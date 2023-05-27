  • Home
  • /
  • Fargo
  • /
  • Puerto Vallarta - 4323 45th Street Suite 101
Main picView gallery

Puerto Vallarta 4323 45th Street Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

4323 45th Street Suite 101

fargo, ND 58104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Enchiladas

Suizas Enchiladas

$15.00

Three shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in green sauce, topped with cheese and served with a side of rice

Chipotle Enchiladas

$17.00

Chipotle three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with tiger shrimp, crab meat, scallops, and sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Covered in creamy chipotle sauce and topped with crema fresca. Served with rice and beans

Vallarta Enchiladas

$16.00

Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and pineapple covered with queso Blanco and topped with pico de gallo and crema fresca

Rancheras Enchiladas

$14.00

Two rolled corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat (chicken or beef) covered in ranchero sauce. Topped with pico de gallo and crema fresca. Served with rice and beans

Combinations

COMBO UNO

$11.00

Beef burrito and chicken enchilada

COMBO DOS

$11.00

Beef taco and chicken enchilada

COMBO TRES

$11.00

Chicken tamale and beef taco

COMBO CUATRO

$11.00

Beef burrito and chicken quesadilla

COMBO CINCO

$11.00

Beef chimichanga and chicken enchilada

COMBO SEIS

$11.00

Beef chile relleno garnished with crema fresca, pico de gallo and beef enchilada

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

Rib-eye Fajita

$18.00

Deluxe Fajita

$20.00

Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tortillas with your choice of grilled meat accompanied with onions, cilantro, slices of avocado, and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans

Burritos

Blanco Supreme Burritos

Blanco Supreme Burritos

$13.00

8" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat (chicken or beef) covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and crema fresca. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Verde Burritos

$14.00

8" flour tortilla with your choice of chicken or beef topped with green sauce. Served with rice and beans

Vallarta* Burritos

$14.00

10" flour tortilla with your choice of meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers covered with chipotle sauce, crema fresca and pico de gallo with a side of rice

Grande Fajita Burritos

$14.00

10" flour tortilla with your choice of meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers, pico de gallo, rice and covered with queso blanco, and jalapeños

Ensaladas

Ensaladas

$14.00

All salads are made with your choice of meat. Served in a bowl with romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, spinach, shredded cheese, and avocado slices

Del Mar

Pescado Al Ajillo

$21.00

Walleye fish marinated in garlic sauce and served with steamed vegetables, rice and garlic bread

Puerto Vallarta Plate

$20.00

Tiger shrimp, scallops, imitation crab served over a bed of rice and covered in queso Blanco, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and mayo

Camarones Ala Diabla

$19.00

Tiger shrimp sautéed with onions in a spicy diabla sauce, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, orange slices and garlic bread

Camarones Enrebozados

$19.00

Tiger shrimp wrapped in bacon and topped with jack cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, avocado and garlic bread

Pescado Ala Diabla

$21.00

Grilled walleye fillet in a spicy red sauce and served with rice, house salad and garlic bread

Camarones Ala Mexicana

$19.00

Grilled tiger shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, house salad and garlic bread

Ceviche Vallarta

$17.00

A fresh ceviche: consisting in lime juice, special black sauce, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro garnished with avocado slices

Carnes

Steak & Shrimp

$22.00

New York bone-in steak grilled to perfection topped with grilled tiger shrimp and served with rice, steamed vegetables, and garlic bread

Carne Asada

$18.00

Skirt steak grilled to perfection and served on a bed of onions with rice, beans and soft tortillas

Steak Ala Mexicana

$19.00

Rib-eye steak grilled to perfection, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, topped with mushrooms and melted queso Oaxaca. Served with rice, beans and soft tortillas

For 1 Parrillada

$23.00

An excellent mixture of steak, chicken, tiger shrimp, chorizo and carnitas served on a hot sizzling skillet over grilled onions, bell peppers, roasted green onions and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans and soft tortillas

For 2 Parrillada

$38.00

An excellent mixture of steak, chicken, tiger shrimp, chorizo and carnitas served on a hot sizzling skillet over grilled onions, bell peppers, roasted green onions and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans and soft tortillas

Specialties

Chimichanga Deluxe

$14.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat (chicken or beef) covered in queso Blanco topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema fresca and served with rice and beans

Flautas

$14.00

3 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat (chicken, beef or ham) served with rice and house salad

Chory-Pollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken with chorizo smothered in queso Blanco. Served with rice, beans and soft tortillas

Pollo Con Espinacas

$14.00

2 grilled chicken breasts topped with our creamy spinach sauce and served with rice and steamed vegetables with soft tortillas

Pollo Ala Crema

$14.00

Grilled strips of chicken, sautéed mushrooms in creamy sauce and served with rice, beans and soft tortillas

Carnitas

$15.00

Sautéed pork cooked dish served with rice and beans and garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices and soft tortillas

Asados Del Chef

Molcajete Vallarta

$30.00

Grilled chicken, rib-eye, chorizo roasted pork, tiger shrimp and queso fresco all served in a hot lava rock accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema fresca and soft tortillas

Fiesta Vallarta

$15.00

Two chicken breasts and tiger shrimp covered with queso Blanco and topped with pico de gallo and served with rice, crema fresca and soft tortilla

Piña Tropical

$24.00

Half a pineapple stuffed with steak, chicken and tiger shrimp sautéed with onions, peppers, chunks of pineapple, melted cheese and served with rice, beans and soft tortillas

Cielo Mar Y Tierra

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast skirt steak and tiger shrimp wrapped in bacon and comes with queso Blanco. Served with rice and beans, salad deluxe and soft tortillas

Aperitivos

Table Side Guacamole

$11.00

Freshly made right at your table

Queso Fundido

$10.00

White cheese sauce combined with chorizo and tortilla

Tipico Queso Blanco

$7.00

California Fries

$12.00

Grilled steak with fries topped with queso Blanco and pico de gallo

Nachos Fajitas

$13.00

Nacho chips topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers covered with white queso Blanco

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers and served with pico de gallo and crema fresca

Fried Corn

$5.00

Corn with mild cotija cheese and chilli lime seasoning

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Vegetariano

Vegetarian Fajita

$14.00

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$14.00

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$14.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$14.00

Desserts

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Spanish custard

Ala Carta

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Bean

$3.00

Side of Crema Fresca

$1.00

Side of Lettuce

$2.00

Side of Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side of Jalapeño

$1.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side of Grilled Steak

$4.00

Side of Grilled Shirmp

$5.00

6 pieces

Side of Tomatillo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Tomato

Hard Taco

$2.00

Soft Taco

$2.00

Side of Onion

$1.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Spicy Sauce

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Menu

Nino Mac & Cheese with Fries

$6.00

Nino Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries

$6.00

Nino Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Nino Beef Burrito with Rice & Beans

$6.00

Nino Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

$6.00

Kids Margarita's

Mango Kid's Marg

$3.00

Strawberry Kid's Marg

$3.00

Blueberry Kid's Marg

$3.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch

Lunch Uno

$9.00

A beef taco, two chicken enchiladas with your choice of rice or beans

Lunch Dos

$10.00

A deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef and served with rice and house salad

Lunch Tres

$10.00

Two enchiladas, one beef, one chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema fresca and cheese, served with rice and beans

Lunch Cuatro

$10.00

Beef chile relleno garnished with crema fresca and pico de gallo, a hard shell beef taco and served with rice

Lunch Burrito Roqueta

$10.00

A rolled flour tortilla filled with pork chunks and onions smothered in green sauce, topped with melted queso Oaxaca and served with rice and house salad

Lunch Fajitas

$11.00

Served with rice and beans, garnished with pico de gallo, lettuce, crema fresca, and shredded cheese and soft tortillas

Lunch Pollo Ala Mexicana

$13.00

Grilled chicken mixed with bacon, chopped onions, tomato, and jalapeño peppers. Covered with queso Blanco and served with rice and beans and soft tortillas

Lunch Deluxe Burrito

$10.00

One beef or chicken burrito topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema fresca. Served with rice and beans

Bebidas

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Kids Soft Drink

$2.00

Jugos

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

100% Natural Carrot Juice

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

Cinnamon Rice Water Horchata

$4.00

Hibiscus Natural Water Jamaica

$4.00

Jarritos

Mango

$3.00

Piña

$3.00

Mandarina

$3.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00

Kids Margarita

Mango Kid's Marg

$3.00

Strawberry Kid's Marg

$3.00

Blueberry Kid's Marg

$3.00

Mocktails

Spritz

$5.00

Margarita N/A

$5.00

Mojito N/A

$5.00

lime,strawberry,raspberry

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bourbon

Capitan Morgan

$6.00

Windsor

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

2XO innkeeper's

$12.00

Jonnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Jonnie Walker Red

$6.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Marker's Mark

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Puerto Vallarta is a sit-down Mexican restaurant and bar near SouthTown Pour House, Bulldog Tap, and more.

Location

4323 45th Street Suite 101, fargo, ND 58104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Plaza Azteca - 5505 28th Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
5505 28th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104
View restaurantnext
Plaza Azteca Fargo 52 - 5081 Charles way South
orange starNo Reviews
5081 Charles Way S Fargo, ND 58104
View restaurantnext
THE PIGGY BBQ OF WEST FARGO - 816 24th Ave #118
orange starNo Reviews
816 24th Ave #118 West Fargo, ND 58078
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Fargo
orange starNo Reviews
1776 45th St S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Top Shelf Tavern - 2920 Sheyenne St ste 120
orange starNo Reviews
2920 Sheyenne St ste 120 West Fargo, ND 58078
View restaurantnext
Vampire Penguin
orange starNo Reviews
4600 17th Avenue South Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in fargo

Mezzaluna
orange star4.7 • 941
309 Roberts St. N. Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Woodfire
orange star4.6 • 803
206 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
The Shack on Broadway
orange star4.7 • 447
3215 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Luna Fargo
orange star4.7 • 406
1545 University Drive S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
DCR Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 123
630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near fargo
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston