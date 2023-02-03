Puesto Huntington Beach

Restaurant info

Owned and operated by a Mexican American family whose best memories all include tacos, Puesto is an award-winning Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar providing an innovative approach to authentic Mexican flavors. Puesto has garnered national acclaim for its Mexico City-style crispy melted cheese tacos, served on handmade non-GMO, organic, maíz azul stone-ground tortillas. In addition to tacos, offerings include a selection of fresh catch ceviches, guacamoles, starters and ensaladas, courtesy of Chef/Partner Luisteen Gonzales. The bar program showcases the best of Mexico City through the use of fresh ingredients in our hand crafted cocktails and housemade Micheladas, tequilas, mezcals, Baja craft beers, and Valle de Guadalupe wines you can’t find elsewhere We’re honored to have been featured by media outlets nationally and internationally, some of which include National Geographic, Huffington Post, Refinery 29, MSN, Insider, Zagat, Eater, Food and Wine, and LA Times.