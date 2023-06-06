Puffles - J&H

Restaurant info

At Puffles, we are committed to bringing Hong Kong egg waffles to the South Florida community with a modern twist. Hong Kong egg waffles, also known as "Gai Dan Jai", are crispy on the outside yet soft and sweet on the inside. Individuals are able to customize their own waffle cone with choices from our wide selection of ice cream flavors and toppings. To complement these signature waffles, Puffles also serves bubble tea that is made to order using only the best ingredients sourced from Taiwan. Our teas are brewed daily, using only loose tea leaves to release the full flavor of the leaves. The tapioca pearls are also cooked in our kitchen throughout the day to maintain the quality and texture of the pearls. It can be added into your choice of beverage to elevate your drinking experience to the next level. At Puffles, you can choose between milk tea, fruit teas, or slushes to satisfy any craving you might have.