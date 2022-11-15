Restaurant header imageView gallery

Puesto Park Place Irvine

1,572 Reviews

$$

3311 Michelson Dr

Irvine, CA 92612

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Chips n Salsa
Filet Mignon Burrito

Guacs & Snacks

Classic Guacamole

Classic Guacamole

$13.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

$15.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)

Nogada Guacamole

Nogada Guacamole

$15.00

classic + pomegranate, mango pico de Gallo, chile de arbol, candied walnuts (GF, V+, N)

Fiesta Guacamole

Fiesta Guacamole

$15.00
Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$16.00

corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$18.00

flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

crackling pork magic, chile, lime

Esquites

Esquites

$10.00
Gobernador Quesadilla

Gobernador Quesadilla

$18.00

crispy melted cheese, Mexican shrimp, poblano, pickled red onion, jalapeño salsa

Salads & Ceviches

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

radicchio, kale, candied walnuts, corn, tomato, avocado, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house vinaigrette (GF, V, N)

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$15.00

gem lettuce, kale, Parmigiano-Reggiano, sourdough croutons, Calabrian chile, crunchy seeds

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00
Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$19.80

Tacos & Kids

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

$10.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans

Plates

Verduras Plate

Verduras Plate

$20.00

rajas, tatume squash, papas, corn & tomato, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms (V) herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$22.00

traditionally braised pork (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Grilled Shrimp Plate

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$26.00

guajillo shrimp (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Side Dishes

Herb Lime Rice

Herb Lime Rice

$5.00

steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)

Traditional Black Beans

Traditional Black Beans

$5.00
Chefs Salsa Bar

Chefs Salsa Bar

$5.00
Chips n Salsa

Chips n Salsa

$4.00

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised short rib, jalisco salsa, herb lime rice, pickled onions, and avocado. Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Filet Mignon Burrito

Filet Mignon Burrito

$22.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.

California Burito

California Burito

$22.00

Dessert

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Puesto Perfect Margarita

Puesto Perfect Margarita

$13.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

$37.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar. Serves 3-4.

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

$5.00

With orange and lime.

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

$5.00

With pineapple and lime.

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

$6.50

Sparkling mineral water

Agua de Piedra Still

Agua de Piedra Still

$6.50

Still mineral water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Owned and operated by a Mexican American family whose best memories all include tacos, Puesto is an award-winning Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar providing an innovative approach to authentic Mexican flavors. Puesto has garnered national acclaim for its Mexico City-style crispy melted cheese tacos, served on handmade non-GMO, organic, maíz azul stone-ground tortillas. We’re honored to have been featured by media outlets nationally and internationally, some of which include the Michelin Guide, Los Angeles Times, National Geographic, Huffington Post, Eater, Refinery 29, Insider, Zagat, Thrillist, and Food and Wine.

Location

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612

Directions

