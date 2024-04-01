- Home
Pulcinella Restaurant
1310 Chain Bridge Road
McLean, VA 22101
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$8.05
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.90
mozzarella, garlic
- Mussels$17.25
in marinara or white sauce
- Fried Calamari$17.25
- Fried Mozzarella$9.20
choice of marinara or garlic anchovy sauce
- Fritto Misto$17.25
fried calamari and zucchini for two
- Meatballs Al Forno$10.35
- Mozarella Caprese$11.50
Mozarella, cherry tomatoes, basil, evoo
- Zucchini Fritti$11.50
fried zucchini
Salads
- Arugula Salad$10.35
with fresh mushrooms, pear tomatoes, and shaved parmesan
- Burrata Salad$13.80
with soft dried figs, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic glaze
- Caesar Salad$9.20
romaine lettuce, parmesan, melba toast
- Grilled Portobello$11.50
with goat cheese over baby greens
- House Salad$9.90
lettuce, tomato, mushroom,cucumber
- Insalata Bella Napoli$11.35
cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions
- Pulcinella Salad$11.50
baby greens with fontina cheese, apples, and walnuts
- Red Beets Salad$12.65
goat cheese, red onions, and orange segments
- Warm Shrimp Salad$20.70
field greens, sun dried tomatoes, avocado
Entrees
- Chicken Parmigiana$22.70
Breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with pasta
- Chicken Piccata$22.70
lemon sauce with capers, artichokes, served with pasta
- Grilled Chicken$22.00
grilled chicken, served with pasta and veggies
- Pollo Cacciatore$22.70
chicken breast with mushrooms, green peppers and onions in a tomato sauce. Served with sp marinara.
- Pollo Francese$22.70
lemon sauce, served with pasta
- Tuscan-Style Chicken$22.70
pan-seared chicken breast with fine herbs, spinach, and mushrooms in a creamy rose sauce.
- Chicken Marsala$22.70
marsala sauce, mushrooms, served with pasta
- Veal Limone$25.30
butter and lemon sauce. Served with spg marinara.
- Veal Marsala$25.30
marsala sauce with mushrooms. Served with spg marinara.
- Veal Parmigiana$25.30
Breaded veal with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Served with spg marinara.
- Veal Funghi$25.30
white wine with mushrooms. Served with spg marinara.
- Veal Pizzaiola$26.45
tomato sauce, Sicilian oregano, and fresh mozzarella, served with pasta
- Veal Piccata$27.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$22.00
- Grilled Sausage$22.00
Pizza
- Gluten Free Pizza$14.95
- Large Bianca$21.85
mozzarella, fontina cheese, parmesan and garlic
- Large Bresaola$21.85Out of stock
beef bresaola,mozzarella and mushrooms
- Large Burrata$23.00
burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes,roated garlic, basil
- Large Dell Ortolano$23.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
- Large Fresh Mozzarella "Traditional"$20.70
- Large Margherita$18.40
tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Large Marinara Pizza$17.25
tomato sauce, roasted garlic, evoo, and oregano (no cheese)
- Large Pepperoni and Heat$21.85
tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef peperoni,sauteed mushroom and crushed red pepper
- Large Portobello$23.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, and goat cheese
- Large Pucci$24.15
tomato sauce ,fresh mozzarella, capers, red onions and sweet red pepper, eggplant
- Large Puttanesca$23.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, black olives, capers, artichokes
- Large Ruchetta$24.15
Arugula,fresh mozzarella,cherry tomato and roasted garlic
- Large Rustica$21.85
tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, sausage
- Large Salsiccia$20.70
- Large Vongole$26.45
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh clams,garlic and basil
- Regular Bianca$16.10
mozzarella, fontina cheese, parmesan and garlic
- Regular Bresaola$18.40Out of stock
beef bresaola,mozzarella and mushrooms
- Regular Burrata$18.40
burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes,roated garlic, basil
- Regular Dell Ortolano$18.25
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
- Regular Fresh Mozzarella "Traditional"$16.10
- Regular Margherita$13.80
tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Regular Marinara Pizza$12.65
tomato sauce, roasted garlic, evoo, and oregano (no cheese)
- Regular Pepperoni and Heat$17.10
tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef peperoni,sauteed mushroom and crushed red pepper
- Regular Portobello$18.40
tomato sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, and goat cheese
- Regular Pucci$19.55
tomato sauce ,fresh mozzarella, capers, red onions and sweet red pepper, eggplant
- Regular Puttanesca$18.40
tomato sauce, mozzarella, black olives, capers, artichokes
- Regular Ruchetta$18.40
Arugula,fresh mozzarella,cherry tomato and roasted garlic
- Regular Rustica$18.40
tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, sausage
- Regular Salsiccia$16.10
- Regular Vongole$19.55
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh clams,garlic and basil
Pasta
- Capellini$20.70
Angel hair pasta with broccoli and mushroom in an extra virgin olive oil garlic sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$17.25
Fettucine with cream sauce
- Fettuccine Pesto$18.95
house-made fettuccine with pesto sauce
- Gluten Free Penne Butter$17.50
- Gnocchi alla Bolognese$18.40
Potato pillows in beef meatsauce
- Gnocchi alla Panna$19.40
- Lasagna Emiliana$20.70
house-made pasta with bolognese and béchamel sauce
- Penne Shrimp Pesto$22.70
Penne pasta sautéed with Jumbo shrimp, kalamata olives in a pesto sauce
- Penne Siracusa$19.55
roasted red peppers, eggplant, olives
- Penne with Fresh Salmon in a Rose Sauce$25.30
- Ravioli Alla Panna$18.40
stuffed with spinach and ricotta
- Ravioli Butternut Squash$20.70
butternut and mascarpone
- Ravioli Pomodoro$19.55
cheese stuffed ravioli with marinara
- Spaghetti Aglio Olio$16.00
Spaghetti with extra virgin olive oil and garlic
- Spaghetti Agnello$21.85
marinated lamb in balsamic,garlic, pesto, and light tomato sauce
- Spaghetti Bolognese$19.95
beef bolognese sauce
- Spaghetti Carbonara$19.55
parmesan cheese, eggs, cream, and turkey bacon
- Spaghetti Gamberetto$26.00
Sautéed Jumbo shrimp with Pomodoro sauce over spaghetti
- Spaghetti Meatball$19.55
beef bolognese sauce with meatball
- Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.25
tomato sauce
- Spaghetti Vodka$19.40
- Spaghetti Vongole (Clams)$25.70
Linguini with clams in white wine sauce
Sides
- Anchovies$2.30
- Baby Spinach$6.90
- Bread Loaf$8.00
- Dressing - Pint$9.20
- Dressing - Quart$13.80
- Green Beans$6.90
- Marinara Pint$11.50
- Marinara Quart$16.10
- Meat Sauce - Pint$13.80
- Meat Sauce - Quart$18.40
- Meatball (1)$3.45
- Minestrone - Quart$13.80
- Side broccoli$6.90
- Side Grilled Shrimps$12.00
- Side Marinara Sauce$1.73
- Side Parmigiano$2.30
Specials
- Trout Puttanesca$32.85
- Ravioli Butternut$20.70
- Shrimpi Scampi White$27.45
with house-made fettucine with shallot butter sauce
- Chicken Caprese$22.55
Chicken fillet with fresh mozeralla and tomato
- Spicy Scampi w/ Mascarpone$27.30
Scampi sautéed with pepperoncini, olive oil, garlic, tomato sauce, over buccatini with mascarpone on top
- New York Angus Steak$30.75
Catering
- HALF Tray Arugula Salad$57.50
- FULL Tray Arugula Salad$85.00
- HALF Tray Burrata Salad$57.50
- FULL Tray Burrata Salad$92.00
- HALF Tray Fried Calamari$69.00
- FULL Tray Fried Calamari$80.50
- HALF Tray House Salad$34.50
- FULL Tray House Salad$51.75
- HALF Tray Insalata Bella Napoli$63.25
- FULL Tray Insalata Bella Napoli$92.00
- HALF Tray Mozzarella Caprese$69.00
- FULL Tray Mozzarella Caprese$90.00
- HALF Tray Mozzarella MARINA$46.00
- FULL Tray Mozzarella MARINA$69.00
- HALF Tray Chicken Marsala$92.00
- FULL Tray Chicken Marsala$184.00
- HALF Tray Chicken Limone$90.00
- FULL Tray Chicken Limone$180.00
- HALF Tray Chicken Parmigiana$90.00
- FULL Tray Chicken Parmigiana$180.00
- HALF Tray Grilled Chicken$85.00
- FULL Tray Grilled Chicken$170.00
- HALF Tray Chicken Piccata$92.00
- FULL Tray Chicken Piccata$184.00
- HALF Tray Grilled Sausage$90.00
- FULL Tray Grilled Sausage$180.00
- HALF Tray Eggplant Rollatini$86.25
- FULL Tray Eggplant Rollatini$170.00
- HALF Tray Butternut Squash Ravioli$90.00
- FULL Tray Butternut Squash Ravioli$149.50
- HALF Tray Fettuccine Alfredo$85.00
- FULL Tray Fettuccine Alfredo$180.00
- HALF Tray Lasagna Emiliana$92.00
- FULL Tray Lasagna Emiliana$180.00
- HALF Tray Ravioli Pomodoro$80.00
- FULL Tray Ravioli Pomodoro$150.00
- HALF Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro$75.00
- FULL Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro$145.00
- HALF Tray Penne Rose$74.75
- FULL Tray Penne Rose$150.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
