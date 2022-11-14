Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Puesto Concord Veranda

review star

No reviews yet

2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100

Concord, CA 94520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Filet Mignon Burrito
Kids Taco Plate

Guacs & Snacks

Classic Guacamole

Classic Guacamole

$13.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

Puesto Perfect Guacamole

$15.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)

Nogada Guacamole

Nogada Guacamole

$15.00

classic + pomegranate, mango pico de Gallo, chile de arbol, candied walnuts (GF, V+, N)

Fiesta Guacamole

Fiesta Guacamole

$15.00
Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$16.00

corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$18.00

flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

crackling pork magic, chile, lime

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)

Gobernador Quesadilla

Gobernador Quesadilla

$18.00

crispy melted cheese, Mexican shrimp, poblano, pickled red onion, jalapeño salsa

Esquites

Esquites

$9.90

Salads & Ceviches

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.00

radicchio, kale, candied walnuts, corn, tomato, avocado, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house vinaigrette (GF, V, N)

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$15.00

gem lettuce, kale, Parmigiano-Reggiano, sourdough croutons, Calabrian chile, crunchy seeds

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00
Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$19.80

Tacos & Kids

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

Kids Taco Plate

$10.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans

Plates

Verduras Plate

Verduras Plate

$20.00

rajas, tatume squash, papas, corn & tomato, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms (V) herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$22.00

traditionally braised pork (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Grilled Shrimp Plate

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$26.00

guajillo shrimp (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca

Side Dishes

Herb Lime Rice

Herb Lime Rice

$5.00

steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)

Traditional Black Beans

Traditional Black Beans

$5.00
Esquite

Esquite

$9.00

Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema

Chefs Salsa Bar

Chefs Salsa Bar

$5.00

rotating selection of housemade salsa (V+)

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised pork, herb lime rice, and guacamole. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

Chicken al Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised short rib, jalisco salsa, herb lime rice, pickled onions, and avocado. Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$20.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, garlic braised seasonal mushrooms, pickled onions, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of side jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Filet Mignon Burrito

Filet Mignon Burrito

$22.00

Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.

California Burito

California Burito

$22.00

Dessert

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

Tres Leches de Cafe Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Puesto Perfect Margarita

Puesto Perfect Margarita

$13.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

Puesto Perfect Margarita Party

$37.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar. Serves 3-4.

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

Mango Limon Agua Fresca

$5.00

With orange and lime.

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

$5.00

With pineapple and lime.

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

Agua de Piedra Sparkling

$6.50

Sparkling mineral water

Agua de Piedra Still

Agua de Piedra Still

$6.50

Still mineral water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning Puesto is family-owned and operated by first generation Mexican American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, and cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo alongside founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Puesto provides an innovative and contemporary approach to authentic Mexican cuisine. Sourcing its ingredients locally and regionally, the restaurant has earned national acclaim for its Mexico City-inspired tacos made with non-GMO organic, heirloom Masienda blue corn stone-ground tortillas, crispy melted cheese and scratch salsas.

Location

2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100, Concord, CA 94520

Directions

Gallery
Puesto Concord Veranda image
Puesto Concord Veranda image
Puesto Concord Veranda image

Similar restaurants in your area

ARTESANAL GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1 SUN VALLEYMALL STE FC104 Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
RANCHERO - SALMA FOOD TRUCK 3
orange starNo Reviews
1109 LANDINI LN. Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
RANCHERO - LUCIA FOOD TRUCK
orange starNo Reviews
61 Arthur Rd Martinez, CA 94553
View restaurantnext
Taqueria El Molino
orange starNo Reviews
2228 Oak Grove Rd Walnut Creek, CA 94598
View restaurantnext
RANCHERO - BENICIA FOOD TRUCK
orange starNo Reviews
665 Industrial Way Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurantnext
Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
orange starNo Reviews
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Concord

Shabuya - Concord
orange star4.1 • 1,187
2025 Diamond Blvd. Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - Concord
orange star4.3 • 1,037
2025 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Concord
orange star4.7 • 200
2085 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
The Office Cocktail Lounge - 1796 Willow Pass Rd
orange star4.4 • 74
1796 Willow Pass Rd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Concord
Pleasant Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston