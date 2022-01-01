- Home
Puff Belly's
3179 Mallett Rd Suite 22
DIBERVILLE, MS 39540
Popular Items
Burgers
Belly Burger
8 oz. House Blended Patty grilled to perfection. Add your choice of cheese. $1
Brewery Burger
House blended patty with grilled Filet tips, roasted red pepper, serrano pepper and bleu cheese.
Hot Pig
Our 10 oz. house patty, 4 oz “Pattons” hot sausage patty and bacon, topped with pepper jack cheese and house pickle chow chow.
Pizza Burger
House blended patty with Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, serrano pepper and fresh basil.
St. Martin
House patty with crispy bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato and your choice of cheese.
Warrior
Belly burger with house made chili, cheddar, fried onion ring and creole mustard.
Extras
Kid Stuff
Pasta
Asian Pasta
Mango and sweet teriyaki sauce with sautéed shrimp, roasted garlic, zucchini, yellow squash and portobello mushrooms.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Grilled tender chicken breast served with our Sicilian sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
Pasta and Meat Sauce
A blend of pork and beef sauteed in olive oil with San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, oregano roasted garlic and portobello mushrooms.
Pasta and Meatballs
3 Pork, beef and veal meatballs served with our spicy Sicilian pasta sauce.
Pasta Napoli
Linguini served with our crawfish Creole Cream sauce. Chicken $18 Shrimp $22
Pasta Puttanesca
Green and Kalamata olives, Capote capers, artichoke, roasted garlic, San Marzano tomatoes and oregano sautéed in olive oil with spicy tomato sauce.
Pasta Verde
Fresh pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic. Chicken $17 Shrimp $19
Ravioli
Ricotta filled ravioli served with your choice of sauce. Sicilian $15 Creole Cream $17
Alfredo
Pizza
Cajun Pizza
Pomodoro sauce with our house made Cajun sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, tomato and serrano peppers topped with mozzarella/pepper jack blend dusted with Cajun seasoning.
Cheeseburger Pizza
Our house chili base with our burger blend, bacon, red onion, and serrano peppers topped with cheddar and a creamy ranch swirl.
Impeccable Cheese
Puff’s blend of provolone, shaved mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano.
Ja-Macon U Crazy
Mango sauce base with jerk chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic and pepperoncini, pepper jack, mozzarella and tomato jam swirl
Lasagne Pizza
Pomodoro sauce, homemade mozzarella, spinach, Italian sausage, fresh ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano.
Margherita
Tomato sauce, ripe Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella garnished with basil.
Meat Lovers Pie
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, meatball, prosciutto, pepperoni, Cajun sausage, bacon and grilled chicken.
Mediterranean
Pesto base with sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke, red onion, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and feta.
Pandemic
Our house tomato sauce, pepperoni, red onion, bacon, serrano pepper and sliced tomato atop shredded mozzarella
Pepperoni Perfection
The Impeccable Cheese pizza with a mound of pepperoni.
Pesto Pie
Our house made pesto with fresh Roma tomato, artichoke, shrimp and fresh mozzarella.
Puff Belly's Favorite
Pomodoro Base with green onion sausage, Roma tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, fresh mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano
Puttanesca
Shrimp Pizza
Infused Olive Oil, shrimp, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic and roma tomatoes and a sprinkle of Parmigiano Reggiano.
Vaccine Pizza
Grilled chicken smothered in spicy BBQ sauce, bacon, red onion, serrano peppers, mozzarella and cheddar topped with our spicy sweet pickles.
White Pizza
Our infused olive oil with roasted garlic, grilled chicken, red onion, portobello mushrooms and shaved mozzarella.
BYO Pizza
Create your own edible masterpiece! Start with your crust, cheese and choice of sauce. $9 Pomodoro Diablo Sauce- Whole fresh Roma tomatoes crushed w/olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper and spices. Pesto Sauce- Fresh basil leaves blended with virgin olive oil, garlic, roasted red pepper & pistachios. Add $2 Fresh Tomato Sauce- Crushed San Marzano tomatoes sea salt and fresh basil. Infused Olive Oil- with garlic and red pepper flakes.
Calzones
Create your own edible masterpiece! Start with your crust, cheese and choice of sauce. $9
Puff Pack
Salads
House salad
Romaine lettuce, spinach and spring mix greens topped with cucumber, red onions, Roma tomato, pepperoncini and green olive.
Ceasar salad
Crisp Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons and grated Parmigiano Reggiano.
Side Salad
Caprese Plate
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma tomato, fresh basil and EVOO (extra virgin olive oil).
Side Caesar Salad
Sandwiches
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, ripe Roma tomato and tomato jam served on Texas toast.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, artichoke, kalamata olive, red onion and capers with feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Gyro
Your choice of our skewer meat (lamb, beef, chicken or shrimp) with house made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion and feta atop a soft naan bread.
Hot Chix
Grilled chicken tossed in our house blend wing sauce, served on our naan bread with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion with a ranch drizzle.
Hot Sausage PoBoy
Two genuine “Pattons” grilled hot sausage patties atop Liedenheimer’s French bread served dressed with a kosher dill pickle.
Italian Philly
Our house made green onion and Cajun sausage crumble with sautéed red onion, roasted red bell peppers and roasted garlic. Topped with our pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella.
Portobello Sandwich
Grilled portobello mushroom with roasted garlic, olive oil, sun-dried tomato and artichoke hearts.
Puff Belly Meatball
Meatballs with Pomodoro sauce and melted provolone.
Roast Beef PoBoy
Sausage Sandwich
Shrimp PoBoy
Our marinated shrimp lightly breaded with a spicy corn flour then deep fried to a golden crisp.
Soft Shell Crab
Steak PoBoy
Tender filet tips sautéed with roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, red onion cheddar and pepper jack…specify fried or grilled.
Veggie Sandwich
Your choice of up to 5 different veggies from our pizza topping section with your choice of cheese.
Skewers
Meat Skewer
Veggie Skewer
Kabob Plate
Your choice of beef tenderloin, chicken breast, lamb or shrimp grilled to perfection and served with a veggie skewer of mushroom, red onion, red and yellow sweet peppers, yellow squash zucchini and tomato. Accompanied by a side of hummus and naan bread with your choice of sauces.
Starters
Extra Naan
Extra Pizza Sauce
Fried pickles
Pickle spears served with ranch.
Fried Ravioli
Ravioli pillows lightly fried and served with our Tomato Sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Fries
Garlic Shrimp Boat
Gulf shrimp sautéed in butter and olive oil with crushed red pepper, basil and fresh lemon juice, served with hot French bread.
Hummus
Chick Peas and Sesame Tahini blended with olive oil served with Naan Bread.
Meatballs
2 Meatballs garnished with Parmigiano Reggiano.
Pizza Fries
Seasoned fries topped with pepperoni, Cajun sausage, Serrano peppers, pomodoro sauce and mozzarella.
Seafood Bread D'Iberville
Fresh French bread topped with sautéed shrimp in a spicy crawfish cream sauce topped with mozzarella.
Spin Dip
Fresh spinach and artichokes mixed with cream cheese and roasted garlic served hot with Naan bread, garnished with Parmesan.
Fried Artichoke
Portobello Orleans
Chicken Andouille Gumbo
Wings
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy house made craft brew, pizza, burgers and kabobs in a fun and laidback setting. Also enjoy your favorite adult beverage from our bar!!
3179 Mallett Rd Suite 22, DIBERVILLE, MS 39540