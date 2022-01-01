Restaurant header imageView gallery

Puff Belly's

3179 Mallett Rd Suite 22

DIBERVILLE, MS 39540

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Perfection
Fries
Calzones

Burgers

Our 10 oz house patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, French fries and pickle spear. Cheeses: Cheddar, Bleu, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Feta

Belly Burger

$15.00

8 oz. House Blended Patty grilled to perfection. Add your choice of cheese. $1

Brewery Burger

Brewery Burger

$18.00

House blended patty with grilled Filet tips, roasted red pepper, serrano pepper and bleu cheese.

Hot Pig

$17.00

Our 10 oz. house patty, 4 oz “Pattons” hot sausage patty and bacon, topped with pepper jack cheese and house pickle chow chow.

Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$16.00

House blended patty with Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, serrano pepper and fresh basil.

St. Martin

$16.00

House patty with crispy bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato and your choice of cheese.

Warrior

$15.00Out of stock

Belly burger with house made chili, cheddar, fried onion ring and creole mustard.

Extras

Extra Toast

$1.00

Extra Pizza sauce

$1.00

Extra pomodoro

$1.00

Extra dressing

$0.50

Extra skewer sauce

$0.75

Kid Stuff

Kids Cheese Pizza Kids

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza Kids

$6.00

Ravioli

$6.00

Meatballs

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Corndog

$6.00

Pasta

All pasta dishes are made with Linguini and include dinner salad and French bread.
Asian Pasta

Asian Pasta

$18.00

Mango and sweet teriyaki sauce with sautéed shrimp, roasted garlic, zucchini, yellow squash and portobello mushrooms.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.00

Grilled tender chicken breast served with our Sicilian sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Pasta and Meat Sauce

$17.00

A blend of pork and beef sauteed in olive oil with San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, oregano roasted garlic and portobello mushrooms.

Pasta and Meatballs

Pasta and Meatballs

$18.00

3 Pork, beef and veal meatballs served with our spicy Sicilian pasta sauce.

Pasta Napoli

Pasta Napoli

Linguini served with our crawfish Creole Cream sauce. Chicken $18 Shrimp $22

Pasta Puttanesca

$22.00

Green and Kalamata olives, Capote capers, artichoke, roasted garlic, San Marzano tomatoes and oregano sautéed in olive oil with spicy tomato sauce.

Pasta Verde

Fresh pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic. Chicken $17 Shrimp $19

Ravioli

Ricotta filled ravioli served with your choice of sauce. Sicilian $15 Creole Cream $17

Alfredo

Pizza

Cajun Pizza

Cajun Pizza

$18.00

Pomodoro sauce with our house made Cajun sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, tomato and serrano peppers topped with mozzarella/pepper jack blend dusted with Cajun seasoning.

Cheeseburger Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Our house chili base with our burger blend, bacon, red onion, and serrano peppers topped with cheddar and a creamy ranch swirl.

Impeccable Cheese

$14.00

Puff’s blend of provolone, shaved mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano.

Ja-Macon U Crazy

$18.00

Mango sauce base with jerk chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic and pepperoncini, pepper jack, mozzarella and tomato jam swirl

Lasagne Pizza

$15.00

Pomodoro sauce, homemade mozzarella, spinach, Italian sausage, fresh ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano.

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato sauce, ripe Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella garnished with basil.

Meat Lovers Pie

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, meatball, prosciutto, pepperoni, Cajun sausage, bacon and grilled chicken.

Mediterranean

$21.00

Pesto base with sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke, red onion, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and feta.

Pandemic

Pandemic

$16.00

Our house tomato sauce, pepperoni, red onion, bacon, serrano pepper and sliced tomato atop shredded mozzarella

Pepperoni Perfection

Pepperoni Perfection

$16.00

The Impeccable Cheese pizza with a mound of pepperoni.

Pesto Pie

$17.00Out of stock

Our house made pesto with fresh Roma tomato, artichoke, shrimp and fresh mozzarella.

Puff Belly's Favorite

$17.00

Pomodoro Base with green onion sausage, Roma tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, fresh mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano

Puttanesca

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp Pizza

$18.00

Infused Olive Oil, shrimp, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic and roma tomatoes and a sprinkle of Parmigiano Reggiano.

Vaccine Pizza

Vaccine Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken smothered in spicy BBQ sauce, bacon, red onion, serrano peppers, mozzarella and cheddar topped with our spicy sweet pickles.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$16.00

Our infused olive oil with roasted garlic, grilled chicken, red onion, portobello mushrooms and shaved mozzarella.

BYO Pizza

$7.00

Create your own edible masterpiece! Start with your crust, cheese and choice of sauce. $9 Pomodoro Diablo Sauce- Whole fresh Roma tomatoes crushed w/olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper and spices. Pesto Sauce- Fresh basil leaves blended with virgin olive oil, garlic, roasted red pepper & pistachios. Add $2 Fresh Tomato Sauce- Crushed San Marzano tomatoes sea salt and fresh basil. Infused Olive Oil- with garlic and red pepper flakes.

Calzones

Calzones

$7.00

Create your own edible masterpiece! Start with your crust, cheese and choice of sauce. $9

Puff Pack

Puff Pack

$10.00

Salads

Served with your choice of house made dressings. Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Italian, Caesar.

House salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, spinach and spring mix greens topped with cucumber, red onions, Roma tomato, pepperoncini and green olive.

Ceasar salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons and grated Parmigiano Reggiano.

Side Salad

$6.00

Caprese Plate

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma tomato, fresh basil and EVOO (extra virgin olive oil).

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$14.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, ripe Roma tomato and tomato jam served on Texas toast.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, artichoke, kalamata olive, red onion and capers with feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Gyro

Gyro

$17.00

Your choice of our skewer meat (lamb, beef, chicken or shrimp) with house made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion and feta atop a soft naan bread.

Hot Chix

Hot Chix

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in our house blend wing sauce, served on our naan bread with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion with a ranch drizzle.

Hot Sausage PoBoy

$13.00Out of stock

Two genuine “Pattons” grilled hot sausage patties atop Liedenheimer’s French bread served dressed with a kosher dill pickle.

Italian Philly

$15.00

Our house made green onion and Cajun sausage crumble with sautéed red onion, roasted red bell peppers and roasted garlic. Topped with our pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella.

Portobello Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled portobello mushroom with roasted garlic, olive oil, sun-dried tomato and artichoke hearts.

Puff Belly Meatball

$14.00

Meatballs with Pomodoro sauce and melted provolone.

Roast Beef PoBoy

Roast Beef PoBoy

$14.00Out of stock

Sausage Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock
Shrimp PoBoy

Shrimp PoBoy

$16.00

Our marinated shrimp lightly breaded with a spicy corn flour then deep fried to a golden crisp.

Soft Shell Crab

$16.00Out of stock

Steak PoBoy

$16.00

Tender filet tips sautéed with roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, red onion cheddar and pepper jack…specify fried or grilled.

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of up to 5 different veggies from our pizza topping section with your choice of cheese.

Skewers

Choose from our selection of house recipe marinated meat! Sauces: Siracha BBQ, Mango Habanero, Hot Honey, Bourbon and Sweet Teriyaki

Meat Skewer

$12.00+

Veggie Skewer

$7.00
Kabob Plate

Kabob Plate

$24.00

Your choice of beef tenderloin, chicken breast, lamb or shrimp grilled to perfection and served with a veggie skewer of mushroom, red onion, red and yellow sweet peppers, yellow squash zucchini and tomato. Accompanied by a side of hummus and naan bread with your choice of sauces.

Starters

Extra Naan

$1.50

Extra Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Fried pickles

$7.00

Pickle spears served with ranch.

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Ravioli pillows lightly fried and served with our Tomato Sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Fries

$5.00
Garlic Shrimp Boat

Garlic Shrimp Boat

$17.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed in butter and olive oil with crushed red pepper, basil and fresh lemon juice, served with hot French bread.

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

Chick Peas and Sesame Tahini blended with olive oil served with Naan Bread.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.00

2 Meatballs garnished with Parmigiano Reggiano.

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$15.00

Seasoned fries topped with pepperoni, Cajun sausage, Serrano peppers, pomodoro sauce and mozzarella.

Seafood Bread D'Iberville

Seafood Bread D'Iberville

$16.00

Fresh French bread topped with sautéed shrimp in a spicy crawfish cream sauce topped with mozzarella.

Spin Dip

$10.00

Fresh spinach and artichokes mixed with cream cheese and roasted garlic served hot with Naan bread, garnished with Parmesan.

Fried Artichoke

$10.00

Portobello Orleans

$14.00

Chicken Andouille Gumbo

$6.00+

Wings

Jumbo wings made to order Order naked or battered

Six Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$17.00

18 Wings

$25.00

Drinks

Abita Root Beer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

Diet pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy house made craft brew, pizza, burgers and kabobs in a fun and laidback setting. Also enjoy your favorite adult beverage from our bar!!

Website

Location

3179 Mallett Rd Suite 22, DIBERVILLE, MS 39540

Directions

Puff Belly Pizza Pub image
Puff Belly Pizza Pub image
Puff Belly Pizza Pub image

