Puesto Park Place Irvine
1,572 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Owned and operated by a Mexican American family whose best memories all include tacos, Puesto is an award-winning Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar providing an innovative approach to authentic Mexican flavors. Puesto has garnered national acclaim for its Mexico City-style crispy melted cheese tacos, served on handmade non-GMO, organic, maíz azul stone-ground tortillas. We’re honored to have been featured by media outlets nationally and internationally, some of which include the Michelin Guide, Los Angeles Times, National Geographic, Huffington Post, Eater, Refinery 29, Insider, Zagat, Thrillist, and Food and Wine.
3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612
