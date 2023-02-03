Restaurant header imageView gallery
Puesto Huntington Beach

562 Reviews

$$

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Guacs & Snacks

Classic Guacamole

Classic Guacamole

$14.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

$15.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)

Nogada Guacamole

Nogada Guacamole

$15.00

classic + pomegranate, mango pico de Gallo, chile de arbol, candied walnuts (GF, V+, N)

Lobster Guacamole

Lobster Guacamole

$23.00

classic guacamole + Maine lobster, jalapeño pico, cilantro serrano crema, crispy onions & ancho chiles

Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$18.00

corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$20.00

Corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

crackling pork magic, chile, lime

Gobernador Quesadilla

Gobernador Quesadilla

$18.00

crispy melted cheese, Mexican shrimp, poblano, pickled red onion, jalapeño salsa

Esquites

Esquites

$10.00
Tuna Quesadilla

Tuna Quesadilla

$18.00

Salads & Ceviches

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

radicchio, kale, candied walnuts, corn, tomato, avocado, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house vinaigrette (GF, V, N)

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$15.00

gem lettuce, kale, Parmigiano-Reggiano, sourdough croutons, Calabrian chile, crunchy seeds

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00
Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$19.80

Tacos & Kids

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

$10.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans

Quesadillas

$6.00

corn tills with cheese only

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.00

Filet Quesadillas

$20.00

Plates

Verduras Plate

Verduras Plate

$20.00

rajas, tatume squash, papas, corn & tomato, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms (V) herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$22.00

traditionally braised pork (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Grilled Shrimp Plate

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$26.00

guajillo shrimp (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Suizas Enchiladas

Suizas Enchiladas

$28.00

free range Jidori chicken, chile verde sauce, Queso Oaxaca, Mexican cream, pickled red onion, avocado

Short Rib Enchiladas

Short Rib Enchiladas

$27.00

Chile braised short rib, tomato, guajillo pepper, Oaxacan style cheese, Mexican cream, avocado (GF)

Side Dishes

Herb Lime Rice

Herb Lime Rice

$5.00

steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)

Traditional Black Beans

Traditional Black Beans

$5.00
Chefs Salsa Bar

Chefs Salsa Bar

$5.00

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Filet Mignon Burrito

Filet Mignon Burrito

$22.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.

California Burito

California Burito

$22.00

Dessert

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

$10.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$18.00

Drinks

Agua de Piedra Still

Agua de Piedra Still

$6.50

Still mineral water

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

$6.50

Sparkling mineral water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00Out of stock
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Owned and operated by a Mexican American family whose best memories all include tacos, Puesto is an award-winning Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar providing an innovative approach to authentic Mexican flavors. Puesto has garnered national acclaim for its Mexico City-style crispy melted cheese tacos, served on handmade non-GMO, organic, maíz azul stone-ground tortillas. In addition to tacos, offerings include a selection of fresh catch ceviches, guacamoles, starters and ensaladas, courtesy of Chef/Partner Luisteen Gonzales. The bar program showcases the best of Mexico City through the use of fresh ingredients in our hand crafted cocktails and housemade Micheladas, tequilas, mezcals, Baja craft beers, and Valle de Guadalupe wines you can’t find elsewhere We’re honored to have been featured by media outlets nationally and internationally, some of which include National Geographic, Huffington Post, Refinery 29, MSN, Insider, Zagat, Eater, Food and Wine, and LA Times.

Location

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Directions

Gallery
Puesto Huntington Beach image
Puesto Huntington Beach image

