Puffles - J&H

200 E FLAGLER STREET

Miami, FL 33131

Build Your Own Custom Creation

Build Your Own

$11.50

Build your own custom creation!

Signature Creations

Basic B

$11.95

Original Waffle, Vanilla Bean Icecream, Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, Condensed Milk, and Strawberry Pocky

Do it for the Gram'

$11.95

Original Waffle with Strawberry Cheesecake Icecream, Whipped Cream, Graham Crackers, Strawberry Syrup, and Strawberry Pocky

Death by Chocolate

$11.95

Chocolate Waffle with Fudge Brownie Icecream, Mini M&M, Oreos, Chocolate Syrup, and Chocolate Pocky

Surprise Me

$11.95

Have a hard time deciding? Leave it up to us! Please let us know if you have any preferences or if you have any allergies.

Drinks

Milk Tea

$5.75

Fruit Tea

$5.50

Slushes

$6.00

Milkshakes

$9.00

Tea

$5.00

Waffles

Individual Waffle

$6.50

Icecream

Single Scoop

$6.25

Double Scoop

$8.50

Vanilla Bean Pint

$9.00

Fudge Brownie Pint

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Puffles, we are committed to bringing Hong Kong egg waffles to the South Florida community with a modern twist. Hong Kong egg waffles, also known as "Gai Dan Jai", are crispy on the outside yet soft and sweet on the inside. Individuals are able to customize their own waffle cone with choices from our wide selection of ice cream flavors and toppings. To complement these signature waffles, Puffles also serves bubble tea that is made to order using only the best ingredients sourced from Taiwan. Our teas are brewed daily, using only loose tea leaves to release the full flavor of the leaves. The tapioca pearls are also cooked in our kitchen throughout the day to maintain the quality and texture of the pearls. It can be added into your choice of beverage to elevate your drinking experience to the next level. At Puffles, you can choose between milk tea, fruit teas, or slushes to satisfy any craving you might have.

