Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St

La Jolla, CA 92037

Taco Plate
Kids Taco Plate
Filet Mignon Burrito

Guacs & Snacks

Chefs Salsa Bar

Chefs Salsa Bar

$5.00

rotating selection of housemade salsa (V+)

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

crackling pork magic, chile, lime

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$18.00

flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa

Classic Guacamole

Classic Guacamole

$13.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)

Esquite

Esquite

$10.00

Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema

Fiesta Guacamole

Fiesta Guacamole

$15.00
Gobernador Quesadilla

Gobernador Quesadilla

$18.00

crispy melted cheese, Mexican shrimp, poblano, pickled red onion, jalapeño salsa

Nogada Guacamole

Nogada Guacamole

$15.00

classic + pomegranate, mango pico de Gallo, chile de arbol, candied walnuts (GF, V+, N)

Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$16.00Out of stock

corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

$15.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)

Salads & Ceviches

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

radicchio, kale, candied walnuts, corn, tomato, avocado, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house vinaigrette (GF, V, N)

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$15.00

gem lettuce, kale, Parmigiano-Reggiano, sourdough croutons, Calabrian chile, crunchy seeds

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00
Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$19.80

Tacos & Kids

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

$10.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans

Plates

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$22.00

traditionally braised pork (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Verduras Plate

Verduras Plate

$20.00

rajas, tatume squash, papas, corn & tomato, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms (V) herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$26.00

Large grilled shrimp, herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Side Dishes

-Chips & Salsa

-Chips & Salsa

$3.00

served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)

Esquite

Esquite

$10.00

Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema

Herb Lime Rice

Herb Lime Rice

$5.00

steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)

Traditional Black Beans

Traditional Black Beans

$5.00

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised short rib, jalisco salsa, herb lime rice, pickled onions, and avocado. Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Filet Mignon Burrito

Filet Mignon Burrito

$22.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.

California Burito

California Burito

$22.00

Dessert

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Puesto Perfect Margarita

Puesto Perfect Margarita

$13.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

$37.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar. Serves 3-4.

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

$5.00

With orange and lime.

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

$5.00

With pineapple and lime.

Agua de Piedra Still

Agua de Piedra Still

$6.50

Still mineral water

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

$6.50

Sparkling mineral water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.

1026 Wall St, La Jolla, CA 92037

