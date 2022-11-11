Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Puesto Santa Clara

1,245 Reviews

$$

2752 Augustine DR STE 110

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Filet Mignon Burrito
Chips n Salsa

Guacs & Snacks

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

crackling pork magic, chile, lime

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$18.00

flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa

Classic Guacamole

Classic Guacamole

$13.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)

Esquites

$10.00
Fiesta Guacamole

Fiesta Guacamole

$15.00
Gobernador Quesadilla

Gobernador Quesadilla

$18.00

crispy melted cheese, Mexican shrimp, poblano, pickled red onion, jalapeño salsa

Nogada Guacamole

Nogada Guacamole

$15.00

classic + pomegranate, mango pico de Gallo, chile de arbol, candied walnuts (GF, V+, N)

Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$16.00

corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

$15.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)

Salads & Ceviches

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

radicchio, kale, candied walnuts, corn, tomato, avocado, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house vinaigrette (GF, V, N)

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$15.00

gem lettuce, kale, Parmigiano-Reggiano, sourdough croutons, Calabrian chile, crunchy seeds

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00
Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$19.80Out of stock

Tacos & Kids

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

$10.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans

Plates

Verduras Plate

Verduras Plate

$20.00

rajas, tatume squash, papas, corn & tomato, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms (V) herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$22.00

traditionally braised pork (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Grilled Shrimp Plate

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$26.00

guajillo shrimp (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Side Dishes

Herb Lime Rice

Herb Lime Rice

$5.00

steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)

Traditional Black Beans

Traditional Black Beans

$5.00

Chefs Salsa Bar

$5.00

Chips n Salsa

$4.00

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

$20.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$20.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised short rib, jalisco salsa, herb lime rice, pickled onions, and avocado. Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$20.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Filet Mignon Burrito

Filet Mignon Burrito

$22.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.

California Burito

California Burito

$22.00Out of stock

Dessert

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Puesto Perfect Margarita

Puesto Perfect Margarita

$13.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

$37.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar. Serves 3-4.

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

$5.00

With orange and lime.

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

$5.00

With pineapple and lime.

Agua de Piedra Still

Agua de Piedra Still

$6.50

Still mineral water

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

$6.50

Sparkling mineral water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning Puesto is family-owned and operated by first generation Mexican American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, and cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo alongside founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Puesto provides an innovative and contemporary approach to authentic Mexican cuisine. Sourcing its ingredients locally and regionally, the restaurant has earned national acclaim for its Mexico City-inspired tacos made with non-GMO organic, heirloom Masienda blue corn stone-ground tortillas, crispy melted cheese and scratch salsas.

Website

Location

2752 Augustine DR STE 110, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Directions

Gallery
Puesto Santa Clara image
Puesto Santa Clara image
Puesto Santa Clara image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chika
orange star4.3 • 311
300 Santana Row Ste 110 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Zazil Cocina Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
377 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Cupertino
orange star4.6 • 5,419
19399 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa San Jose
orange star4.4 • 3,449
1411 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,553
55 Race St San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
TOSTADAS MIDTOWN - 1699 W. San Carlos St - San Jose, CA 95128 - (408) 217-8436 - @tostadas.midtown
orange star4.0 • 851
1699 W San Carlos St San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Clara

La Paloma - Santa Clara
orange star4.2 • 8,959
2280 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Mio Vicino
orange star4.5 • 3,177
1290 Benton St Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3011-Santa Clara
orange star4.5 • 2,726
3561 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95051
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken - Wicked Chicken
orange star4.4 • 2,624
2565 The Alameda Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Chicken Meets Rice (Santa Clara)
orange star4.5 • 2,352
2213 Tasman Dr Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000064 - Mercado
orange star4.6 • 1,270
3119 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Clara
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston