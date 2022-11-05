Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Puesto at the Headquarters

review star

No reviews yet

789 W Harbor DR STE 155

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Classic Guacamole
Filet Mignon Burrito

Guacs & Snacks

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

crackling pork magic, chile, lime

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$18.00

flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)

Classic Guacamole

Classic Guacamole

$13.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)

Esquites

Esquites

$10.00
Fiesta Guacamole

Fiesta Guacamole

$15.00
Gobernador Quesadilla

Gobernador Quesadilla

$18.00

crispy melted cheese, Mexican shrimp, poblano, pickled red onion, jalapeño salsa

Nogada Guacamole

Nogada Guacamole

$15.00

classic + pomegranate, mango pico de Gallo, chile de arbol, candied walnuts (GF, V+, N)

Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$16.00

corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

$15.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)

Salads & Ceviches

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

radicchio, kale, candied walnuts, corn, tomato, avocado, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house vinaigrette (GF, V, N)

Baby Gem Caesar

$15.00

Little Gem lettuce, Parmigiano- Reggiano, sourdough croutons, Calabrian Chile

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00
Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$19.80

Tacos & Kids

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

$10.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans

Plates

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$22.00

traditionally braised pork (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$26.00
Verduras Plate

Verduras Plate

$20.00

rajas, tatume squash, papas, corn & tomato, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms (V) herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Side Dishes

Chefs Salsa Bar

Chefs Salsa Bar

$5.00
Chips n Salsa

Chips n Salsa

$4.00
Traditional Black Beans

Traditional Black Beans

$5.00

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised short rib, jalisco salsa, herb lime rice, pickled onions, and avocado. Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Filet Mignon Burrito

Filet Mignon Burrito

$22.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.

California Burito

California Burito

$22.00

Dessert

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Puesto Perfect Margarita

Puesto Perfect Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

$37.00Out of stock

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar. Serves 3-4.

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

$5.00

With orange and lime.

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

$5.00

With pineapple and lime.

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

$6.50

Sparkling mineral water

Agua de Piedra Still

Agua de Piedra Still

$6.50

Still mineral water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.

Website

Location

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Puesto at the Headquarters image
Puesto at the Headquarters image
Puesto at the Headquarters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Karina's Cantina - Gaslamp
orange starNo Reviews
755 5TH AVENUE SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Cocina 35
orange star4.6 • 4,278
1435 6th ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Sole Luna
orange star4.1 • 1,302
702 Ash St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Cucina & Lounge
orange star4.5 • 968
750 Front St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Caps Pizza and Bar
orange star4.5 • 725
1428 1st Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Coal Bros Taqueria
orange star5.0 • 135
407 C Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Sorrento Valley
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Loma Portal
review star
Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston