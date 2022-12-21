Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Puesto Mission Valley

1,073 Reviews

$$

5010 Mission Center Road

San Diego, CA 92108

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Classic Guacamole
Filet Mignon Burrito

Guacs & Snacks

Classic Guacamole

Classic Guacamole

$13.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

$15.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)

Nogada Guacamole

Nogada Guacamole

$15.00

classic + pomegranate, mango pico de Gallo, chile de arbol, candied walnuts (GF, V+, N)

Fiesta Guacamole

Fiesta Guacamole

$15.00
Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$16.00

corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$18.00

flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

crackling pork magic, chile, lime

Chefs Salsa Bar

Chefs Salsa Bar

$5.00

rotating selection of housemade salsa (V+)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)

Gobernador Quesadilla

Gobernador Quesadilla

$18.00

crispy melted cheese, Mexican shrimp, poblano, pickled red onion, jalapeño salsa

Tuna Quesadilla

Tuna Quesadilla

$18.00

Salads & Ceviches

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

radicchio, kale, candied walnuts, corn, tomato, avocado, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house vinaigrette (GF, V, N)

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$15.00

gem lettuce, kale, Parmigiano-Reggiano, sourdough croutons, Calabrian chile, crunchy seeds

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00
Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$19.80

Tacos & Kids

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

$10.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans

Plates

Suizas Enchiladas

Suizas Enchiladas

$26.00

free range Jidori chicken, chile verde sauce, Queso Oaxaca, Mexican cream, pickled red onion, avocado

Mushroom Enfrijolada

Mushroom Enfrijolada

$22.00
Verduras Plate

Verduras Plate

$20.00

rajas, tatume squash, papas, corn & tomato, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms (V) herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$22.00

traditionally braised pork (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Grilled Shrimp Plate

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$26.00

guajillo shrimp (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Side Dishes

Herb Lime Rice

Herb Lime Rice

$5.00

steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)

Traditional Black Beans

Traditional Black Beans

$5.00
Esquite

Esquite

$9.00

Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised short rib, jalisco salsa, herb lime rice, pickled onions, and avocado. Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Filet Mignon Burrito

Filet Mignon Burrito

$22.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.

California Burito

California Burito

$22.00

Dessert

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

$10.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$18.00Out of stock

Drinks

Puesto Perfect Margarita

Puesto Perfect Margarita

$13.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

$37.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar. Serves 3-4.

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

$5.00

With orange and lime.

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

$5.00

With pineapple and lime.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00
Agua de Piedra Sparkling

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

$6.50Out of stock

Sparkling mineral water

Agua de Piedra Still

Agua de Piedra Still

$6.50

Still mineral water

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
