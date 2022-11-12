Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Puesto Anaheim

1 Review

$$

1040 W Katella AVE

Anaheim, CA 92802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Chips n Salsa
Classic Guacamole

Guacs & Snacks

Classic Guacamole

Classic Guacamole

$13.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

$15.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)

Nogada Guacamole

Nogada Guacamole

$15.00

classic + pomegranate, mango pico de Gallo, chile de arbol, candied walnuts (GF, V+, N)

Fiesta Guacamole

Fiesta Guacamole

$15.00
Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$16.00

corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$18.00

flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

crackling pork magic, chile, lime

Esquites

Esquites

$11.00

grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema (gluten-free, vegetarian)

Gobernador Quesadilla

Gobernador Quesadilla

$18.00

crispy melted cheese, Mexican shrimp, poblano, pickled red onion, jalapeño salsa

Salads & Ceviches

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

radicchio, kale, candied walnuts, corn, tomato, avocado, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house vinaigrette (GF, V, N)

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$15.00

gem lettuce, kale, Parmigiano-Reggiano, sourdough croutons, Calabrian chile, crunchy seeds

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00
Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$19.80

Tacos & Kids

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

$10.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans

Quesadillas

$6.00

corn tills with cheese only

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Filet Quesadillas

$20.00

Plates

Verduras Plate

Verduras Plate

$20.00

rajas, tatume squash, papas, corn & tomato, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms (V) herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$22.00

traditionally braised pork (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Grilled Shrimp Plate

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$26.00

guajillo shrimp (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Suizas Enchiladas

Suizas Enchiladas

$26.00

free range Jidori chicken, chile verde sauce, Queso Oaxaca, Mexican cream, pickled red onion, avocado

Mushroom Enfrijolada

Mushroom Enfrijolada

$22.00

Side Dishes

Herb Lime Rice

Herb Lime Rice

$5.00

steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)

Traditional Black Beans

Traditional Black Beans

$5.00
Chefs Salsa Bar

Chefs Salsa Bar

$5.00
Chips n Salsa

Chips n Salsa

$4.00

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised short rib, jalisco salsa, herb lime rice, pickled onions, and avocado. Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Filet Mignon Burrito

Filet Mignon Burrito

$22.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.

California Burito

California Burito

$22.00

Dessert

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

$10.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$18.00Out of stock

Drinks

Puesto Perfect Margarita

Puesto Perfect Margarita

$13.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

$37.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar. Serves 3-4.

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

$5.00

With orange and lime.

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

$5.00

With pineapple and lime.

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

$6.50Out of stock

Sparkling mineral water

Agua de Piedra Still

Agua de Piedra Still

$6.50

Still mineral water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning Puesto is family-owned and operated by first generation Mexican American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, and cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo alongside founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Puesto provides an innovative and contemporary approach to authentic Mexican cuisine. Sourcing its ingredients locally and regionally, the restaurant has earned national acclaim for its Mexico City-inspired tacos made with non-GMO organic, heirloom Masienda blue corn stone-ground tortillas, crispy melted cheese and scratch salsas.

Location

1040 W Katella AVE, Anaheim, CA 92802

Directions

Gallery
Puesto Anaheim image
Puesto Anaheim image
Puesto Anaheim image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carolina's Italian Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 3,553
12045 Chapman Ave Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Sabroso! Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3,394
13129 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps - Anaheim
orange star4.5 • 335
215 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
HENRY'S BAR & GRILL
orange star4.7 • 244
10549 Stanford Ave Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
PUBlic Legacy - Orange
orange star4.2 • 523
1547 West Katella Avenue Orange, CA 92867
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Main St - Orange
orange star4.3 • 373
745 S Main St Orange, CA 92868
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston