2

$8.99

Chile relleno 1

$5.00

chile relleno 2

$9.00

Taco Tuesday

$1.49

a la carte sope

$6.00

sides

1/2 avocado

$2.99

6 camarones

$7.50

bandera

$6.99

beans and rice

$4.99

black bean

$4.99

cilantro

$1.50

corn tortillas

$1.99

flour tortilla

$1.99

french fires

$3.99

grill chicken side

$7.50

grill onion

$1.50

hot tomatillo sauce

$2.99

jalapeno toreados

$1.99

jalapenos

$1.99

lettuce

$1.99

onion

$1.25

pico de gallo

$2.99

pork side

$7.50

refried bean

$3.99

rice

$3.99

salsa crema chipotle

$2.50

shreded cheese

$2.99

Side De Grilled Veggies

$3.50

side guac

$3.99

sour cream

$1.99

steak side

$8.50

tomate

$1.50

verde sauce

$2.50

white rice

$3.99

Arroz party size

$50.00

frijoles party size

$50.00

arroz family size

$30.00

frijoles family size

$30.00

arroz charola 9

$13.50

frijoles charola 9

$13.50

Lunch

street tacos

$11.99

L grilled quesadilla

$10.75

L chimichangas

$9.25

L enchiladas supreme

$9.99

L Taquitos mexicanas

$10.25

L fajitas

$11.50

L Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

L Machaca Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

L burro chipotle

$10.75

L burro relleno

$10.75

L skinny salad

$9.25

L taco salad

$9.50

L Mexican omelet

$8.75

L Huevos con chorizo

$9.99

L Arroz con Pollo

$11.50

L Pollo norteno

$11.50

L chori pollo

$11.50

L fish fajitas

$11.50

L shrimp fajitas

$11.50

L manzanillo plate

$11.50

L Veggie Omelet

$8.75

L vegie quesadilla

$9.25

L vegie taco salad

$8.99

L enchiladas jalisco

$9.75

L Vegie fajitas

$10.50

L Machaca con huevo

$9.99

Special Lunch combo #

$9.00

Drinks/Desserts

beverages

soda

$2.99

unsweetend iced tea

$2.99

coffee

$2.99

juice

$3.50

milk

$3.50

soda bottle

$3.50

water bottle

$1.75

frozen chocomilk

$4.00

Can soda

$2.50

Desserts

churros

$4.50

fried ice cream

$6.00

sopapillas

$4.50

molten

$6.50

xangos

$6.00

ice cream scoop

$4.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.50

Kids

cheese burger y fries

$6.99

burrito y taco

$6.99

cheese quesadilla rice y bean

$6.99

mac y cheese y papas

$6.99

chkn quesadilla con papas

$6.99

enchilada rice y bean

$6.99

one taco y one enchilada

$6.99

one taco rice y bean

$6.99

chkn fingers y french fries

$6.99