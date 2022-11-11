Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Puesto La Jolla
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.
Location
1026 Wall St, La Jolla, CA 92037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
No Reviews
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010 La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Jolla
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
More near La Jolla